On-Chain Capital Markets and Agentic Finance Are Coming
The post On-Chain Capital Markets and Agentic Finance Are Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said crypto’s time has come, pledging to modernize the U.S. securities rulebook and expand “Project Crypto” to bring markets on-chain. Speaking in Paris on Sept. 10 at the OECD’s inaugural Roundtable on Global Financial Markets, Atkins said the SEC is shifting away from enforcement-driven policymaking and will provide clear rules for tokens, custody, and trading platforms. “Policy will no longer be set by ad hoc enforcement actions,” he said, calling the new approach “a golden age of financial innovation on U.S. soil.” Atkins said most tokens are not securities and promised bright-line rules for determining when crypto assets fall under SEC oversight. He said entrepreneurs must be able to raise capital on-chain without “endless legal uncertainty” and pledged a framework for platforms that integrate trading, lending, and staking under one license. Custody rules will also be updated to allow investors and intermediaries multiple options. The SEC chair said Project Crypto would clear the way for tokenized securities, new on-chain asset classes, and decentralized finance software, while ensuring investor protections. He also highlighted the potential for “super-app” trading platforms and stressed the importance of keeping innovation in the United States. Atkins first unveiled Project Crypto on July 31, 2025, in Washington, framing it as the SEC’s “north star” in supporting President Trump’s goal of making the U.S. the world’s crypto hub. His Paris remarks expanded on that agenda, outlining more details on custody, capital formation, and platform rules. Atkins’ remarks came two days after Nasdaq President Tal Cohen posted on LinkedIn that tokenization is an “extraordinary opportunity” for global markets. Cohen said Nasdaq had filed with the SEC to enable trading of tokenized securities, underscoring how major institutions are moving toward blockchain adoption. Beyond crypto, Atkins addressed foreign company listings, accounting standards, and European regulation. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:37
Pepe Coin Price Prediction as the Token Jumps Nearly 20% – Will Whale Accumulation Take it to $0.00003?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:35
Vitalik waarschuwt: naïeve AI systemen kunnen worden misbruikt
Vitalik Buterin, mede oprichter van Ethereum, heeft stevige kritiek geuit op het idee van simpele AI gestuurde governance. Volgens hem is het naïef om kunstmatige intelligentie zelfstandig beslissingen te laten nemen over fondsenverdeling, zeker als er geen menselijke controle is ingebouwd. Hij waarschuwt dat dit systeem gemakkelijk te misbruiken is... Het bericht Vitalik waarschuwt: naïeve AI systemen kunnen worden misbruikt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:35
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Explodes 35% as Cloud Business Delivers Massive Quarter
TLDR Oracle stock surged 35% this week after reporting first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations The company reported $455 billion in remaining performance obligations, up 359% year over year Oracle projects cloud infrastructure revenue to grow from $10 billion in fiscal 2025 to $18 billion in fiscal 2026 Management forecasts cloud [...] The post Oracle (ORCL) Stock Explodes 35% as Cloud Business Delivers Massive Quarter appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:34
XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest
The post XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP golden cross signals potential breakout above $3 XRP traders eye big breakout as golden cross sparks bull run hopes. Technical trigger. On the 8-hour chart, XRP’s 23-day moving average just crossed above the 50-day, forming a golden cross. If you look at XRP’s eight-hour chart, you will see something you do not get to see every week: the 23-day moving average has just climbed over the 50-day. That is a golden cross, and whether you care about textbook definitions or not, the fact is that XRP has not had this structure in a while. The last time it did, the price did not stay quiet for long. For most of August and the start of September, XRP was stuck in the $2.70-$3.07 range. Every bounce failed, every dip was bought and the whole set-up looked like a market waiting for a trigger. Key support. The $2.70 level, aligned with the 200-day MA, has been defended multiple times. The lower area at $2.70 lined up with the 200-day moving average, and XRP held it more than once, even while Bitcoin was reacting violently to U.S. data releases. That defense is why XRP is still in a position to make this golden cross matter. So, the order block that has just appeared right above $3 is where things really heat up. If XRP can actually break through that pocket, then the next visible zones are $3.30 and $3.40. After that, the chart starts looking much cleaner than the mess it has been stuck in. You Might Also Like Sean Ono Lennon criticizes U.S. monetary policy, praises Bitcoin Sean Ono Lennon has issued tweet that praises Bitcoin and slams money printing policy. Runaway money printing. Sean Ono Lennon took to X to slam U.S. monetary policy. John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:34
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies 15% to $0.25, But Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now?
The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies 15% to $0.25, But Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently pumped 15% to $0.25, raising debate on whether meme coins can sustain momentum in today’s crypto market. While traders were jubilant over the move, attention is quickly shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol that is positioning itself at the intersection of yield generation and decentralized credit markets. Price per MUTM remains at $0.035. Investors will be seeing price appreciation by 14.3% in the next phase. Over 16 thousand investors are queued to get their tokens on the launch date after making an early buy. Mutuum Finance is drawing investors willing to look beyond short-term speculation and into blockchain ventures with real-world use and long-term growth potential. Dogecoin Rallies 15% Toward $0.25 Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around $0.2526, with the day’s range of $0.2394 and $0.2530. The token has gained around 15% in the recent past, pushing it past to the $0.25 mark. The latter is now appearing to be acting as a resistance test. As per analysts, if DOGE is able to close strongly above $0.25 on high volume, then it may further rise towards $0.30 in the near term. On the other hand, weak follow-through could see it retreat to support at the $0.22-$0.23 region. Meanwhile, as DOGE’s pump takes the spotlight, newer DeFi-centric projects like Mutuum Finance are also beginning to take an interest from investors seeking diversified exposure. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 presale and is offering tokens at $0.035. The sale has been very rapid, and investors have already poured in more than $15.63 million. The project will also launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain that will be utilized to carry out hassle-free transactions and as a long-term store of value asset. Mutuum Finance offers a dual-lending, multi-purpose…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:33
Polygon Deploys’ Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet
The post Polygon Deploys’ Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Rio upgrade was deployed to Polygon’s Amoy testnet on September 11, with a mainnet launch planned for October. The upgrade aims to scale the network to handle approximately 5,000 transactions per second (TPS). Key changes include a new block production model and stateless block verification to lower validator costs. The Polygon POL $0.28 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $2.99 B Vol. 24h: $172.14 M network, which recently completed its migration to the POL token, has deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet. The update went live on Sept. 11 and is scheduled for a mainnet release in October, marking a significant step in the chain’s scaling efforts. This development is a component of Polygon’s broader ‘GigaGas roadmap’, an initiative designed to enhance the network’s architecture for high-demand applications like global payments and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). According to an announcement from Polygon, the upgrade will eventually prepare the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network to handle up to 5,000 transactions per second. Key Technical Changes in the Polygon Rio Upgrade The Rio upgrade introduces several technical proposals aimed at achieving this goal. A central element is PIP-64, which establishes a “Validator-Elected Block Producer” (VEBloP). This model fundamentally changes how blocks are created by separating the role of block production from block validation. Under the VEBloP system, a single, elected entity produces blocks for a specific period. This method is designed to increase network throughput, reduce transaction confirmation times, and eliminate chain reorganizations, which can create uncertainty for users and applications. Another significant change comes from PIP-72, which introduces “Witness-Based Stateless Verification”. This feature enables validator nodes to confirm blocks without storing the entire blockchain’s state history on their hardware. By reducing storage bloat and sync times, stateless verification lowers the hardware costs of running a validator node, making…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:32
Polygon Deploys 'Rio' Upgrade on Testnet
Polygon's 'Rio' upgrade is now live on the Amoy testnet, introducing key changes to help the PoS network eventually reach 5,000 TPS. The post Polygon Deploys ‘Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 23:30
How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free
The post How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Party held at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally here to celebrate this year’s greatest achievements in television. If you’re planning to watch the star-studded show live, keep reading to learn all the ways to view the 77th annual ceremony on cable, streaming services and for free. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the star-studded ceremony, which will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Bargatze told CBS News that he’s honored and excited to host the awards show, saying “you kind of dream of like hosting some kind of award show… it’s very flattering to even get asked to do it.” He continued, “I’m used to performing in front of live people, not an audience like this of all the people that you know. So, it will be fun to get in there, get on stage, get that first joke, hear that first laugh and then just get running and just really make your own of it.” The 77th Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 14. Apple TV+’s Severance topped the list with 27 nominations, while The Penguin followed close behind at 24. Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The White Lotus tied with 23 nominations each. ForbesEmmys 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Of This Year’s ContendersBy Monica Mercuri The Studio also tied the record (with The Bear in 2024) for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series. The Apple TV+ hit is up for Best Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$436 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on September 13th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $436 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $323 million in long positions and $114 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $53.9624 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $141 million.
PANews
2025/09/13 23:30
