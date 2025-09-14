2025-09-16 Tuesday

Traders Pass on Solana Long Trigger To Load Up On ETH L2 Layer Brett Before Possible 15,000% Gains

The Solana (SOL) long trigger has caught the eye of technical analysts, but retail traders seem less interested. Instead of waiting for another 20% move on SOL, many are shifting focus to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin tipped for up to 15,000% returns. The move highlights a broader rotation in [...] The post Traders Pass on Solana Long Trigger To Load Up On ETH L2 Layer Brett Before Possible 15,000% Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/14 00:23
Solana Breakout Sparks Altcoin Frenzy – Why Snorter Token Could Be the Next Big Presale

Solana is back in the headlines, and for good reason. The price has surged 19.4% in a week, hitting $244 […] The post Solana Breakout Sparks Altcoin Frenzy – Why Snorter Token Could Be the Next Big Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 00:22
Tesla sees 18% jump this month following a proposed $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk

Tesla and Micron are running hot as the S&P 500 locks in another record, ending the week at 6,600.21. That move followed higher unemployment claims and a drop in wholesale prices, pushing traders to fully expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next week. The index rose 1.6% this week. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 00:22
BONE Price Surges 40% After Shibarium Flash Loan Exploit

The post BONE Price Surges 40% After Shibarium Flash Loan Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, Shibarium, was hit by a coordinated exploit that saw an attacker use a flash loan to gain control over a validator, drain assets from its bridge and trigger a temporary shutdown of staking operations. The attacker, according to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, bought 4.6 million BONE, the governance token of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, using a flash loan. The attacker then gained access to validator signing keys to achieve the majority validator power. With that power, the attacker signed a fraudulent network state and siphoned assets from the Shibarium bridge, which connects it to the Ethereum network. Since the BONE is still staked and subject to an unstaking delay, the funds remain locked, giving developers a narrow window to respond and freeze the funds, Dhariya said. The Shibarium team has now paused all stake and unstake functionality, moved remaining funds into a hardware wallet protected by a 6-of-9 multisig setup and launched an internal investigation. It’s still unclear whether the breach stemmed from a compromised server or a developer machine. While total losses haven’t been advanced, transaction data suggests they’re near $3 million. The team is working with security firms Hexens, Seal 911 and PeckShield, and has alerted law enforcement. But developers also extended a peace offering to the attacker. “Authorities have been contacted. However, we are open to negotiating in good faith with the attacker: if the funds are returned, we will not press any charges and are willing to consider a small bounty,” Dhariya wrote on X. The price of BONE jumped immediately after the attack and at one point saw its value more than double, before a correction saw it move to a gain of around 40% since the exploit. SHIB is up more than 8%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/bone-price-surges-40-after-shibarium-flash-loan-exploit
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:22
Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets

TLDR Massachusetts claims Kalshi’s event contracts are similar to illegal sports betting. Kalshi argues it operates under federal oversight by the CFTC. The lawsuit seeks to prevent Kalshi from offering sports events in Massachusetts. Kalshi faces growing legal challenges across multiple states over prediction markets. Kalshi, the prediction market platform, is facing a lawsuit filed [...] The post Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 00:19
Main Street still feels like a recession even as Wall Street breaks records

The post Main Street still feels like a recession even as Wall Street breaks records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street just wrapped a record-smashing week. Stocks are riding high, and corporate earnings are beating expectations. Every company tied to anything remotely related to AI is swimming in cash. Analysts are hiking price targets almost every other day. Interest rates, while still high, are easing. But if you talk to anyone on Main Street, it doesn’t feel like a recovery, it feels like a recession. According to Semafor, Liz Hoffman called it a “vibe-spansion.” She said during Joe Biden’s presidency, people felt worse than the numbers showed a “vibecession.” Now, under Donald Trump, businesses are charging forward with confidence while households are dragging behind. Investors are optimistic. Consumers are drained. The job market is starting to weaken, inflation is stuck, and purchasing power hasn’t caught up. Trump pushes tariffs while sentiment tanks The market exploded after Trump returned to office last November. The rally was fueled by hope, especially from voters who believed he could steer the economy. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index shot up with the S&P. But then February came. Trump began pushing his “Liberation Day” tariff plans again, and sentiment collapsed. By April and May, that same index dropped to 52.2, a number not seen since inflation peaked in 2022. By Friday, sentiment was back at that low point. Americans aren’t buying into the optimism on TV. Yahoo Finance’s Emma Ockerman reported that 65% of Americans now think unemployment will rise in the next 12 months. The last time that many people felt this uncertain was during the Great Recession. A separate study said most people don’t think they’ll be able to get another job if they lose the one they have. Trump’s trade policies are still on everyone’s mind. Joanne Hsu from the University of Michigan said 60% of those interviewed mentioned tariffs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:18
A Circular Economy And The Four Archetypes Of Bitcoiners

The post A Circular Economy And The Four Archetypes Of Bitcoiners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A few years ago, I made an unlikely bet: to build a Bitcoin circular economy in the heart of a fishing village in Brazil’s Northeast. No venture capitalists, no “crypto,” no empty promises. Only nodes, satoshis, in‑person education and plenty of sidewalk conversations.  That is how Praia Bitcoin Jericoacoara was born: a radical experiment in financial sovereignty built with open source tools and feet in the sand. In four years at Praia Bitcoin Jericoacoara, we turned a beach town into a living Bitcoin classroom: We onboarded families, shopkeepers and street vendors; taught self‑custody in small groups; installed reliable Lightning routes and point‑of‑sale tools; ran social programs paid in sats; and hosted meetups that made Bitcoin part of daily life. Living on the Bitcoin standard, I began to see what is really happening at the technological edge.  In August 2025, I published four short articles on X. Different in form and tone, they converged on the same question: What role should Bitcoin play, and what role should we play in building it? They came in fours: a field report on our work with the Bitcoin Community Bank in Jericoacoara a critique of bitcoin maximalism’s rigidity a diplomatic letter inviting Bhutan’s prime minister to consider the satoshi as a unit of account, and a public appeal to keep Bitcoin a peer‑to‑peer cash system.  What they share is the desire to align practice, theory, and a future‑facing vision. In the first piece, I shared the challenges and lessons from a real experiment: building a Bitcoin‑based circular economy in Northeast Brazil. Inspired by Bitcoin Beach in El Salvador, we rooted the Jericoacoara project in education, inclusion and local infrastructure. We installed servers, onboarded merchants and neighbors, created social programs and sought institutional recognition as a Community Bitcoin Bank. We were rejected by the local…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:16
Solana (SOL) Has the Perfect Recipe for a Massive Rally, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan

Just like Bitcoin and Ethereum before it, Solana's recipe of ETFs plus corporate treasuries may fuel an epic Q4 surge.
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 00:16
32x Potential: Don’t Miss 5x Tokens at $0.0012 in APC Presale Amid Ripple and Stellar Hype Among Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now

What would you do if a single move today could turn spare change into a fortune tomorrow? While Ripple (XRP) is holding strong near the $3 mark with analysts calling for a $5 Christmas run, and Stellar (XLM) is charging forward with its Protocol 23 upgrade to push toward $0.50, another name is shaking the entire […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:15
What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch

The post What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images Boxing superstars Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford are set to face off Saturday, Sept. 13, in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Here’s what to know about the historic matchup, including the start time and how to watch tonight. Mexican boxing legend Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is up against undefeated Crawford, one of the most accomplished American boxers in the modern era. During yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-in, both fighters clocked in at 167.5 pounds. According to Yahoo Sports, Crawford has jumped three weight classes to compete in this super middleweight bout. Canelo holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts. Crawford, meanwhile, has won all of his fights in each of the past five years. The two fighters are battling for all four major super middleweight world titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, PredictionBy Josh Katzowitz “This fight for me is big,” Alvarez said at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.” “This is a massive fight,” Crawford added. “It’s talked about all over the world right now.” In addition to the headline event between Canelo and Crawford, tonight’s main fight card is packed with heavy hitters and rising stars. Irish boxer Callum Walsh is taking on undefeated Fernando Vargas Jr. in a super welterweight bout at 154 pounds. Christian Mbilli, the current WBC interim super middleweight champion, will face Lester Martinez in a title defense at 168 pounds. In another featured bout, undefeated lightweight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:15
