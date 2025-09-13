MEXC birža
Solana Soars After Galaxy Orchestrates Record $1.65B Raise
When Galaxy spends 700 million on Solana, it’s no longer poker: it’s the smashing entry of a crypto altcoin into the gilded halls of traditional finance. L’article Solana Soars After Galaxy Orchestrates Record $1.65B Raise est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:05
Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations
The post Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com today announced the launch of a dedicated fundraiser to support the family of Charlie Kirk, following his tragic passing. The initiative invites the global crypto community to contribute using Bitcoin and leading digital assets, ensuring 100% of proceeds are delivered directly to Kirk’s family. Charlie Kirk was not only a passionate advocate for freedom […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-fundraiser-to-support-charlie-kirks-family-with-bitcoin-and-crypto-donations/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:04
Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight And This Weekend
The post Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight And This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states along the Canadian border may have a chance to see the northern lights this weekend, and there’s a chance for a heightened forecast with some geomagnetic storms predicted, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There is a chance for some geomagnetic storms, potentially making the phenomenon visible in more states, forecasters said. APA/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights have a slight possibility of being seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency forecast a Kp index of four, though it’s possible the forecast is raised later in the weekend as NOAA expects possible minor geomagnetic storms late Sunday and early Monday, according to its three-day outlook. Calmer auroral activity is projected for Monday night, with a maximum Kp index of around three expected. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? The northern lights will have the highest chance of visibility throughout northern Canada and in Alaska, once the sun sets in the state. On Saturday, auroral activity has a lesser, yet still possible chance of visibility in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends to areas in Washington, South Dakota and Maine. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? NOAA recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution to see the northern lights, which the agency said are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Aurora borealis is best seen throughout the winter as days are shorter, though the phenomenon can still be seen throughout the year, depending on solar activity. What’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:03
Bitcoin Bull Cycle Could Extend To 2026, Arthur Hayes Predicts
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:01
GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
The post GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD eases after a daily high of 1.3580, as the US Dollar recovers despite softer US sentiment and sticky inflation. Fed is expected to cut 25 bps next week, with SEP clarifying forward guidance; Deutsche Bank sees three cuts in 2025. UK GDP stagnates in July, while the BoE is likely to hold rates at 4%, narrowing policy divergence with the Fed. The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Friday by a modest 0.10% as the US Dollar (USD) recovers some ground, after a week that witnessed US inflation remaining steady above the Fed’s 2% goal but controlled. GBP/USD trades at 1.3556 after hitting a daily high of 1.3580. Sterling retreats after US inflation steadies and consumer sentiment weakens, with focus shifting to central banks The latest consumer and producer price inflation in the US provided a green light to the Fed to resume its easing cycle, as prices, although they remain high, stay below the 3% threshold. Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, and the likelihood of providing forward guidance about policy will be clarified by the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Banks like the Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 bps in all three meetings this year, meaning that the Fed funds rate will reach the 3.50%-3.75% range. Data from the US showed that Consumer Sentiment fell in September to its lowest level since June, according to the University of Michigan. The Consumer Sentiment Index dipped from 58.2 to 55.4. Inflation expectations for one year were unchanged at 4.8% and for five years rose from 3.5% to 3.9%. In the meantime, the UK economic docket announced that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the UK stagnated, remaining unchanged in July, after…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:00
Could Hedera Still See a Big Rally? Analyst Reveals 3 Bold Price Scenarios for HBAR
In September Hedera price has seen some upward move, but what if that is just the beginning? Despite the market’s constant swings, some analysts, Lee the Captain, believe HBAR could still see massive upside. He thinks if a true altcoin season kicks in, Hedera could shock the market with a move few are expecting. Crypto
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:00
New Crypto Projects Focused on Security After Blockstream’s Phishing Alert
The post New Crypto Projects Focused on Security After Blockstream’s Phishing Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 17:38 Blockstream’s phishing alert puts security in focus. Check out 3 new crypto projects aiming to make investing safer. Phishing attacks are on the rise in crypto. Blockstream recently warned users of a fake firmware email campaign targeting its Jade hardware wallet. These scams cost crypto users over $12M in August alone, affecting more than 15K people. Add to that the new ModStealer malware targeting wallet extensions, and you’ve got a perfect storm for bad actors. With losses now well into the billions, everyone – from new crypto users to seasoned traders – needs better tools and more secure options. Here are three new crypto projects that are trying to give investors extra safety in this messy landscape. Why Security Has to Improve Now Crypto scams aren’t just annoying – they’re getting more sophisticated. Attackers mimic official firmware updates, clone domains, use phishing emails tied to fake personas or businesses, and sometimes steal funds before you realise what’s going on. Hardware wallet users – once considered the safest in crypto – are being targeted too, like in the Blockstream Jade case. At the same time, rising demand for meme coins and other new crypto launches means more eyeballs and more chances for scam artists. If you mix hype + easy access + fear (or urgency) in messaging, the conditions are ripe for fraud. So projects that bake in security and transparency early are more valuable than ever. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Security-Powered Utility for Safer Investing Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a presale coin riding the hype wave. Priced at $0.025635 in presale and already pulling in $15.7M, it’s shaping up as a project built to reward holders while tackling one of crypto’s biggest headaches: security. With phishing scams…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:57
Dogecoin ETF Launch and Supply Buyback Put DOGE on Track for 111% Price Run
TLDR: Dogecoin price rises 38.9% in seven days, crossing $0.30 for the first time since its 1-year downtrend. First Dogecoin ETF launches next week as market makers plan to buy up 5% of circulating supply. DOGE breaks out of a year-long descending triangle, signaling potential for a strong upside move. Traders eye $0.6533 as breakout [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Launch and Supply Buyback Put DOGE on Track for 111% Price Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 22:56
Rabby Wallet integrates XRPL EVM chain with Peersyst
The post Rabby Wallet integrates XRPL EVM chain with Peersyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Rabby Wallet now supports the XRPL EVM chain, expanding its compatibility. The integration brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP Ledger. Rabby Wallet has integrated the XRPL EVM chain in partnership with Peersyst. The integration allows Rabby Wallet users to access the XRPL EVM chain, which brings Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility to the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Peersyst collaborated on the integration to enable this functionality within the wallet interface. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rabby-wallet-integrates-xrpl-evm-peersyst/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:56
Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock: Jumps as Quantum Partnerships Fuel International Expansion
TLDR Rigetti Computing forged partnerships with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Montana State University to expand quantum research reach Stock climbed 9.4% year-to-date in 2025 but faces expected 19.7% revenue decline and continued losses Company advances Cepheus platform with chiplet-based architecture to improve quantum computing scalability and reduce error rates Analysts maintain [...] The post Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock: Jumps as Quantum Partnerships Fuel International Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:55
