Ray Dalio warns AI and humanoid robots will exacerbate wealth inequality, necessitating a new “redistribution policy”

The post Ray Dalio warns AI and humanoid robots will exacerbate wealth inequality, necessitating a new “redistribution policy” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned about the future impact of AI and humanoid robots. According to him, a serious spike in wealth inequality will necessitate a new redistribution policy.  In an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Ray Dalio explained his concerns, suggesting that these advanced technologies are meant to benefit the top 1% to 10% of the population significantly more than everyone else. This could potentially lead to profound societal challenges. With the top 1% to 10% “benefiting a lot,” he foresees that being a dividing force. He described the current business climate on AI and robotics as a “crazy boom.” To that end, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in history said that redistribution will be very important, which may come as a surprise. Ray Dalio says that AI  could render many current professions obsolete  Dalio also brought up the scariest conversation about AI taking up jobs. He described a future where humanoid robots, smarter than humans, and advanced AI systems, powered by trillions of dollars in investment, could render many current professions obsolete.  He questioned the need for lawyers, accountants, and medical professionals if highly intelligent robots with PhD-level knowledge become commonplace. He noted, “We will not need a lot of those jobs […] why would you need even a highly skilled professional if there’s a “humanoid robot that is smarter than all of us and has a PhD and everything.”  According to him, the bad outweighs the good. While promising great advances, the technological leap also carries the potential for great conflicts. Ray Dalio told Steve Bartlett that the shift will have to be more than just a redistribution of money policy because underutilization and money may not be a great combination. According to him, if one redistributes money but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 22:42
Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with an exciting development: public companies Bitcoin holdings have reached a monumental milestone. For the first time, the top 100 publicly traded companies globally collectively own over 1 million BTC. This incredible surge highlights a growing trend of institutional adoption, signaling a new era for digital assets and demonstrating a profound shift in corporate treasury strategies. What’s Driving the Growth in Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings? This remarkable accumulation of Bitcoin by corporate treasuries isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a strategic shift. Michael Saylor, the visionary founder of MicroStrategy, recently shared on X that a dozen publicly traded companies significantly boosted their Bitcoin portfolios in just the past week. This indicates a strong, sustained interest in digital assets. Strategic Treasury Management: Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a superior store of value compared to traditional fiat currencies, especially amidst inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin to corporate balance sheets provides essential diversification away from conventional assets, offering potential for higher returns and risk mitigation. Long-Term Vision: Many corporations, led by forward-thinking executives, recognize Bitcoin’s potential as a foundational digital asset for the future global economy, positioning themselves for long-term growth. These factors collectively contribute to the growing confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset for corporate treasuries. How Are These Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Impacting the Market? The accumulation of such a substantial amount of Bitcoin by corporations has several profound implications for the broader crypto market. It lends immense credibility to Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, moving it beyond speculative retail interest into the realm of serious institutional investment. This validation is crucial for its mainstream acceptance. When major companies commit significant capital to Bitcoin, it sends a powerful signal to other institutional players and traditional investors. This widespread validation can lead to several positive outcomes: Increased Stability: Large, long-term corporate holdings can contribute to greater price stability by reducing the supply available for short-term trading, thus mitigating volatility. Enhanced Liquidity: While holdings are often long-term, their presence on balance sheets can indirectly enhance market liquidity as more financial products and services emerge to cater to these entities, such as custodial services and lending platforms. Broader Acceptance: The more corporations embrace Bitcoin, the more it becomes integrated into mainstream financial systems, paving the way for wider public acceptance and utility in everyday transactions. What Challenges and Opportunities Arise from Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings? While the growth in public companies Bitcoin holdings is undeniably exciting, it’s not without its complexities. Companies holding Bitcoin face unique challenges, including navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, managing complex accounting procedures for digital assets, and implementing robust security solutions to protect their substantial digital investments. However, these challenges are often outweighed by the significant opportunities. Opportunities: Innovation: The demand from corporations is spurring innovation across the crypto ecosystem, leading to advancements in secure custody solutions, sophisticated financial reporting tools, and advanced risk management strategies specifically tailored for digital assets. Competitive Advantage: Early adopters in the corporate space may gain a significant competitive edge by demonstrating foresight and aligning their strategies with future financial trends, attracting both talent and capital. Investor Confidence: Strong corporate interest in Bitcoin can significantly boost overall investor confidence in the crypto space, attracting even more capital and top-tier talent, fostering further growth and development. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone observing the evolving financial landscape and the increasing role of digital assets. In conclusion, the milestone of public companies Bitcoin holdings surpassing 1 million BTC is a watershed moment. It underscores Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a cornerstone asset for some of the world’s most influential corporations. This institutional embrace is not just about accumulating digital gold; it’s about reshaping corporate treasury strategies, validating a new asset class, and paving the way for Bitcoin’s enduring role in the global economy. The future of finance is clearly taking a decentralized turn, and these companies are leading the charge towards a more digitally integrated financial world. Frequently Asked Questions About Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Here are some common questions regarding the increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin: What does “public companies Bitcoin holdings” signify? It refers to the amount of Bitcoin held on the balance sheets of publicly traded corporations. This signifies a growing trend where traditional companies are diversifying their treasury reserves into digital assets like Bitcoin, indicating confidence in its long-term value. Which public company holds the most Bitcoin? MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, is famously known for holding the largest amount of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies. Their aggressive accumulation strategy has positioned them as a leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption. Why are more public companies investing in Bitcoin? Companies are increasingly investing in Bitcoin for several strategic reasons: as a hedge against inflation, for balance sheet diversification, and as a potential growth asset. They see Bitcoin as “digital gold” that can preserve and grow capital over time. How does this trend impact Bitcoin’s market stability? Significant public companies Bitcoin holdings can contribute to greater market stability. These large, long-term investors are less likely to engage in short-term trading, which can reduce volatility and provide a more solid foundation for Bitcoin’s price. Are there any risks for companies holding Bitcoin? Yes, companies face risks such as price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and the need for robust security to prevent theft or loss of assets. However, many believe the potential rewards outweigh these challenges. Found this insight into public companies Bitcoin holdings compelling? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:40
Blockstream Phishing Warning Highlights 3 New Crypto Projects for Safer Investing

