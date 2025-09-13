Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080
The post Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia has rolled out its latest GeForce Now upgrade, replacing RTX 4080 servers with the new Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods. According to the American chipmaker, the update is ideal for subscribers of its Ultimate tier, who are promised higher performance, lower latency, and expanded game catalogue without an additional cost if they choose to upgrade. Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods users can expect smoother gameplay with its latest rendering technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 technology, and new AI-upscaling features. The firm mentioned it would add releases such as DUNE: Awakening, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as titles that will showcase the GPU’s power. “NVIDIA Blackwell RTX servers are starting to power up worldwide, so more members can start streaming with unprecedented performance on virtually any device, including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, LG TVs (4K at 120Hz) and even Steam Decks (now up to 90 fps),” the company wrote on its webpage. Adding titles on the game library with Install-to-Play Alongside the hardware upgrade, Nvidia has introduced a new Install-to-Play feature that doubles the GeForce Now library. The service now supports nearly 4,500 games, up from about 2,300 previously available. GFN Thursday promo. Source: Nvidia. Install-to-Play, or I2P, lets gamers temporarily install games onto Nvidia’s streaming servers. Even large titles exceeding 100 gigabytes can be downloaded in minutes, attributed to the data centers’ high-speed infrastructure. Still, for the moment, it only works with Steam titles, although Nvidia says it has developed the system to feel like a “dedicated cloud gaming PC.” Performance and Ultimate members receive 100 gigabytes of single-session storage by default. Once a session ends, games vanish unless players subscribe to persistent storage plans for them to remain intact, including those without Steam cloud support. Prices start at $3 monthly for 200 gigabytes,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:11