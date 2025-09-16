2025-09-16 Tuesday

MetaMask has launched mUSD stablecoin

MetaMask has launched mUSD stablecoin

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask has launched MetaMask USD (mUSD), a native stablecoin integrated into the app. The new asset operates on the Ethereum and Linea networks, with Bridge acting as the issuer. The technical infrastructure is based on the M0 protocol. According to the developers, each mUSD is backed by the equivalent in US dollars — […] Сообщение MetaMask has launched mUSD stablecoin появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education

Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN's Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education

BitcoinWorld Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education The world of digital innovation is buzzing, and the United Nations is stepping up to lead the charge. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has unveiled an ambitious plan to launch a dedicated blockchain academy. This groundbreaking initiative aims to equip governments and public sector professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and other cutting-edge technologies. Imagine a future where public services are more efficient, transparent, and secure – that’s the compelling vision this academy seeks to realize for nations globally. What Will the UN’s Blockchain Academy Offer? This isn’t just another online course; it’s a specialized training hub designed for impact. Cointelegraph reported that the blockchain academy will provide in-depth education on how technologies like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can drive significant innovation within public administration. The programs are meticulously crafted to be highly practical, moving beyond theoretical concepts to focus on real-world applications and strategic implementation. Participants, ranging from policy makers to technical staff, will learn to identify critical opportunities, develop robust strategies, and implement solutions that harness the transformative power of these emerging tools. This comprehensive approach ensures that the training directly translates into tangible improvements in governance and public service delivery. Why is a Blockchain Academy Essential for Governments? Governments worldwide face increasingly complex challenges, from enhancing the transparency of public service delivery to combating corruption and fostering economic inclusion. Blockchain technology offers unique capabilities to address many of these pressing issues. For instance, its inherent transparency and immutability can significantly bolster supply chain integrity, secure land registries, streamline identity management systems, and even facilitate more efficient aid distribution. The UNDP recognizes that without specialized training, many nations, particularly developing ones, risk being left behind in this rapid technological revolution. Therefore, establishing a dedicated blockchain academy is a proactive and vital step to ensure inclusive digital transformation and empower governments to build more resilient and responsive societies. Unlocking Government Potential: Practical Applications The curriculum will extend far beyond just cryptocurrency, delving into broader, impactful applications of blockchain. Participants will explore how to implement: Smart Contracts: Automating legal agreements and regulatory compliance, reducing bureaucracy and human error. Decentralized Identity Systems: Enhancing citizen privacy and security while streamlining access to services. Supply Chain Traceability: Ensuring the authenticity and ethical sourcing of goods, crucial for industries from agriculture to pharmaceuticals. Secure Data Management: Leveraging blockchain’s cryptographic principles to protect sensitive government and citizen data. AI Integration: Analyzing vast datasets, often secured by blockchain, to inform policy decisions and predict future trends. These actionable insights will enable governments to build digital infrastructures that are not only efficient but also trustworthy and future-proof. The blockchain academy will serve as a catalyst for practical innovation, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world governance challenges. Navigating the Future: Curriculum and Challenges for the Blockchain Academy The holistic approach of the blockchain academy ensures that the training provided is comprehensive and forward-looking. However, while the potential is immense, launching and sustaining such an initiative is not without its hurdles. One primary challenge will be ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility, especially in regions with limited technological infrastructure and varying levels of digital literacy. Moreover, the rapidly changing nature of blockchain and AI means the curriculum must be constantly updated to remain relevant and cutting-edge. Nevertheless, the UNDP’s commitment signals a strong intent to overcome these obstacles, leveraging its extensive global network, deep expertise, and collaborative spirit. The success of the blockchain academy will ultimately depend on collaborative efforts between international bodies, national governments, local communities, and leading technology experts, fostering a shared vision for a digitally empowered world. A Vision for Global Digital Transformation The United Nations’ plan to launch a blockchain academy marks a pivotal and exciting moment in global digital governance. By providing specialized education on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and AI, the UNDP is not just offering training; it’s making a strategic investment in a more transparent, efficient, and equitable future for all. This initiative holds the profound promise of empowering governments to harness cutting-edge technologies, ultimately accelerating progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals worldwide. The journey has just begun, and the potential impact is truly transformative, setting a new benchmark for international collaboration in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main goal of the UN’s blockchain academy? The primary goal is to provide specialized education and training to governments and public sector professionals, enabling them to leverage blockchain and AI for innovation, transparency, and efficiency in public services. 2. Who is the target audience for this blockchain academy? The academy is designed for government officials, policymakers, technical staff, and other public sector professionals who wish to understand and implement emerging technologies like blockchain and AI. 3. What specific technologies will the academy focus on? While primarily a blockchain academy, it will also cover cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on their practical applications in governance, public administration, and sustainable development. 4. How will this initiative contribute to global development? By empowering governments with technological expertise, the academy aims to foster more transparent, efficient, and secure public services, ultimately accelerating progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 5. Are there any challenges anticipated for the blockchain academy? Yes, key challenges include ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility in diverse regions, adapting the curriculum to rapidly evolving technologies, and fostering effective collaboration among various stakeholders. If you found this insight into the UN’s pioneering blockchain academy initiative inspiring, consider sharing it with your network! Help spread the word about how technology can drive global progress by clicking your favorite social media share button below. Your support helps highlight crucial developments in the world of digital innovation. To learn more about the latest blockchain technology trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital transformation and its impact on global governance. This post Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Fidelity: 8.3 million Bitcoins expected to be illiquid by 2032

Fidelity: 8.3 million Bitcoins expected to be illiquid by 2032

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, asset management firm Fidelity stated that at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury company purchases, approximately 42% (or 8.3 million) of Bitcoin's circulating supply could be "illiquid" by 2032. Fidelity's report on Monday stated that the criterion for determining two groups of Bitcoin supply as illiquid is that the supply has increased every quarter or at least 90% of the time over the past four years. Based on this, Fidelity identified two groups: long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins, the latter of which has grown this year. Fidelity projects that by the end of 2025, the two will hold over 6 million Bitcoins, representing over 28% of all Bitcoins. Fidelity found that long-term Bitcoin holders (defined as those who haven't moved Bitcoin out of their wallets for at least seven years) have not seen a decrease in supply since 2016. The second group—publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins—has also generally maintained stable holdings, with only one supply decrease occurring in the second quarter of 2022.
BitMine’s Tom Lee Predicts ‘Monster’ Gains in Bitcoin and Ether on Fed Rate Cut

BitMine's Tom Lee Predicts 'Monster' Gains in Bitcoin and Ether on Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin and Ethereum could be on the verge of a dramatic rally if the Federal Reserve moves ahead with its long-anticipated rate cut this week, according to Tom Lee, chairman of Ethereum treasury BitMine. Speaking to CNBC, Lee said that digital assets stand out among sectors most sensitive to liquidity when central banks ease policy. He pointed to past episodes in Sept. 1998 and Sept. 2024, when the Fed shifted course, as his playbook. He predicted a “monster move” in Bitcoin and Ethereum specifically in the next three months. Policy Makers Poised to Lower Rates After Months on Hold The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting Tuesday, with a decision scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Markets expect a 25 basis point cut that would lower the federal funds rate to 4.00% to 4.25%, the first reduction of the year after months of holding steady at 4.25% to 4.50%. Expectations have been shaped by signs of a cooling US labor market, including slower job growth and an unemployment rate that climbed to 4.2% in July. Inflation, however, remains sticky at around 3%, pushed up by tariffs and other supply-side pressures. Trump Calls for Bigger Rate Cut, Raising Pressure Traders tracked by the CME FedWatch tool overwhelmingly anticipate a modest cut, though some see a slim chance of a deeper 50 basis point move. President Donald Trump has openly called for a larger reduction, adding political pressure to the Fed’s deliberations. Ahead of the announcement, markets were in wait-and-see mode. Asian equities climbed to new highs, while the dollar struggled to gain traction. Investors have already priced in a policy shift, with tech shares and crypto assets leading recent gains. Bitcoin last traded around $115,800, up 3.4% over the past week. Ethereum hovered near $4,528, gaining 5% in the same period. Both have been buoyed by optimism that cheaper liquidity will boost demand for risk assets. Crypto Positioned at the Center of Easing-Driven Surge Lee noted that besides tech and crypto, small caps and financial stocks also tend to benefit from rate cuts. However, he suggested Bitcoin and Ethereum could be the standout trades given their seasonal strength and sensitivity to monetary easing. For crypto investors, the prospect of easier liquidity has once again raised hopes of outsized gains after a volatile summer. A clear signal from the Fed on Wednesday could set the tone for global markets into year end, with Bitcoin and Ethereum positioned at the heart of the risk rally that Lee predicts
Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round

Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round

BitcoinWorld Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Exciting news is circulating in the cryptocurrency world as Senp, an innovative crypto wallet developer, has successfully secured a significant $4 million in a seed funding round. This substantial investment, spearheaded by industry giants Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap, marks a pivotal moment for the company. The capital infusion is specifically earmarked to accelerate the development of the Senp crypto wallet platform, promising enhanced features and a more robust user experience for digital asset holders. What Does This Funding Mean for the Senp Crypto Wallet? This $4 million investment is a powerful catalyst for Senp. Primarily, it will fuel the expansion and refinement of the Senp crypto wallet. The team plans to invest heavily in research and development, aiming to introduce cutting-edge functionalities that meet the evolving demands of the crypto community. Users can anticipate improvements in security protocols, ensuring their digital assets remain safe from emerging threats. Moreover, the funding will support efforts to enhance the wallet’s usability, making it more intuitive for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The commitment from such prominent investors signals strong confidence in Senp’s vision and its technological foundation. It allows Senp to scale its operations, recruit top talent, and accelerate its product roadmap. Ultimately, this means a more powerful and user-friendly Senp crypto wallet is on the horizon, ready to serve a growing global audience. Why Are Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap Investing in the Senp Crypto Wallet? The involvement of leading venture capital firms like Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap speaks volumes about Senp’s potential. Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, strategically backs projects that are critical to the future of the crypto economy. Their investment in the Senp crypto wallet suggests they see it as a key player in advancing secure and accessible digital asset management. Similarly, Lemniscap is a well-respected name in the blockchain investment space, known for identifying and nurturing promising startups. Their participation underscores the belief that Senp possesses the innovative technology and strategic direction to make a significant impact. These investments are not just about capital; they also bring invaluable industry expertise, networking opportunities, and validation that can propel Senp’s growth trajectory. Investors are increasingly looking for robust infrastructure solutions in the Web3 ecosystem. A secure and efficient crypto wallet is fundamental to widespread adoption. Senp’s ability to attract such high-profile backing highlights its strong position in this crucial segment of the market. What’s Next for the Senp Crypto Wallet and the Broader Ecosystem? Looking ahead, Senp plans to leverage this funding to push the boundaries of what a crypto wallet can offer. The company aims to integrate more decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, making it easier for users to interact with various protocols directly from their Senp crypto wallet. Expect enhancements in cross-chain compatibility, allowing seamless management of assets across different blockchain networks. Security remains a paramount concern in the crypto space. Senp will continue to prioritize advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and other robust security measures to protect user funds. Furthermore, a focus on user experience (UX) will drive new features, potentially including improved analytics, personalized dashboards, and streamlined transaction processes. The goal is to make managing digital assets as simple and secure as possible. This investment also reflects a broader trend: the continuous evolution of Web3 infrastructure. As more people enter the crypto world, the demand for reliable, secure, and user-friendly wallets like the Senp crypto wallet will only grow. Senp’s funding contributes to strengthening the overall ecosystem, fostering innovation, and building trust in digital asset management. In conclusion, Senp’s successful $4 million seed funding round, led by prominent investors Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap, marks a significant milestone. This investment is set to supercharge the development of the Senp crypto wallet, promising a future of enhanced security, improved user experience, and expanded functionalities. As the crypto landscape continues to mature, secure and innovative wallet solutions are more critical than ever, and Senp is now well-positioned to meet these evolving demands, contributing positively to the broader Web3 ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About Senp’s Funding What is Senp? Senp is a cryptocurrency wallet developer focused on creating secure and user-friendly platforms for managing digital assets. How much funding did Senp secure? Senp secured $4 million in a seed funding round. Who led the funding round for Senp? The funding round was led by two prominent investors: Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap. How will Senp use the $4 million investment? Senp plans to use the investment primarily to accelerate the development of its crypto wallet platform, focusing on enhanced security, improved user experience, and new features. Why is this funding important for the crypto wallet space? This funding highlights continued investor confidence in secure Web3 infrastructure and the growing demand for robust, user-friendly crypto wallet solutions. It allows Senp to innovate and contribute to the broader ecosystem. Did you find this update on Senp’s significant funding round insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest developments in crypto wallet innovation and Web3 investment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto wallet landscape’s institutional adoption. This post Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action

Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action

Three major European market regulators have warned that investors are not being adequately protected, citing serious shortcomings in the implementation of the European Union's cryptocurrency regulation, MiCA. A joint statement issued by France's financial markets authority, the AMF, Austria's FMA, and Italy's Consob stated that “large differences in how national authorities apply the law” were […] Continue Reading: Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action
Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin

Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin

Next Technology, a Nasdaq-listed firm that delivers AI-enabled software development services, has announced plans to solidify its position among global institutional bitcoin (BTC) investors. Based on a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company aims to raise $500 million for bitcoin shopping. According to data from Google Finance, the company’s stock has been on a massive downtrend. Within the past year, its NXTT has decreased from $4.80 to $0.14, representing a drop of over 97%. The latest decision to acquire more BTC has had no positive effect on the stock’s price. Thus, the firm aims to boost its BTC reserve as one way to regain its value in the market over time. $500M for BTC Shopping According to the company’s filing, it does not plan to raise all the funds at once or within a fixed period. Instead, it has a flexible timetable and plans to monitor market conditions before making any move. Next Technology explained in the prospectus: “We may from time to time, in one or more offerings at prices and on terms that we will determine at the time of each offering, sell common stock for an aggregate initial offering price of up to $500,000,000.” Furthermore, the company announced that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin or other strategic investments that complement the firm’s business strategy. At the time of writing, Next Technology holds 5,833 BTC worth over $670 million. Hence, it ranks as the world’s 15th largest corporate bitcoin investor, surpassing GameStop, Semler Scientific, and KindlyMD. Asian BTC Investors Rank High According to data from Bitcoin Treasures, approximately 190 companies have BTC on their balance sheet. They collectively hold 1,011,352 bitcoin, almost 5% of all bitcoins that will ever exist. With BTC trading around $116,000, these holdings are worth over $117 billion. About three Asian firms rank among the top 20 companies with the most bitcoin. These are Japanese-listed Metaplanet, which ranks sixth with 20,136 BTC holdings, China-based Cango Inc., which holds approximately 5,418 BTC, alongside Next Technology. Meanwhile, topping the list is the American business intelligence firm Strategy, which began purchasing BTC in 2020 and holds 638.985 BTC, representing over 63% of the global corporate bitcoin reserve. The post Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin appeared first on Cointab.
Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong

Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong

The post Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Asia 2025 after its stellar announcement of keynote by Eric Trump is set to deliver its most compelling speaker lineup yet, gathering regional leaders from government, finance, media, tech, and culture in the heart of Asia’s financial capital. Following a sold-out debut in 2024, Bitcoin Asia returns to Hong Kong and its Convention and …
American Express starts offering NFT travel stamps to customers as memorabilia

American Express starts offering NFT travel stamps to customers as memorabilia

American Express has started offering digital memorabilia to customers in the form of non-fungible token stamps issued on the Base blockchain. As of Sep. 16, American Express has officially unveiled the Amex Passport initiative, via which the payments giant will…
Bitcoin’s illiquid supply could hit 8.3M by 2032: Fidelity

Bitcoin's illiquid supply could hit 8.3M by 2032: Fidelity

Asset management firm Fidelity expects Bitcoin’s illiquid supply to exceed 6 million BTC by the end of 2025 amid strong buying from Bitcoin treasury companies. Around 42% of Bitcoin’s current circulating supply, or 8.3 million Bitcoin (BTC), could be “illiquid” by 2032 at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury firm buying, according to asset management firm Fidelity. In a report published on Monday, Fidelity identified two groups whose supply could be considered illiquid, with the criteria being that their Bitcoin supply has ticked up each quarter or at least 90% of the time for the last four years.Based on this, it found two cohorts: Long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly-traded companies with at least 1,000 Bitcoin, the latter of which have been growing this year. Read more
