Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

The post Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga expands Mayhem with three new tracks, fueling an 11% sales jump and fresh Billboard wins led by “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Lady Gaga has been promoting her most recent album Mayhem throughout 2025, and even in the latter part of 2024. She first began doling out music from the project last summer, when “Die with a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, arrived. A few months later, she revealed “Disease,” and in the early part of this year, “Abracadabra” was chosen as a single. Now, Gaga is hyping the latest addition to the full-length, “The Dead Dance,” which the singer unveiled in early September alongside her appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Three tunes have been added to the album’s tracklist, and the new arrivals aid the title in becoming a chart win once more in America. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Climbs On The Billboard 200 Mayhem improves on the Billboard 200, almost returning to the top 40. This week, Gaga’s full-length steps up from No. 56 to No. 42. “The Dead Dance” Helps Mayhem Grow Thanks largely to all the excitement around “The Dead Dance” and the fellow new tracks, Mayhem shifted 17,300 equivalent units in the United States last period. That number comes from Luminate, the music industry organization that collects sales and streaming data, which then powers the Billboard rankings. The sum is up almost 2,000 units from the period before, a gain of more than 11%. Mayhem Returns to the Streaming Albums Chart As Mayhem bounds…