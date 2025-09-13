MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms
The post China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce kicked off an anti-dumping investigation into American analog integrated circuit chips, accusing U.S. companies of selling at unfairly low prices. That same day, a second investigation was launched over what Beijing called discriminatory U.S. actions against Chinese semiconductor firms. The announcement came less than 24 hours before Chinese and American trade officials are set to meet in Madrid, Spain. China said the timing was based on complaints from local chipmakers who claim they’ve been “materially damaged” by U.S. exporters. The chips in question, analog ICs, are essential components found in electronics, cars, telecom gear, and industrial systems. These parts convert sound, light, and temperature into data that devices can use. The ministry said the investigation will run for one year, though it could extend further if needed. “This probe will determine if dumping occurred and how badly it hurt local producers,” the statement said. China also confirmed that U.S. exporters and Chinese importers will be allowed to submit evidence and comment during the investigation. Trump expands blacklisting of SMIC-linked Chinese firms On Friday, the U.S. escalated its restrictions by blacklisting 32 new entities, most of them in China. This includes two Chinese firms, GMC Semiconductor Technology (Wuxi) Co and Jicun Semiconductor Technology, that were added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List. Washington claims these companies acquired U.S. chipmaking equipment on behalf of SMIC Northern Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Beijing) Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Beijing) Corporation. Both SMIC units were already on the list. The U.S. says any sale of chipmaking gear to them requires a license, and those licenses would likely be denied. The Federal Register notice cited national security concerns and China’s push for tech independence as key factors behind the decision. Also added to the Entity List was Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Technology…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:33
Coinbase Hacker Deploys $18.9M Into ETH as Ethereum Price Clears $4,700
A wallet linked to the Coinbase hacker bought 3,976 ETH for $18.9 million on Saturday. The address paid about $4,756 per ETH, according to onchain data. The Ethereum price pushed above $4,700 that day and printed a local high near $4,763. Coinbase Hacker Buys 3,976 ETH at $4,756 — Onchain Data The wallet used 18.911 […] The post Coinbase Hacker Deploys $18.9M Into ETH as Ethereum Price Clears $4,700 appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:32
US Government Shutdown Showdown: Odds Stack up as Congress Fumbles the Budget
The odds of a U.S. government shutdown by Oct. 1, 2025, are looking hefty as Congress keeps sparring along party lines, with no bipartisan deal in sight to push through the required spending bills or even a stopgap continuing resolution (CR). Polymarket bettors, never shy about calling it how they see it, are pegging the […]
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:30
TON Strategy Executes Share Buybacks Under $250M Plan, Starts Staking TON
TON Strategy executes a $250M stock buyback plan and focuses on Toncoin, aiming to boost shareholder value and growth. TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology) approved a $250 million stock buyback program to enhance shareholder value. The company also made Toncoin its core treasury asset, signaling its deepened commitment to digital assets. The stock […] The post TON Strategy Executes Share Buybacks Under $250M Plan, Starts Staking TON appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:30
Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?
The post Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Examining App Store activity is one of the easiest ways to gauge crypto use. Over the past several months, the Coinbase and Phantom Wallet apps have consistently been among the most searched-for finance apps globally. The rising demand for mobile-based trading platforms has been powering this trend. With booming interest in new wallets and exchanges, …
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 22:30
Polymarket Prepares U.S. Return as Prediction Markets Enter Billion-Dollar Era
Once sidelined by regulators, the New York–founded company is now preparing a U.S. comeback that could value the platform at […] The post Polymarket Prepares U.S. Return as Prediction Markets Enter Billion-Dollar Era appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 22:30
CZ Urges Banks to Adopt BNB as Analyst Predicts $1,300 Price Target
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:30
Frank Ocean’s Masterpiece Hits A Momentous Landmark
The post Frank Ocean’s Masterpiece Hits A Momentous Landmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Ocean’s Blonde climbs to No. 82 on the Billboard 200, marking 450 weeks on the tally and cementing its place as his longest-charting album. NEW ORLEANS, LA – MAY 4: Frank Ocean performs during the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 4, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Frank Ocean has only sent two albums to the Billboard 200 throughout his career. What he’s been able to accomplish with just a pair of full-lengths is nothing short of astounding, as he hasn’t shared a new project in many years and still ranks as one of the most successful R&B musicians of the past half century. It’s common for both of Ocean’s albums to live on the Billboard 200, and this frame, one of his only wins reaches an important milestone. Frank Ocean’s Blonde on the Billboard 200 Blonde climbs on the Billboard 200 from No. 86 to No. 82. As it ascends, the title reaches 450 weeks on the list of the most-consumed musical projects in the country. Blonde Marks Frank Ocean’s Longest-Running Hit Ocean reaches 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 for the first time. Channel Orange, his breakthrough album, preceded Blonde by several years but didn’t reach the same heights. So far, it has only managed 246 stays on the tally. Blonde Stands As Frank Ocean’s Only No. 1 Blonde is also Ocean’s only No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Channel Orange peaked in the runner-up space back in July 2012 when it debuted. Blonde Slips On R&B Charts As Channel Orange Gains As Blonde makes it to the landmark figure on the Billboard 200 and climbs, it falls on the other two tallies on which it can be found. The set dips from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Where Is SHIB Headed This Quarter? Layer Brett Is Backed For 65x Gains.
Many crypto enthusiasts are seeking the next big opportunity, contrasting with the uncertain Shiba Inu Price Prediction chart and where SHIB is headed this quarter. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a new Layer 2 crypto that combines meme power with serious utility on Ethereum. This presale has garnered significant attention, with analysts suggesting Layer Brett is […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Where Is SHIB Headed This Quarter? Layer Brett Is Backed For 65x Gains. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:29
The Long Walk’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Almost Stephen King’s Best
The post The Long Walk’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Almost Stephen King’s Best appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Long Walk The Long Walk This weekend, The Long Walk is out in theaters, the latest Stephen King adaptation out of literally dozens over the years. He writes something, it will get adapted someday, and here we are. The Long Walk, even by Stephen King standards, is quite old, written in 1979 under King’s pen name at the time, Richard Bachman. This 2025 adaptation has arrived 46 years later and has now become one of King’s highest scored movies ever on Rotten Tomatoes, practically at the very top. Here’s the ranking order, where some of these may surprise you: Carrie – 94% Stand By Me – 92% 1922 – 92% The Long Walk – 91% Gerald’s Game – 91% Misery – 91% The Shawshank Redemption – 89% The Dead Zone – 89% Dolores Clairborne – 86% IT – 85% The Shining – 84% The Life of Chuck – 81% 1408 – 79% The Green Mile – 79% Okay, hold up. You’re telling me that The Shawshank Redemption isn’t in the top 5? You’re telling me The Green Mile has a 79% and is tied with 1408? The Shining is that low? Craziness. But even crazier is that The Long Walk is tied for third place, alongside an all-time classic like Misery. And that’s just 3% short of #1, the immortal Carrie. The Shawshank Redemption The Shawshank Redemption What’s The Long Walk about? The concept is one of his better ones. Here it is: “In a dystopian near-future, America has fallen on hard times. Sixteen-year-old Ray Garraty is about to compete in the annual grueling match of stamina and wits known as the Long Walk. One hundred boys must keep a steady pace of four miles per hour day and night, without ever stopping. The winner gets “The Prize”—anything he…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:24
