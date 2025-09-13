2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin Bears Shaken—Analyst Says Local Bottom 90% Likely Set

The post Bitcoin Bears Shaken—Analyst Says Local Bottom 90% Likely Set appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
2025/09/13
Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains

The post Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI’s presale has placed its token at a starting price of $0.01, drawing attention from traders who see potential in low entry points. Already over 880 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising nearly $3 million in funding. The next stage will lift the price to $0.012, while the long-term target is set at $1. With Solana and XRP both trading at far higher levels, analysts are weighing whether Ozak AI offers a sharper opportunity for near-term flips. Ozak AI’s Low-Cost Opening Compared With Solana and XRP Ozak AI is built to deliver predictive analytics through artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for rapid data processing, DePIN for distributed security, and Ozak Data Vaults for long-term storage. Prediction Agents (PA) allow users to create tailored AI models without technical expertise, giving both individual traders and institutions access to customized market insights. The OZ token underpins the platform. It’s used for transactions, Prediction Agent access, governance, and community rewards. The token supply is capped at 10 billion, with 30% for presale, 30% for ecosystem and community development, 20% for reserves, and 10% each for liquidity and the team. At $0.01, the presale is the lowest entry point before wider adoption could push prices up. For comparison, Solana’s token is trading at $238.04 with a 6.03% daily gain. XRP is priced at $3.04 with a 0.74% increase. While both assets continue to attract investment, their higher prices make it more difficult for traders to achieve large percentage flips in a short time. Ozak AI’s smaller base price, by contrast, means a move from $0.01 to $0.02 already represents a 100% return. Youtube embed: Strategic Partnerships Supporting Growth Beyond presale momentum, Ozak AI has begun to establish external partnerships. The project recently confirmed a collaboration with…
2025/09/13
Why is Pepe Coin Price Rallying Today, September 13?

2025/09/13
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/13
Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light

The post Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders are using leverage in an attempt to lift bitcoin BTC$115,872.93 back to record highs, creating a high-risk environment that could result in a derivatives unwind to the downside if price begins to shift the other way. Market analyst Skew warned one trader intent on opening a nine-figure long position to “maybe wait for spot to carry the buying so it doesn’t create toxic flows.” Bears are also adding leverage, with a separate trader currently dealing with a $7.5 million unrealized loss after shorting BTC to the tune of $234 million with an entry at $111,386. That trader added $10 million worth of stablecoins to maintain their position, with the liquidation currently standing at $121,510. But the major liquidation risk is present to the downside, with data from The Kingfisher showing a large pocket of derivatives will be liquidated between $113,300 and $114,500, which could potentially prompt a liquidation cascade back to the $110,000 level of support. “This chart shows where traders are over-leveraged,” wrote The Kingfisher. “It’s a pain map. Price tends to get sucked into those zones to clear out positions. Use this data so you don’t end up on the wrong side of a big move.” Bitcoin is currently trading quietly around $115,000 having entered a period of low volatility, failing to break out of its current range for more than two months. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/traders-load-up-on-nine-figure-bitcoin-bets-raising-liquidation-risks
2025/09/13
Coinbase Clarifies Token Listing Process, Emphasizes Free Submissions and Transparency

Coinbase is redefining crypto listings with a transparent, merit-based review process that fast-tracks vetted tokens, prioritizes investor protection, and aligns tightly with regulatory standards. Coinbase Adds Clarity to Token Listings With Transparent Review Standards Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) moved on Sept. 10 to sharpen clarity around its digital asset listing process, underscoring its role […]
2025/09/13
Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed Are you wondering if the crypto world’s most anticipated rally is still on track? Renowned analyst PlanB, creator of the influential Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, has delivered a compelling update. He asserts that the current Bitcoin bull market remains firmly intact. This is exciting news for anyone closely watching the digital asset space, offering a renewed sense of optimism for Bitcoin’s future. Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Truly Intact? PlanB’s latest analysis points to a crucial indicator: Bitcoin’s monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI). He notes that the RSI is consistently holding around the 70 mark. This level is historically associated with strong upward momentum during a Bitcoin bull market. This sustained positioning suggests that despite recent fluctuations, the underlying strength of the market has not wavered. For those unfamiliar, the RSI is a momentum oscillator. It measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above typically indicates an asset is becoming overbought. However, in a strong bull run, it can simply signify sustained buying pressure, confirming the market’s robust health. Unpacking PlanB’s Astonishing S2F Price Prediction for the Bitcoin Bull Market Beyond the RSI, PlanB delved deeper into his renowned Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. This model, which quantifies Bitcoin’s scarcity, offers a fascinating perspective on its future valuation. According to his projections, the peak of this current Bitcoin bull market cycle is not expected until after October 2025, potentially stretching into 2026. His insights provide a long-term roadmap for investors. Here are the key forecasts from PlanB’s S2F model: Peak Timing: The cycle peak is predicted for post-October 2025, possibly extending into 2026. Cycle Price Prediction: An impressive average of $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle. Projected Range: A wide yet optimistic band between $250,000 and $1 million. PlanB also candidly commented that if the average Bitcoin price for this cycle falls below $250,000, it would be considered a ‘poor outcome’ for the S2F model’s accuracy. This highlights the confidence he places in the model’s predictive power for the ongoing Bitcoin bull market. What Does This Mean for Your Bitcoin Strategy? Understanding these long-term forecasts from a respected analyst like PlanB can provide valuable context for your investment decisions. While no model is foolproof, the S2F’s historical performance and PlanB’s consistent analysis offer a compelling narrative for the future of the Bitcoin bull market. It suggests a potentially extended period of growth, rather than a quick, sharp peak. This perspective might encourage a longer-term holding strategy for those who believe in Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven value proposition. However, it is crucial to remember that the crypto market is inherently volatile. Always conduct your own research and consider your risk tolerance before making any investment moves. In essence, PlanB’s latest pronouncements paint a remarkably optimistic picture for the Bitcoin bull market. With the RSI holding strong and the S2F model forecasting a substantial peak well into 2025 or 2026, the journey for Bitcoin appears far from over. His $500,000 cycle average prediction, with a potential reach of $1 million, reaffirms the belief among many that Bitcoin’s true potential is yet to be fully realized. This ongoing narrative continues to captivate and inspire the crypto community, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as a truly groundbreaking asset. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is PlanB’s Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model? The Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model is a quantitative model created by PlanB that attempts to predict Bitcoin’s price based on its scarcity. It compares the existing supply (stock) to the annual production (flow). Q2: What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and why is 70 significant for Bitcoin? The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above suggests an asset is overbought. In a strong Bitcoin bull market, a sustained RSI around 70 indicates consistent buying pressure and strong momentum. Q3: When does PlanB predict the peak of this Bitcoin bull market cycle? PlanB predicts the peak for this current Bitcoin cycle will occur after October 2025, possibly extending into 2026, based on his S2F model. Q4: What is PlanB’s price prediction for Bitcoin in this cycle? PlanB predicts an average Bitcoin price of around $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle, with a potential range between $250,000 and $1 million. Q5: Is PlanB’s prediction guaranteed? No, like all financial models and predictions, PlanB’s forecast is not guaranteed. The crypto market is highly volatile, and various factors can influence price movements. Investors should always conduct their own research. Found PlanB’s insights on the Bitcoin bull market compelling? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts to keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/13
Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Crucial ChatGPT Security Warning

Ethereum co-founder comments on a recent warning about ChatGPT leaking personal user data
2025/09/13
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Signals Rebound As Team Announces Buyback Plan

2025/09/13
What Time Does The Noche UFC Fight Card Start?

The post What Time Does The Noche UFC Fight Card Start? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Diego Lopes of Brazil and Jean Silva of Brazil face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Frost Bank Center on September 12, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images The 2025 Noche UFC fight card goes down tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event of the Saturday, September 13, UFC Fight Night, recent UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes faces the surging Jean Silva who has five finishes in five trips to the UFC’s Octagon. The full Noche UFC fight card streams on ESPN+. Below, we look at details for the main event of Noche UFC and the start time for each portion of today’s fight card. ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC Fight Card: Date Saturday, September 13, 2025 Noche UFC Fight Card: Location Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Noche UFC Fight Card: How to Watch Or Stream ESPN+ Noche UFC Fight Card: Fight Card Time Prelims: 3:00 p.m. ET Main Card: 6:00 p.m. ET ForbesUFC 321 Main Event: Tom Aspinall Vs. Ciryl Gane Opening Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Main Card Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Rob Font vs. David Martinez Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le Noche UFC 2025 Preliminary Card Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko ForbesUFC 322 Main Event: Della Maddalena Vs. Makhachev Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC…
2025/09/13
