MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin Breaks $115K After Fidelity Buys $315M and ETFs Surge
Bitcoin is increasingly gaining worldwide acceptance after the surge beyond $115,000 following rising institutional demand and healthy spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. This shows major financial institutions and new investors keep making increasingly bigger bets in the world’s top cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $115,950 with a 24-hour trading volume of […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.15995
-0.18%
Dalintis
Tronweekly
2025/09/13 23:30
Dalintis
Deposit ADA（Cardano）, XRP, DOGE, And Other Crypto Via Coinbase To Find Mining And Earn $8,000 Daily Passive Income.
Find Mining promotes cloud mining with ADA, XRP, DOGE, and more via Coinbase, claiming up to $8K daily passive income through secure, automated mining contracts.
MORE
$0.08848
-2.19%
XRP
$3.03
+1.29%
CLOUD
$0.12645
+1.46%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 23:30
Dalintis
GBP/USD eases after a daily high, as the US Dollar recovers
The post GBP/USD eases after a daily high, as the US Dollar recovers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Friday by a modest 0.10% as the US Dollar (USD) recovers some ground, after a week that witnessed US inflation remaining steady above the Fed’s 2% goal but controlled. GBP/USD trades at 1.3556 after hitting a daily high of 1.3580. The latest consumer and producer price inflation in the US provided a green light to the Fed to resume its easing cycle, as prices, although they remain high, stay below the 3% threshold. Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, and the likelihood of providing forward guidance about policy will be clarified by the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Read more… United Kingdom FX Today: British Pound awaits next labour market test The British Pound (GBP) retreated slightly against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the GBP/USD pair trading around 1.3555, down 0.1% on the day, correcting after the previous day’s rebound. The GBP remains under pressure in the forex market, however, held back by persistent concerns over the health of the UK labour market ahead of next Tuesday’s release of key employment statistics. Read more… Pound Sterling drops as UK GDP growth remains stagnant in August The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its major currency peers on Friday after the release of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and factory data for July. The United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy remained stagnant in July, as expected, after rising by 0.4% in June. Growing UK economic concerns are likely to force traders to raise bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remainder of the…
MORE
$0.08848
-2.19%
COM
$0.017385
+2.49%
LIGHT
$0.01714
-22.09%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:27
Dalintis
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade
TLDR Nvidia and OpenAI are discussing a major investment deal to develop AI data centers in the UK, potentially worth billions of dollars The investment announcement is expected during President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week D.A. Davidson analyst upgraded Nvidia stock from Neutral to Buy with a $210 price target, expecting 18.5% [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.
D
$0.03395
-1.59%
TRUMP
$8.543
+0.17%
AI
$0.1363
-8.15%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:26
Dalintis
LetsBonk Runs Out Of Steam As Smart Money Pours Into New Banking Crypto
The memecoin craze is cooling off, and investors are already leaving LetsBonk (LETSBONK). This shift has led them to pour funds into a new banking cryptocurrency called DigiTap ($TAP). With its fast-selling presale, quick processing speed, and strong security, DigiTap is proving to be a more attractive investment in 2025. Visit Digitap Presale Investors looking
MORE
$0.08848
-2.19%
TAP
$0.366
-1.61%
MEMECOIN
$0.002025
+4.27%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:24
Dalintis
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Aims for $60–80, But Traders Favor Layer Brett’s 2,500% Setup
The latest Chainlink price prediction has analysts targeting $60 to $80 in the next bull market, which would mark a major move for one of crypto’s most established utility tokens. But while LINK holders wait for that breakout, traders chasing faster returns are turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin [...] The post Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Aims for $60–80, But Traders Favor Layer Brett’s 2,500% Setup appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.1249
-0.08%
LINK
$23.62
+1.19%
BULL
$0.003333
-11.87%
Dalintis
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 23:22
Dalintis
Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over!
The post Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 13, 2025 Key takeaways Bitcoin is stuck in a choppy range as whales step back, and retail traders take control, while ETF flows and short-term holder behavior indicate reversal. Bitcoin [BTC] feels stuck in neutral. Big whales (who drove most of the action earlier this year) have stepped back, leaving retail traders to call the shots. Exchange outflows look dramatic, but most of those coins are just shifting into ETF custodians. At the same time, STHs are starting to look shaky, showing some doubt at current prices. Even so, the larger bull cycle still has strength left. Whales step back, leaving retail to drive the chop One key reason Bitcoin is drifting sideways comes down to who’s in charge of the chart. Between early April and late May, both big and small whales finished their heavy moves, unloading or repositioning while volumes were high. Since then, the market has been left mostly to retail traders, and the result is predictable. Sideways, choppy price action filled with squeezes and fakeouts. Source: CryptoQuant This isn’t unusual. Whales tend to reappear at strong support zones or when a new trend is about to take shape. Until then, retail activity will keep BTC range-bound, but once whales step back in, the next big move could come fast. Supply crunch? Not quite. That’s not all that’s had people talking lately. There’s been a drop in exchange reserves; one that looks like a supply shock in the making. But there’s more. A big portion of those coins are simply moving from CEXs into ETF custodians. When you add ETF holdings back into the picture, the total stash hasn’t changed much. Source: Cryptoquant So, it’s not scarcity driving things here, just coins switching hands. Until ETFs start pulling in fresh inflows at scale, the…
T
$0.01673
-0.53%
LOOKS
$0.01488
-2.47%
BTC
$115,362.47
+0.35%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:16
Dalintis
Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Date
The post Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Karate Kid: Legends” poster image featuring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio. Sony Pictures Entertainment Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ming-Na Wen, is coming soon to streaming on Netflix. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends opened in theaters on May 30 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 8. ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Forbes‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?By Tim Lammers According to a new listing on Netflix, Karate Kid: Legends will arrive on the streaming service on Saturday, Sept. 27. Netflix has three streaming options. The platform’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while an ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices. ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers Additionally, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says Ralph Macchio Helped Calm His Nerves Before Filming Started The Karate Kid franchise,…
KARATE
$0.0001134
+16.18%
CITY
$1.0385
-0.50%
EPIC
$2.0315
+0.38%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:15
Dalintis
Crypto Market Continues Upswing Driven by Altcoins
Crypto market surges led by altcoins as Ethereum ($ETH) rallies, as well as DeFi and NFTs grow, while Chainlink TVS has exceeded $100B milestone.
GROW
$0.025
--%
DEFI
$0.001708
+0.88%
WELL
$0.0000992
+2.05%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 23:15
Dalintis
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Explodes as Former Shopify Executive Named as New CEO
TLDR Opendoor Technologies stock jumped 78% after appointing former Shopify executive Kaz Nejatian as CEO Co-founder Keith Rabois returns as chairman following investor pressure campaign led by Eric Jackson Stock hits 52-week high with over 500% year-to-date gains despite challenging housing market Company adopts “founder mode” strategy with original leadership team returning to guide operations [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Explodes as Former Shopify Executive Named as New CEO appeared first on CoinCentral.
MODE
$0.001746
-1.85%
GAINS
$0.02528
-0.03%
OPEN
$0.83417
-8.14%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:14
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking