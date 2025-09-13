2025-09-16 Tuesday

Employee Share Of Health Costs To Eclipse $5,000 Next Year

The post Employee Share Of Health Costs To Eclipse $5,000 Next Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Employee health costs are likely to surpass $5,000 next year as companies see their biggest cost increases in at least five years, according to projections from Aon. getty Employee health costs are likely to surpass $5,000 next year as companies see their biggest cost increases in at least five years, according to projections from Aon. A new report out earlier this week from Aon shows total employee costs at $4,920 for this year, which is about 5% more than $4,662 in 2024. The total figure for 2025 includes $2,967 in employee premiums deducted from worker paychecks – or about $114 per biweekly pay period – and another $1,953 in projected out-of-pocket costs. But Aon’s report projects total U.S. employer health care costs projected to rise 9.5 percent in 2026, “exceeding $17,000 per employee.” Aon’s percentage increase projection is similar to an earlier report from rival benefits consultancy Mercer, which projected “total health benefit cost per employee is expected to rise 6.5% on average in 2026 – the highest increase since 2010,” according to its report. Aon, which says such costs per employee are $15,860 this year, said its “total plan costs represent the employer’s and employee’s combined premiums for medical and prescription drug costs but exclude employee out-of-pocket payments such as deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance.” The Aon report didn’t break down the 2026 employee share of the total premium or out-of-pocket costs but based on the percentage increase for total employer costs, the employee share for next year will easily jump past $5,000 for the first time, based on Aon’s 2026 projection for the total plan cost. The premium and out-of-pocket costs for 2026 are the kind of figures employees who work at big companies will first see during open enrollment, the annual period of time when employers allow their…
Shiba Inu Shibarium Halts Staking After Flash Loan Attack

The post Shiba Inu Shibarium Halts Staking After Flash Loan Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu ecosystem faces scrutiny after an exploit on Shibarium’s bridge attempted to siphon off more than $1 million worth of BONE tokens. On-chain data showed an effort to move about 4.6 million BONE, immediately drawing a response from the project’s developers. Sponsored Sponsored Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit Coincides With Major ShibaSwap Upgrade On September 13, Kaal Dhairya, a Shiba Inu developer, explained that the exploit was not a flaw in the underlying protocol. Instead, the attacker had gained control of validator keys, which allowed them to approve a fraudulent network state. The maneuver was enabled by a flash loan, suggesting months of preparation and a deep understanding of the bridge’s design. Independent investigators within the community pieced together how the operation unfolded. According to Buzz, a contributor to K9 FinanceDAO, the exploiter used a flash loan on ShibaSwap to purchase millions of BONE and temporarily gain validator influence. The hacker used a flash loan from Shibaswap for 4.6M BONE (the $1m BONE buy people were celebrating) and delegated it to win majority voting power over the validators, which allowed them to sign a malicious state on the chain. The hacker *may* have known that they compromised… https://t.co/xPBkACPI42 — Buzz.eth (@buzzdefi0x) September 13, 2025 With that stake, they pushed through the malicious transaction and simultaneously repaid the loan using funds siphoned from the bridge. Sponsored Sponsored In total, blockchain records show 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens were siphoned. Meanwhile, roughly 216 ETH went back into settling the loan, while the delegated BONE stayed trapped by unstaking delays. Developers froze those tokens before they could be withdrawn. The attacker also attempted to sell about $700,000 worth of KNINE tokens. That effort was stopped when K9 DAO’s multisig moved to blacklist the wallet involved. Shiba Inu developers have suspended…
Allied Gaming goes long on crypto with BTC, ETH treasury launch

Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. The development was communicated to the general public via a press release, with the firm announcing an initial allocation of its corporate treasury into BTC and ETH. According to the company, which is known for its e-sports and virtual event productions, the move […]
Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC laaide opnieuw op toen duidelijk werd dat berichten van voormalig SEC-voorzitter Gary Gensler spoorloos verdwenen. Volgens Coinbase is dit een ernstige schending van de bewaarplicht. Het bedrijf vraagt de rechtbank om ingrijpen, sancties en een versneld onderzoek naar het interne gegevensbeheer van de toezichthouder. Hoe het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC ontstond De spanningen tussen Coinbase en de SEC sleepten al langer, maar escaleerden na onthullingen over verdwenen berichten van Gensler. Coinbase had eerder via het FOIA-proces meerdere verzoeken ingediend om inzicht te krijgen in interne communicatie over crypto-handhavingsbesluiten. Toen de SEC vervolgens geen cruciale documenten kon leveren, beschuldigde Coinbase de toezichthouder van obstructie en het achterhouden van informatie. Verdwenen Gensler-berichten en de rol van FOIA-verzoeken Rapport onthult structureel dataverlies Een rapport van de interne waakhond van de SEC bracht aan het licht dat berichten van Gensler uit de periode oktober 2022 tot september 2023 definitief zijn gewist. Dit kwam door een intern apparaatbeleid: gegevens werden automatisch gewist wanneer een toestel 45 dagen niet verbonden was. Daardoor gingen niet alleen berichten van Gensler verloren, maar mogelijk ook communicatie van meer dan twintig andere hooggeplaatste SEC-functionarissen. In totaal bleken zo’n veertig apparaten gevoelig voor dataverlies. Volgens het rapport had zo’n 40% van de verloren berichten betrekking op beleids- of handhavingskwesties. Volgens Coinbase was deze informatie essentieel voor een goed begrip van de besluitvorming binnen de SEC. FOIA-verzoeken strandden op onvolledige antwoorden Om de communicatie alsnog te achterhalen, schakelde Coinbase via History Associates het FOIA-proces in. Daarmee hoopte het bedrijf helderheid te krijgen over hoe de SEC intern met crypto-gerelateerde dossiers omging. De toezichthouder reageerde echter onvolledig en liet na te melden dat relevante berichten mogelijk permanent waren verwijderd. Die gebrekkige openheid voedde bij Coinbase het vermoeden dat de SEC bewust cruciale communicatie achterhield of vernietigde om juridische toetsing te vermijden. Coinbase accuses SEC of destroying Gensler’s texts (Oct 2022–Sep 2023) during FTX crash & crypto crackdowns—via “avoidable” wipes. Sept. 11 filing seeks sanctions, full searches (incl. Ethereum PoS), & proof—Grewal: “Gross violation of public trust.” Could undermine SEC cases. pic.twitter.com/q0idzJVJQX — Crypto Trend (@CryptoTrendzX) September 13, 2025 Juridische stappen en sanctie-eisen van Coinbase Verzoek tot gerechtelijk ingrijpen Op 11 september 2025 stapte Coinbase naar de rechtbank in Washington D.C. met een verzoek om de SEC ter verantwoording te roepen. Het bedrijf wil een hoorzitting over de vernietiging van documenten, versnelde inzage in welke berichten verloren zijn gegaan en onmiddellijke productie van alle nog beschikbare communicatie. Volgens Coinbase bemoeilijkt het verdwijnen van deze gegevens lopende rechtszaken, omdat ze mogelijk bewijs bevatten over interne afwegingen bij handhavingsbesluiten. Eis tot sancties en precedentwerking Behalve inzage eist Coinbase ook sancties tegen de SEC voor het schenden van de wettelijke bewaarplicht. Volgens Coinbase volgt de SEC een aanpak die zij omschrijven als “vernietigen en vertragen”. Belangrijke documenten verdwijnen en procedures lopen vertraging op. Tegelijk legt de toezichthouder miljardenboetes op aan bedrijven voor soortgelijke tekortkomingen. Die dubbele standaard ondermijnt volgens Coinbase het vertrouwen in de SEC. Gerechtelijk ingrijpen is volgens hen noodzakelijk om herhaling te voorkomen. Impact op vertrouwen in crypto-toezicht en markt De verdwijning van de berichten tast volgens Coinbase het fundament van regulatoir vertrouwen aan. Als de SEC niet transparant is over haar eigen besluitvorming, verliest de toezichthouder morele én juridische geloofwaardigheid. De zaak wakkert zorgen in de cryptosector aan over willekeurige handhaving en gebrek aan consistent beleid. Dit voedt zorgen die het investeringsklimaat verder kunnen verslechteren. Public Keys: Crypto IPOs Sizzle, Missing Gensler Texts Grizzlehttps://t.co/lgCAYCGHX8 — John Morgan (@johnmorganFL) September 12, 2025 Wat deze zaak betekent voor de crypto-industrie De zaak Coinbase vs SEC legt volgens critici diepe tekortkomingen bloot in het gegevensbeheer bij een van de machtigste financiële toezichthouders. Mocht de rechter meegaan in de eisen van Coinbase, dan kan dit een precedent scheppen voor strengere transparantie-eisen bij overheidsinstanties. Hoe de rechtbank ook oordeelt, de zaak zet aan tot nadenken over de toekomst van regulering, vertrouwen en verantwoording in de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Tron Slashes Gas Fees, Daily Revenue Sinks 64% in 10 Days — Still Leads L1s

Tron gas fees fell sharply after Tron Proposal 789 took effect on August 29. Consequently, Tron daily revenue for Super Representatives dropped to 5 million dollars on September 7. That was a 64 percent decline from 13.9 million dollars the day before the change, according to a CryptoQuant report. The level marked a new low […] The post Tron Slashes Gas Fees, Daily Revenue Sinks 64% in 10 Days — Still Leads L1s appeared first on CoinChapter.
Unprecedented: Trump’s Bold Call for China Tariffs to End Ukraine War

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented: Trump’s Bold Call for China Tariffs to End Ukraine War In a move that has certainly captured global attention, former U.S. President Donald Trump has put forth a truly bold and strategic proposal aimed at bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. He suggests that NATO should impose unprecedented Trump China tariffs, ranging from 50% to a staggering 100%, on goods imported from China. This dramatic economic measure, if implemented, would be withdrawn only once peace is restored in Ukraine, presenting a novel approach to international diplomacy and conflict resolution that challenges conventional wisdom. What’s Behind Trump’s Call for Steep China Tariffs? President Trump’s rationale behind this audacious proposal is deeply rooted in his belief that China possesses significant influence and leverage over Russia. He argues that by hitting China with such powerful tariffs, its economic position would be substantially weakened. This, in turn, would compel Beijing to exert its influence on Moscow to de-escalate and ultimately cease the hostilities in Ukraine. The temporary nature of these proposed tariffs is a crucial aspect; they are designed as a targeted, time-limited intervention rather than a permanent trade war, offering an off-ramp once the objective is achieved. The suggestion highlights a specific strategic objective: to use economic pressure on a major global player to indirectly influence another. Trump’s vision implies a direct link between China’s economic well-being and its foreign policy decisions, particularly concerning its ally, Russia. Therefore, the implementation of such steep Trump China tariffs is envisioned as a powerful lever to shift geopolitical dynamics and accelerate a resolution to the ongoing war, offering a distinct alternative to current diplomatic efforts. The Geopolitical Chessboard: Why Target China? China’s relationship with Russia has been a subject of intense scrutiny since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While China has not openly condemned Russia’s actions, it has also largely avoided providing overt military support that would trigger significant Western sanctions. Trump’s proposal seeks to exploit this delicate balance, pushing China into a position where its economic ties with the West become directly conditional on its actions regarding the Ukraine war. This approach aims to force Beijing’s hand, compelling it to choose between its economic prosperity and its strategic alignment with Russia. Moreover, the idea stems from the widespread perception that China is a critical economic partner for Russia, providing a vital lifeline amidst extensive Western sanctions. Disrupting China’s global trade through massive tariffs could, theoretically, reduce its capacity or willingness to support Russia, thereby significantly weakening Moscow’s war effort and its ability to sustain the conflict. This approach underscores a strong belief in the power of economic coercion as a potent tool in international relations, aiming to create an irresistible incentive for China to act decisively towards peace. Potential Economic Ripple Effects of Trump China Tariffs While the stated goal is peace, the economic implications of imposing 50-100% Trump China tariffs would be profound and far-reaching, affecting nearly every corner of the global economy. Such a move would undoubtedly trigger significant global economic disruption. Here are some key considerations: Global Trade Disruption: Supply chains, already fragile from recent global events like the pandemic, would face unprecedented strain. Industries heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing for components or finished goods would be forced to scramble to find viable, often more expensive, alternatives. Increased Consumer Costs: Tariffs are typically paid by importing companies, but these increased costs are almost invariably passed on to consumers through higher prices for a vast array of goods. This could lead to a significant surge in inflation across NATO countries and beyond, impacting household budgets. Risk of Retaliation: It is highly probable that China would respond with its own retaliatory tariffs on Western goods and services. This would escalate into a full-blown trade war, harming economies worldwide and potentially stifling global economic growth. Economic Uncertainty: Businesses and investors thrive on predictability and stability. Such a drastic and sudden policy shift would introduce immense uncertainty into global markets, potentially deterring investment and slowing economic recovery. Conversely, proponents of such a strategy might argue that the short-term economic pain is a necessary and justifiable price for achieving long-term peace and stability. They might contend that preventing further loss of life and widespread destruction in Ukraine outweighs the immediate economic challenges. Can Trump China Tariffs Truly Resolve the Ukraine Conflict? The effectiveness of such a tariff regime in resolving the Ukraine conflict is a subject of intense debate among economists, geopolitical strategists, and policymakers alike. While the theory suggests that powerful economic pressure could indeed sway China, the intricate reality of international relations is often far more complex and unpredictable. China’s own deeply entrenched strategic interests, its long-standing relationship with Russia, and its overarching desire to project global power would all play a significant role in determining its response. Furthermore, the decision to impose such sweeping tariffs would require extraordinary unity and unwavering resolve among NATO members. Many of these nations maintain strong and crucial economic ties with China, making consensus on a measure of this magnitude a considerable diplomatic challenge. While the proposal is certainly bold and offers a unique perspective on leveraging economic power for peace, its practical implementation and ultimate success in ending the war remain highly speculative and contingent on numerous factors. A Strategic Gambit or an Economic Minefield? Donald Trump’s suggestion of imposing massive Trump China tariffs to end the Ukraine war is an audacious concept that forces a critical reconsideration of traditional diplomatic and economic tools. It’s a proposal that, if enacted, would undoubtedly send shockwaves through the global economy and dramatically reshape geopolitical alliances and trade relationships. While the stated intent is to bring about a swift end to a devastating conflict, the path is undeniably fraught with potential economic pitfalls, complex diplomatic hurdles, and the risk of unintended consequences. The debate continues vigorously on whether such an unprecedented economic lever could truly achieve its desired outcome or if it risks creating new, unforeseen challenges and instabilities on the world stage. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly are Trump’s proposed tariffs on China?Former President Trump suggested that NATO should impose tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on goods imported from China. He stated these tariffs would be temporary, lasting only until the Russia-Ukraine war concludes. Why does Trump believe these tariffs would help end the Ukraine war?Trump argues that China holds significant influence over Russia. By imposing steep tariffs, he believes China’s economic position would be weakened, compelling it to exert pressure on Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. What are the potential economic consequences of such high tariffs?Imposing 50-100% tariffs on China could lead to severe global trade disruption, increased consumer costs and inflation in NATO countries, and a high risk of retaliatory tariffs from China, potentially escalating into a global trade war. Would NATO likely agree to implement these Trump China tariffs?Implementing such extensive tariffs would require significant unity and diplomatic consensus among NATO members, many of whom have strong economic ties with China. The proposal faces considerable challenges in gaining widespread approval and implementation. Has a similar economic strategy been used effectively in the past?While economic sanctions and tariffs are common tools in international relations, a proposal of this magnitude, specifically targeting a major global economy like China to indirectly influence another conflict, is largely unprecedented in modern history. Its effectiveness remains highly speculative. What are your thoughts on this audacious proposal? Share your insights and join the conversation! If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing this article on your social media channels to inform others about the potential impact of these significant geopolitical and economic discussions. To learn more about the latest geopolitical trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global economic policies and international relations. This post Unprecedented: Trump’s Bold Call for China Tariffs to End Ukraine War first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
Ripple XRP Investors Quietly Move Into Lyno AI Presale — Why Are XRP Holders Buying In?

The Ripple XRP investors are shifting their funds towards the Lyno AI presale. Lyno AI has presold 446,335 tokens and raised 22,316, which is a promising start. This mass-exodus is drawing eyes because experienced traders are considering the potential of the technology of Lyno. Why Do XRP Holders See Lyno Differently? The 300% rally that […] The post Ripple XRP Investors Quietly Move Into Lyno AI Presale — Why Are XRP Holders Buying In? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Russia Sanctions: Trump’s Crucial Stance on US Preparedness with NATO Backing

BitcoinWorld Russia Sanctions: Trump’s Crucial Stance on US Preparedness with NATO Backing President Donald Trump’s assertion about the United States’ readiness to impose significant Russia sanctions has sent ripples through international relations. This declaration, contingent on full NATO backing, underscores a pivotal moment in global diplomacy and economic strategy. Understanding the implications of such a move is crucial for observers worldwide. Understanding the Impending Russia Sanctions: What Did Trump Say? President Trump clearly stated that the US is prepared for major Russia sanctions. These large-scale measures would only be launched if all NATO member states agree and begin their implementation. This condition highlights the importance of a unified front in international policy. His remarks emphasize a strategic readiness to exert economic pressure. Such a move signals a strong stance on global security matters. The prospect of these Russia sanctions isn’t just a political statement; it’s a potential shift in how international disputes are managed. It reflects a commitment to collective security, leveraging economic tools to achieve diplomatic goals. The Power of Unified Action: NATO’s Role in Russia Sanctions Achieving full consensus among NATO members is a crucial element for these Russia sanctions to proceed. NATO, as a collective defense alliance, provides a powerful platform for coordinated action. A unified agreement would significantly amplify the impact of any measures taken. This collective approach sends an unmistakable message to the international community. The challenge lies in aligning the diverse interests of all member states. However, if achieved, the combined economic weight of NATO countries would present a formidable front. This unity would be a testament to the alliance’s resolve and its capacity for decisive action. It underscores the intensive diplomatic efforts required for such a significant undertaking. Economic Ramifications: How Major Russia Sanctions Could Ripple Globally Imposing large-scale Russia sanctions would undoubtedly have significant economic consequences for Russia. These could include restrictions on financial transactions, trade barriers, and limitations on access to international markets. The primary aim is to pressure the target nation economically, influencing its policies and actions. Beyond Russia, such sanctions could also create ripple effects across the global economy. Energy markets, for instance, might experience increased volatility. International trade flows could be disrupted, affecting various industries worldwide. Businesses operating in affected sectors would need to adapt quickly to the changing landscape. Understanding these potential impacts is essential for policymakers and global markets alike to prepare effectively. Navigating Geopolitical Waters: The Future of Russia Sanctions The US stance, as articulated by Trump, positions Washington as ready to act decisively. This readiness for major Russia sanctions is not merely about punitive measures. It’s also about setting a precedent for international conduct and upholding alliances. The future trajectory of US-Russia relations hinges significantly on these discussions and the subsequent actions. The ongoing dialogue within NATO will be critical in determining the path forward. The decision to proceed with these measures would undoubtedly reshape geopolitical landscapes, impacting global power dynamics. It highlights the complex interplay between diplomacy, defense, and economic power. The world watches closely as these strategic considerations unfold, anticipating the potential shifts in global order. Summary: President Trump’s declaration on US preparedness for major Russia sanctions, contingent on NATO’s full backing, marks a significant moment in international relations. This collective approach, if implemented, could profoundly impact global economics and geopolitics, emphasizing the power of unified action in navigating complex world affairs. The readiness signals a new chapter in how global powers address international challenges. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What did President Trump say about Russia sanctions? A1: President Trump stated the US is prepared to launch large-scale sanctions against Russia if all NATO member states agree and begin implementing them. Q2: Why is NATO backing crucial for these sanctions? A2: NATO’s full backing ensures a unified front, amplifying the economic and geopolitical impact of the sanctions, making them more effective and demonstrating collective resolve. Q3: What kind of economic impact could major Russia sanctions have? A3: Such sanctions could severely impact Russia’s economy through financial restrictions and trade barriers, potentially causing global ripple effects in markets like energy and international trade. Q4: What are the challenges in implementing these sanctions? A4: The primary challenge is achieving full consensus among all diverse NATO member states, as each nation has its own economic and political considerations and interests to balance. Q5: How does this statement affect US-Russia relations? A5: This statement signals a firm US stance, potentially escalating tensions and reshaping the future trajectory of diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations, depending on the outcome of NATO discussions. Did this article help you understand the potential impact of Russia sanctions? Share your thoughts and this article on social media to keep the conversation going and inform others about these critical geopolitical developments! To learn more about the latest geopolitical trends, explore our article on key developments shaping international relations and economic policy. This post Russia Sanctions: Trump’s Crucial Stance on US Preparedness with NATO Backing first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Best Crypto to Buy Today for Early Retirement: Analyst’s Top 5 Presales With Lyno AI Leading

Retiring early in your dreams? Lyno AI is on the lists of 2025 most-hyped presales, along with PepeNode, CatWifHat, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI, with 22,316 raised and 446,335 tokens sold. According to the forecasts of the top traders who correctly predicted a Solana 1,200% run in 2023, Lyno will rise 12,000% in 2026 beating its […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Today for Early Retirement: Analyst’s Top 5 Presales With Lyno AI Leading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
