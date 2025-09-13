People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor

People CEO Neil Vogel has criticized web crawlers, accusing Google, the technology heavyweight, of being a bad actor. According to reports, the CEO of the publishing firm that operates over 40 brands accused Google of crawling websites to support its AI products. People, formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, is a publisher that operates brands like Wine, People, Travel and Leisure, Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, and People. According to Vogel, Google is not playing fair because it uses the same bot to crawl websites to index them for its search engine and support its AI features. "Google has one crawler, which means they use the same crawler for their search, where they still send us traffic, as they do for their AI products, where they steal our content," said Vogel. People CEO goes after Google for being a bad actor According to Vogel, Google Search represented more than 65% of the company's traffic, and the number has since dropped to a range close to the high 20s. He also shared another statistic that was made available by AdExchanger last month, which noted that as of several years ago, Google's traffic accounted for about 90% of People Inc.'s traffic from the open web. "I'm not complaining. We've grown our audience. We've grown our revenue," Vogel told conference attendees. "We're doing great. What is not right about this is: You cannot take our content to compete with us." Vogel mentioned that he believes publishers need to be given more in the AI era, which is one of the reasons why he feels it is important to block AI crawlers–automated programs that scan websites to train AI systems–as it forces them into content deals. Vogel mentioned that his company presently has a deal with OpenAI, which he describes as a good actor…