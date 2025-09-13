Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

BitcoinWorld Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL Just Weeks Away From the Middle East's Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre Dubai, UAE – 12 September, 2025 – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than four weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region's largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year's edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools. Attend Forex Expo and Win Big! Here's how you can participate in the lucky draw: Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Step 3: Collect your Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive your coupon. Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area. Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5 PM on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall. Prizes Await You: Grand Prize: One winner will take home a Jetour X70 FL. AED 1500 Cash: Five lucky winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten lucky winners. Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact. Click the registration link and secure your spot today! Register Free Today For More Information: Email: marketing@hqmena.com