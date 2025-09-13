Millions of iPhone users to miss out as iOS 26 upgrade brings new features

The post Millions of iPhone users to miss out as iOS 26 upgrade brings new features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iPhone owners are preparing their devices for Apple’s next major software update, which is set to launch on Monday. But some of them might not get to enjoy the new features that come with it. The free iOS 26 upgrade brings about several new tools to eligible devices, including a “refreshed” design and improved security protections. Per Apple’s patch notes, it will be released globally to most iPhones that are already running the current version, iOS 18. Apply Software Engineer VP: iOS 26 has meaningful improvements Speaking to the press earlier this week, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said the new OS update is mainly about “usability and personalization.” “iOS 26 experiences are more expressive and personal, from the Lock Screen and Home Screen, to new capabilities across Phone and Messages that help users focus on the connections that matter most,” Federighi said during the iPhone 17 and new OS unveiling. The update arrives as part of Apple’s project to integrate artificial intelligence deeply into its devices, hand in hand with improving privacy and security protections. While most iPhones running iOS 18 will be eligible for the free upgrade, Apple confirmed that three older models will not support iOS 26. These are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but each of these devices will be functional on iOS 18. The iPhone manufacturer has encouraged users of older phones to consider making hardware upgrades if they wish to access the latest software. But for those with compatible models, Apple is asking owners to prepare their devices before attempting the upgrade. It strongly advises owners to back up important data via iCloud or through a wired backup to a computer. The iOS 26 installation file is estimated at about 3 gigabytes, but the process…