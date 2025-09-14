Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices?

The US Federal Reserve may reportedly cut rates in September, October, and December this year (2025). Every cut is expected to be 25 bps. Crypto prices may gain value following Fed rate cuts. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates three times this year, that is, in 2025. All three rate cuts may reportedly happen in the next three Fed meetings. Rate cuts have triggered expectations for crypto prices to rise further by the year-end. US inflation and the labor market are believed to be key factors behind rate cuts. US Fed Rate Cuts The US Federal Reserve last cut rates in December 2024 by 25 basis points (bps). This brought the target range to 4.25% and 4.50%. According to a report by Reuters, the US Federal Reserve may once again cut rates in September, October, and December this year. Every meeting is expected to see a cut of 25 bps in US interest rates. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank had earlier forecasted two cuts in September and December, of 25 bps each. The Chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, Matthew Luzzetti, said that there were no forecasts for 2026. The most optimistic rate cut prediction came from Standard Chartered. The bank said September could see a cut of 50 bps. Factors For Rate Cuts Two factors are in consideration for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in its next 3 meetings. These are rising inflation and a slowing job market. The US inflation was recorded at 2.92% as of August 31, 2025. The lowest value that it touched this year was 2.31% as of April 30, 2025. The inflation rate has, since then, constantly increased. The highest inflation was 3% reported on January 31, 2025, still away from the target milestone of 2%. While it noted…