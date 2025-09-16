2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Standard Chartered Publishes Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana!

Standard Chartered Publishes Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana!

Standard Chartered specifically addressed the impact of the increasing number of cryptocurrency companies recently on Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. Continue Reading: Standard Chartered Publishes Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana!
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12641-5.00%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:32
Dalintis
Top 3 Altcoin Opportunities That Could Offer 50x in 2026

Top 3 Altcoin Opportunities That Could Offer 50x in 2026

The post Top 3 Altcoin Opportunities That Could Offer 50x in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 09:30 Analysts spotlight Pudgy Penguins, Hype, and other leading altcoins as top opportunities that could deliver explosive growth by 2026. Crypto investors are once again scanning the market for outsized opportunities as Bitcoin dominance falters. With seasonal weakness, whale selling, and macro uncertainty weighing on BTC, liquidity is rotating toward projects with stronger cultural narratives and higher growth multiples. Analysts believe 2026 could be a breakout year for select altcoins that blend branding, scarcity, and adoption. At the center of this search, three names stand out: Pudgy Penguins, Hype, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ranked alongside Toncoin in recent reports, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing whispers of 50x upside potential, a projection that highlights how political branding and whale participation are reshaping presale opportunities. Pudgy Penguins: NFTs Growing Into a Global Brand Pudgy Penguins has gone far beyond the NFT niche, transforming into a global cultural brand. From plush toys in Walmart to licensing deals that push its IP into mainstream retail, Pudgy Penguins is building one of the strongest bridges between Web3 and Web2 audiences. Daily active wallet counts in its ecosystem have steadily climbed, while sales volumes remain resilient even in volatile markets. What separates Pudgy Penguins from many NFT-driven projects is execution. The team has consistently delivered new partnerships, with data from DappRadar showing Pudgy Penguins among the top-performing NFT collections in terms of unique wallet activity. By 2026, analysts expect that its brand-first strategy could evolve into broader tokenized experiences, making it a candidate for exponential growth as NFTs regain spotlight momentum in the next bull cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A Presale With Scarcity and Whale Backing While Pudgy Penguins and Hype already command strong communities, MAGACOIN FINANCE is attracting attention as a presale that could rival their impact. Thousands of wallets have already…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,362.16+0.35%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.75-0.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005243-10.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:31
Dalintis
Fellowship PAC Launches With $100M to Advance Crypto Policy Goals

Fellowship PAC Launches With $100M to Advance Crypto Policy Goals

The Fellowship PAC has filed with the FEC, touting a $100 million war chest to defend U.S. leadership in digital assets.
Union
U$0.018053-5.53%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:30
Dalintis
Gold Rallies to Another All-Time High

Gold Rallies to Another All-Time High

The precious metal has moved within striking distance of $3,700, but Goldman Sachs says even $5,000 is possible if Trump wins his tug-of-war with the Fed. Gold Prices Notch Another Historic High Gold climbed above $3,685 per ounce on Monday afternoon, a new all-time high, just days after topping 3,674 per ounce last Tuesday, according […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.543+0.17%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.38617+1.62%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:30
Dalintis
Metaplanet Crashes Under ¥600 as UBS Aligns With Morgan Stanley on Bitcoin Short

Metaplanet Crashes Under ¥600 as UBS Aligns With Morgan Stanley on Bitcoin Short

Metaplanet’s stock drops below ¥600 as UBS joins Morgan Stanley in shorting the Bitcoin treasury firm amid rising institutional bets.   Metaplanet’s stock dropped below ¥600 on Monday amid mounting short positions from major financial institutions, including UBS and Morgan Stanley. The Bitcoin digital asset treasury firm has faced substantial selling pressure, with hedge funds […] The post Metaplanet Crashes Under ¥600 as UBS Aligns With Morgan Stanley on Bitcoin Short appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01815-1.89%
Major
MAJOR$0.15995-0.18%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 14:30
Dalintis
France, Austria and Italy Urge Stronger EU Oversight of Crypto Markets Under MiCA

France, Austria and Italy Urge Stronger EU Oversight of Crypto Markets Under MiCA

The post France, Austria and Italy Urge Stronger EU Oversight of Crypto Markets Under MiCA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market watchdogs in France, Austria and Italy want the European Union to tighten its approach to crypto regulation, warning that uneven enforcement of the bloc’s landmark MiCA legislation could leave investors exposed to risks that aren’t covered by the rules. In a joint statement, France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Austria’s Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde (FMA) and Italy’s Consob said the first months of MiCA’s rollout revealed “major differences” in how national supervisors apply the law. Without changes, they argued, firms may shop around for lenient jurisdictions, undermining both investor protection and Europe’s competitiveness in digital assets. The regulators set out four proposals. Chief among them is handing direct supervision of the largest crypto-asset service providers to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). They also want to close loopholes allowing EU intermediaries to route orders to offshore platforms not bound by MiCA, a practice that leaves investors without regulatory safeguards. The authorities also called for mandatory, independent cybersecurity audits before firms receive or renew MiCA licenses, citing the sector’s high exposure to hacks. Finally, they proposed a centralized filing system for token white papers to simplify cross-border offerings and ensure legal clarity. While MiCA was designed to harmonize crypto oversight across the EU, the three regulators say swift adjustments are needed to align with international standards set by the Financial Stability Board and IOSCO. Without them, they caution, national regulators may be forced into emergency measures that risk fracturing Europe’s digital asset market. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/15/france-austria-and-italy-urge-stronger-eu-oversight-of-crypto-markets-under-mica
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.53%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004107-2.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23127+1.90%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:29
Dalintis
SGB en Cactus Custody lanceren 24/7 platform

SGB en Cactus Custody lanceren 24/7 platform

De Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) en Cactus Custody van Matrixport hebben een nieuwe samenwerking aangekondigd waarmee ze institutionele klanten directe toegang geven tot gereguleerde fiat custody, dag en nacht. Door traditionele bankdiensten slim te koppelen aan een geavanceerd platform voor digitale activa ontstaat er één centrale plek waar klanten zowel... Het bericht SGB en Cactus Custody lanceren 24/7 platform verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Songbird
SGB$0.005267-0.62%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03738-0.58%
Constellation
DAG$0.0322+0.62%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:29
Dalintis
MetaMask Launches Wallet-Native Stablecoin mUSD; All The Details

MetaMask Launches Wallet-Native Stablecoin mUSD; All The Details

The post MetaMask Launches Wallet-Native Stablecoin mUSD; All The Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask has stepped into the stablecoin arena. The popular Web3 wallet announced the launch of MetaMask USD (mUSD), its first-ever wallet-native stablecoin. According to the token page, mUSD holds a market cap of $18.02 million with a total supply of 18.04 million at launch. This move is more than just a token drop. It positions MetaMask as not only a wallet but also as a direct player in the stablecoin economy. MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is now live. 🦊 The best way in and out of crypto is here. pic.twitter.com/h6zSUao7Ka — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) September 15, 2025 What is mUSD? MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is a dollar-denominated stablecoin fully integrated into the MetaMask ecosystem. It works seamlessly across swaps, bridges, and on/off ramps. Users can also spend it in the real world via the MetaMask Card, accepted at more than 150 million merchants worldwide. The stablecoin is issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned entity that mints and burns tokens using the M0 protocol. Bridge is the first U.S.-regulated issuer on the M0 network, making mUSD a compliant, regulated asset. MetaMask emphasizes that this isn’t just another stablecoin. It’s the first wallet-native stablecoin, tightly woven into the MetaMask experience. @MetaMask USD 🦊, a native digital dollar for MetaMask’s wallet and ecosystem, is now live. Built on M0’s universal stablecoin platform. pic.twitter.com/Ss38vK5BHq — M0 (@m0) September 15, 2025 MetaMask Key Features MetaMask highlighted several features of mUSD: 🦊 Strong liquidity & incentives on Linea 🦊 Lowest-cost fiat onramps directly in MetaMask 🦊 Native integration with MetaMask Swap and Bridge 🦊 Spendable via MetaMask Card at 150M+ merchants 🦊 Powered by Transak for seamless user access The contract address for $mUSD is: `0xaca92e438df0b2401ff60da7e4337b687a2435da` Stablecoins have long been central to DeFi. They power liquidity pools, trading pairs, lending protocols, and payments. But until now, they’ve been external…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.53%
Union
U$0.018053-5.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-0.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:28
Dalintis
Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours

Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana struggle, while smaller altcoins surge higher. XRP, BNB, and Dogecoin see sharp declines amid market bloodbath. OpenxAI leads with massive 144.9% surge, defying the downturn. The cryptocurrency market took a sharp turn today, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana experiencing significant losses. Despite some recent optimism in the space, the past 24 hours saw widespread declines, leaving traders on edge. Bitcoin (BTC), the leader of the pack, fell by 0.5%, now trading at $115,808. Even with its $2.3 trillion market cap, the drop marks a sudden shift in momentum for the flagship cryptocurrency. Etherium (ETH) was next in line, falling by 0.6% to $4528.27. The second-largest crypto in terms of market capitalization has been handling the pressure as the larger market suffers, even with over $33.7 billion of trading volume. XRP (XRP), which has experienced its share of highs and lows lately, registered a significant decrease of 2.3%, dropping to $2.99. Its market cap is still solid at $178 billion, but the coin is experiencing mounting opposition in these turbulent times. BNB (BNB) was not an exception as it dropped to the negative by 0.7% to $924.70. It has a market cap of $128.5 billion, which is evident enough that the big coins are experiencing the effects of this abrupt decline as well. Also Read: RLUSD Shows Resilience Amid Market Volatility, Trading Volume Climbs 31% The recent regainment coin, Solana (SOL), saw its value crater by 3.2%, and it is currently valued at $235.67. The recent decline concerns the company because it has a market capitalization of $127.8 billion, and it may not be able to sustain its growth in the present market environment. Dogecoin (DOGE), a frequent crypto volatility indicator, was significantly hurt, losing 5% to $0.2671. The coin has been impacted by the larger market pullback, whereas it has a market capitalization of $40 billion. Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) fell by 4.5% and 0.8%, respectively, putting their prices at $0.8618 and $23.45. Both coins are currently in decline, with Cardano experiencing a decline following a stint of relative stability. Top Gainers Defy the Trend Amid Market Bloodbath While the majority of the cryptocurrency market faced losses, some altcoins managed to defy the market trend and posted impressive gains. OpenxAI (OPENX) was a standout, soaring by 144.9% in 24 hours, reaching $1.78 with a trading volume of $6.9 million. Ethernity Chain (ERN) also showed good performance, increasing by 57.2% to $6.02. Merlin Chain (MERL) was not far behind, increasing by 35.8% and currently trading at $0.2094. Avalon (AVL) and Quack AI (Q) contributed 29.8% and 26.2%, respectively, to the general market downturn. Avalon is currently trading at $0.2135, with Quack AI trading at $0.02988, which has been supported by good trading volume. Concordium (CCD) and Zora (ZORA) were the only altcoins that surged by 25.5% and 18.1% respectively, as the entire market dropped. The cryptocurrency market has had a rough day in the last 24 hours, as both Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have registered impressive losses. Despite this, a few altcoins, including OpenxAI and Ethernity Chain, showed remarkable resilience, posting substantial gains even as the broader market faced turmoil. As the market adjusts to these fluctuations, it remains to be seen whether these trends will continue or if recovery is on the horizon. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple’s $25 Million Boost to Small Businesses and Veterans with XRPL Power – Here’s the Impact! The post Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours appeared first on 36Crypto.
Quack AI
Q$0.032118+25.06%
Solana
SOL$235.5+0.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.51+0.84%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:27
Dalintis
Standard Chartered Sets Sights on Crypto Fortune

Standard Chartered Sets Sights on Crypto Fortune

The post Standard Chartered Sets Sights on Crypto Fortune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Standard Chartered’s venture capital division, SC Ventures, is embarking on an ambitious financial journey with the announcement of a $250 million fund dedicated to cryptocurrency investments within the financial services realm. Bloomberg reports this sizable fund, slated for a 2026 launch, will be backed by investors from the Middle East. Continue Reading:Standard Chartered Sets Sights on Crypto Fortune Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/standard-chartered-sets-sights-on-crypto-fortune
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017385+2.49%
Siacoin
SC$0.002947+0.64%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:23
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking