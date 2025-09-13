2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Find The Best Crypto Presale To Buy: Nexchain’s $10.20M Presale Run, Pepe Dollar Gains And MAXI DOGE Under the Radar

Find The Best Crypto Presale To Buy: Nexchain’s $10.20M Presale Run, Pepe Dollar Gains And MAXI DOGE Under the Radar

Nexchain presale surpasses $10.20M as Pepe Dollar gains traction and MAXI DOGE draws attention. Explore top crypto presales, token features, and why Nexchain could be the best crypto presale to buy right now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 20:00
Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025

Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025

Crypto investors often search for the last undervalued entry point before a price surge takes hold. Dogecoin has attracted headlines through institutional backing and ETF speculation, while Solana’s strong inflows and treasury support are fueling renewed market attention. Yet, compared to both, BlockDAG represents a case where infrastructure delivery is already visible, miner hardware is shipping, […] The post Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 19:59
Can Solana Survive the Next Bear Market?

Can Solana Survive the Next Bear Market?

In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana is one of the most resilient projects. Following a fall to just about $10 in late 2022 due to exchanges scandals and the network outage, SOL made a miraculous recovery to stage a magnificent rebound that took it above $200 in 2025. The low fees and super-fast transactions, as […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 19:59
Shibarium Bridge Suffers 4.6 Million BONE Exploitation, Team Freezes Funds

Shibarium Bridge Suffers 4.6 Million BONE Exploitation, Team Freezes Funds

The post Shibarium Bridge Suffers 4.6 Million BONE Exploitation, Team Freezes Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On Saturday, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 blockchain network, Shibarium, experienced a carefully planned attack on its bridge. But the team took a smart step to prevent the theft and announced that it had frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens.  Attackers Borrow 4.6 Million BONE Tokens Shiba Inu developer, Kaal Dhairya, confirmed the news on his X …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 19:57
3 Chinese telecom operators to provide eSIM support for iPhone Air

3 Chinese telecom operators to provide eSIM support for iPhone Air

The post 3 Chinese telecom operators to provide eSIM support for iPhone Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s latest iPhone Air is facing regulatory delays in China. However, the company confirmed that all three of the country’s major telecom operators will support the device’s embedded SIM technology.  Apple China said that China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom will provide eSIM support for the upcoming iPhone Air. This is the first time all three state-owned operators are included, as Apple had previously only partnered with China Unicom for embedded SIM services. The company did not provide a specific timeline for activation because the rollout is subject to regulatory approval. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) must authorize commercial deployment of eSIM technology before consumers can use it in mainland China. e-SIM support unactivated, but network operators ready At just 5.6 millimeters thick, the iPhone Air’s design does not have space for a traditional SIM tray, making eSIM the only option for network operators.  While the iPhone Air faces delays, the basic iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will begin shipping from September 19. Pre-orders opened Friday evening on Apple’s official website, with the company confirming that schedules for these models are unaffected. Apple’s global rollout of eSIM-only devices has already advanced in markets such as Europe and the United States. As reported by the South China Morning Post, China Mobile announced on microblogging platform Weibo this week that it had enabled eSIM services for mobile phones, but said details of the commercial launch would be disclosed separately. China Telecom’s Beijing branch similarly posted on social media platform RedNote that it would introduce eSIM services on September 19, the original shipping date for the iPhone Air, but the post was later removed. According to Chinese media outlet The Paper, a China Telecom representative said the company was waiting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:50
DefiLlama founder: Under pressure for questioning Figure data, most of its loan processes can hardly find on-chain payment transactions

DefiLlama founder: Under pressure for questioning Figure data, most of its loan processes can hardly find on-chain payment transactions

PANews reported on September 13th that 0xngmi, the anonymous founder of the on-chain data analysis website DefiLlama, posted on the X platform that Figure wanted him to avoid due diligence on the company and attempted to pressure him through public and private defamation. 0xngmi pointed out that DefiLlama's value lies in user trust in providing good data, and providing high-quality data that meets user expectations and helps them make informed decisions is crucial. Figure claims that their on-chain RWA volume has reached $12 billion, but DefiLlama's investigation revealed something peculiar: Figure only holds $5 million worth of BTC and $4 million worth of ETH on exchanges (of which Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume is only $2,000). 2. Figure’s own stablecoin, YLDS, has a supply of only 20 million, and theoretically all its RWA transactions should be based on this; 3. Most of Figure’s transactions transferring RWA assets appear to be conducted by accounts other than the accounts holding those assets; 4. Figure’s loan process is mostly completed through fiat currency, and there is almost no on-chain payment. 0xngmi added that DefiLlama is unsure how Figure’s $12 billion in assets are traded when there are so few assets available for trading on the chain. Since most holders do not seem to transfer these assets with their own keys, it is questionable whether they are simply mirroring their internal databases on the chain.
PANews2025/09/13 19:47
This R. Kiyosaki anti-stock strategy has delivered monster returns, knocks out S&P 500

This R. Kiyosaki anti-stock strategy has delivered monster returns, knocks out S&P 500

The post This R. Kiyosaki anti-stock strategy has delivered monster returns, knocks out S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, has long been vocal about favoring alternative assets such as gold, silver, and  Bitcoin (BTC) over traditional equities. Now, in 2025, his approach appears to be paying off, with his preferred investments delivering returns that far outstrip the benchmark S&P 500. Among the assets, Bitcoin, one of Kiyosaki’s recommended hedges against inflation, began the year trading at $93,510 and now sits at $116,111, marking a 24% gain. Kiyosaki has reiterated that he continues to buy Bitcoin, maintaining his belief that the cryptocurrency has the potential to reach $1 million per coin. BTC YTD price chart. Source: Finbold The author has also recommended investing in Solana (SOL), which has delivered solid returns in 2025. SOL rose from $189 to $242, a 28% increase. SOL YTD price chart. Source: Finbold Among his preferred assets, precious metals have been standout performers across the year. These commodities have attracted strong investor interest as markets search for hedges during a period of heightened uncertainty.  To this end, gold climbed from $2,658 to $3,643, a surge of 38.8%, while silver jumped from $29 to $42, an impressive 44% year-to-date rally. Taken together, these four core assets have delivered an average return of 33.7% in 2025, nearly triple the performance of the S&P 500, which has advanced 12% year-to-date, from 5,868 to 6,584. S&P 500 YTD chart. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki’s other investments  It’s worth noting that Kiyosaki’s portfolio extends beyond digital assets and precious metals. For decades, real estate has been a cornerstone of his wealth-building strategy. Looking ahead, Kiyosaki maintains his bearish stance on fiat currencies and U.S. equities, often warning of potential financial instability.  He has stressed that Bitcoin, gold, and silver remain the ideal assets to protect wealth in the event of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:47
RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure

RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure

Microsoft’s recent $17.4 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure has captured global attention and underscored how demand for high-performance computing is reshaping the digital economy. While Bitcoin consolidates near record levels, institutional investors are shifting focus toward platforms that combine ​AI-driven efficiency with sustainable blockchain mining​.In this context, ​RI Mining​, a UK-registered cloud mining company […] The post RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:45
Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%

Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%

The post Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is hot with optimism over the possibility of Ripple’s (XRP) ETF approval. However, investors are also moving to support newer and upcoming projects that will define the next wave of digital finance. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is carving out a niche with its unique decentralized model of lending and collateral optimization and is gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors.  Mutuum Finance has had five successful rounds of presales and round six is continuing at a token price of $0.035. Investors purchasing tokens currently will have an enormous ROI upon the coin’s entry into public trading. Presale has 16,240 backers and has already raised over $15.63 million in funds. While XRP is hogging headlines regarding regulatory push, MUTM is gaining momentum as the next DeFi powerhouse, where scalability equals stability.  XRP Price Update, ETF Buzz & Latest Status XRP is trading around $3.00 today, with its price oscillating around $2.96 to $3.02. While optimism over ETF approvals and related institutional support is providing reasons for optimism in XRP, the token continues to consolidate, with resistance at $3.10–$3.20. If that eventually breaks, then there could be room for further extension; otherwise, XRP can just remain within its current range. In the meantime, newer DeFi-focused projects like Mutuum Finance are starting to attract interest.  Mutuum Finance Announces $50,000 Bug Bounty Program Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and CertiK are partnering to launch a Bug Bounty Program for bug hunters, experts, and developers. The protocol rewards the users for finding and reporting on the project security regarding any bugs. The reward amount for the payment depends upon how severe every bug is, ranging from a minor to very extreme one. The maximum reward one can receive is $50,000 in USDT. This just keeps the protocol secure and protects its visitors,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:41
Data: 17 physical SOL treasuries have reserves exceeding 2% of the current total supply, with holdings exceeding 11.7 million.

Data: 17 physical SOL treasuries have reserves exceeding 2% of the current total supply, with holdings exceeding 11.7 million.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to the latest data released by Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 entities have established SOL treasury reserves, holding a total of 11.739 million SOL tokens, valued at $2.84 billion, representing 2.04% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 585,059 SOL tokens are staked, valued at $104.1 million, with an average staking yield of 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows: 1. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $518.2 million; 2. DFDV ranks second, currently holding 2.028 million SOL, worth approximately $491 million; 3. Upxi ranks third, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately $484.3 million; 4. Forward Industries ranks fourth, currently holding 1.45 million SOL, worth approximately $351.1 million; 5. Galaxy ranks fifth, currently holding 1.35 million SOL, worth approximately US$326.9 million.
PANews2025/09/13 19:41
