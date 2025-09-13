2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Ties The Supremes And TLC

'KPop Demon Hunters' Ties The Supremes And TLC

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Ties The Supremes And TLC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huntr/x’s “Golden,” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, tying historic girl group hits like TLC’s “No Scrubs.” ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, REI AMI of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and May Hong attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage “Golden” is once again the biggest song in America. The first single pushed from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack wasted no time in reaching the American public, and it has since made history every time it earns another stay at No. 1 on the Hot 100. As the tune leads the charge once more, “Golden” ties with some of the most successful tracks in U.S. history ever credited to girl groups, and it shows no sign of slowing down. “Golden” Rules The Hot 100 For A Fourth Week “Golden” rules the Hot 100 for a fourth nonconsecutive turn as it keeps at No. 1. The track is credited to fictional girl group Huntr/x, as well as the three women who actually perform as the characters in the movie, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. Billboard notes that since the girl group credit names three members and is officially a band and not just a duo, “Golden” is now tied as the fourth-longest-running champion in Hot 100 history from any all-female troupe. “Golden” Joins Historic Girl Group Hits With four weeks to its credit, “Golden” is now matched with five other tracks that also ruled for four frames. The earliest of the bunch, “He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons, started that run in 1963. The following year, “Baby Love” by The Supremes matched that showing. In 1986, a third…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:45
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines MAGACOIN & BlockDAG in September

In 2025, crypto presales remain one of the most effective ways for investors to gain early exposure to digital assets. […] The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines MAGACOIN & BlockDAG in September appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 21:44
China reviews 2025 auto sales target downward as local sales slow

China has unveiled its vehicle sales target for 2025, and it’s already short of what the country’s top automakers expected. On Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with seven other agencies, announced a total vehicle sales goal of 32.3 million units. That number came in below the 32.9 million projection by the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:44
Bitcoin Price Watch: Will Bitcoin Surge or Stall Near Resistance Zone?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Will Bitcoin Surge or Stall Near Resistance Zone? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $115,975 on Sept. 13, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $43.07 billion. The cryptocurrency’s intraday price fluctuated between $114,838 and $116,705 as it continued to consolidate recent gains. Bitcoin Bitcoin held steady near its upper range as it consolidated gains from its recent upward […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-will-bitcoin-surge-or-stall-near-resistance-zone/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:43
Modstealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets With New Evasion Techniques

The post Modstealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets With New Evasion Techniques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com reports: A new type of malware, dubbed “ModStealer,” has been discovered actively targeting cryptocurrency wallets by evading traditional antivirus software. The malware, identified by security firm Mosyle, is a cross-platform threat that steals sensitive data, including private keys, credentials, and configuration files, from infected devices. The threat highlights a growing trend The malware is primarily spread through fake recruiter ads and is designed to target developers. Once it infects a system, it uses an obfuscated JavaScript file to avoid detection. According to a report by The Block, ModStealer is capable of targeting over 56 browser wallet extensions and can also perform clipboard and screen captures, giving attackers extensive control over a compromised device. This threat highlights a growing trend of “Malware-as-a-Service” (MaaS), where cybercriminals with minimal technical skills can purchase and deploy ready-made infostealers. How to protect your crypto wallets from malwares The rise of sophisticated malware like ModStealer underscores the need for proactive security measures. Here are several key strategies to protect your digital assets, with additional information from other cybersecurity resources: 1. Use a cold wallet The most secure way to store cryptocurrency is in a cold wallet, which is not connected to the internet. This makes it significantly more difficult for remote malware to access your funds. The key yo wallet security includes the importance of hardware wallets and the use of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for key storage. 2. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) Add an extra layer of security to all your crypto accounts and exchanges. Use 2FA to mitigate the risk of phishing attacks, as it makes it much harder for attackers to gain access even if they have stolen your password. 3. Be wary of phishing and scams ModStealer is distributed through social engineering tactics like fake…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:40
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges

The post WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 13 September 2025 | 16:35 The race to bring traditional finance products on-chain gained another player this week when asset manager WisdomTree introduced a blockchain fund aimed at private credit. The new vehicle, branded CRDT, bundles corporate loans, REIT-linked lending, and business development debt into a tokenized format. By issuing it on-chain, the firm is opening access to an asset class once limited to sophisticated investors. Real-World Assets Shift On-Chain Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing segments in tokenization. Data from RWA.xyz shows more than $16.7 billion worth of private credit instruments have been moved onto blockchains — a figure that has been climbing steadily since 2021. Tokenization allows these assets to be split, traded, and used more flexibly than in traditional finance, creating both new demand and new liquidity pathways. WisdomTree’s CRDT adds to this momentum by making private credit exposure available to retail investors alongside institutions, effectively broadening the market. Wall Street’s Tokenization Wave The launch is part of a broader push among major financial institutions to test blockchain rails for legacy products. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon recently gave clients access to tokenized money market funds. JPMorgan has built a tokenized debt platform, with State Street serving as custodian for its first $100 million transaction involving Singapore’s OCBC. Other pilots are taking shape as well: in Hong Kong, UBS partnered with Chainlink and DigiFT to test tokenized fund settlement. Meanwhile, BlackRock has been exploring tokenizing ETFs and equity baskets, a step that could turn these products into collateral within DeFi markets. Finance’s Next Frontier For WisdomTree, the launch of CRDT is both a competitive play and a bet on where finance is heading. As tokenized treasuries, credit, and alternative funds grow in size and acceptance, blockchain rails are becoming less about experimentation and more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:39
Galaxy Head Thinks US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes This Year, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale

The US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve may be coming this year, says Galaxy head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn. His statement comes in spite of the public sentiment and the fact that, while Trump signed the executive order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March, the administration didn’t confirm a formalized implementation plan yet. Despite that, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 21:38
Best Altcoins to Buy as Industry Groups Push UK-US Tech Bridge to Include Digital Assets

A coalition of leading associations in the finance, tech, and digital sectors has written a letter to the UK government, urging it to include Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as a core strand of the UK-US Tech Bridge. The US-UK Tech Bridge is a bilateral agreement between the two nations to collaborate and share resources on […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 21:37
Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017

The post Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP remains one of the most actively traded tokens, recording volumes above $6.44 billion. Recently, its price climbed back over $3.17, marking a solid 5% gain in just one day. Meanwhile, well-known crypto analyst Dark Defender, believe that XRP may have entered a historic new phase, eyeing $5.86 in short term. Top Analyst Sees Historic …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 21:36
People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor

The post People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People CEO Neil Vogel has criticized web crawlers, accusing Google, the technology heavyweight, of being a bad actor. According to reports, the CEO of the publishing firm that operates over 40 brands accused Google of crawling websites to support its AI products. People, formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, is a publisher that operates brands like Wine, People, Travel and Leisure, Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, and People. According to Vogel, Google is not playing fair because it uses the same bot to crawl websites to index them for its search engine and support its AI features. “Google has one crawler, which means they use the same crawler for their search, where they still send us traffic, as they do for their AI products, where they steal our content,” said Vogel. People CEO goes after Google for being a bad actor According to Vogel, Google Search represented more than 65% of the company’s traffic, and the number has since dropped to a range close to the high 20s. He also shared another statistic that was made available by AdExchanger last month, which noted that as of several years ago, Google’s traffic accounted for about 90% of People Inc.’s traffic from the open web. “I’m not complaining. We’ve grown our audience. We’ve grown our revenue,” Vogel told conference attendees. “We’re doing great. What is not right about this is: You cannot take our content to compete with us.” Vogel mentioned that he believes publishers need to be given more in the AI era, which is one of the reasons why he feels it is important to block AI crawlers–automated programs that scan websites to train AI systems–as it forces them into content deals. Vogel mentioned that his company presently has a deal with OpenAI, which he describes as a good actor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:36
