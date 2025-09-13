Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight And This Weekend

Topline Several states along the Canadian border may have a chance to see the northern lights this weekend, and there's a chance for a heightened forecast with some geomagnetic storms predicted, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There is a chance for some geomagnetic storms, potentially making the phenomenon visible in more states, forecasters said. APA/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights have a slight possibility of being seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency forecast a Kp index of four, though it's possible the forecast is raised later in the weekend as NOAA expects possible minor geomagnetic storms late Sunday and early Monday, according to its three-day outlook. Calmer auroral activity is projected for Monday night, with a maximum Kp index of around three expected. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? The northern lights will have the highest chance of visibility throughout northern Canada and in Alaska, once the sun sets in the state. On Saturday, auroral activity has a lesser, yet still possible chance of visibility in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends to areas in Washington, South Dakota and Maine. (See maps below.) Saturday night's view line. NOAA Sunday night's view line. NOAA What's The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? NOAA recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution to see the northern lights, which the agency said are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Aurora borealis is best seen throughout the winter as days are shorter, though the phenomenon can still be seen throughout the year, depending on solar activity. What's…