Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings exceeded 1,935, and mining output this week was 106.2 BTC.
PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 12th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,935.6 (Note: this number is net holdings). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 106.2 BTC, but it sold 105.6 BTC during the same period.
PANews
2025/09/13 17:03
Not Bitcoin: Here’s Grayscale Founder’s Bold Crypto Pick
The post Not Bitcoin: Here’s Grayscale Founder’s Bold Crypto Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As reported by Fortune, Grayscale Founder Barry Silbert has revealed his crypto pick aside from Bitcoin. At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Park City, Utah, Silbert indicated he is betting on something other than Bitcoin, hinting at his newest passion. “I believe that the next big wave in crypto is going to be the convergence of AI and crypto,” the founder and CEO Digital Currency Group stated. Silbert has not only shown excitement about the intersection of AI and crypto, but he is also excited about a project called Bittensor, a decentralized marketplace for AI founded by Jacob Steeves, a former Google engineer. You Might Also Like Bittensor, with native cryptocurrency TAO, is the 34th largest cryptocurrency by market cap and currently trades at $351. The Grayscale founder’s newly launched company, Yuma, is committed to the Bittensor project and its associated cryptocurrency TAO. Grayscale news This week, crypto asset manager Grayscale filed to convert its Chainlink Trust into an exchange-traded fund. You Might Also Like Grayscale has also submitted registration statements for its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust, both of which were filed on Form S-3 as existing vehicles that already report to the SEC. Separately, Grayscale has filed Form S-1 for the Hedera Trust, marking its initial registration with the SEC on the same day. In other news, the SEC has pushed back its decision on the Nasdaq’s bid to list the Grayscale Hedera Trust, designating Nov. 12 as the new deadline. Source: https://u.today/not-bitcoin-heres-grayscale-founders-bold-crypto-pick
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:03
Tron Holds $0.34, Dogecoin Flatlines, BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Impress
The post Tron Holds $0.34, Dogecoin Flatlines, BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Impress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 12:00 Track Tron at $0.34 and Dogecoin near $0.22, while BlockDAG’s 3M miners across 130 countries showcase global adoption and redefine presale execution in 2025. Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of momentum that could confirm the next move higher. For now, the chart shows strength in stability, though uncertainty lingers over its ability to break out. Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showing limited movement. The price has stayed between $0.21 and $0.23, creating a narrow range that analysts say will need a fresh catalyst to expand. Without new momentum, sideways trading continues to dominate. This is where BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a sharp contrast. With over 3 million mobile miners and hardware shipped to more than 130 countries, it has already built a global infrastructure before any listing. At a presale price of $0.0013, it is positioning itself as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today. Tron’s Expanding Reach into Finance and Governance Tron (TRX) is trading close to $0.34, where support has held firm while resistance builds at $0.3406. Indicators such as RSI and MACD remain cautious, but institutional accumulation suggests that a push toward $0.42 is still possible. The technical picture shows mixed momentum, yet the growth story is far stronger. On-chain activity continues to surge with more than 329 million accounts and 11 billion transactions recorded. The U.S. Department of Commerce, using Tron for GDP data, highlights genuine utility. With its TRX treasury expanded to $220 million and new DeFi integrations like USD1, NEAR Intents, and deBridge, Tron is positioning itself for broader global relevance. Dogecoin’s Next Move Hinges on Catalysts Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding steady between $0.21 and $0.22, with resistance forming near $0.23. A break…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:02
Trump-Linked WLFI Project Moves Toward Aggressive Token Burn
Instead of storing fees generated from its liquidity positions, the plan would channel those funds into market buys of WLFI, […] The post Trump-Linked WLFI Project Moves Toward Aggressive Token Burn appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 17:01
TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch
Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of […] The post TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 17:00
ModStealer Virus platform-agnostic Invisible Crypto Wallet Thief
The malware, the ModStealer, silently attacks crypto wallets of Windows, Mac, and Linux by bypassing antivirus protection using fake job advertisements. ModStealer is a typical cross-platform malware that harvests crypto assets in browser wallets and presents a novel threat to cryptocurrency users. It has been in operation for almost a month, unnoticed by major antivirus […] The post ModStealer Virus platform-agnostic Invisible Crypto Wallet Thief appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 17:00
Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs
The post Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 12, the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market witnessed a significant capital inflow, with a net increase of $642 million. Data provided by SoSoValue underscores the notion that institutional investors are increasingly exploring Bitcoin through formally sanctioned channels. Continue Reading:Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/institutional-investors-pour-millions-into-bitcoin-etfs
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:00
Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up
Crypto investors are constantly in search of possibilities that might turn modest investments into life-changing profits. In 2025, one project making serious noise is Ozak AI (OZ), an AI-powered altcoin that has already raised more than $2.9 million in its Stage 5 presale. With tokens priced at simply $0.01, Ozak AI is attracting interest from […] The post Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 17:00
Perplexity AI faces lawsuit from Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster
Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster filed a lawsuit against Perplexity AI in New York, alleging copyright and trademark infringement.
AI
$0.1363
-8.46%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 16:55
Polygon Opens Institutional Doors for POL with Cypher Capital Partnership
TLDR: Polygon Labs teams with Cypher Capital to bring POL access to Middle East institutional investors and boost network participation. Initiative includes roundtables, better liquidity, and yield options aimed at professional crypto asset managers in the region. POL powers Polygon’s infrastructure, and new access routes will allow capital to support network security and performance. Sub-5s [...] The post Polygon Opens Institutional Doors for POL with Cypher Capital Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
POL
$0.2592
-1.81%
BOOST
$0.08127
-12.72%
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 16:53
