Key Insights: Pepe faces major resistance at $0.0000127, where clustered sell orders could cap short-term gains. A breakout above $0.0000127 may trigger continuation toward $0.000015, supported by rising trading volume. Support zones remain at $0.00001070 and $0.00000925, providing cushions if price rejects resistance. Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127 Pepe (PEPE) was trading near $0.00001214 after a sharp rally that lifted the token more than 13% over the past day and about 25% in the past week. The move has pushed price close to the first major sell wall at $0.0000127. @CW8900 said, "The first wall for $PEPE exists at $0.0000127." Source: CW/X However, chart data shows heavy sell orders clustered in this area, which may act as short-term resistance unless buyers step in with enough demand to break through. Resistance and Support Zones If price clears $0.0000127, the next resistance levels are stacked between $0.0000131 and $0.0000145. These levels have acted as supply zones in earlier moves. A breakout could extend toward $0.000015 if momentum carries through. Support remains around $0.00001070, where the last consolidation took place before the surge. A broader cushion lies between $0.00000925 and $0.00000975, a zone where demand has previously reappeared. Triangle Pattern Builds Pressure @NFTdavie described the setup as a tightening triangle. He wrote, "Triangle coiling tight… one clean break and its ignition sequence. Next stop: stratosphere." The 3-day chart shows converging trendlines, with support near $0.00001145 and a descending ceiling above. This pattern often precedes a breakout, with $0.00001786 marked as the next upside level if buyers confirm control. Momentum Signals Strength The Stochastic RSI is trending higher, with readings at 73.83 and 43.16, pointing to growing buying pressure. Volume has also risen during the latest move, suggesting active participation around current prices. As long as PEPE stays above…