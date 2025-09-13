2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Data: The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, setting a new record high

Data: The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from Coingecko, the total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, currently reaching US$292,438,649,465, setting a new historical high. It has increased by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, and the 24-hour trading volume is US$116,829,414,452. Among them, Tether’s market value is approximately US$170.11 billion, ranking first; USDC’s market value is approximately US$72.99 billion, ranking second; USDE’s market value is approximately US$13.32 billion, ranking third.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 18:30
Dalintis
Li Jianguo of the National Data Bureau: Supporting the application of blockchain and other data trustworthy circulation technologies in the automotive industry

Li Jianguo of the National Data Bureau: Supporting the application of blockchain and other data trustworthy circulation technologies in the automotive industry

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Jiemian News, Li Jianguo, deputy director of the Digital Technology and Infrastructure Construction Department of the National Data Administration, said that it is necessary to attach equal importance to data development and utilization and security protection, accelerate the establishment of a security management mechanism covering the entire life cycle of data collection, transmission, storage, processing, and destruction in the automotive industry, and support the industry application of privacy-preserving computing, blockchain and other data trustworthy circulation technologies.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000392-1.38%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 18:25
Dalintis
SHIB Price Climbs 5.5% as Shiba Inu Reviews Security Alerts

SHIB Price Climbs 5.5% as Shiba Inu Reviews Security Alerts

The post SHIB Price Climbs 5.5% as Shiba Inu Reviews Security Alerts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu investigates security concerns after PeckShield flags suspicious activity. Scam alerts rise as fake Discord servers target SHIB holders with wallet-draining dApps. SHIB price climbs 5.51% to $0.00001411, but exchange balances signal mounting sell pressure. Shiba Inu’s core team confirmed it is investigating suspicious activity flagged by blockchain security firm PeckShield, while SHIB faces mounting sell pressure on exchanges.  Developers said internal staff and external partners have been mobilized to track the source and pledged to release a full report once the review ends. We are aware of the activity flagged by @peckshield and have engaged our internal team and external security partners to investigate thoroughly. Our priority is the safety of the #ShibArmy. At this time, we are working to confirm the root cause and ensure all possible… https://t.co/lq1JVhgSPx — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 12, 2025 Related: Shiba Inu Scam Alert: Team Warns of Fake TREAT Token Link on Crypto.com Scam Alerts Rise as Fake Discord Servers Target SHIB Holders Community reports point to a surge in scams using expired Discord invites to trick holders into joining fake servers. Attackers deploy wallet-draining dApps disguised as verification tools, draining balances within minutes. Shibarium Trustwatch, a community watchdog account, warned that fraudulent sites often mimic Shiba Inu’s official branding. Developers stressed that all legitimate links are listed only at shib.io and reminded users not to approve transactions from unverified sources. Developers Respond to Wallet Compromise Reports Concerns escalated after claims surfaced that a wallet labeled “Shiba Inu: Deployer 1” had been compromised. Developer Kaal Dhairya clarified that no ecosystem operations were tied to the address, adding that any tokens issued from it should be treated as scams. SHIB Balances on Exchanges Hit 30-Day High On-chain data shows exchange balances for SHIB rose to a 30-day high of 156.47 trillion tokens on…
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.18%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-0.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:25
Dalintis
Sui Unlocks Flipside AI; GraphQL Indexer Beta Live — Rally Ahead?

Sui Unlocks Flipside AI; GraphQL Indexer Beta Live — Rally Ahead?

Sui rolled out Flipside’s natural-language analytics, appeared on the U.S. SEC’s Crypto Task Force meeting log, and expanded developer tooling with a GraphQL RPC and Indexer public beta. Network operations remained normal, and the foundation confirmed a Builder House event in Seoul on September 25, 2025. Flipside AI brings plain-English analytics to Sui Sui Foundation […] The post Sui Unlocks Flipside AI; GraphQL Indexer Beta Live — Rally Ahead? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Union
U$0.01813-5.57%
SUI
SUI$3.5754+1.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1363-8.46%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 18:21
Dalintis
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15515+0.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383+2.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Dalintis
XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption

XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption

XRPL’s TVL crosses $100 million, driven by corporate adoption. RippleX proposals aim to streamline account management on XRPL. XLS-86 Firewall safeguards XRPL from scammers, enhancing security features. The XRP Ledger has recorded another milestone after its Total Value Locked (TVL) crossed the $100 million threshold. According to DeFiLlama, the network’s TVL currently sits at $103.67 million, marking a 10% increase within days. Earlier this month, XRPL held $93.95 million in locked assets, but fresh interest from corporate entities fueled the rapid climb. This development highlights the growing appeal of the blockchain for businesses seeking efficient and low-cost solutions in the digital asset ecosystem. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces a Bumpy Road Amid Stock Price Surge and Decline Institutional Activity and Upgrade Plans Strengthen Confidence Recent activity suggests institutional investors are playing a bigger role in XRPL’s momentum. Their participation reflects rising trust in the ledger’s resilience and scalability as more liquidity flows into decentralized applications. Meanwhile, the development community is still working on upgrades to improve security and functionality. Three amendment proposals are reported to be likely to be sent to the community shortly to be voted on. One of the programs examined is the XLS-86 Firewall, which is aimed at enhancing account safety. The information provided by Vet, a dUNL validator, indicates that the firewall will enable users to place value—and time-based limitations on transactions outgoing the firewall. This would help minimize dangerous instances of stolen accounts in the case of security breaches. Moreover, the firewall option is meant to resolve the long-standing problem of scams on the ledger regarding XRP and NFTs. This restricts transactions carried out using the account, hence giving the users more control over their funds. RippleX Proposes Enhancements to Simplify Account Management RippleX is also developing several new proposals to enhance the XRP Ledger’s functionality. Recently, Mayukha Vadari, a Ripple software engineer, announced developments on these proposals. One of these propositions is to make account management easier without special flags or decreased reserves. Vadari proposes charging accounts only for resources that they actively consume, as opposed to the existing system, which charges a full reserve. This modification may greatly ease the operations of accounts on the XRP Ledger. Rising Adoption Signals Wider Shift in Use Cases The steady climb in XRPL’s TVL reflects more than just price speculation. It proves the growing interest of both institutions and individual users in XRPL-based decentralized applications. In addition, the rising adoption is a sign that corporate users consider the blockchain a sustainable platform for conducting cost-effective transactions. Together with future protocol improvements, XRPL appears to be on the way to staying relevant with increased competition in the decentralized finance sector. The fact that XRPL is now above $100 million in TVL is a significant milestone in the company’s development. With corporate adoption driving liquidity and upcoming upgrades promising stronger safeguards, the ledger continues to attract both institutional and retail participation. Also Read: Tether’s Strategic Move to Strengthen U.S. Dollar Dominance in Digital Finance The post XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.01813-5.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005243-5.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08855-1.73%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 18:19
Dalintis
REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar

REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) heeft in korte tijd meer dan $250 miljoen aan vermogen onder beheer bereikt. De aanbieder REX Shares maakte dit, slechts iets meer dan twee maanden na de lancering van het fonds. Het ETF werd op 2 juli 2025 geïntroduceerd en biedt beleggers een combinatie van spot Solana en beloningen uit on-chain staking. Hiermee profiteren zij zowel van koersbewegingen als van extra rendement uit staking. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor verder worden versterkt? Solana koers ondersteunt snelle instroom De snelle groei van het fonds is mede te danken aan de sterke prestaties van Solana. De Solana koers is in de afgelopen weken duidelijk gestegen. Op korte termijn liet de token een stijging van ruim 6% in één dag zien, terwijl de weekwinst opliep tot bijna 18%. Ook in de afgelopen maand noteerde Solana een stijging van ruim 20%. Over langere perioden zijn de resultaten nog sterker. In zes maanden tijd steeg de waarde met bijna 77%. Sinds het begin van 2025 staat Solana meer dan 27% hoger. Ten opzichte van een jaar geleden bedraagt de winst ruim 80%. Gemeten vanaf de eerste notering is de Solana koers bijna vijf keer zoveel waard geworden. Dit verklaart waarom Solana steeds vaker een centrale plek inneemt binnen digitale assets. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Uniek model voor Solana beleggingen Het SSK ETF is het eerste fonds in de Verenigde Staten dat spot Solana koppelt aan staking binnen een gereguleerd product. Normaal gesproken moeten beleggers zelf een wallet beheren of deelnemen aan staking via een validator. Met dit ETF ontvangen zij de beloningen automatisch, zonder technische stappen of risico’s van eigen beheer. Volgens REX Shares was de instroom te danken aan de steun van vroege investeerders die dit model herkenden als efficiënter en toegankelijker. Het bedrijf zei dat het ook in de toekomst nieuwe producten wil ontwikkelen die tokens combineren met rendement uit het netwerk zelf. We are proud to announce that the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has surpassed $250 million in AUM as of 9/11/2025 — just months after launching on July 2nd.$SSK is the first U.S. ETF to combine spot $SOL exposure with native, on-chain staking rewards, marking a major step… pic.twitter.com/FsthIwNUcE — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 12, 2025 Toename in futures en open interest Niet alleen op de spotmarkt groeit de activiteit rond Solana. Data van CoinGlass liet zien dat de handelsvolumes in Solana futures de afgelopen 24 uur opliepen tot meer dan $30 miljard, een stijging van bijna 14% ten opzichte van de dag ervoor. Daarnaast steeg de open interest, het totaal aan openstaande contracten, met ruim 7% naar bijna $17 miljard. Deze toename wijst op meer activiteit van traders die gebruikmaken van leverage, maar ook op bredere institutionele betrokkenheid. Door deze stijgende deelname neemt de liquiditeit toe en wordt Solana aantrekkelijker voor grotere partijen. Solana blijft een actief ecosysteem Solana behoort met ruim 600 miljoen tokens in omloop tot de grootste blockchain netwerken gemeten naar gebruik en handelsvolume. Het netwerk staat bekend om snelle transacties en relatief lage kosten, waardoor het populair is bij zowel retail investeerders als ontwikkelaars van gedecentraliseerde applicaties. De combinatie van technische eigenschappen, stijgende handelsactiviteit en institutionele interesse heeft de basis gelegd voor de sterke prestaties in 2025. Dat maakt Solana een van de meest besproken netwerken buiten de traditionele dominantie van Bitcoin en Ethereum. Vooruitblik op Solana koers en ETF De snelle groei van het Solana ETF tot $250 miljoen toont dat er ruimte is voor innovatieve producten die rendement uit staking combineren met prijsontwikkeling. Voor beleggers betekent dit toegang tot een gereguleerde structuur die de voordelen van DeFi dichterbij brengt zonder technische drempels. De Solana koers laat op meerdere tijdsframes sterke resultaten zien en de futuresmarkt ondersteunt dit met toenemende volumes en open interest. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01813-5.57%
Solana
SOL$235.49--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001708+0.88%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 18:16
Dalintis
Vitalik Buterin at EthTokyo 2025: Bridging East and West, Stories from Ethereum’s Early Days, and More

Vitalik Buterin at EthTokyo 2025: Bridging East and West, Stories from Ethereum’s Early Days, and More

The post Vitalik Buterin at EthTokyo 2025: Bridging East and West, Stories from Ethereum’s Early Days, and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin used his EthTokyo 2025 keynote to chart the blockchain’s path forward, highlighting Asia’s early role in its rise, a bold 10x scaling target, and renewed calls for global collaboration. Buterin Credits Asia’s Early Role in Ethereum, Calls for Global Collaboration Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took the stage at EthTokyo 2025 with […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-at-ethtokyo-2025-bridging-east-and-west-stories-from-ethereums-early-days-and-more/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08855-1.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383+2.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:15
Dalintis
BNB's market capitalization exceeds $130 billion, surpassing BYD to become the 167th largest global asset by market capitalization

BNB's market capitalization exceeds $130 billion, surpassing BYD to become the 167th largest global asset by market capitalization

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from 8MarketCap, the market value of BNB has reached US$130.55 billion, setting a new historical high. It has increased by 3.38% in the past 24 hours, surpassing BYD and ranking 167th in global asset market value.
Binance Coin
BNB$927.84+0.84%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 18:15
Dalintis
Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080

Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080

The post Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia has rolled out its latest GeForce Now upgrade, replacing RTX 4080 servers with the new Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods.  According to the American chipmaker, the update is ideal for subscribers of its Ultimate tier, who are promised higher performance, lower latency, and expanded game catalogue without an additional cost if they choose to upgrade. Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods users can expect smoother gameplay with its latest rendering technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 technology, and new AI-upscaling features. The firm mentioned it would add releases such as DUNE: Awakening, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as titles that will showcase the GPU’s power. “NVIDIA Blackwell RTX servers are starting to power up worldwide, so more members can start streaming with unprecedented performance on virtually any device, including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, LG TVs (4K at 120Hz) and even Steam Decks (now up to 90 fps),” the company wrote on its webpage. Adding titles on the game library with Install-to-Play Alongside the hardware upgrade, Nvidia has introduced a new Install-to-Play feature that doubles the GeForce Now library. The service now supports nearly 4,500 games, up from about 2,300 previously available. GFN Thursday promo. Source: Nvidia. Install-to-Play, or I2P, lets gamers temporarily install games onto Nvidia’s streaming servers. Even large titles exceeding 100 gigabytes can be downloaded in minutes, attributed to the data centers’ high-speed infrastructure. Still, for the moment, it only works with Steam titles, although Nvidia says it has developed the system to feel like a “dedicated cloud gaming PC.” Performance and Ultimate members receive 100 gigabytes of single-session storage by default. Once a session ends, games vanish unless players subscribe to persistent storage plans for them to remain intact, including those without Steam cloud support.  Prices start at $3 monthly for 200 gigabytes,…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04697+6.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08855-1.73%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.781+3.59%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:11
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking