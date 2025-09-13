2025-09-16 Tuesday

Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Analysts Believe One Of These Will Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu This Year

The meme coin battlefield is experiencing a seismic shift as Pepe coin and an emerging Layer 2 memecoin called Layer Brett position themselves to potentially surpass the dominance of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before 2025 ends. With institutional meme coin holdings exploding from $63 million to $300 million on major exchanges and 138 new meme […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:26
BlackRock to announce $700M UK data center investment during Trump visit

BlackRock will invest £500 million ($700) in UK data centers via a joint venture with Digital Gravity Partners.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:26
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End

The post Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategic-bitcoin-reserve-research-chief-claims-us-likely-to-launch-sbr-by-year-end/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:25
AC/DC Doubles Up Inside The Top 10 And Almost Hits No. 1

The post AC/DC Doubles Up Inside The Top 10 And Almost Hits No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Thunderstruck” climbs to No. 2 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and stays strong on multiple tallies, as “Hell’s Bells” reenters the same list at No. 7. Australian rock group AC/DC performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, Illinois, September 20, 1980. Pictured is Brian Johnson. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images AC/DC lives on the Billboard charts thanks to the continued popularity of, in some cases, several songs and usually just one full-length. The Australian rock outfit rises on multiple tallies in the United States this frame and even manages to double up on one tally as a former bestseller performs well again, and the group nearly re-conquers a competitive roster. “Thunderstruck” And “Hell’s Bells” Return AC/DC fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. “Thunderstruck” and “Hell’s Bells” appear just a few spaces apart from one another as the latter reenters at No. 7. “Hell’s Bells” Reaches Half A Year On The Chart As it reenters, “Hell’s Bells” reaches 26 weeks on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart — exactly half a year. It previously peaked at No. 5. AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” Nearly Returns To No. 1 “Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 3 to the runner-up space and nearly gains control over the tally once more this frame. The Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante, which debuts at No. 1. “Thunderstruck” might not return to No. 1, as it already spent months leading the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. AC/DC’s famous cut is now up to 61 turns in first place out of 663 on the roster. “Back In Black” and “Thunderstruck” AC/DC also fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “Thunderstruck” climbs one space…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:24
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Bitcoin all-time highs due in ‘2-3 weeks’ as price fills $117K futures gap

Bitcoin market forecasts see the chance for BTC price action to pass current all-time highs next thanks to a combination of demand and bull market patterns. Key points:Bitcoin futures markets fill a CME gap from mid-August, the latest sign of market strength.Bulls must avoid turning that level into resistance, or new local lows await, analysis says.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:21
Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In

The post Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana is one of the most resilient projects. Following a fall to just about $10 in late 2022 due to exchanges scandals and the network outage, SOL made a miraculous recovery to stage a magnificent rebound that took it above $200 in 2025. The low fees and super-fast transactions, as well as strong developer activity helped make SOL a favourite for DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. Institutional support has also grown. Tokenised assets have been developed by firms like Franklin Templeton on Solana, while Visa chose to test USDC settlement on the network. Solana, with its daily transactions exceeding 30 million, has made its way onto the performance charts. The question still arises: if the market turns bearish again can Solana withstand it? Investors are watching how that plays out. Meanwhile, some are pointing to newer cultural plays, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, as the best bets in these volatile times. Lessons from past downturns Solana has both strengths and vulnerabilities historically. The centralized exchange liquidity dependence exposed during bear market 2022. Network issues have further dented confidence, resulting in SOL losing more than 90% of its value. However, developers didn’t abandon the ecosystem. The performance of Solana improved dramatically in 2023-24 with fewer outages and better activity. The recovery reveals an important truth: if strong ecosystems have active builders and communities, they can survive crashes. Ethereum proved it in 2018 when it bounced back from $85 up to almost $5000. If Solana can maintain traction in payments, NFTs, and gaming, it may follow this path now. Other factors ahead Solana could come under pressure during the next bear market. Many shoppers are making their way to the Solana network — including money managers in the hedge fund world. There is growing competition from Ethereum layer-2s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:21
A Decentralized Approach To Cloud Storage

The post A Decentralized Approach To Cloud Storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Storj (STORJ) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to rent out their excess storage space and earn cryptocurrency in return. Storj provids a secure, private, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage solutions by leveraging blockchain technology and a distributed network of nodes. It facilitates data storage, retrieval, and sharing in a decentralized and encrypted manner.  A decentralized storage Storj uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that data remains secure and private during storage and transfer. Only the data owner holds the encryption keys. Data uploaded to the Storj network is split into smaller pieces (shards) and distributed across multiple nodes. This enhances data security and redundancy. Data is encrypted on the user’s device before it’s uploaded to the network, ensuring that only the user has access to the decryption keys. Storj originally used the Counterparty protocol with SJCX tokens. However, the project migrated to the Ethereum blockchain and the native STORJ token. STORJ tokens are used for payments within the Storj ecosystem. Users pay for storage and bandwidth using STORJ tokens, and node operators are rewarded with tokens for providing storage. Users who provide storage space to the network are rewarded with STORJ tokens. This incentivizes participation and contributes to the availability of storage resources. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/storj-storj-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:19
Which Crypto Has The Most Upside? Analysts Compare Ethereum, Solana & Layer Brett Price Prospects

The debate over which crypto has the most upside heading into 2025 is heating up. Heavyweights like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) remain strong contenders, backed by thriving ecosystems and deep liquidity. But a new player—Layer Brett (LBRETT), is turning heads with its explosive presale numbers and meme-fueled momentum. Analysts are weighing whether the next [...] The post Which Crypto Has The Most Upside? Analysts Compare Ethereum, Solana & Layer Brett Price Prospects appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 20:18
