2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner

Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner

The post Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. IOTA Miner reports XRP and BTC users saw portfolio gains of up to 30%, boosting passive income appeal. Summary IOTA Miner users report up to 30% portfolio growth as XRP and BTC cloud mining delivers massive passive income. UK-based IOTA Miner helps 9m+ users turn crypto into steady yields with secure, green-powered cloud mining. With no hardware needed, IOTA Miner credits profits to accounts, making crypto income simple and accessible. As the crypto market gains momentum, investors are increasingly looking for reliable ways to enhance the value of their digital assets. Today, IOTA Miner, a leading UK-based cloud mining platform, announced that XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) holders using its services have seen their portfolio value rise by up to 30%. This milestone highlights IOTA Miner’s growing role as a trusted partner for both newcomers and experienced investors seeking stable passive income in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining: Turning passive assets into active gains Traditional trading requires constant monitoring and market timing, which can be overwhelming for everyday investors. By contrast, IOTA Miner’s cloud mining system allows users to put their crypto holdings to work automatically. Without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise, investors simply rent computing power through the platform. Mining profits are generated daily and credited directly to the user’s account, creating a steady stream of passive income. Why investors choose IOTA Miner Proven Growth: XRP and BTC users report up to 30% portfolio growth through cloud mining contracts. Accessibility: Ideal for beginners with no mining experience, while offering advanced options for professionals. Sustainability: Operations are powered by renewable energy sources, reducing environmental impact. Global Trust: Founded in 2018, IOTA Miner has served over 9…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:14
xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup

xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup

BitcoinWorld xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation often clashes with market realities, a significant development from xAI, Elon Musk‘s ambitious AI venture, has sent ripples across the tech landscape. The company, which aims to understand the true nature of the universe through AI, has reportedly initiated substantial AI layoffs, impacting a considerable portion of its data annotation team. For anyone invested in the future of AI, from cryptocurrency enthusiasts tracking blockchain-powered AI projects to industry veterans, this news signals a potentially pivotal shift in how AI models like Grok are developed and refined. What Happened at xAI? A Closer Look at the Layoffs Reports from Business Insider, citing internal messages, reveal that xAI laid off approximately 500 team members on a recent Friday night. These cuts represent about one-third of the company’s 1,500-person data annotation team. This team plays a crucial role in the AI development pipeline, responsible for labeling and preparing the vast datasets essential for training sophisticated AI models, including xAI‘s conversational chatbot, Grok. The internal communications reportedly outlined an immediate "strategic pivot" for the company. Instead of maintaining a broad focus on general AI tutor roles, xAI is now set to "accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors." Consequently, many generalist positions were deemed redundant, leading to the unfortunate conclusion of employment for those affected. This decision, while impacting a significant number of individuals, is framed by xAI as a necessary step to sharpen its focus and optimize its resources. The company, in a statement on X (the social network also owned by Elon Musk), affirmed its commitment to "immediately surge our Specialist AI tutor team by 10x," indicating an aggressive hiring push in specialized areas. This suggests a re-evaluation of the skills most critical for advancing its core AI objectives. The "Strategic Pivot": Why the Shift from Generalists to Specialists? The move from generalist to specialist AI tutors is more than just a restructuring; it’s a strategic reorientation that reflects a deeper understanding of advanced AI development needs. Generalist AI tutors often handle a wide range of tasks, from basic data labeling to simple conversational feedback. While essential in the early stages of model training, their broad skill set may become less critical as models mature and require more nuanced, domain-specific expertise. xAI‘s pivot towards "Specialist AI tutors" indicates a demand for highly skilled individuals in specific fields. The company explicitly mentioned hiring across domains such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), finance, medicine, and safety. This specialization is crucial for several reasons: Enhanced Accuracy: Specialists can provide higher-quality, more accurate data annotations and feedback within their domain, leading to more robust and reliable AI models. Nuanced Understanding: Complex topics require an AI to grasp subtle meanings and context. Specialists are better equipped to guide AI in these areas. Safety and Ethics: In sensitive fields like medicine or safety, expert human oversight is paramount to prevent AI from generating harmful or inaccurate information. Competitive Edge: Developing highly specialized AI capabilities could give xAI a distinct advantage over competitors who might still rely on more generalized training approaches. This shift underscores a growing trend in the AI industry: as foundational models become more capable, the focus moves to fine-tuning them for specific, high-value applications that require deep subject matter expertise. It’s about moving from broad strokes to precision engineering in AI development. Impact on Grok‘s Development: What Does This Mean for xAI‘s Chatbot? Grok, xAI‘s unique and often irreverent AI chatbot, is at the heart of the company’s ambitions. Trained on real-time data from X, Grok aims to provide a distinct perspective compared to other leading AI models. The data annotation team is fundamental to Grok‘s learning process, ensuring the AI correctly interprets and generates responses based on human feedback. The shift to specialist AI tutors is likely intended to elevate Grok‘s capabilities in specific, high-demand areas. Instead of general knowledge, Grok might be trained to become exceptionally proficient in fields like scientific research, financial analysis, or medical diagnostics. This could mean: Deeper Domain Knowledge: Grok could develop a more profound understanding and generate more authoritative responses in specialized subjects. Reduced Hallucinations: With expert-curated data, the risk of Grok generating factually incorrect or nonsensical information in critical areas might decrease. Tailored Applications: The enhanced specialization could pave the way for Grok to be deployed in specific industry applications, offering expert-level assistance. Faster Iteration on Complex Tasks: By focusing resources on specialist feedback, xAI might accelerate the development of Grok‘s ability to handle complex, multi-step reasoning in niche areas. While the immediate impact of AI layoffs can be challenging, the long-term vision appears to be about creating a more precise, powerful, and specialized version of Grok, aligning with Elon Musk‘s often ambitious and disruptive approach to technology. Elon Musk‘s Vision for AI: Beyond the Headlines Elon Musk has long been a prominent, and often controversial, figure in the AI space. His involvement with OpenAI (which he co-founded before departing) and his subsequent launch of xAI underscore his deep conviction about the transformative, and potentially perilous, nature of artificial intelligence. His stated goal for xAI is to "understand the true nature of the universe" – an aspiration far grander than simply building another chatbot. Musk’s vision for