China targets US analog chips in counter to Trump move on SMIC-linked firms
On Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce kicked off an anti-dumping investigation into American analog integrated circuit chips, accusing U.S. companies of selling at unfairly low prices. That same day, a second investigation was launched over what Beijing called discriminatory U.S. actions against Chinese semiconductor firms.
$0.018038
-5.85%
TRUMP
$8.538
+0.08%
MOVE
$0.1249
-0.15%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 22:10
From TRON’s $31B Market Cap to BlockchainFX’s Explosive Presale: The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here
The regret is real. If you are asking what is a crypto presale and whether it's too late to catch […] The post From TRON's $31B Market Cap to BlockchainFX's Explosive Presale: The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06278
-0.53%
CAP
$0.15514
+0.33%
CATCH
$0.032
-0.92%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 22:10
Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
The post Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three reviews How much time is required? Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has finally lifted the curtain on how specific tokens end up getting listed on the exchange. The exchange has outlined a slew of criteria that range from legal compliance to the size of the token’s community. Three reviews Potential listing candidates have to go through three reviews (legal, compliance mitigation, and technical security). First of all, Coinbase has to find out whether a certain token would be considered a security based on the existing legal framework. The exchange, for instance, suspended XRP trading after the SEC labeled the token as an unregistered security. However, it became available for trading once again after a district judge ruled that its secondary sales do not qualify as investment contracts. You Might Also Like Then, the trading giant has to make sure that there are no risks for consumers. It has to ensure that there is no illicit activity associated with the token. Finally, Coinbase has to review various technical aspects to make sure that a certain token does not have security flaws. This phase involves audit reports and vulnerability testing. The exchange ignores projects that promise future investment returns, have poor decentralization, and lack information about the key details, such as token features, tokenomics, and team members. How much time is required? The duration of the listing process depends on several factors, such as the complexity of a token as well as the level of public interest. It takes under 30 days for the Coinbase team to conduct a certain review. Assets with bigger trading volumes, as well as bigger numbers of holders and stronger community sentiment, tend to enjoy a higher listing priority. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-breaks-down-its-token-listing-playbook-details
U
$0.018038
-5.85%
XRP
$3.0294
+1.16%
TOKEN
$0.01352
-1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:10
XRP Ledger Hits 7.46M Addresses as AI to Power 25% of DeFi
The post XRP Ledger Hits 7.46M Addresses as AI to Power 25% of DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger Addresses Hit Record 7.46 Million, Signaling Expanding Network Growth According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the number of XRP Ledger (XRPL) addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 7.46 million. This milestone highlights the expanding adoption of the XRP ecosystem and its growing role within the broader cryptocurrency market. Source: CryptoQuant The XRPL, designed as a decentralized, open-source blockchain optimized for fast, low-cost transactions, has long positioned itself as a leader in cross-border payments and financial settlement solutions. The surge in active addresses reflects both organic growth in user adoption and renewed institutional interest amid evolving developments in digital asset regulation and tokenization use cases. Analysts view XRP’s rising wallet count as a clear sign of growing participation and confidence, with the surge reflecting both new entrants and increased activity from existing users leveraging XRPL for payments, trading, and DeFi as the token regains momentum in price and sentiment. XRP’s return to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) has reignited institutional interest and reinforced its status as a top-tier cryptocurrency. The renewed spotlight is fueling demand from both retail and professional investors, driving fresh address creation and broader engagement with XRPL’s growing utility. AI Agents Projected to Manage 25% of DeFi Assets by 2025, Says Researcher SMQKE The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to take on a much larger role in asset management. According to renowned crypto researcher SMQKE, AI-driven agents could manage up to 25% of all DeFi assets by the end of 2025, signaling a new era of autonomous financial operations. DeFi has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, offering users the ability to lend, borrow, trade, and invest without traditional intermediaries. However, with rapid growth comes complexity, something AI is uniquely positioned…
CROSS
$0.23082
+1.75%
XRP
$3.0294
+1.16%
INDEX
$1.181
-3.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:08
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and AVAX Eye Higher Prices But Thousands Of Wallets Are Adding This New Coin
Every bull market brings with it the same question, what’s the best crypto to buy now?
AVAX
$30.47
+5.87%
BULL
$0.003333
-11.87%
NOW
$0.00594
+0.50%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 22:07
Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3%
TLDR Pi Network’s blockchain upgrade to version 20 sparks a 3% rise in Pi Coin price. Pi Coin sees short-term growth after Pi Network’s blockchain update to version 20. Pi Network’s domain auction, running until September 30, boosts ecosystem expansion. The Pi Network blockchain upgrade is a key step toward future Mainnet activities. Pi Network [...] The post Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3% appeared first on CoinCentral.
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
GAINS
$0.02528
--%
AUCTION
$9.536
+0.45%
Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:07
Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight
The post Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to evolve, with token presales and low-cap projects gaining attention from investors. Many are searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, focusing on presale cryptocurrency options that bring innovation and affordability. Among the top crypto presales, Nexchain has raised over $10 million, while XLM and HBAR attract long-term interest for their utility-driven ecosystems. For retail investors, crypto coins on presale and established altcoins under $1 often represent a chance to diversify portfolios without overextending budgets. As the market prepares for new milestones, these presale crypto tokens and affordable altcoins could influence the broader cryptocurrency presales landscape in the months ahead. Nexchain: AI-Powered Blockchain For Investors and Builders Nexchain positions itself as a new crypto token presale that goes beyond hype by merging artificial intelligence with blockchain security. The project recently released its new roadmap on 5th September, launched its testnet last month, and is preparing Whitepaper v2.0 alongside updated documentation on 15th September. Investors can also use the bonus code wp50 between 5–15 September for 50% benefits. For investors, purchasing NEX secures a long-term tool for seamless web-based transactions. With AI at its core, every operation becomes faster, more transparent, and more reliable. Crypto enthusiasts, whether beginners or experienced traders, gain access to a Web3 environment designed for efficiency and ease of use. Business owners across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and finance can integrate NEX to automate processes that are often repetitive. For AI developers, the presale provides a direct view into the technology that powers Nexchain, opening insights into practical AI applications in decentralized systems. Stage 27 of the presale places NEX at $0.108, with over $10.2 million raised out of a targeted $11 million. These numbers show why Nexchain stands out in the crypto presale list and ranks among top…
HYPE
$52.75
-1.06%
MORE
$0.0884
-2.02%
CAP
$0.15514
+0.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:07
Quid miner cloud mining’s role in the ETF ecosystem grows
Quid Miner delivers compliant, contract-based hashrate services with massive rewards for global investors. Crypto markets faced renewed turbulence in August. XRP, lifted by ETF optimism, broke resistance in July before retreating as regulatory momentum slowed and profit-taking increased. Ethereum’s upgrade…
XRP
$3.0294
+1.16%
CLOUD
$0.12655
+1.49%
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 22:05
China issues 2025 auto plan with 32.3M sales target, trailing industry expectations
The post China issues 2025 auto plan with 32.3M sales target, trailing industry expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has unveiled its vehicle sales target for 2025, and it’s already short of what the country’s top automakers expected. On Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with seven other agencies, announced a total vehicle sales goal of 32.3 million units. That number came in below the 32.9 million projection by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The same government document also set a specific goal of 15.5 million for new energy vehicles, or NEVs. These include battery-powered and plug-in hybrid cars. That figure is also below the 16 million units previously forecast by the CAAM. The government said the plan is meant to keep the industry stable. Part of that includes conditional approval for Level 3 autonomous driving, which means cars that can steer and handle traffic on their own in limited situations. The ministry said it also wants to update road safety rules, fix insurance coverage problems, and tighten regulatory gaps. Officials stressed that the country will now focus on fair competition and push for a more orderly market. Beijing opens crackdown as auto sector slows down The government isn’t stopping at long-term plans. Two days before announcing the 2025 goals, the same ministry said it will begin a three-month campaign targeting false marketing and online irregularities in the auto industry. The decision follows a brutal price war that’s damaged carmakers, parts suppliers, and retail dealers across the country. In May, officials introduced tighter rules to bring order to what had become a chaotic free-for-all in pricing. The car market in China is cooling fast. In August, total car sales grew at their slowest pace in seven months. Electric vehicle sales growth inside the country also slowed to 6%, after averaging 36% monthly growth in the first half of the year. Charles Lester, a data…
T
$0.01673
-0.71%
MORE
$0.0884
-2.02%
CAR
$0.010492
+2.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:03
Ethereum Staking, XRP, And Dogecoin ETFs All Pushed Back By SEC, Here Are The Next Important Dates
The SEC has announced its decision to extend the review period for several crypto ETFs. This includes staking proposals for the Ethereum ETFs, as well as XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, with the commission pushing its decision to the final deadline for these funds. SEC Delays Decision On Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs In an SEC […]
XRP
$3.0294
+1.16%
HERE
$0.00025
+31.57%
WELL
$0.0000992
+1.74%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 22:00
