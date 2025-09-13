2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns

With the indications of slowdown in traditional market giants, traders are more and more considering the use of cutting-edge technology to offer improved decision-making tools. Next, there is the project Enter Ozak AI, which is a blockchain-based application that effectively combines artificial intelligence with decentralization of infrastructure to offer real-time market predictions and insights. With [...] The post Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/14
US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator – Details

The Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts has announced the confiscation of nearly $600,000 in USDT from Iranian national Mohammad Abedini. Concurrently, US authorities are also seeking the civil forfeiture of the seized crypto assets. Related Reading: A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode Abedini Faces US Case […]
2025/09/14
3 Cybersecurity Challenges to Solve Before Drone Delivery

Whether you're excited for delivery drones or think they're dystopian, companies like Amazon continue experimenting with them. Before they can be widely used, however, they must solve cybersecurity issues, including challenges in attack detection, insufficient security, and long cybersecurity processes.
2025/09/14
Old Guard Stalls in SEC Limbo; Digitap Crypto Bank Soars Past $150K

XRP, SOL, and ETH ETFs, for instance, have been stalled by the SEC, leading to much confusion in a market […] The post Old Guard Stalls in SEC Limbo; Digitap Crypto Bank Soars Past $150K appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/14
Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook

The post Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold rebounds after weak UoM sentiment and soft jobs data boost rate cut bets. Payroll revision and rising Jobless Claims outweigh steady inflation prints earlier in the week. Geopolitical tensions and looming 25 bps Fed cut keep safe-haven demand strong ahead of September SEP. Gold prices rise over 0.44% during Friday’s North American session as weaker than expected jobs market data increased the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates next week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,649 after hitting a daily low of $3,630. Bullion rises on weak Consumer Sentiment, Jobless Claims boost Fed easing bets The week ended with a softer than expected University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment for September, while 5-Year inflation expectations surged. Friday’s data along with Tuesday’s -911K payroll revision, and an increase in people filing for unemployment benefits in the US, outweighed inflation data released during the week. The data has cemented the case for the first rate cut to come next week at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 17. Three weeks ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech opened the door for interest rate adjustments while acknowledging that the labor market was cooling faster than expected. Next week, the Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points and clarify future policy through the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Geopolitical tensions are supporting higher Gold prices. US President Donald Trump said that he is running out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened to impose “very hard” sanctions on the country. Daily market movers: Gold remains underpinned despite rising US yields The UoM Consumer Sentiment poll showed that Americans are growing less optimistic about the economy, as the Consumer Sentiment Index dipped from 58.2 to 55.4. Inflation…
2025/09/14
BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Real reviews of BlockDAG’s X10 miners and a $405M presale prove it’s more than hype. With 3M+ mobile users and 312K holders, BlockDAG is crypto’s fastest-growing project.
2025/09/14
Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar toward record highs

Linea jumped to $0.027, up by 30% from its lowest level this week. This jump brought its market capitalization to over $418 million.
2025/09/14
Wall Street is booming, but most Americans still feel like the economy is in a recession

Wall Street just wrapped a record-smashing week. Stocks are riding high, and corporate earnings are beating expectations. Every company tied to anything remotely related to AI is swimming in cash. Analysts are hiking price targets almost every other day. Interest rates, while still high, are easing. But if you talk to anyone on Main Street, […]
2025/09/13
GBC Mining Cloud Platform Enables DOGE Investors to Earn Up to $195 Daily Profits Without Hardware Investment

GBC Mining offers DOGE holders cloud mining contracts with no hardware required, up to $195 daily profits, instant $20 signup bonus, and nine flexible investment tiers.
2025/09/13
Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

The post Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 18:10 The market has entered a new era where the gap between hype and utility determines survival. In 2025, four projects are commanding headlines: BlockchainFX ($BFX), BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet. Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has shown that those who moved early on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or even Dogecoin walked away with generational wealth. With presales heating up, investors are staring at the same kind of turning point. The challenge is identifying which project is the next true 1000x play — and the answer lies in BlockchainFX. 1. BlockchainFX: The Trading Super App With 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is building what competitors can’t: a crypto trading super app that merges 500+ assets into one seamless platform. Unlike exchanges that only offer crypto pairs, BlockchainFX lets users move from Bitcoin to gold, from meme coins to stocks, in seconds. The app already has thousands of daily users, millions in trading volume, and security audits to back its claims. The presale is nearing its climax. More than $7.2 million has been raised and nearly nine thousand investors have joined at $0.023 per token, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. That’s a built-in 117% return before trading even begins. Add the BLOCK30 bonus code, which gifts 30% extra tokens to early buyers, and the deal becomes impossible to ignore. BlockchainFX rewards don’t end with the presale. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily to the community in $BFX and USDT. That means your tokens are not just sitting in a wallet — they’re working, compounding, and creating passive income streams that can scale into tens of thousands of dollars annually. Consider the numbers. A $5,000 investment at presale with the…
2025/09/13
