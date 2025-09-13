2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Targets $300 Again After 19.4% Weekly Gain – Is This Realistic?

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Targets $300 Again After 19.4% Weekly Gain – Is This Realistic?

Solana price prediction: SOL surges 19.4% to $244 after $1.16B Galaxy Digital buy. Can Solana break $250 resistance and target $300 by year-end?
Solana
SOL$235.43-0.02%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:42
Dalintis
Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted

Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted

A major security threat on the Shibarium network has been successfully neutralized, according to top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya. In a sophisticated attack, a malicious actor attempted to exploit the network to steal millions of BONE tokens. The breach involved a complex scheme where the hacker used a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE … Continue reading "Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted" The post Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-0.38%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1911-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:42
Dalintis
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers: Trump will realize that criticizing the Federal Reserve is extremely risky, and stablecoins will not significantly increase the market's net demand for U.S. Tre

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers: Trump will realize that criticizing the Federal Reserve is extremely risky, and stablecoins will not significantly increase the market's net demand for U.S. Tre

PANews reported on September 13th that according to Caixin, regarding the surge in stablecoins in the first half of 2025, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers stated that stablecoins would not significantly increase net demand for US Treasuries, as a large amount of funds that could flow into them are already allocated to US Treasuries. He also expressed skepticism about the claim that stablecoins would significantly contribute to budget deficit financing, citing the potential for stablecoins to significantly reduce the burden of the fiscal deficit. There are two key areas of regulation for stablecoins: preventing bank runs under multiple equilibria and prohibiting anonymous transactions. The raison d'être of stablecoins should be to facilitate payments and transactions, not to make it easier for governments to finance their debt. Summers added that over time, Trump will realize what every previous U.S. president has learned: "Fed bashing is a very risky game."
DAR Open Network
D$0.03403-1.53%
Union
U$0.01813-5.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.542+0.09%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 17:42
Dalintis
Falcon — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Falcon — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Falcon is a next-generation protocol that aims to become a full-fledged financial institution, bridging traditional banking, centralized crypto platforms, and decentralized finance. The project is currently running the Miles campaign, where users can farm points through on-chain activities and earn additional badges. The team has raised $10 million in funding from World Liberty Financial. In […] Сообщение Falcon — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.86-0.35%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07448-5.48%
Dalintis
Incrypted2025/09/13 17:41
Dalintis
Ethereum nadert $5.000 terwijl investeerders blijven accumuleren

Ethereum nadert $5.000 terwijl investeerders blijven accumuleren

Ethereum zit flink in de lift. Met een huidige koers van $4.700 en een dagelijkse stijging van 4,1% komt de magische grens van $5.000 steeds dichterbij. Terwijl de koers omhoogschiet, blijven investeerders hun vertrouwen in de toekomst van ETH tonen door hun coins massaal van exchanges af te halen. Ethereum... Het bericht Ethereum nadert $5.000 terwijl investeerders blijven accumuleren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.242-0.12%
OP
OP$0.7566+1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,502.75-0.60%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:41
Dalintis
OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Dalintis
Why $0.01 $OZ Token Could Soar 1200%

Why $0.01 $OZ Token Could Soar 1200%

The post Why $0.01 $OZ Token Could Soar 1200% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI ($OZ), Cardano (ADA), and XRP are among the crypto market coins being keenly tracked by investors as momentum continues to rise. Ozak AI has already become a notable product, combining artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) into a platform with extensive real-world uses. With its token currently at $0.01 in presale and set to move to $0.012 in the next stage, the project outlines a clear path toward 1200% returns when compared to its initial $0.01 price. XRP and Cardano, while delivering recent gains of 7% and 9%, respectively, are being outpaced by Ozak AI’s presale trend. Ozak AI’s Presale Growth and Technology Ozak AI has rapidly progressed in the presale process, beginning at $0.001 and increasing to the current fourth phase, $0.01. The next level will be to increase the price to $0.012, which is 900% higher than that of launch. A further move toward the project’s $1 target would equate to a 1200% return from the current presale level. According to official updates, more than 880 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.00 million in total. The ecosystem of the platform is based on AI-enhanced infrastructure with the use of blockchain and DePIN technology. DePIN allows retrieval of information in a decentralized manner with real-time processing using information distributed among nodes. This architecture is secure, scalable, and resilient and does not need single points of failure. Ozak AI also adds predictive finance, data analytics, and enterprise-level solutions using autonomous agents. Youtube embed: Features, Tokenomics, and Partnerships The Ozak AI tokenomics create a limited amount of 10 billion $OZ tokens. The allocation is 3 billion presale buyers, 3 billion network, 2 billion reserves, 1 billion liquidity, and 1 billion team distribution. The project is transparent and equitable, with 70% dedicated to presale and community growth.…
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.17%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:35
Dalintis
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001078-0.36%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002636+5.52%
Dalintis
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
Dalintis
$7.2M Raised in BlockchainFX Presale — Outshining Snorter Token and Maxi Doge for 1000x Potential

$7.2M Raised in BlockchainFX Presale — Outshining Snorter Token and Maxi Doge for 1000x Potential

If you’re hunting for the next 1000x crypto, you can’t afford to waste time on the wrong presales. Snorter and Maxi Doge have had their moment in the hype cycle, but serious capital is flowing somewhere else. BlockchainFX has already raised $7.2 million at just $0.023 a token, and analysts are calling it the presale
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.84-0.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:33
Dalintis
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale. […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1249--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+1.02%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 17:31
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking