2025-09-16 Tuesday

Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments

Ethereum surged past $4,700, driven by regulatory and technical factors. Significant purchases by major investors further strengthened Ethereum's market position. Continue Reading:Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments The post Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:18
From $500 to $150,000: How Ozak AI’s Presale Token Could Outperform Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run

Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 15:16
Coinbase Seeks Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

Coinbase Seeks Sanctions Over SEC's Missing Texts Episode

Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-demands-sanctions-over-secs-missing-texts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:09
Bitcoin Treasury Move by Nasdaq-Listed Firm Shows 30% Annualized Gains

The post Bitcoin Treasury Move by Nasdaq-Listed Firm Shows 30% Annualized Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 10:05 Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) is making headlines not only for its expansion in health sciences but also for its bold approach to treasury management. The company has embraced Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, marking one of the first moves of its kind in the consumer health sector. In June 2025, Prenetics initiated its Bitcoin strategy with a $20 million purchase, securing 187.42 BTC at an average price of $106,712. Since then, it has adopted a programmatic approach, accumulating one Bitcoin per day using operating cash flow. By September 10, holdings had grown to 228.42 BTC, valued at roughly $26.1 million. With Bitcoin trading at $115,105, the company’s position currently shows an unrealized gain of $1.6 million. Executives noted this equates to an annualized yield of around 30% since the program began. The move underscores Prenetics’ belief in Bitcoin as a superior long-term store of value, uncorrelated with traditional markets. Looking forward, the firm intends to maintain its daily purchase plan throughout the remainder of 2025, with scope to expand the strategy in 2026 as cash flows increase. The company has emphasized that acquisitions will be funded from surplus liquidity to safeguard operational flexibility. Prenetics’ CEO Danny Yeung described the decision as a reflection of the company’s broader philosophy: pairing health innovation with financial resilience. By systematically converting part of its reserves into Bitcoin, the company aims to hedge against inflation while positioning itself for potential upside from digital assets. To provide greater transparency, Prenetics has launched a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Analytics page, offering real-time updates on its holdings and performance. This step places the company among a growing group of public firms integrating Bitcoin into corporate finance strategies, signaling broader adoption of the asset beyond traditional technology and fintech players. The information…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:08
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

Highlights: WisdomTree launches tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar with just a $25 minimum investment. CRDT fund tracks private credit vehicles, offering daily liquidity and blockchain access. Tokenized investing offers daily liquidity, fractional ownership, and real-world yield. Asset manager WisdomTree has launched a new digital fund that introduces private credit to blockchain. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) is targeted for both retail and institutional investors, according to the statement on Friday. CRDT seeks to track the performance of a Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). This index covers 35 publicly traded private credit vehicles. It focuses on a diversified set of assets such as loans to private corporations and real estate investment trusts. WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum and Stellar The fund is tokenized on both the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks. These platforms provide speed, transparency, and improved access to users. By leveraging blockchain technology, WisdomTree enables alternative asset investing to be conducted on-chain. CRDT is WisdomTree’s latest addition to a growing list of tokenized funds. These funds collectively manage almost $900 million, mostly from institutional capital. But CRDT is distinguished for opening up private credit to everyday investors. A $1T+ asset class is starting to move onchain WisdomTree just launched CRDT, a tokenized private credit + alt income fund built on Stellar + Ethereumhttps://t.co/AS7YcSL3Bv — Build on Stellar (@BuildOnStellar) September 12, 2025 With only $25 remaining, retail users could jump on a market previously reserved for large institutions. This shift underpins wider portfolio diversification via alternative income sources. The idea is to democratize access while maintaining the standards of regulation. Investors can trade in CRDT via WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, the firm’s digital platforms. These tools provide a seamless entry into real-world assets on-chain, with daily liquidity and full transparency of the assets and transactions. According to Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, “CRDT opens up access to one of the most coveted asset classes, alternatives, directly on-chain. We’ve brought on-chain investing to the next level.” Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO at WisdomTree, noted that for four years, the firm has focused on making this space more accessible. Now, CRDT helps to deliver the modern yield potential in a blockchain-native structure. Tokenization of Private Credit Continues to Gain Traction WisdomTree’s latest offering is part of a wider institutional move towards tokenized financial product offerings. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have recently launched tokenized money-market funds for institutional investors. Their offerings reflect an overall shift as traditional finance is increasingly integrating blockchain infrastructure. BNY’s LiquidityDirect and @GoldmanSachs’ Digital Asset Platform have collaborated to launch tokenized money market funds (MMFs). This significant initiative sets our clients on a path to access a new capability to increase the utility and potential transferability of MMFs in… pic.twitter.com/WJ1lv7m6T4 — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 23, 2025 The momentum across the financial sector is a growing appetite for real-world assets on-chain. Tokenized funds, from U.S. Treasuries to private equity, have surged in adoption, promising transparency and efficiency in investment processes. Data from RWA.xyz indicates that tokenized private credit instruments are now more than $16.7 billion in value. This growth indicates high demand by both retail and institutional investors for investment opportunities based on blockchain technology. Meanwhile, BlackRock has also dipped its toes into tokenization, launching its BUIDL money market fund and exploring ETFs for tokenized equities. Similarly, Nasdaq filed with the SEC in order to trade tokenized stocks along with traditional stocks. Tokenization makes it easier to access complex financial instruments by turning them into digital tokens. This development makes fractional ownership possible, increasing liquidity and ease of settlement while still adhering to financial regulations. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:07
Decentraland – Why MANA must break this KEY level to target $0.60

Price moves first, and narratives only capture the social reaction to the price action. Sometimes, buying once a narrative has taken hold might be too late.
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:00
Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Bitcoin In Consolidation Amid Treasury Companies’ Focus On Altcoins, Says Novogratz

Speaking during an episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box yesterday, Mike Novogratz, CEO of asset management firm Galaxy Digital, said that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in a consolidation phase as treasury firms are steadily warming up to the idea of adding altcoins to their balance sheets. Novogratz Suggests Altcoin Stealing Light From Bitcoin Bitcoin is currently […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 15:00
The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025

The post The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, September 2025: The London Blockchain Conference 2025 returns this October as the premier forum for business leaders and policymakers to explore the commercial potential of blockchain, AI, and Web3. Taking place at Evolution London on 22–23 October, the two-day event will spotlight how these technologies are delivering real-world value, reshaping industries, and driving new economic opportunities. The Conference is Delighted to Announce its Latest Headline speakers Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Udacity, CEO of Kitty Hawk, Former VP, Google, and Founder of GoogleX – who will deliver a keynote that maps agentic AI, smart contracts, and verifiable data into a practical trust stack that leaders can deploy today Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder, Butterfly Effect – keynote on how decision-makers, creators, and Web3 leaders can craft a personal brand that cuts through the noise and builds high-value relationships Amit Thawani, CIO Insurance, Pensions & Investments, Lloyds Banking – keynote on how tokenising real-world assets is creating new rails for capital, unlocking liquidity and efficiency. Dr. Bernard Kronfellner, Partner, Boston Consulting Group – this keynote gives leaders five practical tests to judge stablecoins, pinpointing real demand, the policy forces that shape scale, and the path from pilots to production. Jane Moore, Head of Department, Payments and Digital Assets, FCA – a fireside chat to understand how global coordination is evolving or not, and what regulators need from innovators. Larisa Yarovaya, Director, Centre for Digital Finance, will be co-presenting a keynote on cryptocurrency adoption and the future of payments Previn Singh, Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance – a panel on TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails • Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain Expert & Advisor, United Nations – a panel on CBDCs & digital money for the public good. Prof. Naseem Naqvi, President, British Blockchain Association – a presentation on leading blockchain innovation: building a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:00
Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv for a Day of Networking, Innovation, and Collaboration

More than 2,000 Web3 builders, founders, investors, and newcomers will gather on September 21 in the heart of Kyiv to connect, collaborate, and launch the next wave of blockchain projects.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 15:00
