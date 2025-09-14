MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
The Best Web3 Project Is A Super App: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Overshadow Hyperliquid And Chainlink
BlockchainFX surges past $7M presale, offering 10x more assets, high-yield staking & Visa card utility—emerging as crypto’s first super app.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:55
Watch Out: Details Emerge About New Stablecoin to Hit the Market That Are Causing Controversy
The post Watch Out: Details Emerge About New Stablecoin to Hit the Market That Are Causing Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to important information published on the official website of USAT, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin that Tether will issue exclusively for the US market, USAT is not insured by any government agency. The statement noted that USAT is not legal tender (under Title 31, Section 5103 of the United States Code) and is not issued, backed, endorsed, or guaranteed by the U.S. government. Furthermore, USAT is not subject to the safeguards of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), or any other government agency. Warning on the USAT official website. It was stated that the company is not the issuer of USAT, and the official issuer of the stablecoin will be Anchorage Digital Bank, NA. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, announced yesterday that it would introduce a new stablecoin, USAT, that would comply with US regulations. This sparked controversy, as Tether’s largest stablecoin, USDT, failed to comply with US regulations. Bo Hines, formerly the White House cryptocurrency advisor, was appointed to manage the USAT token. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-details-emerge-about-new-stablecoin-to-hit-the-market-that-are-causing-controversy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:52
BlockchainFX Is Poised For Another Price Jump As The Presale Skyrockets Beyond $7m: Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App
BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking rewards, Visa card, and super app features—making it a top crypto to buy now.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:51
BlockDAG Ships 19,000+ X Series Miners as $405M Presale Powers Global Mining Network
The post BlockDAG Ships 19,000+ X Series Miners as $405M Presale Powers Global Mining Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 20:00 With over 19,000 miners shipped and 3M mobile users, BlockDAG’s X Series delivers real mining utility and global reach. Discover why this $405M crypto is built for mass adoption. While most crypto presales focus on future promises and vague roadmaps, BlockDAG has taken a very different route, delivering real infrastructure before launch. At the center of this execution is the X Series mining lineup, a physical and digital mining ecosystem that anchors BlockDAG’s Proof-of-Work security model. From plug-and-play ASIC rigs to the accessible X1 mobile app, BlockDAG is building a crypto economy where users don’t just invest, they participate. The vision has already resonated globally. With over 19,000 X Series miners sold and over 3 million mobile miners actively using the X1 app, BlockDAG isn’t waiting for Mainnet to deliver value. It’s already giving its community the tools to earn, mine, and grow. The Full X Series: From Your Pocket to the Power Grid The BlockDAG X Series includes a mining solution for every type of user, from curious first-time participants to veteran miners with high-capacity setups. It starts with the X1, a cloud-based mobile mining app that’s seen more than 2.5 million downloads worldwide. Designed to mine BDAG coins from a smartphone, the X1 makes entry into mining frictionless and reward-driven. Users can accumulate tokens ahead of launch, with future integration into the live network once Mainnet goes live. Then comes the hardware range: the X10, X30, and X100. All three use custom ASIC chipsets engineered specifically for DAG mining, ensuring energy-efficient, high-performance output with minimal noise and compact design. The goal? To take mining out of garages and server rooms and put it into homes and workspaces without complexity or chaos. Each device also comes with clearly defined earning potential. Based…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:51
New Brazil Crypto Tax Could Hurt Small Investors
The post New Brazil Crypto Tax Could Hurt Small Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s Congress is currently debating a provisional measure that could potentially transform crypto taxation in the country—and not necessarily for the better. If passed, the reform would place a flat 17.5% tax on all crypto gains, however large or small. According to Fabio Plein, Coinbase’s Regional Director for the Americas, the proposed measure would represent a significant setback for retail and small-scale investors. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individuals stand to gain. What is Provisional Measure 1303/25? In June, Brazil’s federal government enacted Provisional Measure 1303/25 to simplify the tax treatment of various financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies. Sponsored Sponsored This new provisional measure allows the Brazilian government to replace its current progressive crypto tax system with a flat 17.5% rate. This change temporarily abolishes the previous tiered structure, taxing gains at 15% to 22.5% depending on size. In addition, the measure erases the existing exemption for all crypto transactions worth under R$35,000, or roughly $6,500. It also standardizes the tax treatment of crypto assets, regardless of where they are held. The flat rate applies equally to self-custody wallets and offshore accounts. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but governments are coming for your crypto gains. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 17.5% tax on all profits🇵🇹 Portugal: 28% tax introduced🇬🇧 UK: Allowance slashed in half Retail investors had a gray zone.That era is closing fast. pic.twitter.com/KRkhpw0VPO — PrimeX BTC (@PrimeXBitcoin) August 25, 2025 The government enacted this measure to address significant revenue shortfalls and help meet its fiscal target. This legislation directly responded to a previous political setback where Congress had overturned the government’s attempt to increase the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF). By introducing this new tax, Brazil aims to offset lost revenue and achieve its goal of a zero deficit in 2025. However, the measure’s future is not yet certain. Congress will soon vote…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:50
Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks
TLDR Farcaster introduces token and trade alerts for Base and Solana blockchains. Users can set custom price alerts for real-time trading updates. Track traders’ activities and get instant notifications on Farcaster. Farcaster combines social networking with live crypto asset monitoring. Farcaster has introduced new token and trade alert features for the Base and Solana blockchains. [...] The post Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/14 01:49
Best 8 Crypto PR Agencies to Boost Visibility in LATAM
Discover the 8 best crypto PR agencies for Latin America. Compare services, strengths, and strategies to boost visibility in the LATAM market.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/14 01:48
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!
Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:45
Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT
The post Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market nears the final quarter of 2025, investors are shifting focus away from Bitcoin and Ethereum and towards new projects. One name that has been gaining traction is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is a promising DeFi protocol that aims to reshape the lending and borrowing market. Mutuum Finance presale is currently in Phase 6 and is valued at $0.035. The project has over $15.63 million in total funds raised and over 16,240 token holders. Aside from Mutuum Finance (MUTM), older altcoins like Cardano (ADA) are also in the spotlight with ongoing ecosystem expansion and long-term development. Mutuum Finance is carving a niche for itself among more established competitors. Cardano Price & Outlook Cardano (ADA) is trading at around $0.8863. Cardano has been trading below $1, ranging from around $0.87–$0.90, with relatively low trading volume but continued interest from long-term investors. Some analysts see $1 as a close resistance that, once broken, can lead to further upside towards $1.10–$1.30, especially if ADA’s network updates and staking figures get further focus. In the meantime, as the crypto sentiment shifts, newer DeFi projects like Mutuum Finance are capturing investors’ attention alongside Cardano’s development. Mutuum Finance Presale Mutuum Finance is already in presale phase 6 where the token can be purchased at a price of $0.035. The project has already gathered over 16,240 token holders and has already raised over $15.63 million. FOMO is catching on rapidly. Early birds will be gaining life-changing returns. Defining the Future of DeFi Mutuum Finance will be leading the way when DeFi takes center stage. It is accessible to retail investors and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance is taking huge strides with its novel smart contract concept and focus on security and scalability. Mutuum Finance also introduced a $100,000 giveaway where 10 users are to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:42
Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback
TLDR Polymarket’s valuation jumps to $10B following a strategic funding round and regulatory approval. U.S. operations resume after Polymarket secures CFTC approval and acquires QCX in September 2025. Donald Trump Jr.’s board appointment signals Polymarket’s strong U.S. comeback plans. Polymarket’s blockchain platform offers real-time forecasting on global events, attracting global investors. Polymarket is preparing for [...] The post Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/14 01:40
