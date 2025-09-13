MEXC birža
Brace for wealth inequality to explode as AI, robotics expand, Ray Dalio warns
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned about the future impact of AI and humanoid robots. According to him, a serious spike in wealth inequality will necessitate a new redistribution policy. In an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Ray Dalio explained his concerns, suggesting that these advanced technologies are meant to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 22:22
Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Hunt the Next 100x Opportunity as ChatGPT 5 Singles Out a Viral New Meme Coin
The hunt for the next 100x meme coin is back on. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe coin (PEPE) still command loyal followings, but many of their holders are searching for the next breakout play. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that has already raised millions in presale and is quickly being tipped [...] The post Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Hunt the Next 100x Opportunity as ChatGPT 5 Singles Out a Viral New Meme Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 22:21
Cardano price set to tumble over 50% in 2026 as investors rush to enter this new viral altcoin presale
The post Cardano price set to tumble over 50% in 2026 as investors rush to enter this new viral altcoin presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price hovers near $0.88; analysts warn of possible 50% drop in 2026. Remittix offers real-world utility, cross-border payments, and a Sept 15 Beta Wallet launch. Presale raises $25.4M; 15% USDT referral & $250K giveaway drive adoption and investor interest. The crypto market is buzzing with speculation as major tokens like Cardano, Litecoin and a fast-rising PayFi contender fight for attention. While the Cardano price has held steady around $0.88, analysts warn that long-term pressure could lead to a sharp drop in 2026. At the same time, Remittix (RTX) has entered the spotlight as a utility-focused project with predictions of 25x–30x gains. With a $250,000 giveaway, a beta wallet launch on September 15 and a 15% referral program that pays in USDT daily, Remittix is attracting both retail and institutional interest as one of the best opportunities heading into the year’s final quarter. Cardano price faces major pressure The Cardano price has stayed above the key $0.81 support level, which has been forming the foundation of its short-term pumps. Analysts observe that this level also aligns with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone. While bulls have managed to keep the market steady, declining volumes show that momentum may not be sustainable. A breakdown below $0.81 could quite easily snowball into a larger breakdown. Cardano has also had to deal with stinging criticism from its founder, Charles Hoskinson, in recent months as he admitted that the blockchain’s past design decisions slowed adoption. Even as developers adjust by opening up the platform to coding in Rust and TypeScript, the market has been cautious. If bears take charge again, predictions are that the Cardano price can drop by more than 50% in 2026, wiping out most of its recent gains. Remittix gains momentum as a PayFi leader In contrast to Cardano and Litecoin, Remittix…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:20
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL and other top ten cryptocurrencies: Mint Miner cloud mining makes you profitable every day
Do you know which currencies are among the top 10 cryptocurrencies? Based on market data from September 2025, here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization:BTC、ETH、XRP、USDT、BNB、SOL、USDC、DOGE、TRX、ADA The cryptocurrency market remains buoyant in 2025. Traditional leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their dominance, while emerging public blockchains and payment tokens are also rapidly gaining ground. […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/13 22:19
Layer Brett vs BlockDAG and Little Pepe: If You Could Only Buy 1, Experts Pick The Best Crypto Presale In 2025
While projects like BlockDAG and LIL PEPE seek attention, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has rapidly emerged, its presale surpassing $3 million. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin expertly fuses viral meme culture with tangible blockchain utility — becoming a top DeFi coin and a strong contender for the best crypto presale to buy now. Layer Brett: […] The post Layer Brett vs BlockDAG and Little Pepe: If You Could Only Buy 1, Experts Pick The Best Crypto Presale In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:19
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025
After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/13 22:16
SHIB Army Alert: Shiba Inu Team Explains Security Breach – Are Funds Safe?
Despite the incident, SHIB's price has gained over 9% in the past day.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 22:15
Trump Warns NATO: Russian Oil Buys Are “Shocking,” Threatens Harsh Sanctions
The post Trump Warns NATO: Russian Oil Buys Are “Shocking,” Threatens Harsh Sanctions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Trump has turned up the heat on NATO allies, saying he is ready to impose major sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO members act together and stop buying Russian oil. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump criticized NATO saying “NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the …
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 22:13
Polymarket News: Valuation Soars Through Summer
The post Polymarket News: Valuation Soars Through Summer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, the online betting exchange where users wager on real-world outcomes, has weighed a deal that would value the company at $9 billion, according to The Information. The number marks a sharp climb from its $1 billion valuation just three months ago, when it raised funds in a round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. The rise comes as regulators loosen restrictions. In 2021, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission barred Polymarket from offering prediction contracts in the U.S. But earlier this year the agency gave the platform the green light to operate domestically, opening the door for new growth. Polymarket allows users to place bets on political elections, court rulings and geopolitical events. During the last U.S. election cycle alone, the site processed more than $8 billion in wagers. That puts it ahead of sports betting giants FanDuel, DraftKings and Betfair in terms of online traffic. Competitor Kalshi has also seen its valuation rise. The company, which offers similar real-money event contracts, is now valued at $5 billion, up from $2 billion earlier this year, according to the same report. The jump suggests investors are betting that regulated prediction markets could become mainstream. Polymarket has also attracted politically connected backers. Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested in the company in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars, with Trump Jr. joining as an advisor. Prediction markets like Polymarket remain controversial in Washington, where critics argue they risk fueling misinformation. Supporters, however, say they provide a transparent gauge of public expectations on political and global events. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/polymarket-weighs-usd9b-valuation-amid-user-surge-and-cftc-approval-the-information
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:13
The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here
The post The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 17:10 Every crypto bull run leaves behind stories of people who missed life-changing opportunities — Ethereum at $0.30, Solana under $1, or TRON’s early days when its ICO buyers multiplied their wealth. The regret is real. If you are asking what is a crypto presale and whether it’s too late to catch the next 1000x gem, the answer is clear: BlockchainFX (BFX) may be your second chance. Already raising over $7.2 million from more than 9,000 participants, BlockchainFX is being hailed as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. With its confirmed $0.05 launch price and live super app already processing millions in trading volume, it’s not just another token sale — it’s a working business model. Those who act now are positioning themselves before the next crypto to explode takes off. Secure your discounted BFX tokens today using BLOCK30 for 30% extra before prices climb again. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Why This Explosive Presale Stands Out BlockchainFX is not selling dreams; it’s selling results. Already audited by CertiK, the app lets users trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one place. More than 10,000 users are active daily, creating real revenue and proving adoption is already happening. Early participants who bought at $0.01 have already seen their holdings double as the presale climbs weekly, now at $0.023 and moving toward its $0.05 launch price. With predictions between $0.10 and $0.25 post-launch and long-term projections above $1, this presale is being compared to Solana’s early days when it surged from cents to triple digits. Even better, BFX offers up to 70% of trading fees redistributed daily in USDT. Holders are already earning crypto passive income with APYs up to 90%. Add in perks like BFX Visa debit cards, a $500,000 giveaway contest, and confirmed exchange…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:12
