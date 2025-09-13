2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Massachusetts Attorney General Alleges Prediction Market Kalshi Violating Gambling Laws

The post Massachusetts Attorney General Alleges Prediction Market Kalshi Violating Gambling Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market Kalshi is violating Massachusetts’ state gambling laws, its attorney general alleged in a lawsuit Friday. Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell alleged in a filing that sports event contracts, which Kalshi introduced in January 2025, violate the state’s sports wagering laws, which require operators to be licensed. Campbell is asking for a court to block Kalshi from offering sports prediction markets in the state without a license, as well as seeking monetary and other relief. Prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past few years, with crypto-focused companies like Polymarket and firms like Kalshi seeing immense interest over questions such as who would win the last presidential election. While the Massachusetts filing notes that Kalshi does offer these different categories of prediction markets, its lone charge is focused on the company’s sports-related bets. The filing said Kalshi’s prediction markets, which are structured as binary options, operate the same way licensed sports wagering operators’ products do, comparing it to FanDuel as an example. “Kalshi is in the business of accepting wagers, defined as ‘a sum of money or thing of value risked on an uncertain occurrence’ on amateur and professional sporting events in the form of selling sporting event contracts,” the filing said, adding, “Kalshi’s sporting event contracts constitute sports wagering” as defined by Massachusetts laws and applicable regulations. Kalshi had been through a lengthy legal tussle at the federal level when it battled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the legality of its business model, but the regulator ultimately backed down earlier this year. Now, one of Kalshi’s board members, former CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz, is President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the agency. A portion of the Massachusetts lawsuit points to Kalshi actions the attorney general’s office alleges are designed to hook possible bettors. “Kalshi’s platform…
2025/09/13 22:52
Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ Adds Jerry Jones, Mixed Reality And More

The post Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ Adds Jerry Jones, Mixed Reality And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerry Jones makes a cameo appearance in Dr Pepper’s “Fansville” this season. Dr Pepper College football fan favorite Fansville, a satirical episodic drama from Dr Pepper set in a fictional college town, is returning for its eighth season. Over the past several years, college football players like Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, and DJ Uiagalelei have headlined the series. This year, however, Dr Pepper turned to someone from the pro football world: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dr Pepper CMO Drew Panayiotou says the cameo from Jones came about in part thanks to his appearance on the Billy Bob Thornton led Landman TV show. “Jerry Jones did a segment playing himself in Landman, and I said, ‘Wow, Jerry seems to have some acting chops. Maybe we should think about him in college football.’” Panayiotou’s original idea was to play off a storyline from America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, an eight-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix in August. He’d already been thinking about how Jones tries to get the best college players, and then, “Lo and behold, there was a story that came out a couple of weeks ago on Jerry’s Netflix series, and it talked about him negotiating differently with players in the draft.” Panayiotou passed that story along to his creative team, but they ended up coming back with the idea of pro towns versus college towns and “Away Game” was developed. In that episode, the college football fans are terrified to find themselves in Pro Town, a place where people go to yoga on Saturdays. There, they encounter Jones. “I think the best way to get value out of sponsorships is actually to think about how you do more than just putting your name on a stadium or putting your name on a sign,”…
2025/09/13 22:51
The deadline for MKR to SKY migration is September 18th. Failure to do so may result in losses.

PANews reported on September 13th that Balaner issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for migrating MKR tokens to SKY tokens is September 18th. This means that current MKR token holders only have five days to migrate, otherwise they may be penalized. If approved by governance, overdue migration will result in the loss of 1% of SKY tokens (increasing every quarter) starting from September 22nd. This means that for every MKR token held, 240 SKY tokens may be lost.
2025/09/13 22:51
Shiba Inu price eyes a 20% jump after major Shibarium update

Shiba Inu price continued its recovery on Saturday, Sep. 13, as the total value locked in Shibarium network rose and as SHIB balances on exchanges retreated.
2025/09/13 22:50
Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen

The post Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With a market valuation of slightly more than $549 billion, Ethereum is currently trading at about $4,550. Even though this is a solid position for the second-largest cryptocurrency, ETH reaching $25,000 in the coming years sounds too good to be true, and it most likely is. No single asset outside of global equities has ever maintained a market capitalization of approximately $3 trillion, which would require a price increase of almost six times. However, in the most dire circumstances, the route to such a valuation is imaginable. By 2026, the three hypothetical factors listed below might make Ethereum even more valuable than Bitcoin seemed at some point in market history. Unparalleled surge in market  If ETH were to hit $25,000, the whole cryptocurrency market would have to undergo an unprecedented surge in capital inflow and adoption. If Bitcoin were to trade between $500,000 and $600,000, it might influence other cryptocurrencies, making Ethereum the leading smart contract platform. The basis for such growth would be a fourfold increase in ETH’s market capitalization, which would be fueled by a mix of institutional inflows, retail speculation and the widespread acceptance of the cryptocurrency as a mainstream asset class.  Source: Coinmarkecap Institutional market control The dominance of institutions in ETH trading may be a second factor. If the market makers of ETFs and big funds took over the supply of Ethereum, selling pressure might be minimal. Reduced token availability on exchanges could artificially push prices higher. This would be similar to the kind of supply-demand engineering that occurs in conventional commodities markets, where controlled liquidity and scarcity lead to exaggerated valuations. Although there is a considerable chance that a bubble will form, it is possible if Ethereum will end up being the regulated choice for institutions. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView Manipulation of supplies   By…
2025/09/13 22:49
Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025

Analysts predict this new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin could offer a Layer Brett Price Prediction of 65x, which overshadows the gains of Shiba Inu and Pepe combined. With the project noting its “where meme meets mechanism,” Layer Brett aims to fuse viral culture with robust blockchain utility and impressive staking rewards. Layer Brett emerges […] The post Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/13 22:48
Shiba Inu Responds to Shibarium Threat by Freezing 4.6M BONE Tokens

TLDR Shiba Inu froze 4.6M BONE after a flash loan exploit targeted Validator 1. SHIB paused staking and moved validator funds to a multisig hardware wallet. PeckShield flagged the breach; the SHIB team started a full security investigation. BONE token price surged over 40% within 24 hours after the emergency freeze. Shiba Inu developers have [...] The post Shiba Inu Responds to Shibarium Threat by Freezing 4.6M BONE Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/13 22:45
DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan

BitcoinWorld DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan Are you ready for a financial revolution? Japan is taking a monumental leap into the future of digital finance. SBI Shinsei Bank is making headlines by becoming the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan’s cutting-edge blockchain-based payment network, Partior. This pivotal move sets the stage for the highly anticipated issuance of the DCJPY, a deposit token-based digital yen, promising to redefine how corporate clients handle international transactions. What is the Buzz Around DCJPY and Partior? SBI Shinsei Bank’s decision to integrate with Partior marks a significant milestone. Partior, powered by JPMorgan, leverages blockchain technology to create a more efficient and secure global payment infrastructure. This collaboration isn’t just about adopting new tech; it’s about solving real-world financial challenges. Faster Transactions: Imagine international remittances that take minutes instead of days. This is the promise of the DCJPY and Partior working together. Reduced Costs: Traditional cross-border payments often come with hefty fees. The new system aims to drastically cut these expenses, benefiting corporate clients. Enhanced Security: Blockchain’s inherent security features provide a robust framework for managing digital assets and transactions. This initiative positions SBI Shinsei Bank at the forefront of digital innovation in Japan’s banking sector, showcasing a clear vision for modernizing financial services. How Will DCJPY Transform Digital Payments? The core of this transformation lies with the DCJPY. Set for issuance in 2026, this digital yen is designed as a tokenized deposit, meaning its value is directly pegged at one token to one Japanese yen. This 1:1 peg ensures stability and trust, making it a reliable medium for digital transactions. Under Japan’s revised Payment Services Act, only licensed banks are authorized to issue such tokens. This regulatory clarity provides a strong foundation for the DCJPY‘s adoption and ensures consumer protection. Furthermore, the ambition extends beyond just SBI Shinsei Bank; Japan Post Bank also plans to utilize the DCJPY for securities settlements, also beginning in 2026. This broader application highlights the versatile potential of this digital currency. The benefits are clear and compelling: Efficiency: Say goodbye to long waiting times. Cross-border payments become near-instant. Cost-Effectiveness: Businesses can save substantially on transaction fees, directly impacting their bottom line. Interoperability: Joining a network like Partior opens doors for seamless integration with other financial institutions globally. What Does This Mean for the Future of Finance? The move by SBI Shinsei Bank and the impending launch of DCJPY signal a significant shift in the global financial landscape. Japan is demonstrating its commitment to embracing digital currencies and blockchain technology for practical, real-world applications. This could inspire other nations and financial institutions to accelerate their own digital currency initiatives. However, like any major innovation, there are considerations. Ensuring regulatory harmonization across different jurisdictions will be crucial for the widespread adoption of such networks. Interoperability between various digital currencies and payment systems will also be key to unlocking their full potential. Despite these challenges, the trajectory is clear: digital, blockchain-powered payments are becoming an undeniable part of our financial future. The commitment to reducing international remittance times to mere minutes while significantly lowering fees isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a strategic enhancement that can empower businesses and foster greater global economic connectivity. This is a game-changer for corporate finance. FAQs About DCJPY and Digital Payments What is DCJPY? DCJPY is a deposit token-based digital yen, meaning its value is directly pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen. It will be issued by banks under Japan’s Payment Services Act. Which bank is the first in Japan to join JPMorgan’s Partior network? SBI Shinsei Bank is the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan’s blockchain-based payment network, Partior. When is DCJPY expected to be issued? SBI Shinsei Bank plans to issue the DCJPY for its corporate clients in 2026. What are the main benefits of using DCJPY and Partior? The primary benefits include significantly reducing international remittance times to minutes and substantially lowering transaction fees for corporate clients. Are other Japanese banks using DCJPY? Yes, in addition to SBI Shinsei Bank, Japan Post Bank also intends to use DCJPY for securities settlements starting in 2026. This is an exciting development that could truly transform how money moves across borders. Don’t keep this groundbreaking news to yourself! Share this article on your social media channels to inform your network about Japan’s pioneering steps in digital finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital currencies institutional adoption. This post DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/13 22:45
Top Altcoins Right Now: Layer Brett and Cardano Price Rallies Expected, But Pi Coin Doesn’t Make The Cut

This new Layer 2 memecoin, currently priced at $0.055 in its presale, is generating significant buzz as investors are tagging it a top altcoin. While many anticipate a Cardano Price rally and question Pi Coin’s (PI) market potential, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) offers a unique fusion of meme culture and genuine blockchain utility. Early backers are […] The post Top Altcoins Right Now: Layer Brett and Cardano Price Rallies Expected, But Pi Coin Doesn’t Make The Cut appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/13 22:44
6 Explosive Altcoins With More Upside Than DOGE—Analysts Forecast 10,000% Rallies Ahead

Some coins are attracting attention for their rapid rise in value. Experts see a few names that may provide stronger gains than the popular meme coin, Dogecoin. These tokens, set for major rallies, are getting early interest from traders. Discover which projects are topping analyst lists and why investors are excited about their future potential. […] Continue Reading: 6 Explosive Altcoins With More Upside Than DOGE—Analysts Forecast 10,000% Rallies Ahead
2025/09/13 22:43
