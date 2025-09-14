2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ağına Hacker Saldırısı Yapıldı: Geliştiriciler Açıklama Yaptı!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ağına Hacker Saldırısı Yapıldı: Geliştiriciler Açıklama Yaptı!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), protokolün Katman-2 ölçeklendirme çözümü olan Shibarium’da bir güvenlik ihlaliyle bağlantılı olduğu ortaya çıktıktan sonra 4.6 milyon BONE tokenini dondurdu. Shiba Inu ekibi, PeckShield tarafından işaretlenen şüpheli faaliyetlere ilişkin resmi bir açıklama yaptı. Proje ekibi, hem iç güvenlik ekibinin hem de dış ortakların katılımıyla kapsamlı bir inceleme başlatıldığını duyurdu. Yapılan güncellemeye göre hack […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.22%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1906-0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017401+2.65%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:20
Dalintis
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with tangible utility, offering blazing-fast transactions and low gas fees. Early investors can […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention? appeared first on Coindoo.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5182-2.11%
Cardano
ADA$0.8707+0.99%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 02:20
Dalintis
From $0.023 to $5? Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now as Little Pepe and SUBBD Slow Down

From $0.023 to $5? Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now as Little Pepe and SUBBD Slow Down

BlockchainFX presale at $0.023 surges past $7.1M—live app, staking up to 90% APY, and $5 forecasts make it 2025’s best crypto to buy now.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01819-1.62%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001079-0.27%
RWAX
APP$0.002557-0.38%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:20
Dalintis
Big tech could be forced offline during U.S. power crises

Big tech could be forced offline during U.S. power crises

The post Big tech could be forced offline during U.S. power crises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. policymakers are eyeing a tougher tactic to curb the surge in Big Tech’s electricity use. During grid emergencies, large data centers could be temporarily disconnected so homes and hospitals stay powered. Texas acted first. In June, following the deadly 2021 winter freeze that left dozens dead, lawmakers told regulators to craft rules requiring utilities to curtail the biggest customers when supply tightens. The aim is to free enough capacity on a small number of extreme heat or cold days each year to prevent wider outages. A similar discussion is now taking shape on the mid-Atlantic system, which spans 13 states, and in other regions as sprawling server farms are appearing faster than new generation can be permitted and tied into the grid. The idea has drawn resistance from operators and major tech firms that rely on uninterrupted service around the clock. Like many places, Texas still courts these projects for jobs and tax revenue, yet the power draw is formidable. Demand has climbed since the late-2022 launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT set off a global sprint to build generative-AI services that require heavy compute. “We’re going to see that kind of thing pop up everywhere,” said Michael Weber, a University of Texas engineering professor. “Data center flexibility will be expected, required, encouraged, mandated, whatever it is.” Too many data centers, not enough power Planners in Texas, the Great Plains and the mid-Atlantic have issued forecasts showing steep load growth over the next few years, with data centers a major contributor. PJM Interconnection, which manages the mid-Atlantic grid serving 65 million people and big clusters in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has floated an approach akin to Texas. The Southwest Power Pool, covering about 18 million people across Kansas, Oklahoma, and neighboring Great Plains states, says it must widen power-reduction programs, likely…
Union
U$0.018109-4.93%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0068835+6.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017401+2.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:18
Dalintis
Solana Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, and Experts Best Crypto To Buy Now In September

Solana Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, and Experts Best Crypto To Buy Now In September

While investors keep an eye on the Solana price prediction chart and the latest Cardano news, a powerful contender is emerging. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, offers immense utility, fast transactions, and high staking rewards. Early adopters are eyeing this Layer Brett presale as a prime opportunity. It has raised over $3.5 million […] The post Solana Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, and Experts Best Crypto To Buy Now In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002005+3.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01819-1.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5182-2.11%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 02:17
Dalintis
Why Bitcoin will trade at $135,000 on October 1, 2025, according to ChatGPT

Why Bitcoin will trade at $135,000 on October 1, 2025, according to ChatGPT

The post Why Bitcoin will trade at $135,000 on October 1, 2025, according to ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance zone, insights from the artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT indicate that the largest cryptocurrency has the right conditions to climb to $135,000 by October 1, 2025. A push toward $135,000 would represent an increase of nearly 17% from the asset’s press-time value of $115,511. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Bitcoin’s path to $135,000 According to ChatGPT’s projection, the path to $135,000 is supported by a mix of macroeconomic tailwinds, institutional demand, and favorable market structures, though risks remain. ChatGPT highlighted that the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance and expectations of rate cuts are weakening the U.S. dollar, boosting demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin. Historically, a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields have funneled capital into alternative stores of value, giving Bitcoin a gold-like tailwind. It also pointed to spot Bitcoin ETFs as key liquidity drivers. The model noted that even modest inflows can move prices given Bitcoin’s limited supply, and upcoming quarter-end rebalancing could add further institutional demand. On the supply side, Bitcoin is showing signs of a tightening market. ChatGPT observed that whale distribution has slowed, miners have reduced selling, and long-term holders continue to keep coins off exchanges. Therefore, this lowers available liquidity and magnifies the impact of any incremental demand. Bitcoin’s path to $135,000 outlook. Source: ChatGPT From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has, in the short term, turned the $110,000 to $112,000 zone into support, which ChatGPT described as opening a path toward $135,000. To this end, momentum traders could accelerate the move, particularly if short sellers become overextended. Seasonality may also play a role, as October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months. Bitcoin’s risks heading into October  However, ChatGPT cautioned that risks remain, including potential ETF outflows, hawkish Fed signals, or geopolitical shocks that…
Union
U$0.018109-4.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,390.02+0.30%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04661+5.14%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:15
Dalintis
Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices?

Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices?

The post Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Federal Reserve may reportedly cut rates in September, October, and December this year (2025). Every cut is expected to be 25 bps. Crypto prices may gain value following Fed rate cuts. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates three times this year, that is, in 2025. All three rate cuts may reportedly happen in the next three Fed meetings. Rate cuts have triggered expectations for crypto prices to rise further by the year-end. US inflation and the labor market are believed to be key factors behind rate cuts. US Fed Rate Cuts The US Federal Reserve last cut rates in December 2024 by 25 basis points (bps). This brought the target range to 4.25% and 4.50%. According to a report by Reuters, the US Federal Reserve may once again cut rates in September, October, and December this year. Every meeting is expected to see a cut of 25 bps in US interest rates. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank had earlier forecasted two cuts in September and December, of 25 bps each. The Chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, Matthew Luzzetti, said that there were no forecasts for 2026. The most optimistic rate cut prediction came from Standard Chartered. The bank said September could see a cut of 50 bps. Factors For Rate Cuts Two factors are in consideration for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in its next 3 meetings. These are rising inflation and a slowing job market. The US inflation was recorded at 2.92% as of August 31, 2025. The lowest value that it touched this year was 2.31% as of April 30, 2025. The inflation rate has, since then, constantly increased. The highest inflation was 3% reported on January 31, 2025, still away from the target milestone of 2%. While it noted…
Union
U$0.018109-4.93%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017401+2.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:14
Dalintis
Tokenized RWAs Near $30B as Treasuries, Private Credit and Gold Drive the Boom

Tokenized RWAs Near $30B as Treasuries, Private Credit and Gold Drive the Boom

The post Tokenized RWAs Near $30B as Treasuries, Private Credit and Gold Drive the Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) have seen significant growth this year, and the September 2025 readout from rwa.xyz paints a lively picture of money, metals, and IOUs marching onchain with style. From Bills to Bullion: Tokenized Assets Cross $29B This week, according to rwa.xyz stats, total RWA value onchain sits at $29.18 billion, up 8.25% over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tokenized-rwas-near-30b-as-treasuries-private-credit-and-gold-drive-the-boom/
NEAR
NEAR$2.687+2.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.06282-0.58%
Boom
BOOM$0.009401+2.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:13
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

The post Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after blockchain security firm PeckShield identified a sophisticated attack targeting the Shibarium bridge infrastructure. The security breach prompted immediate action from developers to protect community assets and prevent further exploitation. Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the incident following PeckShield’s alert about suspicious activity on the network. The attackers executed a flash loan exploit to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens through compromised validator signing keys. This attack method allowed the hackers to gain majority control over the bridge system and attempt asset drainage from the Shibarium ecosystem. The stolen tokens remained locked due to their delegation to Validator 1 and existing staking restrictions. This technical limitation gave the development team a crucial window to implement emergency measures. The team immediately suspended staking functions and initiated comprehensive security protocols to contain the breach. Emergency Response and Security Measures Shiba Inu developers transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured through multisignature technology. The team launched a thorough audit of all validator keys to assess the extent of the compromise and identify potential vulnerabilities within the system architecture. The stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. This technical safeguard proved instrumental in preventing the complete loss of community assets. Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with the Shiba Inu team to investigate the breach. Law enforcement authorities have been notified about the incident. The development team made an unconventional offer to negotiate with the attackers, promising no legal action and offering a bounty reward in exchange for returning the stolen funds. Market Impact and Ecosystem Implications At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.2014, showing an increase of…
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1906-0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017401+2.65%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:11
Dalintis
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00182+17.41%
RWAX
APP$0.002557-0.38%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking