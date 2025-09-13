2025-09-16 Tuesday

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from Coingecko, the market value of USDT, the US dollar stablecoin launched by stablecoin issuer Tether, has exceeded US$170 billion, currently reaching US$170,085,261,371, setting a new historical high. The trading volume in the past 24 hours reached US$102,711,488,564.
FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season”

The post FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 13, 2025 at 07:50 // News Coinidol.com reports: On-chain data reveals that the FTX estate, in a move to pay back creditors, has redeemed $45 million worth of SOL from staking. While this action could be a precursor to selling, it’s also a necessary step in the estate’s ongoing restructuring process. More importantly, this redemption is taking place against a backdrop of surging corporate interest in Solana’s ecosystem. A $1.65 billion bet Medical device company Forward Industries has made a colossal $1.65 billion bet on Solana through a strategic private placement. This massive institutional investment, endorsed by crypto heavyweight Galaxy Digital, is a powerful vote of confidence in Solana’s technology and its potential for real-world utility. The rationale behind these corporate moves goes beyond simple price speculation. Solana’s network is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it an ideal platform for building decentralized applications (dApps) and handling large-scale commercial activities. The network is also set to receive a major upgrade, which will introduce new components like “Votor” and “Rotor,” designed to further enhance transaction speed and efficiency. This continuous innovation is what’s attracting enterprises and is a key reason why some analysts believe Solana could see its price reach $1,000 in the near future. Solana and market trends While Bitcoin’s price rally has been the dominant headline, a subtler but equally significant narrative is gaining traction in the crypto world. The rising interest in Solana is also reflected in broader market trends. There has been a notable shift in capital from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies, with analysts observing a decline in Bitcoin dominance and a rise in the market share of altcoins. This trend is a sign of a maturing market where investors are more willing to diversify their…
Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

The highly anticipated launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, a product that has faced repeated delays, now has a new projected timeline. Following postponements from its initial September 11th and 12th dates, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas suggest a more realistic launch is likely to occur next week. Balchunas, in particular, has … Continue reading "Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF" The post Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity AI

The post Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster have filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI, accusing the company of copyright infringement, trademark violations, and siphoning away internet traffic. The case was lodged in federal court in New York on Tuesday. In the legal complaint, Britannica, which owns Merriam-Webster, alleged that Perplexity’s “answer engine” systematically copies material from its websites without authorization. The legal tussle claims the AI tool plagiarizes Britannica’s and Merriam-Webster’s works and deprives them of visitors and revenue. The filing goes further by accusing Perplexity of trademark infringement, asserting that the platform has attached Britannica and Merriam-Webster names to inaccurate or incomplete AI-generated results. Per the plaintiffs, this misleads users into thinking the companies endorse or are responsible for content they did not create. “AI-created content confuses and deceives Perplexity users into believing (falsely) that the hallucinations are associated with, sponsored by, or approved by Britannica,” the filing read. Britannica: Perplexity plagiarism diverts internet traffic The plaintiffs shared some snapshots of Perplexity’s definition of the word plagiarism that appeared identical to Merriam-Webster’s entry.  According to the complaint, Perplexity’s “answer engine” does not act as a neutral search engine but instead “free rides” on the investment of publishers. Traditional search engines such as Google direct users to third-party websites, allowing publishers to earn revenue from subscriptions and advertising.  “Web publishers like Plaintiffs rely on those clicks to sell subscriptions to users who seek to delve more deeply into some content, as well as selling advertising to third parties who seek to present their products or services before the publishers’ users,” the lawsuit surmised. But as the complaint puts it, Perplexity “hijacks” this traffic by summarizing copyrighted articles directly in its responses. The publishers insist this practice reduces their ability to sell subscriptions and advertising, cutting out the business models funding…
Beyond Cycles of Deviation: How Fair Principles Ensure a Stable Nash Equilibrium

Demonstrating that the principles of market justice eliminate cycles of deviation and arguing that economies violating these principles may not have a stable equilibrium.
AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems around it might

The post AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems around it might appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Every few weeks, headlines warn that artificial intelligence is coming for our jobs. The sentiment is everywhere — AI as the great disruptor, poised to reshape entire industries and render human labor obsolete. The fear is understandable, but it’s not the full picture. Summary The real issue isn’t AI vs. humans — it’s whether the systems we build enable people to thrive or reduce them to replaceable parts. Efficiency-first models are brittle — built on industrial-era metrics, they optimize output but ignore adaptability, creativity, and human growth. The safeguard isn’t just policy — resilient economies depend on systems that keep human adaptability at the center, letting people evolve with technology. The future belongs to human-centered AI — modular, flexible systems that treat people as collaborators and co-creators, not just inputs to optimize away. The question isn’t whether AI will replace humans. The better question is: what kinds of systems are we building, and do they allow people to thrive within them?  Technologies don’t replace people on their own. Systems do. And the ones we’ve built so far are worryingly brittle. In our race to adopt automation, we’ve prioritized efficiency over adaptability, prediction over potential. The result is an ecosystem of tools that optimize for outputs rather than understanding the humans behind them. That’s the real threat — frameworks that don’t evolve with us, and platforms that don’t respond to who we are. Ultimately, organizations that will lead in AI adoption are not those with the largest budgets or most advanced tools, but those that empower every employee to use AI safely and effectively. Until that foundation is in place, companies aren’t just underutilizing software; they’re leaving significant…
AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems we build around it might | Opinion

This next chapter of the digital economy will be claimed by those who adopt and who harness AI with the greatest discernment.
Chainlink to Supply Data to Polygon to Resolve Fact-Based Betting Disputes

The post Chainlink to Supply Data to Polygon to Resolve Fact-Based Betting Disputes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket is turning to Chainlink to clean up how it resolves bets. The world’s largest prediction market platform will use the on-chain data provider to automatically settle asset-price-related markets, cutting down on delays and tampering risks, the two companies announced Friday. The integration is live on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the firms explore potential applications for more subjective markets. That means markets based on asset prices will resolve based on data directly fed from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network. Polymarket currently relies on optimistic oracle system UMA to determine the outcomes of its prediction markets. That has often led to controversy over governance attacks made to influence the outcomes of some markets. Chainlink’s infrastructure combines timestamped price feeds, known as Data Streams, with automated settlement tools. That, the project said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, allows a market to settle as soon as the clock runs out. Polymarket says it plans to expand the use of Chainlink data beyond asset prices, though subjective markets remain a challenge. Some controversial outcomes on Polymarket, it’s worth noting, also involved more subjective markets, including decisions based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s clothing. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/09/12/polymarket-connects-to-chainlink-to-cut-tampering-risks-in-price-bets
Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum & Stellar: $25 Minimum

The post WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum & Stellar: $25 Minimum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WisdomTree launched its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT), a blockchain-based product offering retail and institutional investors direct exposure to private credit. The launch aligns with a broader industry trend of tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) to enhance accessibility and transparency. It also makes the traditionally inaccessible private credit market available to a broader audience, including retail and crypto-native investors. Sponsored Sponsored WisdomTree Expands Access to Private Credit WisdomTree, a global asset manager, launched its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) on Friday, making private credit investments more accessible. The new fund, which tracks the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index (GLACI), operates on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. It targets retail and institutional investors, with a minimum investment of just $25. WisdomTree offers the fund via its WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect platforms. Private credit has grown into a $1 trillion asset class as companies increasingly rely on nonbank financing. Yet it has traditionally been challenging to access. Significant minimum commitments, strict accreditation requirements, and long lock-up periods limited liquidity, effectively reserving the market for institutions and ultra-wealthy individuals. But, CRDT lowers this threshold significantly by introducing tokenization and daily liquidity, opening the market to a broader range of investors. Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz at WisdomTree commented on the development. “Private credit has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in today’s market. For four years, we’ve been proud to make this space more accessible to the individual investor through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund.” Tokenized Credit Market Surges Past $30B Sponsored Sponsored WisdomTree is expanding its suite of tokenized products to attract digital-first investors who want access to alternative assets. Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, said CRDT provides “access to…
