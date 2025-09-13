2025-09-16 Tuesday

Federal Revenue Auditor Laundered R$40 Million Using Crypto

A Federal auditor participated in the laundering of R$40 million in cryptocurrencies. The law enforcement agencies discover corruption, fraud, and confiscation of crypto assets. In an intricate criminal conspiracy, a federal revenue auditor supposedly laundered R$40 million with the help of cryptocurrencies. The Internal Affairs Office and Brazilian Federal Police have initiated an enormous operation […] The post Federal Revenue Auditor Laundered R$40 Million Using Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01816-1.83%
2025/09/13 17:30
Polymarket Integrates Chainlink Oracles to Ensure Accurate Market Outcomes

The partnership intends to deliver precise and tamper-proof resolutions for the prediction markets with enhanced speed, transparency, and accuracy.
2025/09/13 17:30
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale rush of Lyno AI is worth noticing in 2025 where a solid 22,316 dollars have been raised in the Early Bird round, and 446,335 tokens have been sold. This is a force that questions the stable nature of Solana, and therefore, Lyno AI is an attractive investment option. With the emergence of a new platform powered by AI arbitrage, Solana may have to fight with the Lyno AI ecosystem that is already built and enjoys customer attention. Seoul to Silicon Valley: Why Solana Faces Pressure Solana is also a formidable competitor, particularly following its impressive 1,200 percent growth in 2023. Its tokenized GLXY stock and creator payout plans such as the recent 2 million given by pumpdotfun keep headlines going. Nevertheless, even with this, Solana, as of today, does not have the cross-chain arbitrage of Lyno AI, which democratizes earning opportunities in 15+ blockchains. Lyno AI: The Artificial Intelligence Arbitrage Revolution. Lyno AI will rise by up to 18,000 percent by 2026 because of its high-tech AI-powered arbitrage bot. Through this platform, users are able to instantly exploit price discrepancies between networks including Ethereum and Optimism. Its smart contracts, audited on the Cyberscope and 30-percent share of fees on stakers introduce two additional security and value layers. Lyno AI is priced at $0.05 in the Early Bird round, and there is a $100K giveaway incentive to presale purchasers who invest more than $100, which means that the AI will be priced at 180x in the coming stage before the price increases to $0.055. Take Action: Before the Surge. Lyno AI will be better positioned to outdo Solana through better AI technology and increased investor base. The Early Bird presale will provide a unique access point with audited security and tokenomics potential. Before the price increases in the next…
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09672-0.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.32%
2025/09/13 17:29
InvestHK discusses digital assets and tokenization at the Bund Forum

PANews reported on September 13th that the Beijing News reported that the 2025 Inclusion Bund Conference in Shanghai held its first "Global Theme Day." Regarding the application of blockchain technology, delegates noted that the technology is becoming crucial for building a new generation of financial infrastructure, showing particular potential in areas such as cross-border payments and asset tokenization. InvestHK, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Investment Promotion Agency, also discussed the development of digital assets and tokenization, with several companies sharing their perspectives on the application of tokenization technology in various industries, including finance, real estate, and supply chain. Representatives from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) outlined the development trends and regulatory framework of Hong Kong's tokenized product market, emphasizing that in the Web3 era, a robust compliance and security system is the cornerstone of digital asset development. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, which published the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Statement 2.0" in June of this year, is committed to fostering a digital asset development environment that balances regulatory compliance and technological innovation by optimizing its legal and regulatory framework.
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23108+1.90%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01514+6.17%
2025/09/13 17:28
Shiba Inu Update: SHIB Team Freezes 4.6M BONE Following Shibarium Bridge Hack Warning

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-0.45%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1911-0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+2.43%
2025/09/13 17:26
Mixed Fortunes for PUMP Traders: Nearly Half in Profit, Others Deep in the Red

On-chain data shows that nearly half of Pump.fun’s PUMP token holders are in profit, while the other half are sitting on steep losses. On September 12, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, citing Dune Analytics data, reported that out of more than 270,000 wallets, roughly 130,000 addresses are in profit, while a slightly larger share remains underwater. On-chain Data Reveals Sharp Divide in PUMP Traders’ Profits and Losses According to the firm, the numbers reveal how profits and losses diverge across different tiers of traders. Bubblemaps pointed out that nearly 10,000 traders have cleared over $1,000, totaling around $332 million. Another 2,000 wallets crossed the $10,000 threshold, with cumulative profits above $311 million. At the top, just under 400 wallets earned over $100,000, generating $264 million, while 28 wallets exceeded $1 million in returns. Meanwhile, one major trader alone has captured more than $10 million in profits. Yet the gains tell only half the story. According to Bubblemaps, the steepest losses came from nearly 9,000 wallets that each dropped more than $1,000, together forfeiting $332 million. Another 1,800 traders lost more than $10,000 apiece, with their combined red ink totaling $312 million. Meanwhile, 343 traders have each lost an average of over $100,000, which amounts to more than $265 million. At the same time, 30 traders have lost more than $1 million each, and their total losses equal $177 million. The uneven distribution of wins and losses comes as Pump.fun rolls out Project Ascend, a reform initiative launched in early September. A key feature of the upgrade, “Dynamic Fees,” lowers project costs as their market caps expand. This mechanism is designed to deter short-term rug pulls and other exploitative launches. By linking fees to market performance, Pump.fun is betting that stronger projects will thrive while low-quality scams become less attractive to deploy. The program has already distributed nearly $20 million to token creators and played a pivotal role in Pump.fun’s recent market ascension. Pump.Fun’s Creator Claims. Source: Dune Analytics Notably, market sentiment has reflected these changes within the project’s ecosystem. Data from BeInCrypto shows that PUMP, the platform’s native token, climbed more than 4% over the past 24 hours, rising from $0.0058 to $0.0064.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009668+5.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.32%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133355-0.75%
2025/09/13 17:25
Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery

BitcoinWorld Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery In a significant development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) community, Kame Aggregator, a prominent Sei-based DEX aggregator, has successfully navigated a security breach, reaching an agreement with a hacker for the return of stolen funds. This positive outcome brings a sigh of relief to affected users and highlights the evolving landscape of crypto security. What Happened with the Sei-based DEX Aggregator Kame? The incident began when Kame Aggregator, a platform optimizing trading on the Sei network, suffered a security breach. This led to a significant amount of Ether (ETH) being siphoned off. Such events, while unfortunate, remind us of persistent challenges within DeFi. However, Kame Aggregator took swift action. They announced on their official X account that negotiations were underway. The goal was clear: secure the return of funds and protect their user base. This proactive approach set the stage for a resolution many in crypto hope to see more often. How Did Kame Aggregator Secure the Return of Funds? The breakthrough came when the Sei-based DEX aggregator confirmed an agreement had been reached. The hacker accepted Kame’s proposal, leading to the return of 185 ETH. This amount represents a substantial portion of the stolen assets, demonstrating the effectiveness of direct communication in security incidents. Such agreements are not always straightforward. They often involve complex discussions, sometimes even white-hat hacker incentives. For Kame Aggregator, this successful negotiation means they can now focus on the next critical step: compensating their affected users. What Does This Mean for Sei-based DEX Aggregator Users? For users impacted by the breach, the news of returned funds is undoubtedly a massive relief. Kame Aggregator has promised to announce a comprehensive compensation plan soon. This commitment is crucial for rebuilding trust and maintaining user confidence in the platform and the broader Sei ecosystem. The incident also underscores the importance of choosing secure platforms. While Kame Aggregator experienced a breach, their swift and successful recovery effort speaks volumes about their dedication to user safety. It serves as a case study for other decentralized finance projects. The reputation of a Sei-based DEX aggregator, or any DeFi project, relies heavily on its ability to handle security incidents transparently and effectively. Kame’s actions set a positive precedent. Lessons Learned for Decentralized Finance Security This event offers valuable insights for the entire DeFi sector: Proactive Engagement: Engaging directly with hackers, when feasible, can lead to better outcomes than purely adversarial approaches. Transparency: Keeping the community informed throughout the process helps manage expectations and maintain trust. Robust Recovery Plans: Having a clear strategy for fund recovery and user compensation is vital for any project. Continuous Security Audits: Regular audits remain paramount to identify and fix vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The incident also highlights the ongoing need for users to exercise caution, understand the risks involved, and diversify their holdings. Even with the best security measures, the decentralized nature of these platforms means vulnerabilities can arise. Kame Aggregator’s successful recovery of 185 ETH marks a significant win for the Sei-based DEX aggregator and its community. It reinforces the idea that even in the face of security breaches, proactive engagement and transparent communication can lead to positive resolutions. As the DeFi space matures, such incidents and their effective handling will be critical in building a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem for all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Kame Aggregator?Kame Aggregator is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator built on the Sei network, designed to optimize crypto trades by finding the best prices across various DEXs. How much cryptocurrency was recovered?Following a security breach, 185 ETH was stolen. Kame Aggregator successfully negotiated the full return of these 185 ETH from the hacker. What is the Sei network?Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for trading, aiming for fast transaction finality. It’s ideal for high-performance DeFi applications like DEXs, where Kame Aggregator operates. When will affected users receive compensation?Kame Aggregator plans to announce a comprehensive compensation plan for affected users soon. Users should monitor official channels for updates on the distribution process. What does this mean for other Sei-based DEX aggregators?This incident highlights the importance of robust security and clear incident response plans for all DeFi projects. Kame Aggregator’s successful recovery offers a positive case study in mitigating breach impacts and rebuilding trust. Was this article helpful in understanding the latest developments in crypto security? Share this story with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness about how Sei-based DEX aggregators are handling security challenges and recovering funds! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market institutional adoption. This post Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
SEI
SEI$0.3185-0.18%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004131-1.45%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+0.28%
2025/09/13 17:25
XRP Tundra Bridges XRP and Solana Blockchain in Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Staking Solution

Cross-chain functionality has become a central theme in this market cycle. Investors and developers want projects that connect ecosystems, not isolate them. XRP Tundra is launching with exactly that mission: it connects the XRP Ledger with Solana, creating a cross-chain staking system that runs on a dual-token presale and a clear, fixed supply model. The […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.23108+1.90%
XRP
XRP$3.0299+1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.23%
2025/09/13 17:24
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Michael Saylor’s Strategy Going Mainstream? Onchain Data Points to More Accumulation

Bitcoin price holds near $116K as Michael Saylor’s corporate strategy sparks wider adoption. On-chain data shows accumulation, fueling forecasts toward $130K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.685+2.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.32%
2025/09/13 17:24
Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $4.1T Amid ETF Surge

Institutional capital is returning strongly to the crypto market. This week, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest inflows in two months, pushing the total capitalization beyond 4.1 trillion dollars. Such a symbolic threshold reflects a massive renewed interest in cryptos. L’article Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $4.1T Amid ETF Surge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Capverse
CAP$0.15514+0.33%
2025/09/13 17:22
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking