Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare

The post Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passengers walk through the entrance of a TSA PreCheck in Terminal One at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 1, 2017. Armando L. Sanchez | Chicago Tribune | Getty Images Finding a cheap flight can at times feel as tough as scoring a decent snack on an airplane. But travel experts generally agree on one piece of advice to getting a good deal on airfare: Be flexible. “It’s our No .1 advice, always, for travelers” looking for deals, said James Byers, head of the product team at Google Flights. Flexibility may mean flying midweek instead of during the weekend, or perhaps traveling outside of peak season for a particular destination, he and other experts said. “Try not to lock yourself into a really specific date,” Byers said. Even shifting travel by a day or two in either direction can make a “huge difference,” he said. The cheapest days to fly Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are generally the cheapest days to fly. Tickets are 13% less expensive than those for weekend flights, according to new Google Flights data. Google examined average round-trip airfares from Jan. 1, 2021, through Aug. 1, 2025. It analyzed four-day to 16-day trips departing from the top 4,000 markets in the U.S. Midweek departures are a “simple way” to save $42 a ticket, or about 14%, on average, for domestic airfare, according to a 2025 travel hacks report by Hopper. Sunday is often the most expensive day to fly, Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, wrote in the report. It’s typically a busy day in airports as people fly home from weekends away, she wrote. “Travelers thinking about a weekend getaway can save significantly by departing mid-week and returning on Saturday or Monday, instead of Sunday,” Berg wrote. More from Personal Finance:How to save on your phone…
2025/09/13 19:14
Next week's macro outlook: "Super Central Bank Week" is coming, and the Federal Reserve is about to restart its interest rate cut cycle

PANews reported on September 13th that mild CPI and PPI inflation reports, along with a surge in initial jobless claims, paved the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its September meeting. The coming week will be a highly anticipated "Super Central Bank Week," and President Trump is about to have his long-awaited moment. The Federal Reserve will meet next week to set monetary policy, and its decision is likely to set the tone for market performance for the rest of the year. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 20:30 on Monday, the US September New York Fed manufacturing index; At 20:30 on Tuesday, the monthly rate of U.S. retail sales in August and the monthly rate of U.S. import price index in August will be released; At 2:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and a summary of its economic forecasts; At 2:30 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference; At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 13th; At 22:00 on Thursday, the U.S. Conference Board Leading Index monthly rate for August will be released. The Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting next week, where it is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with a 7% chance of a 50 basis point cut. However, according to market pricing, a more likely scenario is for the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings.
2025/09/13 19:13
BlackRock’s Rieder latest candidate to interview in Fed chair search

The post BlackRock’s Rieder latest candidate to interview in Fed chair search appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rick Rieder, BlackRock Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on Sept. 28, 2023. Adam Jeffery | CNBC The White House search for the next Federal Reserve chair continues to twist and turn, with BlackRock bond chief Rick Rieder emerging as the latest hot candidate. Administration sources tell CNBC that the asset management giant’s chief investment officer of global fixed income interviewed Friday with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Trump administration’s point man for Jerome Powell’s successor. “Whoever ends up being the Fed chair, there’s so many innovative things,” Rieder said Tuesday during a CNBC appearance. The discussion with Rieder centered on monetary policy, as well as structural issues related to the central bank, sources said. Bessent has publicly stated that he wants to see not only new leadership at the Fed, but also fundamental changes in the way it operates. Along with the Rieder interview, Bessent earlier this week spoke with former Fed Governors Kevin Warsh and Lawrence Lindsey, as well as James Bullard, who had served as president of the St. Louis Fed. Trump has given little indication about his preference from a list reported to include 11 candidates, including past and present Fed officials, Wall Street strategists and prominent economists. Similar to Powell, Rieder would offer a departure from traditional central bank chiefs having PhDs in economics. The Fed meets next week, with markets widely expecting the first interest rate cut since December 2024. Trump, though, has demanded larger cuts as he sees higher rates damaging the housing market and raising borrowing costs for the government. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/blackrocks-rieder-the-latest-candidate-to-interview-in-fed-chair-search.html
2025/09/13 19:11
Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

The post Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s daily revenue dropped from $13.9M to $5M after Proposal #789 fee cut. Gas fee reduced to 100 sun per unit, aiming for higher network adoption. Tron blockchain introduced a significant gas fee cut that had a significant effect on network income in less than ten days. The daily revenue of the layer-1 network dropped to $5 million compared to the previous $13.9 million, which is a significant drop of 64%. Even with this notable decline, Tron continues to be the most popular revenue generator of major blockchain networks. The decline in revenue is due to Proposal #789, which lowered the price of the units of energy to 100 sun instead of 210 sun. This was a strategic move to increase the network adoption by making transactions affordable to the users. The proposal was championed by community member GrothenDI, who believed that the reduced rates would promote sustainable development of the ecosystem. Market Leadership Despite Revenue Decline Even after a successful implementation of the fee reduction strategy, Tron remains on top of blockchain revenue metrics. In the last week, Tron has secured a significant share of 92.8% of all the revenue of all layer-1 networks. This impressive market share is even higher than such giants as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. The network is estimated to have made about $1.1 billion in transaction fees in the last three months itself. These numbers show that Tron has a strong transaction volume and user base even after the recent pricing changes. The reduction fee plan seems to be meant to focus on long-term growth rather than maximizing revenue in the short term. The analysis of CryptoQuant shows that the lowest point of daily revenue was reached on September 7th in more than a year. But the supporters of the proposal think…
2025/09/13 19:10
Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

The post Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 14:02 What is Bonk’s price prediction for 2025, and how does it compare with the top presale crypto opportunities today? Right now, Bonk trades at $0.00002299, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours with a $1.86B market cap and a supply of 81T tokens. Forecasts suggest Bonk could edge slightly higher into 2025, but gains are capped unless meme hype returns. By contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto presale 2025, offering real utility, daily USDT rewards, Visa card access, and a path toward 1000x ROI potential. With over $7.2M already raised and presale prices climbing weekly toward $0.05, analysts view it as the next 100x crypto with long-term scalability. 👉 Don’t miss your second chance—use BLOCK30 to claim 30% more BFX tokens before the next presale price jump. Bonk Price Prediction 2025–2030: Can This Meme Coin Deliver Growth? Bonk, one of the most viral meme coins of the Solana ecosystem, continues to attract attention. But its latest metrics—falling 24-hour volume of $285M (down 43%)—show how quickly sentiment can shift. Yearly Bonk Forecasts: 2025: Analysts project a modest rise to $0.000025–$0.00003 if the Solana network strengthens. 2026: With sustained community demand, Bonk could test $0.000035–$0.00004. 2030: Without new utility or DeFi integration, Bonk is forecast to remain in the $0.00003–$0.00005 range. For those asking about the best crypto under $1 or long-term crypto investment, Bonk carries high risk with limited upside. It’s speculative compared to projects with working products and passive income models. BlockchainFX Presale 2025: Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now While meme coins depend on hype, BlockchainFX (BFX) is already delivering real-world results. It’s a multi-asset trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities under one roof. With 10,000+ daily users, millions in verified trading…
2025/09/13 19:08
2025’s Top Long-Term Crypto Pick

The post 2025’s Top Long-Term Crypto Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market activity is once again dominated by whale transfers and price swings. On September 4, Dogecoin saw over 200 million DOGE moved across major wallets, sparking debates about whether holders were repositioning for the near term as the coin hovered close to $0.21. Cronos had a rougher ride, slipping 25% from its August peak and revisiting $0.25 support with little sign of an immediate rebound. In comparison, BlockDAG (BDAG) Network’s trajectory is gaining momentum. With $405 million raised in presale, more than 3 million active miners on its X1 app, and over 19,800 hardware miners already delivered, it is securing recognition as one of the leading long-term crypto options. Unlike speculative chatter, its strength lies in real use and expanding infrastructure. BlockDAG: $405M Backed by Tangible Usage and Adoption BlockDAG’s presale success has crossed $405 million, but what makes it notable is the support behind it. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold to date, with more than 312,000 holders involved. This isn’t idle money waiting on a roadmap; it’s already powering live products: 3 million people mining daily through the X1 app, over 19,800 X-series units delivered, and weekly shipment capacity climbing to 2,000 units. The difference here is measurable activity, not just promises. Where other projects fade after announcements, BlockDAG continues to build presence. It’s demonstrating proof before promise by driving mobile and hardware adoption across 130+ countries, supported by a community now exceeding 325,000. With this scale, many analysts consider BlockDAG the prime long-term crypto to monitor closely in 2025. Currently in Batch 30, BDAG is priced at $0.03. Early backers from the $0.001 launch point are already sitting on 2,900% ROI. For a limited window, BlockDAG has fixed the entry at $0.0013 until October 1, offering new participants a rare chance to buy in at…
2025/09/13 19:04
Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH

The post Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/record-bitcoin-difficulty-stop-miners-hashrate-ath/
2025/09/13 19:03
Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Right now, Bonk trades at $0.00002299, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours with a $1.86B market cap and a […] The post Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/13 19:02
The Next Shiba Inu? More Explosive Than Pepe? Thousands Rush To Buy This New Viral Meme

Much like the early days for Shiba Inu, investors are flocking to this new meme token presale, which is currently live at just $0.055
2025/09/13 19:02
XRP Tundra Positions as Best Crypto to Buy Now with Dual-Token Strategy and Staking Rewards

The post XRP Tundra Positions as Best Crypto to Buy Now with Dual-Token Strategy and Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin season has arrived, bringing renewed attention to projects that combine strong fundamentals with real utility. As investors hunt for the best opportunities, XRP Tundra is emerging as one of the most compelling plays in the market. With its innovative staking system and dual-token presale priced at just $0.30, Tundra offers both immediate value and long-term potential. Unlike speculative tokens that rely solely on hype, XRP Tundra provides something concrete: a way for XRP holders to finally earn yield while maintaining the security of the XRP Ledger. Combined with its two-for-one presale model, the project positions itself as a standout contender for investors looking to capture upside in the current cycle. Turning XRP Into a Yield-Bearing Asset For years, XRP investors faced a limitation. Their tokens were fast, efficient, and widely adopted for payments, but they produced no yield when held. While Ethereum, Solana, and other communities grew their holdings through staking, XRP remained static. XRP Tundra solves this problem with Cryo Vaults, a staking mechanism that allows holders to lock XRP for fixed terms — 7, 30, 60, or 90 days — and collect rewards in TUNDRA tokens. Assets never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent out, and return automatically when the staking period ends. Rewards are distributed from a transparent supply pool, ensuring safety and predictability. This means XRP is no longer a dormant asset. It becomes a productive one, generating passive income without sacrificing the security or speed that made it popular in the first place. Presale Advantage: Two Assets, One Price Beyond staking, XRP Tundra introduces one of the most investor-friendly presale models in the market. In Phase 1 of the presale, tokens are priced at just $0.30, giving early buyers a significant entry advantage. Every purchase delivers not one, but two assets: TUNDRA-X (XRPL):…
2025/09/13 19:02
