XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as It Reclaims Spot in Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index

XRP Eyes $3.60 if Descending Triangle Breaks, Says Analyst Ali MartinezXRP has once again captured the spotlight in the cryptocurrency market as technical patterns point to a potential breakout. According to market analyst Ali Martinez, XRP has exited a descending triangle formation, a widely recognized technical chart pattern that often precedes significant price moves. XRP has been on a rollercoaster, surging 3.5% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.16, according to CoinGecko data. The descending triangle often signals consolidation as sellers press lower and buyers defend support. For XRP, this support has held firm despite volatility, showing strong demand. Analyst Ali Martinez notes that with bulls breaking above the triangle’s upper boundary, momentum could accelerate quickly, drawing in fresh buyers and driving a potential run toward $3.60.The $3.60 target, if reached, would mark one of XRP’s strongest rallies in recent months and a significant recovery from its prolonged consolidation. Furthermore, this price level would bring XRP a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65. Meanwhile, XRP might also be eyeing the $4.50 target after exiting its month-long consolidation. XRP Rejoins Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index With Third-Largest WeightingAccording to on-chain metrics provider Digital Asset Investor, XRP has officially rejoined the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), marking a major milestone for the digital asset. The index, which tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets traded in U.S. dollars, now ranks XRP as the third most significant cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum.The BGCI currently assigns Bitcoin and Ethereum equal weightings of 35% each, while XRP has secured a substantial 14% allocation. This development is noteworthy given that in April 2022, XRP was not even included in the index’s weighting, underscoring the token’s resurgence in market relevance and institutional visibility.The BGCI is closely watched by institutional investors and asset managers as a benchmark for crypto market performance. XRP’s re-entry and strong placement on the index could attract fresh institutional interest, particularly as portfolio managers often adjust allocations in line with index rebalancing. This gives XRP renewed credibility in broader investment circles, at a time when regulatory clarity and mainstream adoption are key themes shaping the digital asset landscape.XRP’s weighting comes amid increased optimism in its long-term utility as a payments-focused digital asset recently rejoined the world’s top 100 assets, thanks to heightened retail and institutional interest. ConclusionXRP’s return to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index with the third-largest weighting marks more than just a statistical shift, it represents a renewed vote of confidence from the institutional investment world. After being absent from the index in 2022, XRP’s 14% allocation underscores its growing relevance in both liquidity and utility.With $3.60 as the next major target, the coming sessions may prove pivotal in determining whether XRP’s long-awaited breakout evolves into a sustained rally or fades back into consolidation.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Is $5K Inevitable as ETH Finally Breaks Out?

Ethereum has finally shaken off weeks of sideways movement, launching into a strong rally. The asset now sits at a decisive resistance band that will determine whether this breakout extends into a larger trend continuation or fades into another consolidation. Technical Analysis By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily chart, Ethereum continues to respect […]
Mu Changchun: The measurement framework of digital RMB should be upgraded

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Sina Finance, Mu Changchun, director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Inclusion·Bund Conference "New Applications of Fintech and Innovation and Development of Central Bank Digital Currency" Insight Forum that in order to ensure that the money supply is consistent with economic growth and price expectations, and at the same time enhance the enthusiasm of commercial banks and users, the measurement framework of the digital RMB should be upgraded. At the same time, through business and technical features such as currency strings and global unified ledgers, better monetary services should be provided for the development of the real economy.
Allied Gaming makes bold crypto move, adds BTC and ETH to its treasury

The post Allied Gaming makes bold crypto move, adds BTC and ETH to its treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. The development was communicated to the general public via a press release, with the firm announcing an initial allocation of its corporate treasury into BTC and ETH. According to the company, which is known for its e-sports and virtual event productions, the move is in line with its broader strategy to integrate blockchain technology and real-world asset tokenization into its business. While the experiential entertainment firm refused to disclose the size of its investment, the market reaction was quite noticeable, with its shares rising as high as 105% after the announcement. Allied Gaming makes crypto move with BTC, ETH treasury Allied Gaming & Entertainment is a company that primarily focuses on entertainment in the e-sports gaming scene. The company owns and operates the HyperX Esports Arena, a 650-person capacity venue in Las Vegas that has hosted several events, including the 2019 League of Legends All-Stars match, as well as an event for Ethereum-based card battler Parallel in 2024. The firm went public in 2017, debuting at $9.54 and hitting an all-time high of $12.11 in October 2018, according to data from TradingView. Since then, the stock has been on a slow downward spiral, with the latest crypto announcement giving it a momentary boost, doubling its value for some hours.  According to reports, the Allied Gaming leadership sees Bitcoin and Ethereum as the perfect cornerstones for building an entertainment ecosystem that would be entirely based on Web3. In its statement, the company noted that the allocation represents the first phase of its comprehensive digital roadmap. The company also sees the move as a means to diversify its treasury, considering the fact that most firms decide to only pursue a single treasury. Tokenization of RWAs and other blockchain-focused initiatives Allied…
XRP Surpasses Citigroup as Market Cap Tops $188 Billion

XRP has recently seen buying pressure
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $1 Billion Crypto Surge as Ethereum Follows

Combined, the two asset classes drew more than $1 billion in net new capital, extending their multi-day streaks of investor […] The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $1 Billion Crypto Surge as Ethereum Follows appeared first on Coindoo.
Top Altcoins to Accumulate Under $1 For 100x Gains: Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight

Discover the best crypto to buy right now with Nexchain, alongside XLM and HBAR. Explore top crypto presales, token presales, and new opportunities under $1 in 2025.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Scores A 1,765% Sales Spike

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Scores A 1,765% Sales Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 1,765% sales spike sends Emails I Can’t Send to a new high at No. 6 on Top Album Sales, as Sabrina Carpenter dominates with Man’s Best Friend at No. 1. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV At the moment for Sabrina Carpenter, the focus is on Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter’s new album earns No. 1 starts on every Billboard chart in America and also leads multiple tallies all around the world, as she is easily one of the hottest stars in pop music right now. Carpenter’s two previous albums, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet, grow significantly in consumption, especially when it comes to sales. A massive uptick in purchases helps the titles climb and even reenter several rankings in the United States. Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Explodes In Sales Between her two returning albums, Emails I Can’t Send enjoys the greatest gain in sales. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the project sold just under 11,400 copies. That is up from just 600 the period before Man’s Best Friend became available, and excitement around Carpenter’s catalog reached a fever pitch. In just a matter of days. Emails I Can’t Send experienced an increase in sales of 1,765%. Short n’ Sweet Doubles Purchases Short n’ Sweet, which came after Emails I Can’t Send and helped Carpenter land her first massive hit singles, also sees its total purchases expand noticeably. Sales of Short n’ Sweet doubled from one frame to the next, growing 114%. In the past frame, the Grammy-winning full-length…
XRP ETF News; Price Could Shoot Above $5 But This New PayFi Altcoin Is Taking Centre Stage With 70x Predictions

XRP ETF buzz fuels hopes of a $5 breakout, but PayFi token Remittix steals the spotlight with 70x predictions, $25M raised, and exchange listings ahead.
Is Altcoin Season Officially Here? Bitcoin Dominance Hits 3-Year Low

The post Is Altcoin Season Officially Here? Bitcoin Dominance Hits 3-Year Low appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin dominance has recently dipped below a crucial level, indicating a shift in market dynamics. This decline shows that the funds are flowing into altcoins, potentially signaling the onset of an “altcoin season.”  Is This The Start of a New Cycle? According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin dominance has dropped to around 56.6%, while Ethereum has climbed …
