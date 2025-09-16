MEXC birža
Unlocking Critical Long/Short Ratio Insights
The post Unlocking Critical Long/Short Ratio Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures: Unlocking Critical Long/Short Ratio Insights Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures: Unlocking Critical Long/Short Ratio Insights Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratio-4/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 13:57
Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF
The post Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPR, a spot Ripple ETF from Rex-Osprey is all set to launch this week! Crypto expert Eleanor Terret believes that this could be a bigger deal than launching the spot XRP ETF in the market. She explained that XRPR ETF would be a more regulated instrument than traditional spot products. This milestone development could pave the way for the SEC to approve the spot ETFs next month in October. What Makes the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF Special? XRPR, will be the first spot ETF from Rex Osprey in the US, tracking the Ripple cryptocurrency. This is a milestone achievement for the Ripple community and would set the stage for more spot ETF approvals. While several top issuers like Bitwise, Canary Capital, Grayscale, 21Shares, and others are waiting on the sidelines, how did Rex-Osprey make it through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)? Crypto expert Eleanor Terret reported that the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF functions as a spot ETF under a ’40 Act wrapper, holding real XRP alongside cash, U.S. Treasuries, and certain derivatives. This fund will allocate roughly 80% of its holdings to XRP itself. Eleanor noted that the structure makes it effectively a spot ETF with additional features. Thus, in comparison to traditional products, the XRPR ETF brings along stricter regulatory oversight. As the XRP ETF from Rex-Osprey offers better regulatory oversight, the SEC seems to be more comfortable with giving it a go-ahead. Since the spot XRP ETF from other issuers provides a complete exposure to the Ripple cryptocurrency, it has been subject to multiple delays in the past. Speaking on the development, Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci stated: “First ETF offering spot xrp exposure set to launch this week… REX-Osprey using clever regulatory end-around via ‘40 Act structure to bring this to market. Will be another good…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 13:53
Bitcoin Leaders Head to Capitol Hill to Push U.S. BTC Bill
The post Bitcoin Leaders Head to Capitol Hill to Push U.S. BTC Bill appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel, and other industry leaders will gather on Capitol Hill Tuesday to back the BITCOIN Act. The bill, reintroduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis in March, proposes the U.S. purchase 1 million Bitcoin over five years. Supporters say the move, funded through “budget-neutral strategies,” could boost America’s …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:49
China’s yuan hits 9-year high vs dollar, while collapsing vs Europe and Japan
The yuan just climbed to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in nine years, trading at 7.118 per dollar on Monday, according to data from CNBC. At the same time, it’s been sinking against every other major currency, setting off alarms from India to Mexico. But oh this isn’t some weird fluke, it’s exactly […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 13:47
REX-Osprey To Launch XRP and Dogecoin ETF This Week After SEC Approval in U.S.
The post REX-Osprey To Launch XRP and Dogecoin ETF This Week After SEC Approval in U.S. appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For the first time in U.S. history, investors will be able to trade ETFs linked directly to XRP and Dogecoin. REX Shares, a U.S.-based ETF provider, has confirmed that its REX-Osprey funds have cleared SEC review, with both ETFs expected to launch this week. This launch marks a big step for altcoins, showing regulators are …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:47
U.S. Plans $115 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Under New Bill
The post U.S. Plans $115 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Under New Bill appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Lawmakers in Washington are preparing to meet with 18 of the crypto industry’s most influential figures to discuss the BITCOIN Act a bold proposal to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve over the next five years. Among the invitees are MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, two of Bitcoin’s most vocal supporters. The BITCOIN Act …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:45
Bitcoin (ETH), Ether (ETH), Other Cryptos Soon Added to P2P Payments
The post Bitcoin (ETH), Ether (ETH), Other Cryptos Soon Added to P2P Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments firm PayPal (PYPL) said it is expanding its peer-to-peer service by adding cryptocurrency transfers to its payment flow, the company announced on Monday. Users in the U.S. will soon be able to send bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, ether (ETH), PayPal’s dollar stablecoin PYUSD and other digital assets across PayPal, Venmo and an increasing number of crypto-compatible wallets worldwide, the firm said in a Monday press release. The integration arrives alongside “PayPal links,” a new tool that lets users generate a one-time personalized link to send or request money. The links can be dropped into text messages, chats or email, embedding payments into everyday conversations. Personal transfers between friends and family will remain exempt from IRS 1099-K tax reporting requirements, meaning gifts, reimbursements and shared expenses won’t generate tax forms even if crypto is involved in the transaction, the firm said. The company said the move builds on “PayPal World,” its new interoperability initiative aimed at connecting the largest digital wallets and payment systems. Peer-to-peer payments are a key growth driver, with consumer payment volume climbing 10% in the second quarter year-over-year. In July, the firm said to expand crypto payments for U.S. merchants as part of its deeper push into global digital currency payments. Read more: PayPal Expands Crypto Payments for U.S. Merchants to Cut Cross-Border Fees Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/15/paypal-adding-crypto-to-peer-to-peer-payments-allowing-direct-transfer-of-btc-eth-others
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 13:38
Company Fortifies Position with Massive Bitcoin Investment
The post Company Fortifies Position with Massive Bitcoin Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has made waves in the cryptocurrency industry by purchasing an extra 525 Bitcoins for $60 million, emphasizing its dedication to Bitcoin. With an impressive collection of 638,985 Bitcoins, valued at over $73 billion, the firm solidifies its reputation as a pivotal contributor to the Bitcoin market. Continue Reading:Company Fortifies Position with Massive Bitcoin Investment Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/company-fortifies-position-with-massive-bitcoin-investment
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 13:32
First Spot XRP ETF Set to Launch: REX-Osprey’s $XRPR Coming This Week
The post First Spot XRP ETF Set to Launch: REX-Osprey’s $XRPR Coming This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is about to make history in U.S. financial markets. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: $XRPR) is scheduled to launch this week, making it the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) to give investors direct exposure to XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The new fund, created by REX-Osprey, the same team behind the …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:30
Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the mystery of El Salvador’s alleged bitcoin purchases and why the government is due to issue an official clarification. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Purchases Are Still a […]
Coinstats
2025/09/16 13:30
