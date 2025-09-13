2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—250x ROI Potential That ETH and ADA Can’t Match

The post Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—250x ROI Potential That ETH and ADA Can’t Match appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is an investment that is coming out as the most attractive investment of the year 2025 with a price of 0.050 presale. It has a high growth potential, which will make it outperform Ethereum and Cardano by far. The Early Bird stage has already sold 436,908 tokens with an amount of 21,845 raised with the next stage pegged at 0.055. Unmatched Return Potential Compared to Ethereum and Cardano Ethereum is trading around $4,394, Cardano at 0.816 yet the presale token of Lyno AI is trading at only 0.500 with an estimated end price of 1.000. The market analysts who accurately predicted the Ethereum 200 percent gain in 2024 now predict that Lyno AI can soar by up to 2500 percent with returns that Ethereum and ADA cannot match. This is an outstanding 250x gain to early investors at the presale price. Why Lyno AI’s Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Matters Lyno AI is bringing revolution to arbitrage trading by making this market available to retail investors with AI-driven algorithms and cross-chain ability. Historically, the institutions that undertake arbitrage have been those with costly infrastructure. Auditing of Lyno by Cyberscope does provide security and multi-layered security. The AI engine searches through 15 blockchains at once such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. It automatically trades in milliseconds, optimises routes and handles risks automatically. This hi-tech technology makes Lyno stand out of competitors in terms of cost-effectiveness and speed. Presale Buyers Also Qualify for Lyno AI’s Generous $100K Giveaway All presale purchasers who spend above 100 earned an opportunity to win a portion of a 100K giveaway, divided into 10 prizes of 10,000 apiece. This will be an extra incentive to take part in the Early Bird presale before the price is raised to 0.055. Conclusion: Secure Your Position…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:01
The Central Bank of Uruguay Is Considering The Launch Of Digital Currency

 The Uruguay Central Bank is researching digital currency plans, which is an indication of a change in the financial environment of the country with far-reaching consequences. The Central Bank of Uruguay officially started researching the use of a digital currency. This is in line with a world trend of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).  This […] The post The Central Bank of Uruguay Is Considering The Launch Of Digital Currency appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 19:00
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Explosive Rally Toward $1 by Year-End

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining momentum after a sharp 7% daily surge by ETF speculation, aggressive buying by whales, and supportive technical levels. With the price surging up to $0.2802 and the market cap at $42.29 billion, the technical analyst sets a target for a breakout above $0.30 capable of inducing further upside. Dogecoin is back […]
Tronweekly2025/09/13 19:00
Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next

TLDR: Bitdeer lifted self-mining hashrate 35% in August, deploying 7.8 EH/s of rigs across its global sites. Bitcoin production rose to 375 BTC in August, with total holdings now at 1,934 BTC. Manufacturing output hit 27.8 EH/s, with 6 EH/s shipped to external buyers and the rest used internally. Tydal and Bhutan expansions remain on [...] The post Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 18:56
Bitcoin Rangebound but Momentum is Building Up, Metrics Hit Record Highs

The post Bitcoin Rangebound but Momentum is Building Up, Metrics Hit Record Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes BTC is consolidating near $116K, with resistance at $116.2K and support at $108.5K. Miner inflows to exchanges have hit a record $1.87 billion, raising supply-side risks. BTC network hash rate and difficulty reached new all-time highs, showing resilience. Bitcoin (BTC) trades in a narrowing range priced at $115,866, up nearly 5% in the past week. The asset is holding well above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs at $113,000 and $133,200, respectively.  Analysts at Bitcoin Vector note that the market is compressing, with support at $108,500 and resistance at $116,200. After reclaiming the $114,000 level, holding above it will determine BTC’s future trajectory. http://twitter.com/bitcoinvector/status/1966541715982209318 A sustained breakout above $116,200 is required to confirm the next leg higher. Until then, Bitcoin is likely to consolidate within its narrowing structure. Miner Inflows Hit Record Levels On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows miners are sending Bitcoin to exchanges at record realized values. The “Realized Miner Inflow to Exchanges” metric surged from $254 million on June 24 to an all-time high of $1.87 billion on August 13. The current level remains elevated at $1.54 billion, marking the largest miner transfer of value to exchanges in Bitcoin’s history. Miner-to-exchange realized inflows | Source: CryptoQuant This surge suggests two possibilities i.e., the miners may be under pressure from rising costs and network difficulty, leading to capitulation, or they may be strategically realizing profits at elevated price levels.  Either way, the scale of miner inflows raises the risk of supply-side resistance and potential volatility ahead.  Network Strength at New Highs Despite miners moving coins to exchanges, the Bitcoin network itself is displaying unprecedented strength. The hash rate climbed to a record 1.12 billion TH/s on September 12, while the mining difficulty reached an all-time high of 136.04T.  Projections for the next adjustment on September 18 indicate another…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:55
Bitcoin Climbs Past $115,000 on Inflation Relief and ETF Flows, But Bearish Signals Loom

The post Bitcoin Climbs Past $115,000 on Inflation Relief and ETF Flows, But Bearish Signals Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Climbs Past $115,000 on Inflation Relief and ETF Flows, But Bearish Signals Loom Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-climbs-past-115000-on-inflation-relief-and-etf-flows-but-bearish-signals-loom/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:51
Gen Z went online to protest – troops now deployed in Nepal

The post Gen Z went online to protest – troops now deployed in Nepal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can we take a moment to admire Nepal’s revolutionary army of Gen Z stormtroopers who have just set fire to parliament and ousted their prime minister in spectacularly dramatic fashion pic.twitter.com/MdzCocfzUK — miss white (@cinecitta2030) According to online posts, the Nepali government building has been set on fire. After Nepal’s prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation’s government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of the streets.     Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gen-z-went-online-to-protest-troops-now-deployed-in-nepal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:47
Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The post Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale. With Pepe-like imagery and a gamified approach to mining, Pepenode takes on a dual identity that has been appreciated by most analysts. One of their recent videos, 99Bitcoins highlighted what lies inside Pepenode and asked Google AI about its future, which reportedly gave positive feedback about this utility meme coin. But beyond the AI quirks, it is important to know the reason why Pepenode has been a part of many “best crypto to buy now” lists for some time. And now that the market is in recovery, especially in the meme coin niche, investors have more reasons to dive into this project. Designed for Utility, Powered By Meme As soon as users open the Pepenode website, the first thing that will stand out is the website itself. It is simple and minimalistic, highlighting only the crucial parts of the project. The presale tracker is placed beside a unique window, showcasing an isometric view of Pepenode’s utility. This utility is the “Mine to Earn” platform, which is not the standard mode of mining full of costly hardware, but rather a gamified ecosystem that allows users to mine the ecosystem token and meme coins that are otherwise not mineable. The mascot of this project is, of course, Pepe. The imagery highlights Pepe as a miner, moving around in his “server” room and putting nodes together to mine cryptocurrency. This gamified look is not limited to visuals only but tells a story of a utility that could bring…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:46
HBAR Advances 4% as ETF Speculation Drives Institutional Trading Activity

The post HBAR Advances 4% as ETF Speculation Drives Institutional Trading Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token HBAR posted modest gains during the September 11–12 trading window, climbing from $0.237 to as high as $0.245 before closing at $0.240. The move reflected a surge in institutional participation, with market activity closely tied to fresh developments around potential exchange-traded products. Corporate momentum built after Grayscale Investments revealed plans for a potential HBAR trust and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) added a Canary HBAR ETF filing to its regulatory database. The listing, under the proposed ticker HBR, accompanied similar submissions for Solana and XRP, underscoring growing Wall Street appetite for digital assets beyond Bitcoin. Traders reacted sharply to the news. Technical resistance at $0.245 triggered profit-taking, while $0.240 emerged as a key institutional support level, reinforced by late-session volume spikes that topped 17 million tokens. Analysts say the speculation could set up a test of the $0.25 psychological threshold if momentum continues. Still, industry observers caution that DTCC inclusions represent only preliminary steps, not SEC approval. Regulators remain focused on addressing market manipulation risks and investor protection standards for non-Bitcoin crypto assets, leaving the timeline for any HBAR-based ETF uncertain. For now, the filings have placed Hedera firmly on Wall Street’s radar, driving institutional attention even amid regulatory fog. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Data Reveals Institutional Trading Patterns Intraday trading established a $0.012 range representing 4.24% volatility between the session high of $0.2456 and low of $0.2335. Primary upward momentum occurred during the 21:00-05:00 trading window as HBAR advanced from $0.235 to peak levels near $0.245. Volume activity averaged 54.7 million during key breakout periods, exceeding the 24-hour average of 50.1 million and indicating institutional participation. The $0.240 price level demonstrated strong institutional support with high-volume defensive trading throughout the session. Selling pressure intensified near $0.245 on elevated volume, suggesting coordinated profit-taking by institutional holders.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:45
Polymarket Eyes Funding At $10B Valuation, US Relaunch, As Kalshi Nears Fundraising At $5B

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/13 18:43
