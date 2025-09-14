2025-09-16 Tuesday

CryptoAppsy Enhances Real-Time Trading Ease

CryptoAppsy Enhances Real-Time Trading Ease

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, keeping traders on their toes. CryptoAppsy steps in as a lightweight yet powerful app offering both iOS and Android users access to critical market data without the hassle of account creation.
Dogecoin & BNB Surge as BTC and ETH Hit Monthly Highs — Could Altcoins Lead the Next Leg Up?

Dogecoin & BNB Surge as BTC and ETH Hit Monthly Highs — Could Altcoins Lead the Next Leg Up?

Dogecoin and BNB are making significant moves as Bitcoin and Ethereum reach new monthly peaks. This could signal a bigger shift in the crypto market. Is this the moment where altcoins take the lead? Readers will discover which digital currencies are poised for growth and might shape the next phase of the crypto surge. Dogecoin Stays Hot, Eyes Next Big Move Source: tradingview  Dogecoin is currently priced between twenty-one and twenty-four cents. The coin has shown strong growth, jumping by nearly forty percent in just a week. It's been climbing for the past six months, soaring over seventy-eight percent. For Dogecoin to keep this momentum, it needs to break the twenty-five cent mark, its nearest hurdle. If it manages to surpass this, it could aim for a rise towards twenty-seven cents, which would be an extra ten percent boost. However, if the price drops, the coin might find support at twenty cents. Dogecoin's recent performance suggests it might still have room to grow, but it faces challenges along the way. BNB Price on the Rise: Eyeing New Heights? Source: tradingview  BNB is trading between around $850 and $900, showing a significant upward trend. It's moving steadily, gaining over 10% in the past week and more than 55% in the last six months. The next resistance level is close to $910, and if BNB breaks through, it could aim for near $960. This potential rise suggests a growth of about 7% to 12% beyond the nearest barrier. With strong support near $820, BNB enjoys a positive outlook, bolstered by increasing momentum. This trend hints at even higher targets in the future if current patterns hold. Conclusion The recent rise in BTC and ETH has sparked interest in altcoins like Dogecoin and BNB. Both DOGE and BNB have shown strong potential during the current market surge. Their growth may indicate a broader move in the cryptocurrency market. If BTC and ETH continue to perform well, DOGE and BNB could lead the way for other altcoins. This momentum suggests that the market is ripe for further gains across various coins. The performance of these altcoins will be crucial in determining the next trends in the crypto space. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Texas passes rules temporarily disconnecting major data centers from power grid

Texas passes rules temporarily disconnecting major data centers from power grid

U.S. policymakers are eyeing a tougher tactic to curb the surge in Big Tech's electricity use. During grid emergencies, large data centers could be temporarily disconnected so homes and hospitals stay powered. Texas acted first. In June, following the deadly 2021 winter freeze that left dozens dead, lawmakers told regulators to craft rules requiring utilities
Blockstream Warns of Scammers Using Phishing Emails Targeting Users

Blockstream Warns of Scammers Using Phishing Emails Targeting Users

Blockstream, an infrastructure and hardware wallet provider, issued a warning about a new email phishing campaign attempting to target Blockstream Jade hardware wallet users. The company confirmed on Friday that it never sends firmware files through email and said that no data has been compromised in the attack. Phishing attacks are designed to steal crypto and sensitive user information through seemingly legitimate communication. According to Blockstream, the email featured a simple message directing users to download the latest version of Blockstream Jade wallet firmware by clicking on a link, which was malicious. Source: Blockstream Phishing scams cost crypto users over $12 million in August and affected over 15,000 victims — a 67% increase from July, according to anti-scam service Scam Sniffer. As phishing campaigns and other crypto scams increase in complexity and diversity, crypto users must exercise a heightened sense of awareness and take online safety measures to protect their funds and sensitive information from theft. Related: Crypto thefts hit $163M in August as hackers shift strategy Staying safe amid a rising threat landscape Crypto users lost over $3.1 billion due to scams and hacks in the first half of 2025, a sharp rise from 2024, according to a report from blockchain security firm Hacken. Phishing scams are designed to catch users off guard by cloaking malicious links designed to steal data in messages disguised to look like they are from reputable crypto companies. Typically, this involves a customer service email sent to the target warning of an imminent account closure, theft, cybersecurity breach or some other issue, and demanding a user's private keys or passwords to fix the problem. Users can avoid phishing scams by double-checking URL addresses to ensure that websites are legitimate.  Scammers will often create URLs that are nearly identical to legitimate crypto websites, with one…
Polymarket Set For $10 Billion Valuation As US Relaunch Nears – Report

