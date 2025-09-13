2025-09-16 Tuesday

When Will Bitcoin Reach the $1 Million Mark? Two Experts Speak Out

When Will Bitcoin Reach the $1 Million Mark? Two Experts Speak Out

The post When Will Bitcoin Reach the $1 Million Mark? Two Experts Speak Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Samson Mow has made a striking prediction regarding the price of Bitcoin. He argues that Bitcoin will not reach $1 million gradually, but rather in a sharp jump over a short period of time. “When you look at the collapse of fiat currencies, it doesn’t happen slowly; it happens suddenly and violently. My $1 million Bitcoin prediction is based on this,” Mow said. “It will be a short, sharp rise over weeks or months.” However, this bold view was challenged by another prominent analyst, PlanB. He dismissed Mow’s statements as “unrealistic expectations,” saying: Bitcoin is unlikely to reach $1 million in weeks or months. I understand and appreciate that Mow is creating a trend that encourages Bitcoin adoption. However, at this point, this rhetoric risks misleading new investors. There will be intense profit-taking at intermediate price levels. What we’re seeing this cycle is a gradual, less volatile rise. The $1 million target is much more likely to be achieved within 6–8 years. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/when-will-bitcoin-reach-the-1-million-mark-two-experts-speak-out/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:12
Shido Network Reveals CoinMarketCap Integration with Blockchain and DEX Support

Shido Network Reveals CoinMarketCap Integration with Blockchain and DEX Support

Shido ($SHIDO) secures full CoinMarketCap integration with chain and DEX support to boost accessibility, real-time analytics, and ecosystem growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 16:10
Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here's Why

Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why

The post Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Recently, the Cook vs Trump legal battle took a turn when the Federal Reserve governor presented evidence. Lisa Cook declared in financial forms that her Atlanta property would be used as a “vacation home” and not her primary residence. This statement clearly dismisses President Trump’s allegations of “mortgage fraud.” Cook Declares Atlanta Property Vacation Home …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 16:07
PeckShield flags weird activity tied to Shib token

PeckShield flags weird activity tied to Shib token

The post PeckShield flags weird activity tied to Shib token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain security firm PeckShield found suspicious activity on Shibarium late Friday. Security sleuths found leaked validator keys on Shibaswap that led to an estimated $2.8 million loss through Shib token withdrawals. The Shiba Inu team posted on X at around 9:00 PM UTC, saying it “was aware of the activity flagged by PeckShield,” and had contacted both internal developers and external security partners to investigate the exploit. “At this time, we are working to confirm the root cause and ensure all possible mitigations are in place. A comprehensive report with findings and next steps will be published once the investigation concludes,” the Shiba Inu team wrote. 10 of 12 SHIB validator approved malicious transactions Web2 and web3 auditor Tikkala Security has confirmed that an attacker hacked Shiba Inu’s token system by submitting valid Merkle leaf exit requests signed by multiple validators. The attacker’s wallet address withdrew funds in several instances by bypassing protections meant to safeguard the root chain manager. According to Etherscan data, the address now holds over $700,000 worth of ERC-20 tokens. “The hack appears to involve 10 out of 12 Shibarium validator signing keys being compromised, which allowed a malicious root state to be approved,” Tikkala explained, providing images of the events. Only validators operated by K9 Finance and UnificationUND have been confirmed to have stepped away from signing the malicious transaction. The attack originated from a compromised checkpoint, where a seemingly legitimate Merkle root was inserted. Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that once the malicious root was added, the attacker drained another $1 million through a subsequent large transaction.  3/ Shibaswap rootchain manager contract https://t.co/Qgshvoiwbt uses the stored root Merkle hash in each checkpoint. Somehow, an attack could add a “legit” checkpoint root hash with signatures from 10 signers. pic.twitter.com/SvGYxuOyx3 — Tikkala Security (@TikkalaResearch) September 12,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:05
Hong Kong Discloses Eased Crypto Rules For Banks, Set To Take Effect In 2026

Hong Kong Discloses Eased Crypto Rules For Banks, Set To Take Effect In 2026

In a significant move to bolster its position in the cryptocurrency landscape, Hong Kong is set to implement new regulations aimed at enhancing the adoption and usage of digital assets among banks.  This initiative comes in the wake of a renewed wave of pro-crypto policies spearheaded by the United States, which aspires to establish itself […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 16:00
US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks

US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks

The US Justice Department seeks a claim of 5 million dollars in bitcoin stolen through SIM swap fraud against victims across the nation. US officials have presented a civil forfeiture complaint to seize more than $5 million-worth of Bitcoin (BTC) connected to SIM swap scams.  The Justice Department claims that the money was stolen by […] The post US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:00
MemeCore [M] hits new ATH at $2.48 – What next for prices?

MemeCore [M] hits new ATH at $2.48 – What next for prices?

MemeCore hits a new all-time high but full go ahead isn't in place.
Coinstats2025/09/13 16:00
$PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

$PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

The post $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Pepe faces major resistance at $0.0000127, where clustered sell orders could cap short-term gains. A breakout above $0.0000127 may trigger continuation toward $0.000015, supported by rising trading volume. Support zones remain at $0.00001070 and $0.00000925, providing cushions if price rejects resistance. Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127 Pepe (PEPE) was trading near $0.00001214 after a sharp rally that lifted the token more than 13% over the past day and about 25% in the past week. The move has pushed price close to the first major sell wall at $0.0000127. @CW8900 said,  “The first wall for $PEPE exists at $0.0000127.”  Source: CW/X However, chart data shows heavy sell orders clustered in this area, which may act as short-term resistance unless buyers step in with enough demand to break through. Resistance and Support Zones If price clears $0.0000127, the next resistance levels are stacked between $0.0000131 and $0.0000145. These levels have acted as supply zones in earlier moves. A breakout could extend toward $0.000015 if momentum carries through. Support remains around $0.00001070, where the last consolidation took place before the surge. A broader cushion lies between $0.00000925 and $0.00000975, a zone where demand has previously reappeared. Triangle Pattern Builds Pressure @NFTdavie described the setup as a tightening triangle. He wrote,  “Triangle coiling tight… one clean break and its ignition sequence. Next stop: stratosphere.” The 3-day chart shows converging trendlines, with support near $0.00001145 and a descending ceiling above. This pattern often precedes a breakout, with $0.00001786 marked as the next upside level if buyers confirm control. Momentum Signals Strength The Stochastic RSI is trending higher, with readings at 73.83 and 43.16, pointing to growing buying pressure. Volume has also risen during the latest move, suggesting active participation around current prices. As long as PEPE stays above…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:58
Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times

The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is back in the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the ring walk times for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev main event. Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, LocationBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia Top Rank’s Facebook page in US and UK Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Ring Walk Time Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev are expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:56
Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/pepe-hits-major-sell-wall-at-0-0000127/
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:54
