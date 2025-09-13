2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Altcoins Danger Alert As Local Market Top Comes In View — Details

Altcoins Danger Alert As Local Market Top Comes In View — Details

The post Altcoins Danger Alert As Local Market Top Comes In View — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:09
Bitcoin Miners Battle Rising Costs With New Survival Strategies

Bitcoin Miners Battle Rising Costs With New Survival Strategies

The post Bitcoin Miners Battle Rising Costs With New Survival Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miners face persistent challenges from rising network difficulty and fluctuating revenue, which are compounded by high upfront hardware costs and electricity expenses. These factors squeeze profit margins, making operational efficiency essential for a miner’s viability. Representatives from Everminer, Bitdeer, and CleanSpark told BeInCrypto that miners are tackling challenges with diverse solutions, from optimizing their financial management and core operations to building new relationships with the energy grid and expanding into new computing markets. The Squeeze on Profitability Bitcoin miners face a challenging environment as the network’s difficulty reaches new record highs.  This month, the difficulty climbed over 136 trillion, marking its fifth consecutive increase since June. The surge, caused by more computing power joining the network, comes as miner revenues weaken, with hashprice—the benchmark for revenue—falling to around $51, its lowest level since June. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty. Source: Mempool Sponsored Sponsored This combination of record difficulty and shrinking revenue is mounting pressure on profitability.  September’s historically poor price performance exacerbates the situation, directly reducing miner rewards. This volatile shift sharply contrasts with the more profitable trend seen just a month prior in August, when miner margins strengthened as Bitcoin’s price outpaced the increase in difficulty. For veteran Bitcoin miners, the sector’s current instability stems from diverse market pressures. The Rising Cost of Staying Competitive As Bitcoin mining becomes more competitive, what sets miners apart is their unique strategy for responding to threats and their approach to scaling their operations. “‭We’re‬‭ always‬‭ competing‬‭ with‬‭ network‬‭ difficulty‬‭ and‬‭ regular‬‭ halvings,‬‭ with‬‭ the‬‭ most‬‭ recent‬‭ in‬‭ early‬‭ 2024.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ always‬‭ have‬‭ to‬‭ deal‬‭ with‬‭ periodic‬‭ Bitcoin‬‭ volatility,‬‭ cyclical‬‭ energy‬‭ markets,‬‭ and‬‭ technology‬‭ improvements‬‭ in‬‭ mining‬‭ hardware.‬‭ As‬‭ a‬‭ result,‬‭ we’ve‬‭ seen‬‭ plenty‬‭ of‬‭ miners‬‭ struggle‬‭ to‬‭ navigate‬‭ these‬‭ complex‬‭ dynamics,” Harry Sudock, Chief Business Officer at American mining company CleanSpark, told BeInCrypto.  For…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:07
TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

The post TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company, previously known as Verb Technology Company, said on Friday it repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock under its $250 million buyback agreement. According to the announcement, TON Strategy Company repurchased the shares at $8.32 each, below the treasury asset value of $12.18. The buyback comes just weeks after it revealed a $713 million reserve of Toncoin (TON) tokens on Aug. 21. TON Strategy says its buyback indicates “long-term confidence” in the TON ecosystem. The TON token is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, a project that started in 2018 and was initially conceived to bring blockchain to messaging service Telegram. The crypto token is ranked No. 22 overall in market capitalization, with its price is declining 40.7% year-to-date, according to Cointelegraph indexes. The repurchases come as the company’s share price has fallen 21.6% since adopting the TON reserve treasury. TON Strategy’s shares declined 7.5% on the buyback announcement Friday. TON Strategy Company share price on Friday. Source: Google Finance The company also announced the beginning of its staking operations to generate onchain income from its treasury holdings. “Staking introduces a recurring revenue stream into our model, while buybacks allow us to enhance shareholder returns,” TON Strategy Company CEO Veronika Kapustina said in a statement. Staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrency to support a blockchain network’s operations, such as validating transactions, in exchange for rewards. According to Staking Rewards data, there are 340 validators actively staking on the TON network, with annual reward rates at 4.8% as of this writing. Related: Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov TON treasury companies and other DATs TON Strategy Company became the first publicly traded company to start a Toncoin treasury in August. In July, Bloomberg reported that the TON Foundation and Kingsway…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:06
Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Hidden Gem Next to Chainlink

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Hidden Gem Next to Chainlink

The post Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Hidden Gem Next to Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 15:00 MAGACOIN FINANCE presale surging with scarcity, sellouts & analyst praise. Chainlink holds steady; MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges as the best hidden presale altcoin today. In the ever-shifting crypto landscape, Chainlink (LINK) remains a bedrock for many investors, appreciated as a powerful oracle network with strong partnerships, steady demand, and technical strength. It continues to trade in what many analysts describe as a consolidation zone, with support building and upside potential if resistance breaks. Yet while LINK holds its reputation, a new presale contender is carving out its own narrative. MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly rising in presale rankings, drawing increasing attention for its sellout stages, scarcity-driven tokenomics, and strong community momentum. For those seeking hidden gems before listings, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being tipped by some as the best altcoin presale today – offering asymmetric upside against the steady reliability of Chainlink. Chainlink: Steady Oracle Strength & Potential Upside Chainlink continues to demonstrate why it’s among the most respected projects in crypto infrastructure. LINK is holding around $23 in price, benefitting from enterprise integrations, oracle demand, and declining reserve holdings. Analysts note that exchange outflows for LINK suggest holders are increasingly keeping their tokens off liquidity pools, indicating confidence in longer-term appreciation. Some technical setups suggest that if LINK can break above resistance in the low $24 range and maintain volume, it could target $30+ in favorable market conditions. But LINK’s upside, strong as it seems, is tempered by its size. Being a well-known name, the gains are often less explosive than presales where early entry is still possible. That is where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the story: a boutique presale chance with potential for outsized returns if key factors align. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Why It’s Emergent & Speculative Flows Are Building Quickly Among presale alternatives, MAGACOIN FINANCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:05
Bitcoin Steady, But Altcoins Draw the Flows

Bitcoin Steady, But Altcoins Draw the Flows

The post Bitcoin Steady, But Altcoins Draw the Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin rose 4.5% in a week, but altcoins posted more substantial gains. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin with double-digit increases. Frontier and Hifi Finance each surged more than 600% in a seven-day period. Top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin this week while smaller-cap tokens are delivering even more monumental gains.  Bitcoin added about 4% this week, trading near $116,000 with a market cap above $2.3 trillion. The move was solid but underwhelming compared to the broader altcoin complex, where flows and volumes rotated into higher beta names. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin set the pace Ethereum surged 10% in the same period, reaching $4,724, pushing its market cap toward $570 billion.  XRP climbed 10% to $3.07, BNB advanced 8.5% to $695, and Cardano gained 12% to $0.92, joining Ethereum and Solana in outpacing Bitcoin’s modest 4.5% rise. Related: Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 as Ethereum and TOTAL3 Signal Breakout Solana, however, advanced higher, delivering 19% in the past week to $241. Its monthly gain stands at 16.5%, showing a balance and consistent uptick despite occasional volatility. Notably, Dogecoin delivered the highest gain among the top 10 altcoins, climbing 31% to $0.28.  Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment remained neutral, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index at 53. The sentiment is slightly tilted toward greed as traders are cautiously optimistic but not yet showing the excessive enthusiasm that often comes before sharp pullbacks. Frontier and Hifi Finance Lead Weekly Gains The week’s top performers were Frontier (FRONT) and Hifi Finance (HIFI). Frontier surged 641% in 24 hours and 741% in seven days, reaching $1.31 with a market capitalization of $10.2 million. Its daily trading volume crossed $755,000. Hifi Finance mirrored those results, jumping 603% in 24 hours and 741% across the week. The token traded at $0.56 with $715 million in 24-hour…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:04
Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the ‘Season of SOL’

Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the 'Season of SOL'

The post Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the ‘Season of SOL’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s SOL rallied above $239 on Friday, extending its sharp September gains, as Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the blockchain as “tailor-made” for global financial markets and analyst Ali Martinez charted a potential path to $1,314. Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, highlighted Solana’s breakout from what chart technicians call a cup-and-handle pattern, a formation that often signals the start of a long-term rally. In his chart, Martinez marked $1,314.41 as the main technical target, using Fibonacci retracement levels to project Solana’s upside. The pattern reflects a multi-year basing structure: Solana’s deep decline in 2022 and 2023 formed the “cup,” while the sideways consolidation of 2024 and early 2025 formed the “handle.” According to Martinez, the breakout above resistance near $220 validates the structure and opens the way to much higher levels if momentum persists. Novogratz, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Thursday, laid out a sweeping bull case for Solana and crypto more broadly. He began by pointing to treasury companies tied to both ETH and SOL, which he said are raising billions of dollars and bringing “lots of energy and money” into the digital asset ecosystem. He then pivoted to bitcoin, predicting the world’s largest cryptocurrency should see a surge toward the end of the year. But his most detailed remarks focused on Solana and the changing regulatory landscape. Novogratz said U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has made clear that he wants all markets to move on-chain, citing a speech earlier in the week where Atkins declared, “On-chain capital markets and agentic finance are on the horizon, and the world is watching.” As part of that backdrop, Novogratz flagged Nasdaq’s proposal to the SEC to allow tokenized securities to be traded directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Combined with the new U.S. stablecoin framework, he argued, crypto finally has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:03
Bitcoin Treasury Premium At Risk — What Could This Mean For BTC Price?

Bitcoin Treasury Premium At Risk — What Could This Mean For BTC Price?

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies are facing a rather critical situation as their market premium over underlying BTC holdings erodes amid falling volatility and a sharp slowdown in new purchases. Notably, monthly BTC purchases by these companies have crashed by 97% since November 2024, reflecting a highly cautious market approach in recent months. However, recent data […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 20:00
Best Altcoin Presale Today: MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped to Be the Hidden Crypto Gem Beside Chainlink

Best Altcoin Presale Today: MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped to Be the Hidden Crypto Gem Beside Chainlink

In the ever-shifting crypto landscape, Chainlink (LINK) remains a bedrock for many investors, appreciated as a powerful oracle network with […] The post Best Altcoin Presale Today: MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped to Be the Hidden Crypto Gem Beside Chainlink appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 20:00
XRP Price Holds Back, TRX Growth Questioned, While ’s 19.8K Miners Shipped Mark Strong Adoption

XRP Price Holds Back, TRX Growth Questioned, While 's 19.8K Miners Shipped Mark Strong Adoption

See why BlockDAG’s 3M app users and $405M presale cement it as the best crypto for 2025, while XRP and TRX face major hurdles.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 20:00
Cache Wallet Joins Arichain to Bolster Protected Multi-VM Web3 Network

Cache Wallet Joins Arichain to Bolster Protected Multi-VM Web3 Network

This latest partnership is aimed at merging the AI-driven wallet recovery features of Cache Wallet with the modular L1 blockchain of Arichain.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 20:00
