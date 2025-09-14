MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Why Ondo (ONDO) Could Be the Next Big Crypto Goldmine
CaptainAltcoin's team just released a deep-dive video asking a big question: could ONDO Finance become the next breakout star of the real-world asset (RWA) revolution? The video takes viewers through what RWAs are, how ONDO's products work, and the key partnerships and catalysts that might drive its next rally. Here's a closer look at the
REAL
$0.06282
-0.50%
DEEP
$0.133638
-0.57%
ONDO
$1.04512
+1.85%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:30
The $405M Crypto That Skipped Token2049 to Own the Spotlight: BlockDAG's Deployment Event Scheduled for October
In an industry where delay and overpromise are often the norm, BlockDAG has chosen a different path, one that combines precise execution with bold independence. That commitment is now culminating in a major milestone: the upcoming BlockDAG Deployment Event in Singapore. This self-hosted flagship event replaces Token2049, not as a fallback but as a statement. […]
MAJOR
$0.15988
-0.17%
NOT
$0.001871
+1.02%
NOW
$0.00593
+1.54%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:23
From Stadiums to Blockchains: How BlockDAG's $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream
While most crypto projects struggle to break out of the digital echo chamber, BlockDAG is scoring real-world wins in front of live audiences. Through exclusive partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), the $405 million presale juggernaut has embedded blockchain utility into the heart of professional sports. This […]
REAL
$0.06282
-0.50%
ECHO
$0.03967
+2.79%
PRO
$0.7058
-0.99%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:19
Circle Enables AI Agents to Pay for Online Services Using USDC
The post Circle Enables AI Agents to Pay for Online Services Using USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Circle's wallets now work with the x402 protocol for automated on-chain payments. The system allows AI agents to pay for API services with USDC without human help. This creates new pay-per-use monetization models for developers and online services. Circle Internet Financial has unveiled a new integration that allows artificial intelligence agents to pay for online services autonomously. The development, announced on Sept. 12, combines the firm's wallet infrastructure with a new payment protocol to facilitate automated transactions using USD Coin USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.19 B Vol. 24h: $11.16 B . According to the company blog post, the system is built on Coinbase's x402 protocol, an open standard that reactivates the long-dormant HTTP 402 "Payment Required" status code. This technology enables web services to request an on-chain payment before fulfilling a data request, opening up new possibilities for API monetization. The new model allows an AI agent to complete a transaction without any human intervention. For example, an agent needing a wallet risk report from a paywalled API can automatically pay the small fee in USDC to receive the data, streamlining the entire process into one programmatic flow. A New Model for Machine-to-Machine Commerce This integration paves the way for new pay-per-use business models for developers and online platforms. Instead of relying on traditional subscriptions, services can now charge small amounts for individual API calls, making microtransactions a more viable option for monetizing digital resources. The system utilizes Circle's Developer-Controlled Wallets, which are managed through an API and secured with multi-party computation (MPC) technology to protect private keys. This allows the AI agent to manage funds and authorize payments without directly handling sensitive credentials. To demonstrate the functionality, Circle developed a sample application using the Langchain framework and OpenAI's GPT-4o mini model. In the demonstration,…
B
$0.53445
+0.61%
MORE
$0.08847
-2.24%
CAP
$0.15518
+0.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:17
Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale
Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
PUSH
$0.03591
+0.75%
WHY
$0.00000003108
-9.80%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:15
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Live On-Chain
Key Takeaways: In collaboration with Chainlink and Sei, the US Commerce Department will provide official macroeconomic data on-chain in real-time. This integration removes the data latency and allows real-time access The post Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Live On-Chain appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
SEI
$0.3186
+0.12%
REAL
$0.06282
-0.50%
LIVE
$0.01816
-1.89%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/14 01:14
What Nethermind Builds
Let's take a closer look at what the respected Ethereum R&D team has been building.
D
$0.03398
-1.64%
TAKE
$0.18326
+3.93%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:14
OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring
TLDR OpenAI's nonprofit secures a $100B stake in the for-profit company under new restructuring terms. Microsoft continues as OpenAI's key partner, ensuring ongoing access to its AI technology. The agreement allows OpenAI to attract investments while maintaining its nonprofit mission. Elon Musk files a lawsuit challenging OpenAI's shift from nonprofit control to a more corporate [...] The post OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORE
$0.08847
-2.24%
ELON
$0.00000010129
-0.64%
MISSION
$0.00001191
+8.86%
Coincentral
2025/09/14 01:13
Ledger Launches Mobile App for Enterprise Clients
The post Ledger Launches Mobile App for Enterprise Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ledger has launched the Enterprise Mobile App so institutional clients can approve transactions remotely. The application pairs exclusively with the Ledger Stax hardware device via Bluetooth. It uses Clear Signing on the Stax's secure screen to prevent users from signing malicious contracts. Hardware wallet maker Ledger has released a new mobile application aimed at its institutional clients. The app allows administrators and operators to securely manage and approve digital asset transactions from anywhere, removing the need to be tied to a desktop computer. The Ledger Enterprise Mobile App is designed to streamline approval workflows for time-sensitive operations. According to a blog post published by Ledger on Sept. 12, the new app provides a mobile-centric experience that pairs with its Ledger Stax device to offer convenience and robust security for professional asset managers. Securing Transactions with Clear Signing A core feature of the new application is its implementation of the Clear Signing initiative. This technology addresses the risks associated with "blind signing," a common attack vector where users authorize a transaction without seeing its full details in an easily understandable format. The request is sent to the Ledger Stax via Bluetooth when a transaction needs approval. The details are then displayed in a human-readable format on the Stax's secure touchscreen. This process ensures that what a user sees on the screen is exactly what they are authorizing, a principle often called "what you see is what you sign". A Multi-Layered Security Model Ledger states that the system remains secure even if a user's mobile phone is compromised. The Ledger Stax establishes a double-authenticated secure channel directly with the Hardware Security Module (HSM), which holds the master key to sign transactions. This architecture ensures that the data displayed on the hardware device reliably represents the transaction that will be processed.…
MOBILE
$0.0003489
-2.56%
COM
$0.017388
+2.57%
SIGN
$0.07447
-0.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:11
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG's Capital Raise and Tapzi's Gaming Push
Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG's Capital Raise and Tapzi's Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06282
-0.50%
PUSH
$0.03591
+0.75%
FUTURE
$0.12635
-5.06%
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:10
Populiarios naujienos
Abu Dhabi's ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking