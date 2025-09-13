2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
SEI Surges 30%, Next Stop $0.49 if $0.37 Flips

SEI Surges 30%, Next Stop $0.49 if $0.37 Flips

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sei-surges-30-next-stop-0-49/
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12344-6.00%
SEI
SEI$0.3185-0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+2.42%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 18:10
Dalintis
Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training

Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training

The post Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1. Europa Press via Getty Images FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1. The Catalan radio station reported that Barca had trained without his number 10 “who has physical issues”. RAC1 added that the 18-year-old Ballon d’Or candidate was working in the gym, but it is now widely-wondered whether he’ll be able to make Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Valencia. Because of Camp Nou not being ready in time, Barca will play the fixture at the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff mini estadi. FC Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has just returned from international duty Lamine, who was instrumental in La Roja’s European Championships triumph in 2024, recently starred as a starter in Spain’s opening two World Cup qualifiers. Against Bulgaria, he provided an assist in a 3-0 win in Sofia playing 79 minutes, and then set up his teammates twice while notching 73 minutes in the 6-0 thrashing of Turkey. That’s 152 minutes in total, and while Lamine did not return to Barcelona complaining of physical discomfort, he has now not trained with the rest of the team because of it. In his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, head coach Hansi Flick is sure to be broached on the topic and asked whether Lamine will be fit enough to play against Valencia. The training session brought other benefits for FC Barcelona While potentially missing Lamine is a major blow, there was good news elsewhere for Flick. Frenkie de Jong trained with the rest of his teammates, and so did Marcl Bernal who received medical clearance at last. Lamine’s fellow 18-year-old had previously been sidelined for a…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03403-1.53%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.04979-7.71%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04697+6.43%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:08
Dalintis
Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits

Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits

The post Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows that nearly half of Pump.fun’s PUMP token holders are in profit, while the other half are sitting on steep losses. On September 12, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, citing Dune Analytics data, reported that out of more than 270,000 wallets, roughly 130,000 addresses are in profit, while a slightly larger share remains underwater. Sponsored Sponsored On-chain Data Reveals Sharp Divide in PUMP Traders’ Profits and Losses According to the firm, the numbers reveal how profits and losses diverge across different tiers of traders. Bubblemaps pointed out that nearly 10,000 traders have cleared over $1,000, totaling around $332 million. Another 2,000 wallets crossed the $10,000 threshold, with cumulative profits above $311 million. 50% of $PUMP traders are now in profit 270k+ onchain traders • 1 made $10M+ (Wintermute)• 30 made $1M–$10M• 400 made $100k–$1M• 2,000 made $10k–$100k• 10,000 made $1k–$10k• 120,000 made <$1k pic.twitter.com/bEWPMlX49g — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 12, 2025 At the top, just under 400 wallets earned over $100,000, generating $264 million, while 28 wallets exceeded $1 million in returns. Meanwhile, one major trader alone has captured more than $10 million in profits. Yet the gains tell only half the story. According to Bubblemaps, the steepest losses came from nearly 9,000 wallets that each dropped more than $1,000, together forfeiting $332 million. Another 1,800 traders lost more than $10,000 apiece, with their combined red ink totaling $312 million. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, 343 traders have each lost an average of over $100,000, which amounts to more than $265 million. At the same time, 30 traders have lost more than $1 million each, and their total losses equal $177 million. The uneven distribution of wins and losses comes as Pump.fun rolls out Project Ascend, a reform initiative launched in early September. A key feature of the upgrade, “Dynamic Fees,” lowers…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009662+5.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.23%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:07
Dalintis
Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators

Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators

The post Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 13 September 2025 | 13:03 A sharp drop in revenue for Tron’s Super Representatives has followed the network’s latest overhaul of transaction costs. New figures from CryptoQuant reveal that daily earnings for block producers collapsed to $5 million on September 7, the lowest point seen in over a year. Just before the fee cuts, they had been collecting close to $14 million per day. The turnaround traces back to late August, when the community approved Proposal #789. The measure halved the cost of energy units used to calculate transaction fees, reducing the rate from 210 sun to 100 sun. Since then, average gas fees on the chain have tumbled by about 60%. One TRX token equals one million sun, making the new rates particularly noticeable at scale. The author of the proposal, community member GrothenDI, argued that cutting costs would drive long-term growth by making Tron more attractive to everyday users. His projections suggested more than 12 million additional transactions could be unlocked once the changes took hold. Despite the hit to producer revenue, Tron’s dominance in the broader market remains intact. Token Terminal data shows that in the past week alone, Tron accounted for more than 92% of all revenue generated by layer-1 blockchains. In the last three months, the network’s fees totaled $1.1 billion, far ahead of competitors including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. Historical comparisons still place Ethereum ahead in the long run, with $13 billion earned in the last five years compared to Tron’s $6.3 billion. But Tron’s recent performance underscores its position as the most lucrative blockchain in the short term, even while lowering barriers for users through cheaper transactions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
Binance Coin
BNB$927.85+0.84%
SUN
SUN$0.020365-1.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-2.17%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:05
Dalintis
Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF?

Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF?

The iconic memecoin Dogecoin continues its rise, driven by market enthusiasm. Despite another delay in the launch of its first American ETF, institutional investors remain alert and seem little affected by this announcement. L’article Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002025+3.84%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 18:05
Dalintis
Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators – But Still Outpaces Ethereum

Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators – But Still Outpaces Ethereum

New figures from CryptoQuant reveal that daily earnings for block producers collapsed to $5 million on September 7, the lowest […] The post Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators – But Still Outpaces Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05257-7.38%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/13 18:03
Dalintis
Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials

Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials

The post Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is escalating its dispute with US regulators over past communications involving former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. Coinbase filed a legal motion on Thursday requesting a hearing to address the SEC Office of the Inspector General’s investigation, which found that the agency deleted nearly one year’s worth of text messages from Gensler and other senior officials in “avoidable” errors. The exchange said the SEC should explain why it did not conduct a full search of agency records, including text messages from Gensler and senior SEC officials, when it requested the messages in several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings from 2023 and 2024. According to the motion, Coinbase wants the court to compel the SEC to search and produce all responsive communications originally requested, including all messages and documents from Gensler and the agency regarding Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The FOIA filing read: This Court’s intervention is warranted to determine whether the SEC has in fact violated the Court’s prior orders and to ensure that all available measures are taken to preserve and produce responsive records.” The exchange also proposed an additional hearing after the materials have been produced and reviewed during legal discovery to address additional remedies such as attorney fees, if needed. “Following discovery, the parties can then return to the Court, and the Court can determine the appropriate additional remedial measures at that time,” including findings that would “trigger a Special Counsel investigation.” Spokespeople for the SEC told Cointelegraph that transparency is “paramount” to the agency’s operations and accountability to taxpayers.  Coinbase’s FOIA lawsuit against the SEC. Source: Paul Grewal “When Chairman Atkins was briefed on this matter, he immediately directed staff to examine and fully understand what occurred and to take steps that will prevent it from happening again,” the SEC…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+2.42%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003915+4.87%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03734+0.67%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:03
Dalintis
A whale is long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has now made over $9 million in profit.

A whale is long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has now made over $9 million in profit.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale has long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has currently made a floating profit of over $9 million: 1,250 $BTC ($145 million): Take profit at $117,000-$127,000; $75 million DOGE (US$22.4 million): Take profit at $0.35-$0.7; $kPEPE $1.5 billion ($18.5 million): take-profit level $0.015 - $0.03; 20 million $FARTCOIN (US$18.5 million): Take profit at $1.2-$1.6
Bitcoin
BTC$115,334.2+0.23%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.82269+0.53%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26469-0.07%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 18:02
Dalintis
24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap

24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap

24 ETH were lost in a copy-pasting scam in the address history. Victims are advised to check before signing and pre-check the addresses to avoid loss. 24 ETH were lost when one of the victims transferred $103,918 to a wallet address that was similar. This was a scam based on an address history-seeded trap, a […] The post 24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01817-1.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,502.76-0.60%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 18:00
Dalintis
Blockchain News: XRP Tundra Unveils Innovative Presale Structure with Dual-Chain Token Strategy

Blockchain News: XRP Tundra Unveils Innovative Presale Structure with Dual-Chain Token Strategy

Presales are often the proving ground for blockchain projects. They show whether a team has real vision or is simply chasing fast funding. Too many presales promise vague utility or rely on single-token models that quickly collapse under the pressure of governance conflicts and inflationary rewards. XRP Tundra is taking a different path. Its presale […]
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.64%
XRP
XRP$3.0291+1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.23%
Dalintis
Tronweekly2025/09/13 18:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking