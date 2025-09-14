MEXC birža
Bitcoin Dominates Long-Term Returns Over Traditional Assets
Bitcoin outperforms gold and stocks with 80% average annual returns over a decade. Analysts see Bitcoin as the strongest response to currency devaluation, not a mere investment.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:07
Tesla and Micron are rallying into overbought zones with S&P at all-time high
Tesla and Micron are running hot as the S&P 500 locks in another record, ending the week at 6,600.21. That move followed higher unemployment claims and a drop in wholesale prices, pushing traders to fully expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next week. The index rose 1.6% this week. But that rally has shoved certain stocks into overbought territory, and two of the loudest names on that list are Tesla and Micron. Data from CNBC flags S&P 500 names with gains above 5% and relative strength indexes (RSI) over 70. That threshold is where traders usually get twitchy, anything above 70 often signals too much buying too fast. Micron now holds an RSI of 81.2, while Tesla is sitting at 75.6. That makes both stocks extremely vulnerable to sudden reversals, especially if investors decide to cash out. Micron hits 2020-level gains as analysts raise targets Micron's stock surged 20% this week, the biggest five-day jump for the chipmaker since March 2020. That move followed a price target upgrade by Citi on Thursday, which bumped their estimate to $175, an 11% gain from Friday's close. In a note, Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote: "Micron will report F4Q25 results on September 23 after market close. We expect the company to report in-line results and guide well above consensus driven by higher DRAM and NAND sales and pricing. We believe the continued memory upturn is being driven by limited production and better than expected demand, particularly from the data center end market (55% of Micron revenue)." Micron's gains were not isolated. The rally was part of a wider $14 trillion rise across equities since April. But its extreme RSI shows it may be peaking, at least for now. Traders holding these gains might book profits ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:03
How BlockDAG's X Series Miners Power the $405M Crypto Network Built for Real Utility
While most crypto presales focus on future promises and vague roadmaps, BlockDAG has taken a very different route, delivering real […]
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:00
Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?
Large language models (LLMs) have played a pivotal role in the significant growth witnessed by GenAI. But LLMs come with a number of built-in issues that act as a damper on the universal adoption of the technology. This is where the move to SLMs or small language models makes eminent sense. These need to conform to a much smaller number of parameters than in the case of LLMs. They are able to run admirably on devices with lesser processing power.
Hackernoon
2025/09/14 01:00
September 2025's Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now, Don't Miss These Early Opportunities
Discover the best crypto presale to buy now in September 2025. BlockDAG leads with $405M raised, while Pepenode, Maxi Doge, and Wall Street Pepe fuel investor buzz.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:00
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-161.1K to $-173.7K
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:57
Chainlink Partners with Polymarket to Accelerate $100B Network of Oracle Ecosystem
Key Takeaways: Chainlink implements its oracle technology in a decentralized mode in the prediction markets of Polymarket on Polygon to enhance accuracy and resolution time. The collaboration decreases the use
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/14 00:54
ShibaSwap Just Leveled Up: Shiba Inu Ecosystem Announces New DEX Upgrade
The Shiba Inu ecosystem has announced a new upgrade for the ShibaSwap DEX, introducing enhanced user interaction and swap features. For context, the official X account of the Shiba Inu ecosystem posted on Friday that ShibaSwap has "just leveled up." For the uninitiated, ShibaSwap is the decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which allows users to swap and stake SHIB, LEASH, and other ERC-20 tokens.
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/14 00:54
Polymarket And Kalshi Prepare Billions In New Funding Rounds
Key Highlights Polymarket valuation could hit $10B with fresh investor deals Kalshi nears $5B funding milestone with Robinhood partnership Coinbase explores entering prediction markets as competition grows Polymarket Pushes Toward $10B Valuation Forecasting platforms Polymarket and Kalshi are drawing massive attention from investors as they prepare for new funding rounds that could catapult their valuations into the billions. According to The Information and Business Insider, both platforms are in advanced talks with major backers. Polymarket is reportedly entertaining offers valuing the company at up to $9 billion, with at least one investor considering a $10 billion deal. Such a valuation would mark a dramatic leap from its previous round, underscoring surging interest in the prediction market sector. Polymarket gained popularity amid betting on the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Source: Token Terminal Notably, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund is among Polymarket's investors. The platform has also struck a partnership with X (formerly Twitter), becoming its official forecasting partner — a move that further strengthens its mainstream reach. Kalshi Gains Momentum With $5B Deal Kalshi, which operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market in the United States, is reportedly close to finalizing a funding deal worth $5 billion. Just a few months ago, the platform's valuation stood at $2 billion, highlighting rapid growth. Backed by Paradigm and Sequoia Capital, Kalshi has also entered a strategic partnership with Robinhood, giving it access to millions of retail investors. Trading Volumes Cool Off But Competition Heats Up Despite heightened investor interest, both platforms saw trading activity decline in August 2025. Polymarket's volumes slipped to $1 billion, while Kalshi's fell to $875 million. Still, the broader market is becoming increasingly competitive. Coinbase is reportedly exploring its own prediction platform, while Crypto.com and Underdog have already launched services across 16 U.S. states. With investor money pouring in and new…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:53
Ethereum Price Prediction Points Higher Yet Market Consensus Suggests Rollblock Offers A Sharper ROI
The Ethereum price prediction continues to point higher, fueled by regulatory clarity and upcoming network upgrades.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/14 00:52
