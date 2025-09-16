MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Creata Chain Collaborates with ZoroAI to Boost Interoperability Optimization, Cross-Trading Capabilities
By partnering with ZoroAI, Creata Chain offers advanced cross-chain experiences that enable users to efficiently interact with wider blockchain ecosystems.
CROSS
$0.23098
+2.00%
BOOST
$0.08122
-12.98%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 14:10
Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4
The post Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market this week is heading into a make-or-break moment. A mix of weak economic data from China and crucial interest rate decisions from the US, UK, and Japan will decide whether global liquidity fuels the next leg of the crypto bull run or triggers a correction. China’s Weakness Could Spark Bigger Liquidity Push …
ALTCOIN
$0.0005252
-10.80%
PUSH
$0.03589
+0.84%
BULL
$0.003333
-11.87%
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:06
Intel (INTC): Jumps 2.87% as Silver Lake Takes Majority Stake in $8.8B Altera Deal
TLDRs; Intel stock rose 2.87% to $24.77 after finalizing the $8.8B Altera deal with Silver Lake. The company cut its 2025 expense target to $16.8B as it deconsolidates Altera from financials. Intel secured $5.7B from the U.S. government for a 10% equity stake in its foundry unit. Investors remain cautious but optimistic as Intel repositions [...] The post Intel (INTC): Jumps 2.87% as Silver Lake Takes Majority Stake in $8.8B Altera Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.018088
-4.95%
ROSE
$0.02811
-0.46%
Coincentral
2025/09/16 14:06
PumpFun Flips Hyperliquid in 24H Revenue – Is Kart Rumble the Next Set to Explode?
The post PumpFun Flips Hyperliquid in 24H Revenue – Is Kart Rumble the Next Set to Explode? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The speculative side of crypto is heating up again — and it’s not just about trading volumes. PumpFun, a memecoin launcher built on Solana, just overtook Hyperliquid, one of the leading perpetuals platforms, in 24-hour protocol revenue. That reversal is more than a headline — it marks a broader rotation happening across the market. Retail …
MORE
$0.08842
-2.00%
MEMECOIN
$0.002038
+4.78%
NOT
$0.001872
+1.07%
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:04
Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures
PANews reported on September 16 that according to TFN, Miami-based Senpi, which is building a cryptocurrency wallet, recently completed a $4 million seed round of financing led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures. The funds will be used to expand the platform's accessibility and further develop its AI capabilities. In addition to autonomous trading, Senpi also offers features such as copy trading, customizable strategies, real-time profit and loss tracking, market sentiment analysis, and risk management tools. Senpi uses a non-custodial design, giving users full control over their private keys.
REAL
$0.06281
-0.50%
SEED
$0.001028
-0.09%
AI
$0.1364
-8.02%
PANews
2025/09/16 14:04
A Bold $68.4M Move Unleashes New Crypto Horizons
The post A Bold $68.4M Move Unleashes New Crypto Horizons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital B Bitcoin Investment: A Bold $68.4M Move Unleashes New Crypto Horizons Skip to content Home Crypto News Capital B Bitcoin Investment: A Bold $68.4M Move Unleashes New Crypto Horizons Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/capital-b-bitcoin-investment/
B
$0.53451
+0.70%
MOVE
$0.1251
+0.16%
COM
$0.017367
+2.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 14:03
Base Network Token Exploration Unveiled By Coinbase CEO, Future Plans Disclosed
In a recent announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Brian Armstrong, the CEO of US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, revealed that the company is actively considering a token launch for Base, its Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 (L2) network. Coinbase’s Base Network Takes Steps Toward Token Launch Armstrong articulated that the potential introduction of a network token could serve […]
TOKEN
$0.01355
-0.95%
LAYER
$0.5176
-2.00%
ETH
$4,503.59
-0.55%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 14:00
Base Explores Native Token Launch to Accelerate Decentralization
Coinbase's layer-2 blockchain reverses previous stance as regulatory environment shifts under Trump administration
TRUMP
$8.543
+0.14%
TOKEN
$0.01355
-0.95%
LAYER
$0.5176
-2.00%
Blockhead
2025/09/16 14:00
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Rally Could End Before Fed Rate Cut
Peter Schiff warns Bitcoin may peak before the Fed’s rate cut, highlighting its struggles while gold and silver show strength. Peter Schiff, a prominent Bitcoin critic, has raised concerns that Bitcoin’s rally may be nearing its end ahead of the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cut. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to […] The post Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Rally Could End Before Fed Rate Cut appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01817
-1.83%
MAY
$0.043
-4.48%
OPEN
$0.83492
-8.00%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 14:00
Avalon X (AVLX) The Best Crypto Project Backed By Real Estate Builds Momentum As Pi Network Holders Take Notice
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
REAL
$0.06281
-0.50%
PI
$0.35646
+2.93%
TAKE
$0.18415
+5.24%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 14:00
