The post Tron Holds $0.34, Dogecoin Flatlines, BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Impress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 12:00 Track Tron at $0.34 and Dogecoin near $0.22, while BlockDAG’s 3M miners across 130 countries showcase global adoption and redefine presale execution in 2025. Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of momentum that could confirm the next move higher. For now, the chart shows strength in stability, though uncertainty lingers over its ability to break out. Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showing limited movement. The price has stayed between $0.21 and $0.23, creating a narrow range that analysts say will need a fresh catalyst to expand. Without new momentum, sideways trading continues to dominate. This is where BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a sharp contrast. With over 3 million mobile miners and hardware shipped to more than 130 countries, it has already built a global infrastructure before any listing. At a presale price of $0.0013, it is positioning itself as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today. Tron’s Expanding Reach into Finance and Governance Tron (TRX) is trading close to $0.34, where support has held firm while resistance builds at $0.3406. Indicators such as RSI and MACD remain cautious, but institutional accumulation suggests that a push toward $0.42 is still possible. The technical picture shows mixed momentum, yet the growth story is far stronger. On-chain activity continues to surge with more than 329 million accounts and 11 billion transactions recorded. The U.S. Department of Commerce, using Tron for GDP data, highlights genuine utility. With its TRX treasury expanded to $220 million and new DeFi integrations like USD1, NEAR Intents, and deBridge, Tron is positioning itself for broader global relevance. Dogecoin’s Next Move Hinges on Catalysts Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding steady between $0.21 and $0.22, with resistance forming near $0.23. A break…