Phishing attacks are on the rise in crypto. Blockstream recently warned users of a fake firmware email campaign targeting its […] The post Blockstream Phishing Warning Highlights 3 New Crypto Projects for Safer Investing  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 22:38
Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge

Dogecoin sharply rose to $0.3069, last seen in February
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:38
This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October

The emerging Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett, has already surpassed $3.5 million in presale contributions. Currently priced at just […] The post This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 22:37
Best Crypto To Buy Now With The Biggest Upside Potential: Layer Brett Shines Despite Solana and AVAX Rallies

Despite recent rallies in SOL and AVAX, this Layer Brett presale offers a unique opportunity, fusing meme culture with real Layer 2 blockchain utility. Early participants can stake their tokens immediately for high yields, with coverage citing an APY as high as 700%. This Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is gaining traction, having already raised over […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now With The Biggest Upside Potential: Layer Brett Shines Despite Solana and AVAX Rallies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 22:36
Joby Aviation (JOBY) Stock: Soars as White House Selects Company for Air Taxi Pilot Program

TLDR Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock jumped 5% after joining the White House Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program The company is in the fourth of five phases of FAA type certification process for commercial deployment Joby expects its first conforming aircraft to be completed this year with FAA pilot testing starting early 2026 [...] The post Joby Aviation (JOBY) Stock: Soars as White House Selects Company for Air Taxi Pilot Program appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 22:36
4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details

The Shiba Inu team has frozen 4.6 million BONE after PeckShield pointed out that there was an attack on Shibarium bridge. The post 4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/13 22:36
Dogecoin Price Skyrockets as DOGE Massively Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains

Dogecoin is up 40% on the week as an "official" treasury firm piles up DOGE and the first U.S. spot ETF launch nears.
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:34
Polygon makes Middle East institutional push with Cypher Capital

Polygon Labs is partnering with Cypher Capital to bring POL to institutional investors in the Middle East.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 22:33
