MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Web3 white hats earn millions, crushing $300K traditional cybersecurity jobs
Top Web3 white hats are earning millions uncovering DeFi flaws, far surpassing traditional cybersecurity salaries capped at $300,000. Top white hats hunting vulnerabilities across decentralized protocols in Web3 are earning millions, dwarfing the $300,000 salary ceiling in traditional cybersecurity roles.“Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph. In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find.Read more
WHITE
$0.0004104
-2.00%
MORE
$0.08843
-1.99%
DEFI
$0.001708
+0.88%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:33
Dalintis
What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking
The post What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has been one of the most established assets in crypto for over a decade. It is fast, secure, and highly liquid. But one thing it has never offered is staking. Unlike Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, XRP holders had no way to earn yield by keeping their tokens in the network. For many investors, this …
XRP
$3.0287
+1.14%
Dalintis
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 21:33
Dalintis
Trump pushes NATO to lead coordinated economic strikes on Russia, China
Donald Trump is demanding immediate action from NATO and America’s G-7 allies. In a public message posted on Truth Social, the U.S. President said he’s ready to hit Russia with heavy sanctions, but only if all NATO countries commit fully and stop buying Russian oil. “NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%,” […]
STOP
$0.1232
-6.46%
G
$0.01119
-1.14%
U
$0.018038
-5.85%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 21:32
Dalintis
Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation With US Launch Plans
The post Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation With US Launch Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing a US launch that could value the company as high as $10 billion, highlighting the surge of investor interest in prediction markets and crypto ventures. Citing sources familiar with the conversation, Business Insider reported Friday that Polymarket is exploring re-entering the US while seeking new funding that could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor valued the company at up to $10 billion, the report said. As Cointelegraph reported, Polymarket was raising a $200 million round in June led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, an early backer of companies including OpenAI, Paxos and Palantir. Polymarket, a decentralized platform that allows users to trade event outcomes without a centralized bookmaker, gained prominence during the 2024 US presidential election, where its markets correctly anticipated Donald Trump’s victory. Polymarket activity skyrocketed during the US presidential election, based on monthly active traders. Source: Dune The company was barred from serving US users in 2022 following a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In July, however, it acquired Florida-based derivatives exchange QCX, which could pave the way for a regulated return to the US market. In September, the CFTC issued a no-action letter to QCX, granting relief from certain federal reporting and recordkeeping requirements for event contracts. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said the decision effectively gives the platform “the green light to go live in the USA.” Source: Shayne Coplan Related: Trump Jr. joins Polymarket board as prediction market eyes US comeback Blockchain prediction markets gain steam The move comes as rival platform Kalshi is reportedly nearing a $5 billion funding round, according to The Information. That follows a Paradigm-led raise in June, when the company secured $185 million at a $2 billion valuation. Kalshi’s recent momentum stems partly from a 2024…
TRUMP
$8.543
+0.14%
MORE
$0.08843
-1.99%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.07%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:31
Dalintis
Bob Marley’s Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again
The post Bob Marley’s Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Marley’s Legend extends its record dominance on the Reggae Albums chart while climbing on the Billboard 200 and reentering Top Album Sales at No. 40. Jamaican musician Bob Marley performing in Chicago, Il, 27th May 1978. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) WireImage Bob Marley is a fixture on the Billboard charts thanks to his compilation Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. The set, one of the bestselling albums of all time, regularly appears on multiple tallies in the United States. As the compilation leads the charge on one list again, it climbs on another Billboard roster and even reenters a third. Bob Marley’s Legend Rules Again Legend once again rules the Reggae Albums chart, where it (almost) always runs the show. Marley and his backing band have now controlled the tally for 295 frames, missing out on the summit just once. Legend Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller Again The same compilation reenters the Top Album Sales chart, as a top 40 bestseller again — an incredible accomplishment for a project released decades ago. It comes back at No. 40 on the 50-spot ranking. Bob Marley’s Legend Sells Thousands of Copies Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame, Legend sold 2,800 copies throughout America. That’s up more than 18% from the period before, when it sold under 2,400. Legend Climbs The Billboard 200 Legend also rises on the Billboard 200, the all-encompassing list of the most-consumed albums and EPs in the United States. A little more than 900 weeks into its time on the list, it jumps from No. 122 to No. 106. Bob Marley’s Legend Peak Positions Across Charts While Legend sits at its all-time high on the Reggae Albums roster, it doesn’t approach its peak on either the Top Album Sales chart or the Billboard…
T
$0.01673
-0.71%
BOB
$0.000005553
-2.71%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.04%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:30
Dalintis
Web3 needs to rely on Web2 to survive
Web3’s mass adoption depends on embracing Web2 infrastructure, not replacing it. Gradual integration builds trust and accelerates mainstream acceptance. Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes. Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow. Read more
TRUST
$0.0005237
-5.02%
MORE
$0.08843
-1.99%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.07%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:30
Dalintis
The intersection of DeFi and AI calls for transparent security
AI-powered DeFi creates new security risks. This calls for transparent, rigorous auditing to protect decentralized systems. Opinion by: Jason Jiang, chief business officer of CertiKSince its inception, the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has been defined by innovation, from decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to lending and borrowing protocols, stablecoins and more. The latest innovation is DeFAI, or DeFi powered by artificial intelligence. Within DeFAI, autonomous bots trained on large data sets can significantly improve efficiency by executing trades, managing risk and participating in governance protocols. Read more
MORE
$0.08843
-1.99%
DEFI
$0.001708
+0.88%
AI
$0.1361
-8.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:30
Dalintis
Strategische SOL accumulatie: bedrijven slaan groots in
Nieuwe gegevens van de Strategic Solana Reserve (SSR) laten zien dat een groep van 16 bedrijven samen meer dan 10 miljoen SOL in bezit heeft. In totaal gaat het om 10.289.000 SOL, wat op dit moment neerkomt op ongeveer $2,5 miljard. Deze holdings vertegenwoordigen zo’n 1,79% van alle SOL die... Het bericht Strategische SOL accumulatie: bedrijven slaan groots in verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SOL
$235.49
+0.02%
OM
$0.2062
-0.29%
OP
$0.7561
+1.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:29
Dalintis
Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals
The post Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump is flying into the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit as president, but the timing could not be worse for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The trip, already controversial, now collides with two scandals inside Starmer’s government that are shaking Downing Street. His ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, was just fired over long-hidden ties to Jeffrey Epstein. A week earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was forced out over a tax scandal. It’s all unfolding just three days before Trump’s arrival, and the UK government is scrambling. According to Bloomberg, Trump’s visit was confirmed earlier this year inside the Oval Office, when both Starmer and Mandelson viewed it as a diplomatic win. But the mood in London has shifted. The president is now arriving in a capital where the ruling party looks fractured. Mandelson’s emails with Epstein, more than 100 previously unknown messages, surfaced last week. That pushed Starmer to sack him less than 24 hours after expressing “full confidence” in his envoy. Starmer told Parliament Mandelson was doing crucial work on “one of our foremost relationships.” The next day, Mandelson was out. Mandelson fired, Rayner gone, Starmer cornered Angela was removed over a separate scandal just one week before. Her departure triggered a cabinet reshuffle that only raised more tensions. Labour backbenchers said it concentrated more power in the hands of Starmer’s aide Morgan McSweeney, especially over party whips. Several MPs said they no longer feel safe speaking to the whips at all. They’re warning that if Starmer tries to slash welfare spending again, he might not have enough support in Parliament to survive a rebellion. Inside No. 10, one MP told Bloomberg “Operation Save Keir” has already started. Another Labour figure said Starmer’s government feels like the final days of the Conservatives, but Labour’s only…
TRUMP
$8.543
+0.14%
LOOKS
$0.014895
-2.29%
MORE
$0.08843
-1.99%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:27
Dalintis
Cardano to $1 Much Closer With 13% ADA Price Surge
Cardano poised for its seventh straight day of gains
GAINS
$0.02528
--%
ADA
$0.8695
+0.98%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:27
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking