2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
PeckShield flags $2.8M Shibarium exploit

PeckShield flags $2.8M Shibarium exploit

PeckShield flagged suspicious Shibarium activity that led to a $2.8M exploit through compromised validator keys on Shibaswap.
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 15:54
Dalintis
Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026

Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026

The post Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Traders scanning the market for explosive upside are watching Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). Both coins are enjoying short-term strength, but analysts say the real asymmetric play is elsewhere. That’s why attention is shifting fast to Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a viral Ethereum Layer 2 meme project already closing in on $3.5 million in presale …
Solana
SOL$235.49-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06283-0.64%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04695+6.29%
Dalintis
CoinPedia2025/09/13 15:52
Dalintis
Expert Explains Why Shiba Inu Could See a 6x Price Surge Despite Market Doubts

Expert Explains Why Shiba Inu Could See a 6x Price Surge Despite Market Doubts

Despite mounting skepticism over Shiba Inu’s growth potential, a prominent analyst argues that SHIB could still deliver nearly 6x gains from its current price. Like most cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu is facing a wave of skepticism from some community members who once believed in its prospects.Visit Website
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000586-2.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.010219+0.61%
Dalintis
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 15:51
Dalintis
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

The post Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 17: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica wins the Women’s 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images For the next 10 days, the world’s best track and field athletes will gather at the Japan National Stadium to battle for the title of World Champion. Legends such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dalilah Muhammad will embark on their final farewell, while budding talent like Masai Russell and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will continue to build their legacy. Those looking to tune into the action can follow along with this schedule. Live results will be posted to the World Athletics website for the fans who can’t watch live or wish to relive the action. If fans are unsure which events to focus on, here is a guide detailing the most exciting storylines heading into the 20th World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships. ForbesThe 2025 Tokyo World Championships: Everything You Need To KnowBy Cory Mull Eight-Time Olympic Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Bids Her Final Farewell DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 29: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates with her son Zyon after winning the Women’s 100 Metres final during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Getty Images Earlier this season, track and field legend Fraser-Pryce announced that this track and field season would be her last. The three-time Olympic champion will run her final 100-meter dash of her career on Sunday, September 14. At the 2023 championships in Budapest, Fraser-Pryce earned bronze in the 100-meter dash. This year, she is ranked 14th in the world with a season’s best of 10.91. Despite not being…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.29%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017396+2.53%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:50
Dalintis
Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

The post Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is officially stepping into the U.S. stablecoin race. CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed today, September 12, 2025, that the company will launch USA₮ ($USAT), a new dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with U.S. regulations. Unlike Tether’s global flagship USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap), which operates offshore, USAT will be structured inside the U.S. market under the new GENIUS Act framework. It will be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, including cash and Treasuries, and positioned for payments, remittances, and institutional adoption. Tether Unveils USA₮, its Planned U.S.-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, and Will Appoint Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮Follow @USAT_io 🇺🇸https://t.co/w0JxBvttwv — Tether (@Tether_to) September 12, 2025 Leadership: Bo Hines Takes the Helm The new entity will be led by Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director and Tether’s U.S. Strategic Advisor. Ardoino confirmed that Hines will step in as CEO of Tether USA₮, overseeing its rollout and regulatory engagement. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed that the company is launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin called $USAT, aimed at complying with U.S. Genius Act regulations and expanding into the American market. This announcement was made public today, September 12, 2025. USAT is a… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 12, 2025 Hines has been instrumental in U.S. digital asset policy. His appointment signals Tether’s intent to go beyond just issuing another stablecoin, it wants a seat at the table in shaping American crypto regulation. A Pivot Toward U.S. Compliance Tether’s move is more than just a product launch. It marks a major strategic shift for the world’s largest stablecoin issuer. For years, U.S. regulators criticized Tether’s offshore model and questioned its reserves. But with over $5B already invested in the U.S., partnerships with law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service, and 275+ law enforcement collaborations worldwide,…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.29%
Union
U$0.01812-6.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004131-1.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:47
Dalintis
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces

TLDR: Vitalik warns AI governance models can be exploited with jailbreak prompts and malicious inputs. ChatGPT MCP tools enabled email access, exposing private data to attackers via calendar invites. Info finance model proposed to ensure AI model diversity and human oversight in governance. AI agents can be tricked using simple methods, highlighting security risks for [...] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-8.32%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+1.28%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/13 15:46
Dalintis
Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