xAI is inextricably linked to his other ventures. The real-time data from X (formerly Twitter) provides Grok with a unique training dataset, reflecting current events and human discourse as they unfold. This integration is a strategic advantage, aiming to give Grok an edge in understanding contemporary human interactions and information flow. His emphasis on "specialist" AI tutors also aligns with his broader philosophy of pushing boundaries and focusing on areas where AI can achieve unprecedented breakthroughs. Whether it’s self-driving cars at Tesla or advanced robotics, Musk consistently champions specialized AI that can perform complex tasks with high precision. These AI layoffs, while difficult, can be viewed through the lens of Musk’s relentless pursuit of efficiency and focused innovation, even if it means drastic structural changes within his AI startups. A Broader Trend? AI Layoffs in the Tech Landscape While xAI‘s announcement is significant, it’s important to view these AI layoffs within the broader context of the tech industry. The past few years have seen a volatile job market, with many tech giants and AI startups undergoing restructuring. The AI sector, despite its rapid growth, is not immune to these trends. Several factors contribute to this dynamic environment: Intense Competition: The race for AI supremacy is fierce, with companies constantly vying for talent and technological advantage. This can lead to rapid shifts in strategy and resource allocation. Maturing Technology: As AI models become more sophisticated, the nature of the work required to train and maintain them evolves. Early-stage data collection and annotation might give way to more specialized fine-tuning and validation. Economic Pressures: Global economic uncertainties can lead companies, even well-funded ones like xAI, to optimize operational costs and streamline their workforce. Focus on ROI: Investors and companies are increasingly scrutinizing the return on investment for large-scale AI projects, pushing for more efficient development pipelines. The move towards specialist roles at xAI could signal a broader industry trend where the demand for generic AI labor decreases, while highly specialized AI engineering, research, and tutoring roles become even more coveted. This creates both challenges for those in generalist roles and significant opportunities for individuals with niche expertise. The Future of AI Work: Specialist Tutors and Data Annotation The restructuring at xAI highlights a fascinating evolution in the AI job market. The traditional model of large-scale data annotation teams performing repetitive labeling tasks is likely to transform. As AI itself becomes better at automating some of these basic annotation tasks, human input will shift towards more complex, interpretive, and ethical oversight roles. The "Specialist AI tutor" role, as envisioned by xAI, represents the vanguard of this new workforce. These individuals are not just labeling data; they are actively teaching and refining AI models, guiding them through complex reasoning, ethical dilemmas, and domain-specific nuances. This demands a higher level of cognitive skill, critical thinking, and subject matter expertise. For aspiring professionals in the AI field, this signals a need for continuous learning and specialization. Generic programming skills might need to be augmented with deep knowledge in areas like natural language processing ethics, advanced machine learning algorithms, or specific scientific disciplines. The future of data annotation and AI tutoring will be less about quantity and more about quality, precision, and expert guidance. Challenges and Opportunities for xAI: Navigating the Competitive Arena This strategic pivot comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities for xAI. On the one hand, reducing a significant portion of its workforce can impact morale and create short-term disruptions. Integrating a new, highly specialized team while maintaining continuity in Grok‘s development will require careful management. However, the opportunities are substantial: Enhanced Focus: By concentrating resources on specialist expertise, xAI can potentially accelerate its progress in developing highly advanced, domain-specific AI capabilities. Competitive Differentiation: A truly specialized Grok could stand out in a crowded market dominated by more general-purpose AI models. Efficiency Gains: Streamlining the workforce and focusing on high-impact roles could lead to more efficient resource allocation and faster innovation cycles. Attracting Top Talent: The promise of working on cutting-edge, specialized AI problems under the leadership of Elon Musk could attract top-tier talent to fill the new specialist roles. Ultimately, this move by xAI reflects the high-stakes nature of the AI race. Companies must constantly adapt, innovate, and make difficult strategic decisions to stay ahead. The success of this pivot will depend on xAI‘s ability to effectively integrate its new specialist team and translate their expertise into tangible improvements for Grok and its broader AI mission. Conclusion: What’s Next for xAI and the AI Sector? The reported AI layoffs at xAI mark a significant moment for Elon Musk‘s ambitious venture. This strategic pivot from generalist to specialist AI tutors underscores a maturing AI industry where precision, domain expertise, and efficiency are becoming paramount. While such changes invariably bring challenges for affected employees, xAI‘s move signals a clear intent to sharpen Grok‘s capabilities and accelerate its path toward more sophisticated, specialized AI applications. This development serves as a powerful reminder that even in the most innovative sectors like AI, adaptability and strategic foresight are crucial for long-term success, shaping the future of AI startups and the entire tech ecosystem. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:10
SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway

SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway

TLDR: The Shibarium tracker used bridge funds to acquire 4.6M BONE and briefly gain validator control before chain security was locked. 224.57 ETH and 92.6B SHIB were drained but validator-held BONE remains locked and cannot be withdrawn. Ten of twelve validator keys were compromised while K9 Finance and Unification validators refused to sign malicious state. [...] The post SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/14 00:09
Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

But where do those returns hide in 2025? Do the legends still lead, Shiba Inu with its early rocket-ship days, […] The post Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 00:09
Momentum fades below 21-day SMA

Momentum fades below 21-day SMA

The post Momentum fades below 21-day SMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI trims intraday gains after facing resistance at the 21-day SMA. Technical resistance remains firm, with price action capped near $63.50 and momentum indicators signaling subdued trend strength. Immediate support rests at $61.50; a break lower could expose $60.50–59.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil reversed course during the American session on Friday, paring intraday gains after hitting a daily high of $63.69. The US benchmark faced renewed selling pressure as bears defended the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a level that has repeatedly capped upside momentum in recent days. At the time of writing, WTI is changing hands near $62.30, still up nearly 0.50% on the day. The failure to break above the 21-day SMA reflects cautious sentiment as demand signals weaken. In the US, the latest weekly data showed gasoline demand slipping while inventories held stubbornly high, underscoring softer consumption trends. At the same time, inflation readings remain sticky, raising concerns that higher fuel costs could further restrain household spending. On the supply side, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global Oil markets could shift into surplus in the second half of 2025, driven by OPEC+ production returning to the market. This combination of fragile demand and rising supply is keeping traders reluctant to place aggressive bets. On the geopolitical front, traders continue to monitor Russian supply risks following reports of infrastructure vulnerabilities, while speculation about renewed sanctions on energy exports lingers in the background. The European Commission is preparing to present its 19th package of sanctions against Russia next Wednesday. In parallel, the United States has stepped up calls on G7 and EU partners to impose tariffs on China and India over their continued purchases of discounted Russian crude. From a technical standpoint, WTI faces stiff resistance at $63.50 resistance zone, anchored by the 21-day SMA.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:09
OpenAI plans to spend $300 billion on cloud computing starting 2027

OpenAI plans to spend $300 billion on cloud computing starting 2027

Oracle’s stock exploded this week because OpenAI is throwing down billions like it’s nothing. The artificial intelligence company, which has been reshaping the tech scene since 2022, is the reason Oracle just had its biggest single-day jump in over three decades, as Cryptopolitan previously reported. The company revealed that it locked in four multibillion-dollar contracts this quarter, and one of them is with OpenAI, which plans to build 4.5 gigawatts of U.S. data center capacity using Oracle’s cloud. That’s enough juice to power a small country. OpenAI is planning to dump $300 billion into computing power starting in 2027, over a five-year span. That number was confirmed just days after Oracle filed with the SEC about a $30 billion cloud deal set to kick off in two years. Oracle gets a boost, Microsoft and Broadcom cash in too A week before Oracle’s earnings came out, Broadcom’s stock jumped 10 percent. Why? It signed a $10 billion chip deal with a customer analysts said was OpenAI. No surprise there. Microsoft, meanwhile, has been tied to OpenAI for six years, ever since it pumped $13 billion into the company. It still runs most of OpenAI’s workloads on Azure. Then there’s Nvidia. The entire reason it’s now the most valuable company on the planet is because its chips run OpenAI’s large language models. That’s where all the AI magic happens. These four companies (Oracle, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia) have added over $4.5 trillion to their market value since OpenAI dropped ChatGPT in late 2022. That’s why the Nasdaq and S&P 500 just closed out at record highs. But not everyone’s thrilled. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson told CNBC, “While we love ChatGPT, OpenAI is still a not-for-profit limited in its ability to raise capital.” Gil isn’t just guessing. He was deep into Oracle’s numbers when the stock popped 36 percent on Wednesday. That was the company’s biggest gain since 1992. But it didn’t last. The stock dropped 6 percent the next day and 5 percent more on Friday. Oracle’s backlog, which is money it hasn’t collected yet, jumped 359 percent year-over-year to $455 billion. Gil pointed out that more than 90 percent of that number came from one customer — OpenAI. He said that kind of concentration “significantly reduces” excitement. Altman signs checks, investors start asking questions Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, isn’t slowing down. He’s spending billions across the board. Besides Oracle, OpenAI also signed big cloud deals with Google and CoreWeave. And it plans to invest $19 billion into Stargate, a U.S. infrastructure project backed by the Trump administration. Stargate is a partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. On top of that, SoftBank is leading a $40 billion funding round for OpenAI. “Sam Altman has the gumption to sign very large checks without needing to worry about whether those can ever be cashed,” Gil said. The spending is huge, but OpenAI isn’t making a profit. Not even close. Still, revenue is climbing fast. OpenAI hit $10 billion in annual recurring revenue in June. CNBC says that number could hit $125 billion by 2029. The company is also restructuring. This week, it said it’s moving toward becoming a public benefit corporation. Its nonprofit parent will still oversee things and hold more than $100 billion in equity. The goal is to finish the restructure by the end of the year so OpenAI can lock in the full $40 billion from the latest round. Oracle nearly joined the trillion-dollar club because of all this. Its market cap hit $930 billion on Wednesday but fell back to $830 billion by Friday. Byron Deeter from Bessemer Venture Partners is still not sold. He told CNBC’s Money Movers, “Two days ago, we all thought Oracle was essentially nowhere in AI. They announce this mega-deal, people think they’re the next great hyperscaler, and I don’t buy that part.” Byron said Oracle is still behind Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in cloud. He called them a “B-level hyperscaler” and said they don’t have strong positions in chips or software. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:09
Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?

Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?

Recent forecasts for Hedera’s cryptocurrency, HBAR, suggest a solid potential for price escalation, hinging on favorable technical indicators. This optimism is tied to its crypto ETF being slated for listing on the DTCC platform, alongside ETFs for XRP by Canary and Solana by Fidelity.Continue Reading:Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:08
Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar

Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar

The post Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linea’s price surged over 20% on Saturday as investors capitalized on its post-airdrop dip, pushing its market cap above $418 million. The rebound comes amid a dramatic rise in ecosystem metrics, with total value locked (TVL) hitting a record high of $1.94 billion, driven by key dApps like Aave. Linea (LINEA) is positioning itself to become a dominant force in DeFi, with stablecoin inflows and decentralized exchange volume both showing impressive growth. The Consensys-created layer-2 network could be entering the markup phase of the Wyckoff Theory, signaling further potential gains. Summary Linea price jumped as the total value locked in the network jumped to $1.94 billion. The DEX volume has jumped to $1.97 billion this month so far. Data shows that the amount of stablecoins in the network jumped to a record high. Can Linea position itself as the leading L2 by TVL? Linea jumped to $0.027, up by 30% from its lowest level this week. This jump brought its market capitalization to over $418 million.  Linea price rose as key metrics on its ecosystem jumped to a record high, a sign of its improving ecosystem. Its total value locked jumped to over $1.94 billion, much higher than the year-to-date low of $147 million.  Aave (AAVE), the biggest player in decentralized finance, has led this growth. Its TVL soared to over $1.1 billion, while its 24-hour fees in the network jumped to over $90,000. The other top dApps in the network are Renzo, Etherex, and Euler. This growth aligns with Linea’s goal of becoming the biggest layer-2 in terms of DeFi TVL. To achieve that goal, it will need to pass Base and Arbitrum, which have $7 billion and $4 billion in assets.  2026 Goal: Linea positions itself as the leading L2 by TVL and as the premier destination for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:05
Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times

Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times

The post Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Maboundou Kone of Team Cote d’Ivoire, Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia and Audrey Leduc of Team Canada compete during the Women’s 100 Metres Heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Julien Alfred continues to maintain her dominance at Tokyo’s National Stadium. The reigning Olympic Champion cruised through the fourth round of the women’s 100-meter heats with ease, clocking the fastest time of the day. Alfred, eyeing her first 100-meter world title, posted a time of 10.93, followed by Great Britain’s Daryll Neita with one-tenth of a second difference, running the second fastest time in 10.94 World leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States, aiming to maintain her unbeaten 100-meter streak, secured a comfortable win as well with a sub-11 performance in the first round of heats in 10.99. The current world champion, Sha’Carri Richardson, qualified for the next round as the fifth-fastest qualifier in 11.03 seconds. Richardson’s time helped her register her fastest time of the season, but she is expected to cut more than two-tenths of her season’s best to defend her title on Sunday evening. Overall, the U.S. team will bring tough competition to the blocks, with four sprinters advancing to the semi-finals, including world champion Twanisha Terry, who posted the 8th overall ranking in 11.06, and 28-year-old Kayla White. ForbesShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World ChampionshipsBy Katelyn Hutchison Notably, Tina Clayton emerged as the fastest Jamaican in 11.01, followed by her teammate Shericka Jackson, who posted a time of 11.04. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look forward to one more podium finish before retirement, running a time of 11.09 to advance to the semi-finals. So far, the 2025 season…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 13, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Osborne Computer Corp. Declares Bankruptcy in 1983 , New York Chosen as US Capital in 1788 , Super Mario Bros. Game Released in 1985 , and we present you with these top quality stories. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/14 00:02
