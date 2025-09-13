2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Investors are holding over $7.6 trillion funds and they’re not moving it into Wall Street

There’s now over $7.6 trillion just sitting in money market funds, doing absolutely nothing flashy. That’s the highest on record, according to Crane Data, and most of this cash isn’t under mattresses or stuffed in sock drawers, but sitting in accounts earning around 4.3% thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. That yield has […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/13 14:22
Analysts Eye $3.60 As Inflows Surge

The post Analysts Eye $3.60 As Inflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has once again emerged as a focal point in crypto markets. Institutional inflows into XRP-focused products have grown steadily over the past two months, driven by renewed confidence in Ripple’s legal standing and its expanding role in cross-border payments. Data from Cointelegraph shows XRP ranking among the top altcoins for fund inflows, outpacing peers like Litecoin and Polygon. Analysts now forecast XRP could climb to $3.60 in 2025 if momentum continues. The combination of legal clarity, deep liquidity, and consistent adoption by banks and fintech firms has created a foundation that traders say makes XRP one of the more resilient altcoins in the current market. And while institutions back XRP, retail attention is shifting toward a presale that has crossed a major milestone: MAGACOIN FINANCE surpassing $13 million raised. Why $3.60 is realistic for XRP The $3.60 target isn’t just optimism, it’s grounded in both historical patterns and adoption data. When XRP settled its key legal battle in 2024, the market reassessed its long-term viability. Since then, integrations with global payment providers and liquidity corridors have reinforced its position as one of the most utility-driven assets in crypto. Market cycles also matter. In previous bull runs, XRP consistently delivered triple-digit percentage gains once liquidity conditions improved. Analysts believe that if institutional inflows continue and retail adoption expands in parallel, XRP’s price could see another breakout rally. From a technical perspective, key resistance levels are aligning with this projection, suggesting that the $3.60 target is achievable in 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE: a presale breaking records While XRP is building momentum with institutions, presale markets are being dominated by MAGACOIN FINANCE. As final rounds approach, analysts warn MAGACOIN FINANCE may never be this accessible again. With projections of 16,300 ROI, urgency is building as both whales and retail fight for allocations. Traders…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 14:22
MoonPay Just Made Crypto Transfers Easier With MoonTags

MoonPay Just Made Crypto Transfers Easier With MoonTags

MoonPay introduces MoonTags, a new username feature that simplifies global crypto transfers without wallet address hassles.]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/13 14:21
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Shoot $642M Before Fed Rate Cut Catching Up With Gold Rally

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Shoot $642M Before Fed Rate Cut Catching Up With Gold Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 14:21
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 12, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded the fifth consecutive day of inflows with $642 million. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $406 million on their fourth consecutive day, reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642.35 million, led by Fidelity FBTC’s $315.18 million. BlackRock …
CoinPedia 2025/09/13 14:19
Why Emotions Can Sabotage Your Crypto Trading Strategy

Why Emotions Can Sabotage Your Crypto Trading Strategy

The post Why Emotions Can Sabotage Your Crypto Trading Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s not just charts and strategies that matter in crypto trading; psychology is also important. Many analysts say that emotions are the most important factor that determines whether traders win or lose. Investors often make costly mistakes, such as selling in a panic during dips or chasing parabolic rallies at the top, due to fear, greed, impatience, or even excessive confidence. The ups and downs of the crypto markets exacerbate these emotional swings, even for experienced traders. Therefore, learning how to control those feelings is just as crucial as selecting the right tokens. People who can remain calm during downturns and patient during rallies often reap the best rewards. As the next bull cycle approaches, some analysts suggest that being disciplined with investments, especially in early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE, may be the best way to proceed. Fear and greed cycles The crypto market experiences cycles of joy as well as sorrow. During bull runs, social media fosters hope, causing traders to believe that prices will only rise. This often leads people to buy near the top. Conversely, fear spreads rapidly during crashes, prompting many to sell at the wrong moment. Analysts point to the bull market of 2021 as a prime example: thousands of retail investors purchased altcoins at record highs, only to panic sell when the market corrected. On the other hand, disciplined investors who refused to let their emotions dictate their decisions and focused on fundamentals often made life-changing gains once the cycle turned back up. The cost of impulsive trading Making decisions based on emotions can also result in overtrading. Many new traders frequently enter and exit positions in an attempt to make quick profits. However, trading constantly usually incurs more costs  and means missing out on opportunities. Analysts state that traders who act on impulse…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 14:17
Chow Tai Fook strategically invests in Highwin Securities to explore Hong Kong's digital asset market

Chow Tai Fook strategically invests in Highwin Securities to explore Hong Kong's digital asset market

PANews reported on September 13th that according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook Securities Co., Ltd. announced that it had invested in Going Securities (HK) Limited with its own funds through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Chuang Mei International Holdings Group Co., Limited. Following the transaction, it indirectly holds a 15% stake in Going Securities. Additionally, SwiftPass Hong Kong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of A-share listed Huafeng Microfiber, also indirectly acquired an 18% stake in Going Securities. Chow Tai Fook stated in the announcement that the parties will integrate mature resources in cross-border payments, precious metals, and capital markets, expand digital finance-related businesses in a compliant manner, explore new growth opportunities in Hong Kong's digital asset market, and continue to increase investment based on business development.
PANews 2025/09/13 14:15
Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

BitcoinWorld Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL Just Weeks Away From the Middle East’s Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre   Dubai, UAE – 12 September, 2025 – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than four weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year’s edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools. Attend Forex Expo and Win Big! Here’s how you can participate in the lucky draw: Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Step 3: Collect your Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive your coupon. Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area. Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5 PM on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall. Prizes Await You: Grand Prize: One winner will take home a Jetour X70 FL. AED 1500 Cash: Five lucky winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten lucky winners. Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact. Click the registration link and secure your spot today! Register Free Today For More Information: Email: marketing@hqmena.com Website | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook This post Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 14:14
ChatGPT could leak private email data, Vitalik Buterin offers solutions

ChatGPT could leak private email data, Vitalik Buterin offers solutions

Malicious attackers may be able to access your private data shared with OpenAI’s, as demonstrated by EdisonWatch co-founder and CEO Eito Miyamura. The demonstration drew criticism from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The recent rollout of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in ChatGPT allows it to connect with Gmail, calendars, SharePoint, Notion, and other applications. Even […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/13 14:12
Apple's Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

The post Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years. Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration. The announcement includes a $2.5 billion injection into Apple’s long-running deal with Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that makes the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches. The facility, located in Harrodsburg, already manufactures high-tech glass for Apple devices, but the new capital aims to boost output to meet the company’s growing domestic demand. Apple expands U.S. chip production and supplier base Beyond glass, Apple is also working with multiple semiconductor firms to produce more chips inside the country. Tim named Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials as major partners in this expansion. These companies will help Apple build out local chip production facilities and reduce dependency on overseas fabs. “We already do business with 9,000 different partners across the U.S.,” Tim told Jim. “We’re in all 50 states with these suppliers.” He added that those business relationships have already led to 450,000 jobs, and Apple is now scaling that number further. “We’re very proud to be expanding that further this year to the $600 billion level.” Apple has also opened a new training program called the Manufacturing Academy, launched last month in Detroit. Tim said the academy is designed to train American workers and equip smaller companies with modern production tools. In a press statement, Apple said the program invites small and medium-sized manufacturers from across the country to attend workshops that focus on artificial intelligence and smart factory methods. Support from the federal government is also playing a big role in Apple’s U.S. investment plan.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 14:11
