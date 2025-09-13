MEXC birža
Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy
The post Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial markets keep rallying, but a look beneath the surface paints a much riskier picture for the months ahead. Many investors now warn that Wall Street is ignoring growing cracks in the U.S. job market and real economy, a disconnect that has led to major trouble before. Why Wall Street is so out of step History shows a persistent pattern. As EndGame Macro pointed out, when job openings decline and unemployment ticks up, the stock market often keeps climbing, until reality hits. In 2001, 2008, and again in 2020, stocks stayed buoyant on hopes of a Fed rescue or “new era” narratives, only to drop hard when weaker jobs data started to hit company earnings. Typically, this “catch-down” arrived within 6-12 months and: “It wasn’t gentle; it came with a sharp drop and a recession.” We’re seeing the same setup today. August’s jobs data was much softer than expected, with only 22,000 new jobs added and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remains near record highs. Wall Street optimism is built on expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts, easy liquidity, and relentless momentum from tech stocks. Markets are “buying time” on the belief that central bankers will solve everything, but the labor market is already losing ground. Companies are slowing hiring, and long-term unemployment is rising. Once weaker labor figures hit corporate earnings, Wall Street typically adjusts quickly, and that adjustment tends to be sharp. This gap between Wall Street optimism and Main Street reality isn’t sustainable. When Fed rate cuts arrive, they might cushion the landing or even spark short-lived rallies. Yet history shows that deteriorating jobs data wins out before long, dragging stock prices lower as analysts slash profit forecasts. The risk: a sudden correction Wall Street’s current rally is fueled by liquidity expectations,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:14
Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper
The post Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/us-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-comes-in-2025-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:13
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey
The post EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD rebounds from intraday lows near 1.1700 but remains under pressure. UoM Consumer Sentiment drops to 55.4, missing estimates and marking a four-month low. Russia and Belarus launched the Zapad-2025 military drills on Friday, prompting Poland to close border crossings with Belarus. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with EUR/USD hovering around 1.1720, stabilizing after dipping to intraday lows near 1.1700. The mild recovery comes as the Greenback eases from session highs after the University of Michigan’s preliminary September survey revealed weakening consumer confidence alongside sticky inflation expectations. The headline Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.4 in September, down from 58.2 in August and missing the market forecast of 58, marking the weakest reading since May. The Consumer Expectations Index slipped to 51.8 from 55.9, undershooting expectations of 54.9, while the Current Conditions gauge eased to 61.2 from 61.7. On the inflation front, the one-year outlook remained unchanged at 4.8%, but the five-year measure climbed to 3.9% from 3.5%, highlighting persistent long-term price concerns. The data reinforced the view that US households are increasingly worried about the economic outlook, even as inflation expectations stay uncomfortably high. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades near 97.67, retreating from an intraday high of 97.86. While off its peak, the index remains broadly firm, keeping the Euro’s recovery attempts limited. Across the Atlantic, the Euro faces its own set of challenges. The European Central Bank (ECB) left rates unchanged on Thursday, with policymakers striking a cautious tone amid stagnant growth and softening inflation. At the same time, the security environment in Eastern Europe has deteriorated after around 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace earlier in the week, while on Friday, Moscow and Minsk launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:12
Japan’s SBI Shinsei Joins JPMorgan Network to Issue Token Deposits
The post Japan’s SBI Shinsei Joins JPMorgan Network to Issue Token Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Shinsei Bank will issue a digital currency for corporate clients in fiscal 2026, becoming the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan Chase’s blockchain-based Partior network. Nikkei reported that the move aims to deliver near-instant international transfers at significantly lower cost than today’s systems. DCJPY Aims to Cut Fees and Speed Transfers Last year, the Financial Stability Board said that sending $200 abroad carried an average global fee of 6.4 percent. Current cross-border payments can take days to settle and involve multiple correspondent banks. By contrast, Partior completed a US-Singapore dollar interbank transfer in two minutes. SBI Shinsei’s participation will allow Japanese companies to access faster and cheaper international transactions around the clock. Sponsored Sponsored The bank will issue DCJPY, a digital yen developed by DeCurret DCP under the Internet Initiative Japan group. Clients can convert deposits into DCJPY at a one-to-one rate with the yen and redeem balances back into cash through linked accounts. Unlike stablecoins, which can fluctuate slightly in value, tokenized deposits remain fixed at 1 yen. The Financial Services Agency clarified under the revised Payment Services Act that only licensed banks may issue deposit tokens on permissioned blockchains. This ensures regulatory oversight while simplifying corporate accounting and settlements. Japan Post Bank, the country’s largest deposit holder, has also announced plans to adopt DCJPY in 2026 for securities settlement. With 120 million accounts and more than $1.3 trillion in deposits, its adoption could greatly expand the digital yen ecosystem. The Bank of Japan’s Digital Money Forum noted that deposit tokens like DCJPY may complement stablecoins and central bank digital currencies. According to Nikkei, SBI executives said DCJPY would allow the bank to provide corporate clients with “faster and cheaper international transfers,” enhancing competitiveness in cross-border settlement. SBI Expands Its Tokenization Strategy Beyond Shinsei Bank’s initiative, SBI Holdings is pursuing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:11
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet
Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 23:10
A whale spent 3.82 million USDC to buy HYPE and currently holds over 420,000 HYPE
PANews reported on September 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 3.82 million USDC to purchase HYPE and currently holds more than 420,000 HYPE, with a floating profit of US$5.47 million.
PANews
2025/09/13 23:10
Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Rialo is a new blockchain from Subzero Labs, designed with a focus on developers. At the time of writing, the project is running the Rialo Raid Army campaign, where participants need to promote the project on X (Twitter). The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Hashed, and […] Сообщение Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/13 23:10
DOGE Price Prediction for September 13
Can price of DOGE fix above $0.30 by end of week?
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:07
Cypher Capital partners with Polygon to bring POL to Middle East institutions
The post Cypher Capital partners with Polygon to bring POL to Middle East institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs partnered with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to POL, the native asset of the Polygon blockchain, across the Middle East. It touted the partnership as a way to directly engage professional investors with Polygon’s infrastructure and give them structured opportunities to earn yield while strengthening the network. Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal announced the partnership on X, describing it as a first among many steps to bring POL to international institutions. He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is powerful and accelerating. Polygon plans to hold several institutional roundtables, exclusive events, and personalized investment solutions to match compliance, risk management, and transparency needs. Cypher Capital is a venture firm headquartered in Dubai, focusing on digital assets and Web3 innovation. Polygon and Cypher Capital launch program to reach institutional investors Polygon wants to make it easier for funds, corporations, and asset managers to access the digital asset space through its POL token. The company will therefore promote POL as an institutional-grade asset to provide a reliable yield and expose these professional investors to the growth of its Polygon ecosystem. Because the Dubai-based Cypher Capital has strong experience with regional markets, it is expected to help promote Polygon’s long-term program in the Middle East. The plan involves holding meetups to educate institutions on POL and improve liquidity so investors can exchange positions without friction. It will also create customized investment opportunities for these institutions before they commit funds. Nailwal said institutions will profit from participating in the company’s fast and efficient blockchain and strengthen the network with more liquidity and trust. He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is already high and that institutions joining POL are now part of a system designed to handle long-term global activity at scale. Working with Cypher…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:06
ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000
PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
PANews
2025/09/13 23:05
