The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is back in the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the ring walk times for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev main event. Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, LocationBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia Top Rank’s Facebook page in US and UK Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Ring Walk Time Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev are expected to…
