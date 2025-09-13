MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now? Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash Or Remittix?
If you’re asking which is the best crypto to buy now, you’re not alone. The market is shifting fast. Giants like Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash still have their loyal backers, but their growth has slowed to a crawl. The real question isn’t which old name might move next; it’s which new contender is about to explode.
T
$0.01673
-0.29%
REAL
$0.06282
-0.50%
MOVE
$0.125
+0.16%
Dalintis
Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 23:56
Dalintis
PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain
The post PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes PancakeSwap’s prediction market now supports Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside BNB. The feature allows users to predict “UP” or “DOWN” price moves in 5-minute rounds. This model offers a gamified, high-engagement experience distinct from traditional prediction markets. PancakeSwap, a leading decentralized exchange, has expanded its prediction market feature to include Bitcoin BTC $115 811 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $40.72 B and Ethereum ETH $4 655 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $561.84 B Vol. 24h: $38.86 B . As one of the most popular applications in DeFi, the platform allows users to forecast price movements in rapid, five-minute rounds, adding two of the largest digital assets to the existing market for BNB. The feature operates on the BNB Chain and is designed for fast-paced engagement. According to an official blog post from Sept. 12, users can bet on whether an asset’s price will rise or fall within the five-minute window. How the Predictions Work To participate, users navigate to the “Prediction” section and select an asset. They then decide if the price will finish higher (“UP”) or lower (“DOWN”) than the starting price when the round ends. All predictions are placed using BNB, with a minimum of 0.001 BNB required per entry. The total prize pool for each round grows in real-time as more users place their predictions. The potential reward multiplier shifts based on the volume of bets for “UP” versus “DOWN,” creating a dynamic payout system for each five-minute session. After a round concludes, winners can immediately claim their rewards. A dedicated history tab on the platform also allows users to view and collect winnings from all previous rounds at any time. A 3% fee on all winning bets contributes to the weekly CAKE token burn, integrating the feature into the platform’s tokenomics.…
B
$0.5345
+0.62%
T
$0.01673
-0.29%
BNB
$927.53
+0.76%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:56
Dalintis
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway
TLDR Super Micro Computer stock rose 12.39% over the past week following AI system announcements Company began volume shipments of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems and GB300 NVL72 to global customers Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah endorsed the stock with strong track record Stock maintains Hold consensus rating despite recent gains and positive momentum Company [...] The post Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway appeared first on CoinCentral.
MICRO
$0.000857
-1.94%
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
AI
$0.1363
-8.27%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:53
Dalintis
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 414 to 416
The post United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 414 to 416 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017381
+2.53%
WELL
$0.0000992
+2.05%
FORWARD
$0.0002444
--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:51
Dalintis
What the Crypto Community Must Learn and How to Spot Rugs
The post What the Crypto Community Must Learn and How to Spot Rugs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The year 2025 has been a brutal teacher for retail traders chasing quick gains in the meme coin and celebrity-token craze. Some coins soared briefly, but most crashed just as quickly, wiping out millions and leaving thousands with heavy losses. According to DappRadar and on-chain sleuths, rug pulls are becoming less frequent than in the bull runs of 2021–2022. Notably, there’s a 66% year-on-year decrease in rug pull. However, the ones that do happen are far more damaging, often tied to celebrity hype and political endorsements. For context, over $6 billion has been lost to rug pull this year alone. From Kanye West’s YZY token to Argentina’s LIBRA coin, these crashes show common problems: huge insider holdings, unclear teams, and poor liquidity protections. For the crypto community, the lesson is simple: hype doesn’t mean a project will last. Case Studies: 2025’s Biggest Rugs and Fast Crashes YZY (Kanye West/ Ye) Launched on August 21, Kanye West’s YZY coin is the latest in the series of celebrity coins in 2025. The Solana-based coin tied to Ye’s Yeezy brand soared nearly 1,400% in its first hour. It hit $3.16. Within 24 hours, it crashed below $0.83, later touching $0.44, erasing up to 90% from its peak value. Over 51,000 traders reportedly lost $75 million, while a handful of wallets captured outsized insider gains. On-chain data revealed wallet clustering and concentrated insider exits. The hype of a Yeezy-linked token lasted hours before unraveling into one of Solana’s fastest crashes. TRUMP (Donald Trump) Backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the TRUMP meme coin launched on January 18, 2025. It launched with a $1.2 price on the eve of the presidential inauguration. It peaked at an all-time high of $75 on January 19. By April, its price had sunk to $7, down by approximately 90%…
T
$0.01673
-0.29%
U
$0.018064
-5.22%
TRUMP
$8.542
+0.11%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:44
Dalintis
Market Bull Eye Immediate Target At $0.34
The post Market Bull Eye Immediate Target At $0.34 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DEFI
$0.001708
+0.52%
TOKEN
$0.01352
-1.24%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:43
Dalintis
Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Gains 10% as Oracle Partnership Fuels AI Growth
TLDR Oracle’s CEO Safra Catz announced $455 billion in contracted sales, with forecasts showing cloud revenue growing from $18B to $144B by fiscal 2029 Palantir stock rose 9.82% this week driven by AI sector optimism and Oracle’s partnership benefits Oracle signed four multibillion-dollar contracts in Q1, with several more expected as AI demand surges Palantir’s [...] The post Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Gains 10% as Oracle Partnership Fuels AI Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORE
$0.08844
-2.27%
CLOUD
$0.12638
+1.47%
AI
$0.1363
-8.27%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:43
Dalintis
It’s Aaron Judge Vs. Cal Raleigh For The American League MVP Award
The post It’s Aaron Judge Vs. Cal Raleigh For The American League MVP Award appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The American League MVP race is a battle between two sluggers. Aaron Judge has been the most productive overall hitter in the game, but Cal Raleigh is putting up unprecedented numbers for a catcher. How they finish the final two weeks of the season could determine who takes home the award. Here’s where they stand as they round the final turn of the 2025 campaign. Aaron Judge Judge spent the last week rearranging the New York Yankees franchise leaderboard for career home runs. He passed Yogi Berra (358) and Joe DiMaggio (361) to move into third place behind only Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Lou Gehrig—impressive company indeed. Berra, DiMaggio, and Mantle won three MVPs each, and Judge can match them by earning the honor this season. He previously won it in 2022 and 2024. By nearly any measure, he has been the best hitter in baseball this year once again. He leads MLB in all three triple-slash categories with a .323/.444/.673 batting line, as well 7.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version). He also paces the AL in walks (106) and runs scored (120). As great as he has been, there are more nits to pick than there were when he won his previous two MVPs. While he has hit better than anyone else in the game, he’s slightly down from his previous peaks. His ridiculous 205 OPS+ indicates his overall offense has been 105% better than the league average, but he posted a 225 OPS+ last season. With 47 home runs and 15 games to play, he won’t reach the 62…
HONOR
$0.933
-4.01%
T
$0.01673
-0.29%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.04%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:42
Dalintis
Adobe stock whipsaws despite initial earnings rally
The post Adobe stock whipsaws despite initial earnings rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adobe stock fails to hold on to gains from initial earnings rally. Markets mixed as poor economic data from the University of Michigan makes rounds. Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Consumer Expectations for September miss consensus. AI-inflected revenue at Adobe reaches $5 billion ARR during Q3. Adobe (ADBE) sank 1% lower on Friday morning despite rallying 3.5% higher in the premarket following Thursday’s post-market earnings release. Then Adobe stock recovered to even just before lunchtime in New York, and uncertainty seems to be the vibe at the end of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is trading down 0.4% on Friday after triumphing over other indices to rise 1.4% on Thursday to all-time highs. In a mirror image, the NASDAQ Composite has gained 0.4% midway through Friday’s session. The market is somewhat ruffled by poor US economic data out on Friday. Preliminary Michigan Consumer Expectations and Consumer Sentiment indices both missed the consensus market for September, and the preliminary September University of Michigan 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectation rose from 3.5% to 3.9%. FXStreet Economic Calendar / September 12, 2025 Adobe stock news The graphic design software company is not showing any wear from artificial intelligence or worrisome competition from newly public Figma (FIG), a company it tried and failed to buy for $20 billion back in late 2022. Adobe earned $5.31 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter on $5.99 billion in revenue. The EPS figure beat the Wall Street consensus by $0.13 or 2.5%. Revenue rose nearly 11% YoY, beating the consensus by $80 million. Management pushed up full-year 2025 revenue guidance midpoint by $110 million to $23.68 million. Full-year guidance for adjusted EPS of $20.83 was also $0.25 above the consensus. The market initially appeared to rise due to Adobe touting that the quarter…
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
COM
$0.017381
+2.53%
AI
$0.1363
-8.27%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:39
Dalintis
Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett
Layer Brett, priced at $0.0055 in presale, fuses meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. This ERC-20 token aims to disrupt […] The post Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$3.0304
+1.27%
TOKEN
$0.01352
-1.24%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/13 23:37
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking