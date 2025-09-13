2025-09-16 Tuesday

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv

The post Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center on September 21, 2025. It will bring together the global blockchain ecosystem for a full day of high-level discussion, collaboration, and networking. This major blockchain networking event for Ukraine is positioned as the most eventful day of the year for the Web3 community. Unlike traditional conferences, the Web3 conference Fullset in Kyiv focuses on real conversations that lead to lasting opportunities. Attendees can expect meaningful exchanges that can become projects, partnerships, and investments. “In Web3, opportunities don’t come from waiting; they come from conversations. Fullset is designed to accelerate those connections between developers, investors, and founders. Our mission is simple: bring the right people into one room and let ideas scale into reality“,  Ivan Samoilov, CEO of FULLSET Blockchain Conference.  A Stage for Industry Leaders The conference program will feature some of the most influential voices in blockchain, compliance, gaming, and investment. The confirmed speakers are: Evhenii Panchenko, Acting First Deputy Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine.  David Palmer, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone, an IoT and Web3 Digital Asset Broker (DAB) platform, and board member of the Asia Web3 Alliance.  Dave Uhryniak, former Director of Ecosystem Development at Tron, and founder of TrueScope Ventures, a leading company in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  Dmytro Yasmanovych, Compliance Services Lead at Hacken.  Svitlana Diachenko, VP of Marketing at Hacken.  Yevhen Pronin, Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners. Constantin Kogan, Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, host of the podcast Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan, and former Managing Director at Wave Financial with $1.5B AUM. Maksym Rodionov, CTO and co-founder of Claimr, former Technical Director at Ubisoft, and co-founder of HMSTRS, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:46
Analysts Debate: Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making?

But both might miss the project’s unique characteristics. The debate highlights how meme coins have evolved beyond pure speculation toward […] The post Analysts Debate: Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 16:45
Hackers Use Microsoft Teams to Hijack Crypto Wallets: What To Know

TLDR: Hackers trick users with fake podcast invites before requesting screen control through Microsoft Teams. Once granted, attackers get remote desktop access and can run code that drains crypto wallets. Security researcher Nick Bax says millions are already gone, hitting both project leaders and regular holders. Experts call for clearer Microsoft Teams warnings to stop [...] The post Hackers Use Microsoft Teams to Hijack Crypto Wallets: What To Know appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 16:42
Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks

The post Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that naive AI governance is vulnerable to exploits, like jailbreak prompts used to divert funds. He supports an info finance model where open markets allow multiple AI models, combined with human spot checks and jury reviews, to ensure diversity and faster problem solving. This approach reduces risks and improves security …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 16:41
How Spartans Wins Big With 300% Bonuses and a Lamborghini Reward

In the competitive online betting market, promotional offers act as powerful tools to capture player attention. For years, established names such as bet365, Stake, and DraftKings have led the industry with broad sports coverage, polished platforms, and loyal communities. However, 2025 has seen Spartans challenge the status quo, unveiling a 300% welcome bonus alongside a […] The post How Spartans Wins Big With 300% Bonuses and a Lamborghini Reward appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:40
Cometa.Global focuses on investment and management of mainstream crypto

The post Cometa.Global focuses on investment and management of mainstream crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-crypto settlement and asset allocation for global investors. Summary Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-currency settlement, flexible contracts, and profit payouts. It supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, with secure cold wallets, audits, and renewable energy data centers. Investors gain daily settlement, flexible reinvestment, and green-powered infrastructure with Cometa.Global’s COME app. Cometa.Global recently announced the official launch of its new COME app, providing multi-currency settlement and asset allocation services to global investors. The app supports payments and settlements in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tether (USDT), opening up new avenues for the use and appreciation of digital assets. Company background Cometa.Global is headquartered in the financial center of London and has long been focused on the global layout of blockchain technology and computing power services. As a compliant and steadily developing digital asset company, Cometa.Global is committed to promoting industry upgrades through innovative products. The newly launched COME App is an important practice of the company in the field of digital finance. Program highlights Multi-Currency Support: The COME app fully supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, meeting the investment needs of various investors. Flexible Contracts: The app offers a variety of investment contracts with different amounts and periods, suitable for both beginners and experienced investors with long-term plans. Daily Settlement: All contract profits are automatically settled daily, and users can flexibly withdraw or reinvest through the COME app. Security and Compliance: The COME app features a built-in distributed cold wallet and third-party audit mechanism, combined with multiple encryption algorithms, to ensure fund transparency and security. Green Philosophy: Cometa.Global’s global data…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:34
Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians.

Two men were arrested by the police in Hong Kong for stealing electricity used to mine Bitcoin in disabled care homes, which resulted in huge electricity bills. Hong Kong police arrested two technicians who were suspected of embezzling electricity from the homes of the disabled. The two men, aged 32 and 33, were reported to […] The post Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:30
Altcoins stijgen flink, Ethereum leidt terwijl Bitcoin achterblijft

De cryptomarkt beleeft opnieuw een groene dag. Hoewel er in de afgelopen 24 uur flink wat beweging was, blijft de totale liquidatie relatief laag met $389 miljoen. Tegelijkertijd wint een brede groep altcoins terrein, terwijl de dominantie van Bitcoin juist afneemt. Kortom, de markt lijkt de weg omhoog weer te... Het bericht Altcoins stijgen flink, Ethereum leidt terwijl Bitcoin achterblijft verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/13 16:30
How to Start a Bitcoin Mining Machine with CoinBase and Grow Your Wealth

The post How to Start a Bitcoin Mining Machine with CoinBase and Grow Your Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under Trump’s promotion, cryptocurrencies have become a strategic reserve for the United States, and investors are eager to find the best way to maximize their investments. While the vast majority of cryptocurrency holders rely on cryptocurrency fluctuations to earn the difference, the wisest among them are turning to cloud mining – a proven method that can provide a guaranteed daily fixed income. What is CoinBase? CoinBase is an American technology company. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, the company operates the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. As of 2024, CoinBase has 108 million users, manages over $400 billion in assets, and is the world’s largest Bitcoin custodian, holding 12% of the total Bitcoin supply. Advantages of CoinBase: For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, CoinBase is the most trusted platform for individuals and businesses to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrencies. CoinBase’s mission is to create more economic freedom by providing everyone with convenient, secure and reliable financial tools. How to join CoinBase’s ALL4 Mining cloud mining? For cryptocurrency investment enthusiasts, choosing a legal and profitable cloud computing service provider is indeed very important. At this time, a legal and world-leading cloud computing service provider was legally established in the UK in 2019, protected by the British government, and issued corresponding legal documents and legal operation certificates. As of May 2025, ALL4 Mining has more than 9 million real users worldwide, and the real daily active rate is as high as 20% (1.8 million people). Behind this powerful data, ALL4 Mining cloud computing service provider has more than 200 Bitcoin mines and data centers in more than 200 countries around the world, with more than 500,000 Bitcoin mining equipment. This is enough to provide platform users with a real cloud computing experience and profitable cloud computing projects. ALL4 Mining cloud computing service provider…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:29
BTC ETFs Strike $642M, ETH Gains $406M Amid Growing Market Confidence

Recent data indicates a significant increase in institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum-based ETFs experiencing strong inflows. This trend points to growing confidence among professional investors and increased mainstream acceptance of digital assets as a viable part of diversified portfolios. As the crypto market matures, institutional participation is seen as a critical factor [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/13 16:27
