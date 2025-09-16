Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF

The post Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPR, a spot Ripple ETF from Rex-Osprey is all set to launch this week! Crypto expert Eleanor Terret believes that this could be a bigger deal than launching the spot XRP ETF in the market. She explained that XRPR ETF would be a more regulated instrument than traditional spot products. This milestone development could pave the way for the SEC to approve the spot ETFs next month in October. What Makes the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF Special? XRPR, will be the first spot ETF from Rex Osprey in the US, tracking the Ripple cryptocurrency. This is a milestone achievement for the Ripple community and would set the stage for more spot ETF approvals. While several top issuers like Bitwise, Canary Capital, Grayscale, 21Shares, and others are waiting on the sidelines, how did Rex-Osprey make it through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)? Crypto expert Eleanor Terret reported that the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF functions as a spot ETF under a ’40 Act wrapper, holding real XRP alongside cash, U.S. Treasuries, and certain derivatives. This fund will allocate roughly 80% of its holdings to XRP itself. Eleanor noted that the structure makes it effectively a spot ETF with additional features. Thus, in comparison to traditional products, the XRPR ETF brings along stricter regulatory oversight. As the XRP ETF from Rex-Osprey offers better regulatory oversight, the SEC seems to be more comfortable with giving it a go-ahead. Since the spot XRP ETF from other issuers provides a complete exposure to the Ripple cryptocurrency, it has been subject to multiple delays in the past. Speaking on the development, Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci stated: “First ETF offering spot xrp exposure set to launch this week… REX-Osprey using clever regulatory end-around via ‘40 Act structure to bring this to market. Will be another good…