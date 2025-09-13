Bitcoin Steady, But Altcoins Draw the Flows
Bitcoin rose 4.5% in a week, but altcoins posted more substantial gains. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin with double-digit increases. Frontier and Hifi Finance each surged more than 600% in a seven-day period. Top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin this week while smaller-cap tokens are delivering even more monumental gains. Bitcoin added about 4% this week, trading near $116,000 with a market cap above $2.3 trillion. The move was solid but underwhelming compared to the broader altcoin complex, where flows and volumes rotated into higher beta names. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin set the pace Ethereum surged 10% in the same period, reaching $4,724, pushing its market cap toward $570 billion. XRP climbed 10% to $3.07, BNB advanced 8.5% to $695, and Cardano gained 12% to $0.92, joining Ethereum and Solana in outpacing Bitcoin's modest 4.5% rise. Related: Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 as Ethereum and TOTAL3 Signal Breakout Solana, however, advanced higher, delivering 19% in the past week to $241. Its monthly gain stands at 16.5%, showing a balance and consistent uptick despite occasional volatility. Notably, Dogecoin delivered the highest gain among the top 10 altcoins, climbing 31% to $0.28. Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment remained neutral, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index at 53. The sentiment is slightly tilted toward greed as traders are cautiously optimistic but not yet showing the excessive enthusiasm that often comes before sharp pullbacks. Frontier and Hifi Finance Lead Weekly Gains The week's top performers were Frontier (FRONT) and Hifi Finance (HIFI). Frontier surged 641% in 24 hours and 741% in seven days, reaching $1.31 with a market capitalization of $10.2 million. Its daily trading volume crossed $755,000. Hifi Finance mirrored those results, jumping 603% in 24 hours and 741% across the week. The token traded at $0.56 with $715 million in 24-hour…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:04