The post Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 10:43 New digital asset, Best Token Presale, has launched its ICO today via BestTokenPresale.com. The official website provides all details of the project, including the whitepaper, and is transparent about tokenomics, down to the project’s objectives. In this presale, there will be 40 rounds of fundraising.  Each round, investors will pay a little more to acquire tokens, making ‘later buyers’ less ROI gains, once the token is listed on exchanges. After the 40 rounds are complete, Best Token Presale will have raised $11,000,000. The liquidity pool on crypto exchanges generated by this presale will be nearly 70% of the value of funds raised — US$7 MillionFunds not used for the liquidity pool will be allocated to staff, marketing, Crypto Exchange listing costs, and crypto technology development. The utility of the $BTPS token is no fluff.  According to the whitepaper, this is a memecoin designed for crypto traders who are purely looking to make money from crypto trading.  There’s no theatrics involved, simply a cryptocurrency being put on the market with massive brand value and appeal.  And after listing on exchanges, the marketing team will continue to push brand value upward for a contracted period.. In its first of 40 presale rounds, investors can now purchase a $BTPS token for $0.00138116 with 5.8 million tokens available for purchase. The second round will see the first of the incremental price increases, sending the Best Token PreSale price to $0.00139635. As stated on the whitepaper, each round of the Best Token Presale ICO will see a 1.1% – 1.5% increase.     The first investors, to buy the first USD$10,285 in BTPS tokens will hold the lowest costinig coins. To purchase BTPS during this opening round, visit BestTokenPreSale.com, and connect a cryptocurrency wallet to the website.  The…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.32%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002039+4.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.31%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:44
Dalintis
Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily

Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily

The post Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Prenetics, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare and diagnostics company, currently holds 228 Bitcoin. The company is actively buying 1 Bitcoin every day as part of its corporate treasury strategy. NASDAQ-listed Prenetics now holds 228 Bitcoin and is purchasing 1 Bitcoin daily, the company announced today. The healthcare and diagnostics company has joined the growing list of publicly traded firms adding Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries through regular purchases. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/prenetics-holds-and-buys-bitcoin-daily/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,338.97+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017396+2.53%
Particl
PART$0.2045+0.24%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:43
Dalintis
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump

The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Q4 approaches, investor sentiment is turning toward emerging projects with transformative potential. One such project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is creating waves with its innovative approach to decentralized lending and liquidity markets.  Mutuum Finance is currently in its sixth presale round with tokens available for sale at $0.035. The project has collected over $15.63 million with over 16,240 individuals in support. While PEPE is still in social traction and speculative interest, the spotlight intensifies on Mutuum Finance as it combines hype with real-world adoption, thereby making it one of the most closely followed names ahead of the last market rally of the year. Pepe Coin (PEPE) Price Snapshot & Outlook Pepe Coin (PEPE) currently trades at $0.000011. Its price has changed little today, showing a relatively flat market for the token. In the short term, speculative demand continues to be driven by sentiment and its meme-token nature, but without new catalysts PEPE might stay in a tight trading range. Investor focus is increasing towards new DeFi platforms such as Mutuum Finance, however, which are vying for attention with tokens such as PEPE. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Sixth round of sale of MUTM token validates the project’s viability with an all-time high of $15.63 million in funds invested and over 16,240 investors. The investors in the sixth round will enjoy astronomical profits once the token goes live. Mutuum Finance is building an entire ecosystem that will feature a stablecoin, on the Ethereum blockchain for utmost safety and security. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program For the purpose of giving protection to the platform, Mutuum Finance has instituted a Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK with the reward value up to $50,000 USDT. The platform extends an open invitation to white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers who wish to discover and…
Waves
WAVES$1.1313-0.55%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004131-1.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06283-0.64%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:41
Dalintis
Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC

Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC

BitcoinWorld Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC The world of digital assets is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed global healthcare company Prenetics is making headlines by strategically increasing its Prenetics Bitcoin holdings. This significant move highlights a growing trend among major corporations embracing digital currencies. Prenetics Bitcoin: A Daily Accumulation Strategy Prenetics, a prominent name in healthcare, has embarked on a remarkable journey into the world of cryptocurrency. The company is now actively purchasing an additional one Bitcoin every single day. This consistent accumulation strategy has already boosted their total reserves. Their current holdings stand at an impressive 228 BTC. This daily acquisition demonstrates a clear, long-term commitment to Prenetics Bitcoin as a valuable asset. Previously, Bitcoin World reported a substantial initial investment. In June, Prenetics made a significant splash by acquiring $20 million worth of Bitcoin. Interestingly, the funds for this initial large purchase were reportedly secured through the sale of a subsidiary. This indicates a well-thought-out financial maneuver to diversify and strengthen their balance sheet with digital assets. Why Nasdaq-Listed Firms Are Embracing Prenetics Bitcoin? Why would a global healthcare company like Prenetics venture so deeply into cryptocurrency? The decision reflects a broader institutional shift. Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, similar to gold, offering a hedge against inflation and potential long-term value appreciation. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s finite supply makes it an attractive asset during periods of economic uncertainty. Balance Sheet Diversification: Adding digital assets like Prenetics Bitcoin can help diversify a company’s financial portfolio beyond traditional holdings. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Embracing cryptocurrencies can signal a forward-thinking approach, positioning the company at the forefront of financial innovation. For Prenetics, this move could be about securing a portion of its treasury in an asset with perceived growth potential, thereby safeguarding shareholder value in an evolving global economy. It also aligns with a growing acceptance of digital assets within mainstream finance. The Broader Impact of Prenetics Bitcoin Adoption Prenetics’ decision is not an isolated event. It contributes to a larger narrative of institutional adoption that is slowly but surely legitimizing the cryptocurrency market. When a Nasdaq-listed entity like Prenetics makes such a public commitment to Prenetics Bitcoin, it sends a powerful signal to other corporations and investors. This kind of corporate endorsement can: Increase market confidence in Bitcoin. Encourage other companies to explore similar strategies. Drive further mainstream integration of digital assets. However, it’s also important to acknowledge the inherent volatility of the crypto market. Companies undertaking such strategies must have robust risk management frameworks in place to navigate potential price fluctuations. This is a calculated risk, but one that many believe offers significant upside. Navigating the Future with Prenetics Bitcoin The continuous accumulation of Prenetics Bitcoin is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a statement about the future of corporate finance. As the digital economy expands, companies are exploring new ways to manage their capital and create value. What does this mean for the future? We might see more companies, even outside the tech sector, allocate portions of their treasury to Bitcoin. The demand for secure, regulated crypto custody solutions will likely grow. This trend could accelerate the development of clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets globally. Prenetics’ proactive approach serves as a compelling case study for how established businesses are adapting to the digital age. Their daily Bitcoin purchases are a testament to their belief in the long-term viability and value of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. A Compelling Conclusion for Prenetics Bitcoin In summary, Prenetics’ strategic daily acquisition of Bitcoin, building upon its initial $20 million investment, marks a pivotal moment. This move by a Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm underscores the increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a robust asset. It’s a clear signal that digital assets are becoming an integral part of corporate treasury management, pushing the boundaries of traditional finance and paving the way for wider adoption. The journey of Prenetics Bitcoin is one to watch closely as it unfolds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Prenetics? A1: Prenetics is a Nasdaq-listed global healthcare company, known for its diagnostic and genetic testing services. Their recent ventures include significant investments in Bitcoin. Q2: How much Bitcoin has Prenetics acquired? A2: Prenetics initially purchased $20 million worth of Bitcoin in June and is currently acquiring an additional one Bitcoin daily, bringing its total holdings to 228 BTC. Q3: Why is a healthcare company like Prenetics buying Bitcoin? A3: Prenetics’ move into Prenetics Bitcoin reflects a broader trend of institutional adoption. Companies view Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for balance sheet diversification, an inflation hedge, and a way to embrace financial innovation. Q4: What does this mean for the cryptocurrency market? A4: The adoption of Prenetics Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company enhances market confidence, encourages other corporations to consider similar strategies, and contributes to the mainstream integration of digital assets. Q5: Are there risks associated with companies holding Bitcoin? A5: Yes, the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility. Companies holding Bitcoin must implement robust risk management strategies to navigate potential price fluctuations effectively. Did you find this insight into Prenetics’ Bitcoin strategy valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about institutional adoption in the crypto space! Your shares help us bring more crucial news and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,338.97+0.20%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.32%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:40
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking