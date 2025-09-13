Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits
The post Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows that nearly half of Pump.fun’s PUMP token holders are in profit, while the other half are sitting on steep losses. On September 12, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, citing Dune Analytics data, reported that out of more than 270,000 wallets, roughly 130,000 addresses are in profit, while a slightly larger share remains underwater. Sponsored Sponsored On-chain Data Reveals Sharp Divide in PUMP Traders’ Profits and Losses According to the firm, the numbers reveal how profits and losses diverge across different tiers of traders. Bubblemaps pointed out that nearly 10,000 traders have cleared over $1,000, totaling around $332 million. Another 2,000 wallets crossed the $10,000 threshold, with cumulative profits above $311 million. 50% of $PUMP traders are now in profit 270k+ onchain traders • 1 made $10M+ (Wintermute)• 30 made $1M–$10M• 400 made $100k–$1M• 2,000 made $10k–$100k• 10,000 made $1k–$10k• 120,000 made <$1k pic.twitter.com/bEWPMlX49g — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 12, 2025 At the top, just under 400 wallets earned over $100,000, generating $264 million, while 28 wallets exceeded $1 million in returns. Meanwhile, one major trader alone has captured more than $10 million in profits. Yet the gains tell only half the story. According to Bubblemaps, the steepest losses came from nearly 9,000 wallets that each dropped more than $1,000, together forfeiting $332 million. Another 1,800 traders lost more than $10,000 apiece, with their combined red ink totaling $312 million. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, 343 traders have each lost an average of over $100,000, which amounts to more than $265 million. At the same time, 30 traders have lost more than $1 million each, and their total losses equal $177 million. The uneven distribution of wins and losses comes as Pump.fun rolls out Project Ascend, a reform initiative launched in early September. A key feature of the upgrade, “Dynamic Fees,” lowers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:07