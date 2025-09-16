MEXC birža
Unich Airdrop: Listing Date, How To Earn Additional Rewards?
Unich, a decentralized OTC (over-the-counter) trading platform that uses on-chain smart contracts for security, allows users to trade digital assets in a P2P (peer-to-peer) setting without intermediaries. With Unich Airdrop campaign, which began in July 2024, Unich distributed its native token $UN to users who accumulated “Freedom Points” (FD Points) through various tasks. However, the ... Read more The post Unich Airdrop: Listing Date, How To Earn Additional Rewards? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/16 14:21
Is Ethereum or Solana Running Toward the Bull? Billionaire CEO Dan Morehead Responds
The post Is Ethereum or Solana Running Toward the Bull? Billionaire CEO Dan Morehead Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital founder and managing partner Dan Morehead argued on CNBC’s Squawk Box program that Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the last four years. Morehead also announced Pantera’s new venture: Solana Digital Asset Treasury, which will be listed on the NASDAQ. Morehead stated that this move will make Solana easier for regular investors to access, saying, “Until now, there hasn’t been an ETF for Solana. For most people, opening a crypto wallet or staking is a cumbersome process. This company will offer investors the opportunity to invest in Solana directly through their brokerage accounts and earn approximately 7% returns.” Morehead also touched upon the comparison between Ethereum and Solana, saying that both blockchains have different usage areas, but Solana stands out in terms of speed, low cost and performance. Morehead, noting that Pantera holds $1.1 billion worth of Solana in its portfolio, said, “Solana is currently only 1/20th of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Therefore, we believe Solana has higher potential returns over the long term compared to both Bitcoin and Ethereum.” Morehead also shared his price prediction for Bitcoin, stating that the cryptocurrency could rise to $750,000 in the next four to five years, and that it is possible to reach million-dollar levels in the longer term. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-ethereum-or-solana-running-toward-the-bull-billionaire-ceo-dan-morehead-responds/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 14:20
Ethereum Poised to Replace Wall Street’s Outdated Settlement Systems
Speaking on the Sept. 15 Milk Road podcast, both executives argued that ETH’s infrastructure could one day underpin the world’s […] The post Ethereum Poised to Replace Wall Street’s Outdated Settlement Systems appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 14:17
xx Network (XX) Price Prediction 2025-2030
Are you a crypto enthusiast, concerned about data privacy? You might be looking for an xx Network. It’s a platform that aims to build a secure data environment and ensure data sovereignty, and its native token is xx Network (XX). If you wanted to know more about the xx Network, its native coin, and its ... Read more The post xx Network (XX) Price Prediction 2025-2030 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/16 14:17
XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October
The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:16
The Best Meme Coin to Buy and Turn $105 into $105,000 Is No Longer Shiba Inu or Pepe Coin, Here’s What It Is
The post The Best Meme Coin to Buy and Turn $105 into $105,000 Is No Longer Shiba Inu or Pepe Coin, Here’s What It Is appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have already made significant returns for countless early investors. Just look at the numbers: Shiba Inu surged 400,000% in its prime, while Pepe Coin delivered 20,000% gains within months of launch. But here’s the catch: those rockets have already left the launchpad and are no longer the best meme coin to buy. However, …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:16
The United Nations will establish a "Government Blockchain Academy" next year to teach encryption technology and other knowledge
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will establish a "Government Blockchain Academy" aimed at educating the public sector about cryptocurrencies and other emerging technologies. The agency announced on Monday that it will partner with the Exponential Science Foundation to launch the academy next year. UNDP said the academy will provide professional education and implementation programs, leveraging technologies like blockchain to help governments drive transformative development, focusing on education to deploy technology to address development challenges. Irena Cerovic, UNDP team leader for Europe and Central Asia, stated that the academy will help countries address challenges in new ways, moving from piloting to implementation and enhancing transparency. Areas of focus include creating digital credentials to improve service convenience and access to financial services. The academy will also teach the use of blockchain to track public procurement, combat corruption, and promote climate finance through tokens. The academy will launch in select countries starting in 2026, with curriculum development beginning this year. It will offer a variety of teaching methods and support governments in creating high-impact blockchain initiatives.
PANews
2025/09/16 14:15
Citigroup Predicts Ethereum Price to Fall to $4,300 by Year-End
The post Citigroup Predicts Ethereum Price to Fall to $4,300 by Year-End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Citigroup predicts Ethereum could end 2025 at around $4,300, slightly below its current $4,515 level. Analysts outlined a bull case of $6,400 and a bear case of $2,200. The bank noted that much of Ethereum’s recent growth is driven by Layer-2 networks, with only about 30% of activity flowing to the main chain. This leaves …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:14
Bank of England Under Fire for Proposed £20K Stablecoin Ceiling
The Bank of England’s proposed that cap could weaken stablecoin usage in the UK while unintentionally boosting demand for alternative rails like XRP. Industry voices arguments the UK risks losing competitiveness to the US and EU if it enforces limits not seen in other major jurisdictions. According to sources, the Bank of England’s (BoE) plan [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/16 14:14
28% of Bitcoin Supply Could Be Locked Up by End of 2025: Fidelity
Bitcoin is entering a new era of scarcity with more of the supply becoming illiquid, according to new research from Fidelity.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/16 14:12
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking