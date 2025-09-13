2025-09-16 Tuesday

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap

XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap

The post XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency has re-entered the 100 assets by market capitalization.  The popular token is currently in 98th place (above American computer networking company Arista Networks and Indian banking and financial services company HDFC Bank).  XRP’s market capitalization currently stands at $180.5 billion following the cryptocurrency’s latest price spike. Earlier today, XRP peaked at an intraday high of $3.07.  You Might Also Like The token’s price recovery comes amid growing chatter about looming ETF approval, which is widely expected to happen in the fourth quarter of the year.  XRP surpassing McDonald’s  Earlier this year, the Ripple-linked token managed to break into the top 80 by market capitalization.  The token briefly even briefly topped McDonald’s, which was seen as a rather symbolic milestone.  Back then, XRP also surged above PetroChina, China’s biggest oil and gas producer, AT&T, a major U.S. telecom and media company, Siemens, a German tech giant, Shell, one of the biggest oil and gas companies, Uber, the leading ride-hailing company, Verizon, one of the top telecom providers in the US, as well as Xiomi, one of the leading consumer electronics manufacturers in China.  On July 18, the token reached a new record peak of $3.66, but it has since declined by a whopping 16%.  Source: https://u.today/xrp-back-among-100-biggest-assets-by-market-cap
Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

The post Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga expands Mayhem with three new tracks, fueling an 11% sales jump and fresh Billboard wins led by “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Lady Gaga has been promoting her most recent album Mayhem throughout 2025, and even in the latter part of 2024. She first began doling out music from the project last summer, when “Die with a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, arrived. A few months later, she revealed “Disease,” and in the early part of this year, “Abracadabra” was chosen as a single. Now, Gaga is hyping the latest addition to the full-length, “The Dead Dance,” which the singer unveiled in early September alongside her appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Three tunes have been added to the album’s tracklist, and the new arrivals aid the title in becoming a chart win once more in America. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Climbs On The Billboard 200 Mayhem improves on the Billboard 200, almost returning to the top 40. This week, Gaga’s full-length steps up from No. 56 to No. 42. “The Dead Dance” Helps Mayhem Grow Thanks largely to all the excitement around “The Dead Dance” and the fellow new tracks, Mayhem shifted 17,300 equivalent units in the United States last period. That number comes from Luminate, the music industry organization that collects sales and streaming data, which then powers the Billboard rankings. The sum is up almost 2,000 units from the period before, a gain of more than 11%. Mayhem Returns to the Streaming Albums Chart As Mayhem bounds…
Major publisher accuses Google of not playing fair with AI web crawler tactic

Major publisher accuses Google of not playing fair with AI web crawler tactic

People CEO Neil Vogel has criticized web crawlers, accusing Google, the technology heavyweight, of being a bad actor. According to reports, the CEO of the publishing firm that operates over 40 brands accused Google of crawling websites to support its AI products. People, formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, is a publisher that operates brands like […]
XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic

XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic

XRP price shows signs of a massive rebound amid a broader crypto market rally
Top Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Among the Top 10 but Has Real DeFi Adoption Growth to Atleast 1800% Gain

Top Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Among the Top 10 but Has Real DeFi Adoption Growth to Atleast 1800% Gain

The post Top Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Among the Top 10 but Has Real DeFi Adoption Growth to Atleast 1800% Gain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The top 10 cryptocurrencies dominate headlines, from Bitcoin (BTC) acting as digital gold to Ethereum (ETH) serving as the foundation of countless decentralized applications. Yet history has shown that true wealth creation often comes not from the giants but from under-the-radar innovators. In 2017, Ethereum (ETH) was dismissed as a risky experiment before its explosive …
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Hit $6, Sunny Mining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Hit $6, Sunny Mining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

The post XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Hit $6, Sunny Mining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Expectations of a September interest rate cut continue to boost market risk appetite. Analysts believe that Ripple (XRP), with its improved compliance status following its settlement with the SEC and its cross-border payment advantages, has become the next candidate for cryptocurrency ETF approval. The market expects its price to reach $6. Sunny Mining today announced the launch of its XRP mobile mining app. Users can remotely mine major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP, without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills. This means that ordinary investors only need a smartphone to participate in the mining of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and ETC at any time, truly entering a new era of low-threshold shared digital economy. The application combines AI-driven cloud computing optimization with a global green data center network to achieve low energy consumption and environmentally friendly operation while ensuring computing performance. Caratteristiche principali dell’applicazione mobile per il mining di XRP: Mining efficiente e conveniente: l’allocazione intelligente della potenza di calcolo consente una partecipazione senza sforzo da parte degli utenti, con una generazione di entrate stabile e trasparente. Garanzia di sicurezza di alto livello: la doppia protezione di McAfee e Cloudflare, combinata con la crittografia SSL/TLS e il monitoraggio del sistema in tempo reale, fornisce una protezione completa dei fondi degli utenti. Operazioni legittime e conformi: regolamentato da diverse autorità, tra cui la Financial Conduct Authority del Regno Unito, che aderisce rigorosamente a quadri normativi come MiCA per stabilire nuovi parametri di riferimento per la conformità del settore. Meccanismo di regolamento trasparente: regolamento automatico giornaliero dei rendimenti della potenza di calcolo cloud, con guadagni in tempo reale e stato operativo visibili sulla dashboard. Assistenza globale: il servizio clienti multilingue attivo 24 ore su 24 garantisce una risoluzione tempestiva delle richieste degli utenti. Regolamento e reinvestimento multivaluta: supporta i…
he says millions of others will make the same mistakes

he says millions of others will make the same mistakes

The post he says millions of others will make the same mistakes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Host of The Exit Manual, Julian Figueroa, has lost 14 BTC over the last eight years, worth around $1.6 million today. As if that figure wasn’t bad enough, what’s worse is that “90% of people buying Bitcoin today” are going to make one of the three mistakes in Bitcoin security that cost Figueroa his precious BTC. If you aren’t paying attention by now, you should be. Figueroa’s experience highlights a deeper, more sobering reality: the road to financial sovereignty is crowded with pitfalls, and nearly every user will repeat at least one of these hard-learned mistakes about Bitcoin security. Bitcoin Security Mistake #1: Day Trading Dreams, Market Realities Figueroa’s biggest regret? Trying to outsmart the cycles by actively trading: “I lost 4 BTC just because I thought I’d buy low and sell high. Turns out, it’s nearly impossible—nobody beats the market over time, not pros, not hedge funds, nobody. If you just buy and hold, you almost always outperform the traders.” The psychological pitfalls of FOMO, misreading tops and bottoms, and emotional fire sales catch even pros in the jaws of volatility. Many lose sight of Bitcoin security when risking coins on risky short-term moves. Mistake #2: The Altcoin Trap Figueroa lost another 2 BTC chasing altcoin hype: “I bought coins I thought would outperform Bitcoin. They didn’t.” Altcoins offer wild upside stories, but, as Figueroa calls it, “altcoin logic in a suit” often ends up as a distraction. Study after study shows most altcoins underperform Bitcoin dramatically in the long run; a hard lesson seasoned by endless ‘make it, lose it’ stories among crypto’s earliest adopters. Choosing solid Bitcoin security means resisting distractions from speculative alternatives. Mistake #3: Self-Custody or Bust Yet, his biggest loss came from keeping coins on centralized exchanges. He says: “8 BTC—nearly $1 million—vanished when…
Trump’s crypto: WLFI-project onder vuur na blokkade van tokens

Trump’s crypto: WLFI-project onder vuur na blokkade van tokens

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   World Liberty Financial (WLFI), een cryptoproject dat in verband wordt gebracht met Donald Trump, ligt onder felle kritiek. Meerdere gebruikers zeggen dat hun wallets zijn geblokkeerd, waardoor ze niet meer bij hun tokens kunnen. Een ontwikkelaar van Polygon noemt het project zelfs “de scam der scams” en waarschuwt dat investeerders hun geld kunnen verliezen. Wat is het Trump-gelinkte WLFI-project? WLFI (World Liberty Financial) werd recent gelanceerd en presenteerde zich als een groots opgezet financieel ecosysteem. De connectie met de Trump-familie gaf het project direct veel aandacht en zorgde voor brede media-aandacht. Binnen korte tijd steeg de marktwaarde naar miljarden, mede dankzij steun van bekende namen uit de cryptowereld en de politieke achterban. Door de vroege hype steeg de koers snel en trok een golf aan nieuwe investeerders aan die hoopten op snelle winsten. WLFI positioneerde zich als een “patriottisch alternatief” binnen de cryptoscene en wist daarmee een trouwe fanbase op te bouwen. Beschuldigingen: Ontwikkelaars slaan alarm over blokkades Polygon-ontwikkelaar luidt de noodklok Kort na de lancering ontstond de eerste grote controverse. Bruno Skvorc, een ontwikkelaar bij Polygon, ontdekte dat zijn WLFI-tokens plots niet meer beschikbaar waren. Zonder waarschuwing werden zijn tegoeden bevroren. Hij sloeg alarm op sociale media en beschuldigde WLFI ervan fondsen van gebruikers bewust achter te houden. Volgens hem is het project “de scam der scams” en stelt hij dat dit het vertrouwen in hun belofte van decentralisatie ondermijnt. Zijn uitspraken verspreidden zich razendsnel onder ontwikkelaars en beleggers. Daardoor nam de kritiek snel toe. Meer dan 270 wallets op zwarte lijst Skvorc bleek niet de enige gedupeerde. Kort daarna verschenen online berichten van andere gebruikers met hetzelfde probleem. In totaal zouden meer dan 270 wallets op een interne zwarte lijst zijn geplaatst. WLFI verklaarde dit te doen vanwege “security concerns”: sommige wallets zouden gelinkt zijn aan privacytools als Tornado Cash of adressen op Amerikaanse sanctielijsten. Critici wijzen erop dat er geen manier is om bezwaar te maken of de beschuldigingen te weerleggen. Daardoor kunnen ook onschuldige gebruikers hun tegoeden verliezen. I just got a reply from @worldlibertyfi. TLDR is, they stole my money, and because it’s the @POTUS family, I can’t do anything about it. This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue. It just… is. @zachxbt THIS is the scam of… pic.twitter.com/m6NP9VmHfd — Bruno Skvorc (@bitfalls) September 6, 2025 Gevolgen voor investeerders en de cryptomarkt Vertrouwen onder druk en koersvolatiliteit Na de beschuldigingen ontstond direct onrust op de markt. De koers van WLFI kelderde hard. Tegelijkertijd nam het handelsvolume sterk toe door paniekverkopen. Veel beleggers probeerden hun tokens snel te verkopen uit angst voor blokkades, terwijl anderen hun tegoeden haastig naar cold wallets verplaatsten. Analisten waarschuwden dat het vertrouwen in WLFI, en in celebrity-gedreven tokens in het algemeen, hierdoor langdurige schade kan oplopen. Brede discussie over centralisatie en controle De affaire wakkerde een oude discussie opnieuw aan: hoeveel centrale macht is toelaatbaar in een wereld die draait om decentralisatie? Waar de meeste blockchains juist censuurbestendig zijn, kiest WLFI ervoor om wallets handmatig te blokkeren. Voorstanders vinden dat noodzakelijk om witwassen en sanctie-overtredingen te voorkomen. Tegenstanders stellen dat WLFI zo zijn geloofwaardigheid als crypto-ecosysteem ondermijnt. Sommigen vinden dat het sterk doet denken aan een gecentraliseerde bank, wat haaks staat op het oorspronkelijke idee achter crypto. Reacties van WLFI en betrokken partijen WLFI zegt dat de blokkades een bewuste veiligheidsmaatregel zijn. Het team stelt dat de geblokkeerde wallets gelinkt zijn aan verdachte activiteiten en dat dit past binnen hun voorwaarden. Ze benadrukken dat gebruikers die menen onterecht te zijn getroffen zich kunnen melden voor herbeoordeling. Critici vinden dat onvoldoende. WLFI heeft geen onafhankelijke audit of transparant beoordelingsproces gepubliceerd, waardoor het voor geblokkeerde gebruikers vrijwel onmogelijk is om hun onschuld te bewijzen. Ook is onduidelijk wie binnen WLFI de beslissingen over blokkades neemt. Justin Sun has problems with his wallets tied to $WLFI These were frozen by a governance vote The frozen address was: 0x0b30dad45a45d409122534f418e9f583e83d709a Which had been used in cross-chain loops to move funds between Ethereum and BSC, Borrowing stablecoins and… pic.twitter.com/0dHWh7H1GL — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinumSOL) September 4, 2025 Trump crypto: hype of waarschuwing voor beleggers? De zaak rond WLFI laat zien hoe broos vertrouwen in de cryptowereld kan zijn. Waar beleggers eerst massaal instapten op basis van de naam en marketing rond Trump, is nu vooral twijfel en wantrouwen overgebleven. Hoe WLFI hiermee verdergaat, is nog onduidelijk. De kwestie benadrukt hoe belangrijk transparantie en decentralisatie zijn voor vertrouwen in crypto. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Trump’s crypto: WLFI-project onder vuur na blokkade van tokens is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
USAT website discloses an important reminder: USAT is not protected by insurance from institutions such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

USAT website discloses an important reminder: USAT is not protected by insurance from institutions such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to the important information disclosed on the website of the US dollar stablecoin USAT, USAT is not legal tender (pursuant to Section 5103 of Title 31 of the United States Code) and is not issued, supported, approved, or guaranteed by the U.S. government. USAT is also not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), or any other government agency. The USAT website is published by Tether Operations, SA de CV and is for reference only. Tether Operations, SA de CV is not the intended issuer of USAT. The issuer of USAT will be Anchorage Digital Bank, NA.
