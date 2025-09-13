2025-09-16 Tuesday

What It Was Like Without A Fed

The post What It Was Like Without A Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Girard’s Bank, Philadelphia (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images It was only a golden era. American growth and opportunity in times like 1836-61 and 1865-1913—and even, sure enough, 1811-12—was epic. Robert L. Bartley, the supply-side god who ran the Wall Street Journal editorial page in the 1980s, in his 1992 memoir The Seven Fat Years had a Martian type into a handheld to get economic data. Bartley couldn’t get straight answers from typical economists. “How was the recovery in the 1980s,” he’d ask, and get something like, “taking into account slack, growth under Reagan lagged that of Carter and latter Ford and peaked for the long term in 1973,” etc. So in his book, he pretended he had a completely neutral third party, a Martian, and asked it, to get answers straight up. Let’s do it ourselves. “Martian, what was annual average growth from 1836-61?” ****4.28 percent**** “Martian, what was average annual growth from 1865-1913?” ****3.71 percent**** “Martian, what was annual growth from 1811-1812?” ****3.99 percent**** This is fun! The United States had nothing resembling a Federal Reserve or a central bank (or a serious war) in these date ranges. The First and Second Banks of the United States, congressionally chartered institutors resembling modern central banks, existed from 1791-1811 and 1816-36. And by the way, growth was plenty passable under their runs—largely, it must be noted, because these banks had expiration dates. They were to run for twenty years and twenty years only. The nation knew that central/government banks even when they existed were not permanent, and it acted accordingly by growing. When America lacked a central bank, it did simply great. Great, great, great. You can quibble, as you should, with GDP as a measure, but as a proxy, it works. Growth was wonderful when the United…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:36
How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream

The post How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. While most crypto projects struggle to break out of the digital echo chamber, BlockDAG is scoring real-world wins in front of live audiences. Through exclusive partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), the $405 million presale juggernaut has embedded blockchain utility into the heart of professional sports. This isn’t just another sponsorship deal, it’s the beginning of a cultural crossover. Fans aren’t just watching games; they’re owning NFTs, engaging with players through blockchain-based polls, and accessing behind-the-scenes content via BDAG’s growing ecosystem. These integrations show that BlockDAG is more than a token, it’s a full-scale technology suite designed for mainstream utility. As the project nears deployment, its presence across stadiums, screens, and social feeds proves one thing: crypto isn’t coming, it’s already here, and BlockDAG is leading the charge. Sports Meet Blockchain: The Vision Behind the Partnerships The sports world isn’t just about games, it’s about passion, identity, and community. BlockDAG’s alliance with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket) is a clear signal that crypto adoption doesn’t have to be confined to exchanges and wallets. These partnerships represent a bold leap from presale buzz to mainstream visibility, offering a proof-of-concept for how blockchain can empower fan engagement and ownership. Rather than sponsoring in name only, BlockDAG has embedded its ecosystem into the operational and fan experience of both teams. This isn’t a marketing gimmick, it’s a fully-fledged product showcase, where NFTs, fan coins, and community features are seamlessly integrated into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:34
Bitcoin sluit CME gap van $117K: wat betekent dit voor de koers?

Bitcoin beweegt dit weekend nauwelijks en schommelt rond de slotprijs van vrijdag. Toch is er één opvallende ontwikkeling: de veelbesproken CME gap op $117.000 is eindelijk gesloten. Daarmee valt er weer een stukje puzzel op z’n plek voor de technische handelaren die deze koersgaten nauwlettend in de gaten houden. Bitcoin... Het bericht Bitcoin sluit CME gap van $117K: wat betekent dit voor de koers? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:34
Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

The post Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF up 0.12% but trades below 20- and 50-day SMA confluence at 0.8019/23, keeping sellers in control. RSI bearish but flat, suggesting near-term consolidation unless breakout above 0.8000 or drop below 0.7900 occurs. Upside targets include 0.8025 and 100-day SMA at 0.8109; downside risks point to yearly low at 0.7872. USD/CHF advanced during the North American session, yet it remains consolidating at around the 0.7950-0.8000 range ahead of the next week Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The pair trades at 0.7966 up 0.12%. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook The USD/CHF daily chart shows that price action is poised to test yearly lows. Spot prices remain below the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) confluence at 0.8019/23, an indication that sellers remain in charge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but flatlined. This means that the USD/CHF could be directionless in the short-term, unless the pair clear key support/resistance levels. On the upside, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the next ceiling level would be 0.8025, before aiming towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8109. Conversely, a drop below 0.7900 would sponsor a test of the yearly low of 0.7872. USD/CHF Price Chart — Daily Swiss Franc Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.39% -0.41% 0.09% -1.46% -1.03% -0.28% EUR 0.17% -0.23% -0.14% 0.29% -1.29% -0.81% -0.11% GBP 0.39% 0.23% 0.00% 0.50% -1.06% -0.57% 0.16% JPY 0.41% 0.14% 0.00% 0.42% -1.10% -0.80% 0.17% CAD -0.09% -0.29% -0.50% -0.42% -1.45% -1.07% -0.34% AUD 1.46% 1.29% 1.06% 1.10% 1.45% 0.48% 1.24% NZD 1.03% 0.81% 0.57% 0.80% 1.07% -0.48% 0.75% CHF 0.28% 0.11% -0.16% -0.17% 0.34% -1.24% -0.75% The heat map…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:33
Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership

The post Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink price hit $25 on Sept 13, notching 15% weekly gains. Polymarket confirmed live Chainlink oracle integration on Polygon mainnet. Open interest slipped despite a 7% jump in trading volumes. Chainlink price grazed the $25 mark on Saturday, Sept 13, stretching weekly timeframe gains to 15%. The surge comes as Polymarket officially adopted Chainlink’s feed for the settlement of price-related wagers. Both entities confirmed the operational partnership in a Friday press release, stating the integration is live on the Polygon mainnet. According to the statement, the upgrade enables the creation of secure, real-time prediction markets across hundreds of crypto trading pairs. It also introduces the potential for Chainlink to settle markets involving subjective questions, reducing reliance on social voting mechanisms and easing resolution risk. “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled. When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.”  Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. By adopting Chainlink data streams, the integration allows for low-latency, verifiable price reports and automated on-chain settlement. This provides Polymarket with near-instantaneous resolution capabilities, particularly in cases involving deterministic outcomes, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum price predictions. The LINK price action reflected initial enthusiasm around this news on Friday, before momentum flash overheating signals. Coinglass’ derivatives data reinforces this narrative as Chainlink open interest held at $1.7 billion, down 0.02% intraday, even as trading volumes climbed 7.3%. This suggests the majority of the intraday speculative activity was from traders trimming down LINK futures positions, as market sentiment approaches euphoric peaks. LINK Price Forecast: Can Bulls Sustain Momentum Above $25? From a technical perspective, the daily Chainlink price chart shows a 15.9% rally…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:32
Polygon Expands POL Access in the Middle East Through Cypher Capital

Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions.   Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL.  The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major […] The post Polygon Expands POL Access in the Middle East Through Cypher Capital appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 01:30
XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Yet, Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, is the one garnering significant attention. Its presale is ongoing, with […] The post XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’ appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:30
Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

After banking those gains, a growing group is rotating again, moving from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto as […] The post Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:30
Snorter Token Presale Gains Momentum as Solana Breakout Signals New Altcoin Cycle

The post Snorter Token Presale Gains Momentum as Solana Breakout Signals New Altcoin Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 19:22 Solana’s breakout fuels altcoin hype as Snorter Token’s presale hits $3.8M, offering meme power with real trading utility. Solana is back in the headlines, and for good reason. The price has surged 19.4% in a week, hitting $244 for the first time in seven months. Big players like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries poured billions into Solana, signaling that institutional demand is heating up. Traders are already whispering about $300 targets. That kind of momentum tells us one thing: the market wants fresh stories, fresh tokens, and fresh opportunities. When appetite for meme coins and new projects returns, things can move fast. That’s where Snorter Token ($SNORT) steps in with its own brand of chaotic fun. Solana’s Rally Shows Altcoin Appetite is Alive The latest Solana rally isn’t just about charts. Galaxy Digital spent $1.16B scooping up nearly 5M $SOL in just three days. Forward Industries moved $1.65B into Solana’s ecosystem, showing how serious corporate players are about blockchain. Shorts worth $17M were wiped out as the rally gathered steam. Technicals back up the hype too, with Solana holding support at $218 and pushing against resistance at $244. Analysts now talk about $300 and beyond. When major institutions move in, retail investors follow the wave. That creates the perfect backdrop for the next best altcoins to shine. If Solana can attract billions, smaller tokens with strong community energy can also ride the momentum. That’s exactly where Snorter Token fits the story. What Snorter Token ($SNORT) is Building Snorter Token ($SNORT) isn’t just another meme coin with a funny name. It’s the backbone of Snorter Bot, a Telegram-native trading suite designed for Solana and Ethereum degens who thrive in fast-moving markets. Instead of juggling browser extensions and clunky dashboards, Snorter Token puts everything inside…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:30
Established Altcoins and the Rise of Pepeto

Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Etherum mainnet memecoin with working tools that isn’t on the big boards yet. Early buzz is building because it blends culture with utility, the mix that often leads the next alt season for readers hunting the best crypto to invest in 2025. The presale is live at $0.000000152 with more than $6,6M already raised.
Hackernoon2025/09/14 01:30
