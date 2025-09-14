What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch
The post What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images Boxing superstars Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford are set to face off Saturday, Sept. 13, in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Here’s what to know about the historic matchup, including the start time and how to watch tonight. Mexican boxing legend Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is up against undefeated Crawford, one of the most accomplished American boxers in the modern era. During yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-in, both fighters clocked in at 167.5 pounds. According to Yahoo Sports, Crawford has jumped three weight classes to compete in this super middleweight bout. Canelo holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts. Crawford, meanwhile, has won all of his fights in each of the past five years. The two fighters are battling for all four major super middleweight world titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, PredictionBy Josh Katzowitz “This fight for me is big,” Alvarez said at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.” “This is a massive fight,” Crawford added. “It’s talked about all over the world right now.” In addition to the headline event between Canelo and Crawford, tonight’s main fight card is packed with heavy hitters and rising stars. Irish boxer Callum Walsh is taking on undefeated Fernando Vargas Jr. in a super welterweight bout at 154 pounds. Christian Mbilli, the current WBC interim super middleweight champion, will face Lester Martinez in a title defense at 168 pounds. In another featured bout, undefeated lightweight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:15