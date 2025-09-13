2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Crypto Reporter: Tether CEO says goal is to launch USAT by the end of this year, with new headquarters in North Carolina

Crypto Reporter: Tether CEO says goal is to launch USAT by the end of this year, with new headquarters in North Carolina

PANews reported on September 13th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett posted on the X platform that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino had told him the goal was to launch USAT by the end of the year. New CEO Bo Hines stated that the new US headquarters would be located in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/13 20:55
Dalintis
Don't fall victim to the new ‘billion dollar’ hack, federal agents warn

Don't fall victim to the new ‘billion dollar’ hack, federal agents warn

New Yorkers are on high alert after a warning about a hack that stole over $1 billion from American citizens, leading to a flurry of FBI alerts. State Attorney General Letitia James sounded the alarm, telling all New Yorkers to watch out for the three-phase scam. The hack has been identified as the “Phantom Hacker.” […]
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.71%
Salamanca
DON$0.000619-1.43%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:55
Dalintis
Which Crypto to Buy Today for the Long-Term? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Price Signals Huge Growth Potential

Which Crypto to Buy Today for the Long-Term? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Price Signals Huge Growth Potential

Crypto investors are constantly balancing two questions: which token looks good right now, and which has the long-term upside to really change a portfolio? While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain steady pillars, their sheer size means the chance of another 50x–80x surge is unlikely. Meme coins like DOGE and SHIB, meanwhile, can spike but rarely sustain [...] The post Which Crypto to Buy Today for the Long-Term? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Price Signals Huge Growth Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014895-2.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019397-0.90%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.22%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/13 20:50
Dalintis
DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today

DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today

The post DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) price in green as market recovers, BONK and PENGU follow Bitcoin (BTC), BNB, XRP lagging Today, on Sept. 12, 2025, the cryptocurrency market is surging. Meme coins, normally the most volatile altcoins, are leading the way here. At the same time, the biggest cryptos are demonstrating anemic performance. Dogecoin (DOGE) price in green as market recovers, BONK and PENGU follow Meme cryptocurrencies are among the best performing assets in CoinGecko’s Top 100 largest cryptos. Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme crypto by market cap, saw its price add 6.3% in the last 24 hours. Image by CoinGecko Today, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price eclipsed the crucial level of $0.25. The upsurge expanded the rally, pushing weekly gains over 25% for Dogecoin (DOGE). Bonk (BONK), another major community-driven cryptocurrency, added 7.7% overnight. The price of BONK reached $0.00002515 on surging trading volume. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a meme coin associated with the eponymous NFTs collection, added 5.6% in 24 hours. With the PENGU price hitting $0.0356, the capitalization targets $650 million. MemeCore (M), a new meme crypto, added 15% overnight, becoming the fastest-growing asset in the top 100. At the same time, the trading volume remains low. M’s price reached an all-time high at $2.28 today. Bitcoin (BTC), BNB, XRP lagging PUMP, a core native cryptocurrency of Solana’s largest no-code meme coin launcher, is also among the best performers. The PUMP price increased by 7.8% and reached $0.005921. PUMP market capitalization surged past $2 billion. By contrast, the largest cryptocurrencies demonstrate apathy. Bitcoin (BTC), the first crypto, is up by 0.6%. The BTC price is struggling to hold above the crucial $115,000 level. BNB and XRP are both up by 1%. Both crypto heavyweights managed to protect crucial levels; BNB stabilized over $900, while XRP stays above $3. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana…
MemeCore
M$2.5042-1.01%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.58+0.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,345.18+0.29%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:46
Dalintis
The Last Arctic Jackpot: $0.0012 Entry Now, $0.008 Listing on Sept 16—5x Tokens Still Live, While Ripple and Avalanche Move Higher

The Last Arctic Jackpot: $0.0012 Entry Now, $0.008 Listing on Sept 16—5x Tokens Still Live, While Ripple and Avalanche Move Higher

What if a single decision in cryptocurrency today could determine tomorrow’s fortune? In a market where fortunes are minted overnight, the question isn’t just what to buy, but when to buy it. Ripple is trading strongly at $3.07 with billions in volume, while Avalanche holds firm at $28.64, sending strong signals across the market. But […]
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01817-1.78%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:45
Dalintis
BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers

BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers

The post BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock plans to announce a £500 million ($700 million) investment in UK data centers in partnership with Digital Gravity Partners. The announcement will coincide with Trump’s state visit to the UK next week. The collaboration will focus on acquiring and upgrading existing sites and expanding their capacities and efficiency. Local media reported, highlighting strong transatlantic economic ties between the two countries. Several deals are expected to be signed during the state visit as proof that Britain remains a leader for foreign capital.   Larry Fink to join Trump delegation as BlackRock plans £500M investment BlackRock manages over $12.5 trillion in assets and is preparing to open a new office in Edinburgh, employing around 1,300 staff members. The firm’s UK presence is critical in coordinating commitments in different sectors, ranging from technology and energy to nuclear power and financial services.  Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, is expected to join the delegations with Trump and other senior officials, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Reportedly, some of the commitments to be pledged will be tied to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative introduced in January.  The Stargate AI initiative will invest $500 billion over the next four years to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the U.S. The initiative aimed to secure the U.S. leadership in AI, create over 100,000 jobs, and deliver economic and national security benefits. So far, the project has expanded to include countries worldwide and is backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX as the initial partners.  The UK government will release its investment and job creation figures early next week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and business adviser Varun Chandra have contributed significant efforts to deepen the relationships with leading global investors throughout the last year, as reflected by BlackRock’s…
Union
U$0.01799-6.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.543+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+2.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:45
Dalintis
Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position

Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position

The post Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s week two in the NFL, and the time for overreaction is over…or is it? There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered. For instance, is Daniel Jones the best fantasy quarterback, or are the Miami Dolphins the worst? Is Travis Etienne the best fantasy running back, or are the Carolina Panthers the worst? While both can be true, it is our plight in fantasy football to find the best and worst matchups each week, and you know what it changes. In season-long fantasy leagues, it is sometimes hard to pivot, but there are always options. That’s why you draft. So, let’s get to the best/worst fantasy football matchups by position. Quarterback Best/Worst Fantasy Matchups Best Matchup: Justin Fields v the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo -6.5 @ Jets, 45.5 o/u The line has remained the same, but the over/under has increased to 47.5 (depending on the site used). Which basically means the sharks expect the Bills to win, but now they are expecting the Jets to put up a fight. And if the fight in the Jets is anything like last week, that means Fields is in for a field day (what! you saw that coming). In Week 1, Fields: Led all quarterbacks in expected points per dropback per Next Gen Stats Completed 73% of his passes Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns 8.6 average air yard completion was second best for the week. Coincidentally, in Week 1, the Bills’ defense allowed: Allowed 238 rushing yards, the most in Week 1 Gave up 8.2 yards per rush attempt Allowed one quarterback rushing touchdown Lamar Jackson finished with 29.4 fantasy points, the sixth most for the week. I get it, the Ravens’ offense is not the Jets’ offense, and Fields…
Union
U$0.01799-6.10%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+2.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:42
Dalintis
TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge

TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge

The TRON network is experiencing a surge in large-scale transactions, with “whale” activity reaching a two-year high, now accounting for a staggering 98% of total transactions. This increase in high-value transfers, defined as over $100,000, is a direct result of growing institutional interest in the TRX network. This increased engagement, coupled with a rise in … Continue reading "TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge" The post TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Tron
TRX$0.3459+0.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+0.67%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:41
Dalintis
iPhone X series users cut off from new AI, security features in iOS 26 upgrade

iPhone X series users cut off from new AI, security features in iOS 26 upgrade

iPhone owners are preparing their devices for Apple’s next major software update, which is set to launch on Monday. But some of them might not get to enjoy the new features that come with it. The free iOS 26 upgrade brings about several new tools to eligible devices, including a “refreshed” design and improved security […]
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1363-8.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.1597+0.06%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:41
Dalintis
XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index

XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index

The post XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Eyes $3.60 if Descending Triangle Breaks, Says Analyst Ali Martinez XRP has once again captured the spotlight in the cryptocurrency market as technical patterns point to a potential breakout.  According to market analyst Ali Martinez, XRP has exited a descending triangle formation, a widely recognized technical chart pattern that often precedes significant price moves.  XRP has been on a rollercoaster, surging 3.5% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.16, according to CoinGecko data.  The descending triangle often signals consolidation as sellers press lower and buyers defend support. For XRP, this support has held firm despite volatility, showing strong demand.  Analyst Ali Martinez notes that with bulls breaking above the triangle’s upper boundary, momentum could accelerate quickly, drawing in fresh buyers and driving a potential run toward $3.60. Source: Ali Martinez The $3.60 target, if reached, would mark one of XRP’s strongest rallies in recent months and a significant recovery from its prolonged consolidation. Furthermore, this price level would bring XRP a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65.  Meanwhile, XRP might also be eyeing the $4.50 target after exiting its month-long consolidation.  XRP Rejoins Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index With Third-Largest Weighting According to on-chain metrics provider Digital Asset Investor, XRP has officially rejoined the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), marking a major milestone for the digital asset.  Source: Digital Asset Investor The index, which tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets traded in U.S. dollars, now ranks XRP as the third most significant cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The BGCI currently assigns Bitcoin and Ethereum equal weightings of 35% each, while XRP has secured a substantial 14% allocation. This development is noteworthy given that in April 2022, XRP was not even included in the index’s weighting, underscoring the token’s resurgence…
Union
U$0.01799-6.10%
XRP
XRP$3.0294+1.16%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-3.59%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:41
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking