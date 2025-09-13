MEXC birža
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like ‘Classic Bubble’
The post Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like ‘Classic Bubble’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset gained traction with Michael Saylor’s business intelligence firm, Strategy. The huge unrealized gains possibly sparked the interest of Metaplanet, the Japanese firm often dubbed “Japan’s MicroStrategy” to follow the same playbook. Metaplanet’s stock price surge signals bubble-like pattern Metaplanet, which began its Bitcoin accumulation in April 2024, now ranks among the top 10 BTC holders globally. Despite this achievement, CryptoQuant data suggests that Metaplanet’s staggering climb in the crypto space might be near the point of collapse. You Might Also Like An analysis of Metaplanet’s stock price shows a 4,500% surge from the early days, when it invested in Bitcoin. However, this peaked in mid-2025 and is now on a declining path. It fits into the “classic bubble” parabolic pattern of going from bubble to burst within a short time frame. The stock chart signals that the price of the asset rose too quickly and has become unsustainable. If the stock price continues on this trajectory, the value might crash soon or witness a massive correction. Such a development could trigger increased selling pressure for Metaplanet stockholders. The firm, which currently owns 20,136 BTC, might need to make serious decisions on whether to slow down on its Bitcoin acquisition or stick to its vision of hitting 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. Metaplanet CEO defends Bitcoin-only strategy Meanwhile, Metaplanet, in the last week of August 2025, made history by becoming the first Bitcoin treasury firm to be included in the FTSE Japan Index. You Might Also Like The inclusion of Metaplanet in a globally recognized stock market is significant. Notably, it can move capital flows from the traditional market to Bitcoin. Recently, Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, stated that the firm is going to focus exclusively on Bitcoin, just like Strategy. According to Gerovich, the aim is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:42
Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team
This connects Shiba Inu ecosystem with over 20 blockchains
Coinstats
2025/09/13 18:41
Searching for the Next 100x Crypto? Lyno AI Presale Momentum is Unstoppable
The post Searching for the Next 100x Crypto? Lyno AI Presale Momentum is Unstoppable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the next 100x crypto? Lyno AI is serious in this presale stage. Having a current Early Bird price of 0.050, the demand is causing fast top analysts highlighting the token sales as it has massive potential. Those who correctly predicted the 200 per cent rally by Cardano in 2023 are now betting that the token by Lyno will have increased 2000 per cent. This projection is anchored on the cross-chain arbitrage technology that is unique to Lyno AI which compares favorably to slow movers such as Cardano and low utility coins such as Stellar. It has already sold 436,908 tokens, with a total of 21,845 raised and the next pricing round at 0.055 is not too far away. Lyno AI Presale: Seize the Early Bird Advantage Early Bird stage is selling the tokens at $0.050- a price that experts say such prices will not last long. Prices will increase to $0.055 as the presale progresses, further increasing the rush to purchase before the value of the token skyrockets. The audit of Lyno AI is conducted by the Cyberscope , which guarantees a safe investment base. Having a final target price of 0.100, this presale is a unique opportunity for investors to join in early and earn the highest returns. And, buyers who use over 100 in tokens will have an opportunity to enter the Lyno AI Giveaway where 10 investors will win a share of a 100K pool. Why Lyno AI will Grow massively. Lyno AI uses the next-generation AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage technology to even the playing field with the retail investors. In contrast to institutional traders that have costly infrastructure, Lyno offers convenient, lightning-fast and fully automated trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12+ additional networks. The multi-layer security and audited smart contracts of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:40
Bitcoin Struggles as Market Indicators Turn Negative
The post Bitcoin Struggles as Market Indicators Turn Negative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent insights from CryptoQuant indicate a deterioration in Bitcoin‘s bull market indicators. Analyst Maartun’s “Bull Score Index”, which evaluates ten distinct on-chain and market-related metrics, reveals only two indicators—demand growth and technical momentum—are currently positive. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Struggles as Market Indicators Turn Negative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-struggles-as-market-indicators-turn-negative
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:39
SUI Group Finishes $2M Buyback, Greenlights $50M Stock Repurchase Program
TLDR: SUI Group repurchased 318,743 shares at $4.30 average price between September 10–12, completing its $2M buyback. The company authorized a new $50M buyback program to further support its Net Asset Value per share. Purchases can be made via open market trades, private deals, or other approved methods under securities laws. Executives said the move [...] The post SUI Group Finishes $2M Buyback, Greenlights $50M Stock Repurchase Program appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 18:37
Chorus One Unveils Institutional-Grade Staking on Hyperliquid and Makes Validator Decision Regarding USDH
Chorus One has introduced HYPE staking via a strategic partnership with FalconX. More than 1.85 million HYPE, valued at over $103 million, has already been staked via the Chorus One validator node. The Chorus One HYPE validator node made its first decision regarding the USDH governance vote by supporting Paxos. Chorus One, one of the […] The post Chorus One Unveils Institutional-Grade Staking on Hyperliquid and Makes Validator Decision Regarding USDH appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 18:36
Polygon Brings POL to Middle East
The post Polygon Brings POL to Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 13 September 2025 | 13:35 Dubai is becoming the next frontier for Polygon Labs, which has teamed up with local venture firm Cypher Capital to bring its native token, POL, to the desks of professional investors. The partnership is part of a wider strategy to position POL as more than a retail asset and instead present it as a vehicle for real yield in institutional portfolios. Rather than limiting the focus to traders, Polygon aims to draw in funds, corporates, and other large allocators through tailored programs. Plans include curated investor gatherings, new liquidity routes, and structured products designed specifically for professional-grade participation. Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s co-founder, said appetite for yield-bearing crypto assets is only intensifying, and the initiative is meant to transform that demand into opportunities that plug directly into Polygon’s infrastructure. For institutions, this could mean exposure to an ecosystem designed around scalable settlement and tokenized assets. Cypher Capital’s role will be to bridge the gap between Polygon and the Middle East’s financial landscape, offering guidance through regulatory hurdles while opening doors to capital networks in the region. The launch also dovetails with Polygon’s ambitious “GigaGas” roadmap. Recent upgrades have already cut transaction finality below five seconds and pushed throughput to 1,000 transactions per second. Future milestones are aimed at establishing Polygon as a foundational layer for what it describes as a “trustless internet of value.” For investors, the message is clear: POL is being framed not as a speculative side bet but as a token with the structure and utility to stand alongside traditional infrastructure assets. By targeting the Middle East first, Polygon signals its intent to win over institutional capital in markets where interest in blockchain payments and tokenized products is climbing quickly. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:35
Big Money Play: Polygon Brings POL to Middle East
The partnership is part of a wider strategy to position POL as more than a retail asset and instead present […] The post Big Money Play: Polygon Brings POL to Middle East appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 18:35
LIVE: Nepal in uproar
After Nepal’s prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation’s government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of the streets.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 18:31
US May Launch Strategic Bitcoin Reserve This Year, Says Galaxy Exec
Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, believes the United States could soon formalize its long-rumored Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 18:31