Polymarket Set For $10 Billion Valuation As US Relaunch Nears – Report

According to the latest reports, crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for a new funding round that could see its valuation rise to $10 billion. This move to raise additional capital comes as the company prepares to relaunch in the United States. On September 3, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed on the social media platform
BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Are you worried you might miss the next millionaire-making token? The rush for the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is heating up, and three projects—BlockchainFX ($BFX), BlockDAG ($BDAG), and Tapzi ($TAPZI)—are dominating headlines. Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming early adopters into future crypto millionaires. BlockchainFX has already raised $7.2 million and hit $0.023 per token, climbing steadily toward its confirmed $0.05 launch price. Every Monday, prices rise again, tightening the window for entry. History proves that early presales—like Ethereum at $0.75 or Polygon under a cent—turned small buyers into legends. The regret of missing those chances is clear. The urgency now lies in not letting BlockchainFX be the one that got away. Secure your $BFX today and claim a 30% bonus with BLOCK30—before the next price hike locks you out. Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is the Best Presale Crypto 2025 for Passive Income and Explosive ROI BlockchainFX is more than hype—it's a live super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one revenue engine. Unlike typical presales, BFX is already generating millions in daily trading volume and redistributes 70% of trading fees back to holders in USDT, creating one of the strongest crypto passive income models today. Holders report 4–7% daily returns, with annual APYs up to 90%, even before public listing. From $0.01 to $0.023 in just weeks, BFX is surging ahead. With its $0.05 launch confirmed, projections place post-launch prices at $0.10–$0.25, with long-term valuations above $1. That means a $5,000 presale buy could turn into $200,000+ at peak targets—exactly the kind of story crypto regret is made of if you wait too long. With Founder's Club tiers, BFX Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal), and…
Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap Unleashes Powerful Multi-Chain Trading Upgrade

Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap Unleashes Powerful Multi-Chain Trading Upgrade

Shiba Inu's marketing lead, Lucie, announced that new features are set to expand the Shib Ecosystem, with ShibaSwap at the center of this transformation. The latest upgrade extends the platform across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and additional networks. This step transforms ShibaSwap into a multi-chain trading venue, eliminating reliance on external bridges and reducing barriers
Conflux Network and Salvo Alliance Targets Scalable Web3 Gaming Adoption

Conflux Network and Salvo Alliance Targets Scalable Web3 Gaming Adoption

According to Salvo Games, the collaboration with Conflux Network Games is set to offer unique opportunities regarding blockchain-powered gaming.
From $0.02 to $5? Lyno AI Presale Growth Fuels Bold 250x Predictions

From $0.02 to $5? Lyno AI Presale Growth Fuels Bold 250x Predictions

The presale of Lyno AI is drawing a lot of attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its current cost of 0.05 per token in its Early Bird phase, 446,335 tokens have already been sold, which have generated 22,316.00 to a goal of 0.10. This presale price will soon rise to $0.055, which is a critical
Experts Pick 3 Cryptos Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) By Over 1000% In The Final Quarter Of 2025

Experts Pick 3 Cryptos Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) By Over 1000% In The Final Quarter Of 2025

As Q4 2025 nears, analysts eye tokens with significant growth. Many believe a select few could outperform Ripple (XRP) by over 1000%.  What are these 3 magic crypto? Bittensor, Chainlink, and the presale sensation Layer Brett. How Experts Evaluate Top Performers for 2025 Identifying cryptocurrencies with exponential growth requires focus on innovation, utility, and market positioning. Experts consider scalable technology, community engagement, and clear value propositions. Projects like Chainlink and Bittensor, offering solutions to high gas fees or slow transactions, often gain an edge. Layer Brett excels here. A strong roadmap and crypto presale signal future gains. Ripple (XRP): A Long-Standing Contender Ripple (XRP) has long been a major player in cross-border payments. Its blockchain technology continues to see growing adoption; Brazil's first on-chain private credit platform launched on the XRP Ledger. An XRP Earn Account on exchanges offers a notable yield for retail holders. With a current market cap of $192.48 billion, Ripple shows robust institutional interest. The XRP Ledger has observed a significant shift in user activity, indicating evolving use cases. Bittensor (TAO): The AI-Driven Network Bittensor (TAO) presents a unique play in the AI crypto sector, commanding a market cap of over $2.2 billion. As an AI-driven network, the TAO ecosystem is dynamic. TAO's price recovered to the $330–$350 range in early September 2025, with technical indicators suggesting increased volatility. Despite no recent major partnerships, TAO attracts attention for its distinct approach to decentralized machine learning. Layer Brett offers an alternative take on utility. Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Leader's Growth Chainlink (LINK) remains an indispensable decentralized oracle provider, crucial for bridging real-world data to smart contracts. Trading near $25 with a $16.67 billion market cap, LINK forged significant partnerships, including with SBI Japan and the US Commerce Department.  This institutional adoption increased investor confidence, with crypto whales accumulating…
