Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position

The post Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s week two in the NFL, and the time for overreaction is over…or is it? There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered. For instance, is Daniel Jones the best fantasy quarterback, or are the Miami Dolphins the worst? Is Travis Etienne the best fantasy running back, or are the Carolina Panthers the worst? While both can be true, it is our plight in fantasy football to find the best and worst matchups each week, and you know what it changes. In season-long fantasy leagues, it is sometimes hard to pivot, but there are always options. That’s why you draft. So, let’s get to the best/worst fantasy football matchups by position. Quarterback Best/Worst Fantasy Matchups Best Matchup: Justin Fields v the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo -6.5 @ Jets, 45.5 o/u The line has remained the same, but the over/under has increased to 47.5 (depending on the site used). Which basically means the sharks expect the Bills to win, but now they are expecting the Jets to put up a fight. And if the fight in the Jets is anything like last week, that means Fields is in for a field day (what! you saw that coming). In Week 1, Fields: Led all quarterbacks in expected points per dropback per Next Gen Stats Completed 73% of his passes Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns 8.6 average air yard completion was second best for the week. Coincidentally, in Week 1, the Bills’ defense allowed: Allowed 238 rushing yards, the most in Week 1 Gave up 8.2 yards per rush attempt Allowed one quarterback rushing touchdown Lamar Jackson finished with 29.4 fantasy points, the sixth most for the week. I get it, the Ravens’ offense is not the Jets’ offense, and Fields…