What It Was Like Without A Fed

The post What It Was Like Without A Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Girard’s Bank, Philadelphia (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images It was only a golden era. American growth and opportunity in times like 1836-61 and 1865-1913—and even, sure enough, 1811-12—was epic. Robert L. Bartley, the supply-side god who ran the Wall Street Journal editorial page in the 1980s, in his 1992 memoir The Seven Fat Years had a Martian type into a handheld to get economic data. Bartley couldn’t get straight answers from typical economists. “How was the recovery in the 1980s,” he’d ask, and get something like, “taking into account slack, growth under Reagan lagged that of Carter and latter Ford and peaked for the long term in 1973,” etc. So in his book, he pretended he had a completely neutral third party, a Martian, and asked it, to get answers straight up. Let’s do it ourselves. “Martian, what was annual average growth from 1836-61?” ****4.28 percent**** “Martian, what was average annual growth from 1865-1913?” ****3.71 percent**** “Martian, what was annual growth from 1811-1812?” ****3.99 percent**** This is fun! The United States had nothing resembling a Federal Reserve or a central bank (or a serious war) in these date ranges. The First and Second Banks of the United States, congressionally chartered institutors resembling modern central banks, existed from 1791-1811 and 1816-36. And by the way, growth was plenty passable under their runs—largely, it must be noted, because these banks had expiration dates. They were to run for twenty years and twenty years only. The nation knew that central/government banks even when they existed were not permanent, and it acted accordingly by growing. When America lacked a central bank, it did simply great. Great, great, great. You can quibble, as you should, with GDP as a measure, but as a proxy, it works. Growth was wonderful when the United…