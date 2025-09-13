Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare
The post Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passengers walk through the entrance of a TSA PreCheck in Terminal One at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 1, 2017. Armando L. Sanchez | Chicago Tribune | Getty Images Finding a cheap flight can at times feel as tough as scoring a decent snack on an airplane. But travel experts generally agree on one piece of advice to getting a good deal on airfare: Be flexible. “It’s our No .1 advice, always, for travelers” looking for deals, said James Byers, head of the product team at Google Flights. Flexibility may mean flying midweek instead of during the weekend, or perhaps traveling outside of peak season for a particular destination, he and other experts said. “Try not to lock yourself into a really specific date,” Byers said. Even shifting travel by a day or two in either direction can make a “huge difference,” he said. The cheapest days to fly Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are generally the cheapest days to fly. Tickets are 13% less expensive than those for weekend flights, according to new Google Flights data. Google examined average round-trip airfares from Jan. 1, 2021, through Aug. 1, 2025. It analyzed four-day to 16-day trips departing from the top 4,000 markets in the U.S. Midweek departures are a “simple way” to save $42 a ticket, or about 14%, on average, for domestic airfare, according to a 2025 travel hacks report by Hopper. Sunday is often the most expensive day to fly, Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, wrote in the report. It’s typically a busy day in airports as people fly home from weekends away, she wrote. “Travelers thinking about a weekend getaway can save significantly by departing mid-week and returning on Saturday or Monday, instead of Sunday,” Berg wrote. More from Personal Finance:How to save on your phone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:14