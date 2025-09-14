2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
BlockchainFX Surpasses Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale In 2025

BlockchainFX Surpasses Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale In 2025

BlockchainFX presale tops $7M with staking rewards, Visa card utility & 10x asset trading—outshining Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper in 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3044-0.09%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:35
Dalintis
SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months

SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months

The post SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent performance of Solana (SOL) has recorded a slight upward trend, which has aroused the interest of traders and investors. The new interest is based on network adoption, ecosystem upgrades, and a Solana ETF speculation. At the same time, the Ozak AI token’s presale is gaining traction and is expected to deliver substantial returns in the near future. Growing Momentum for Solana Solana’s ecosystem is expanding with notable developments. The USDG stablecoin, supported by Robinhood, has experienced a sharp rise in supply on the Solana network, which has now exceeded the supply levels on Ethereum. This increase has already surpassed supply levels on Ethereum, showing a clear rise in adoption. Additionally, SOL Strategies Inc., a treasury firm built on Solana, is set to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This is a milestone towards the acceptance of Solana in traditional finance and shows the increasing popularity of the blockchain. Moreover, analysts are watching the potential approval of a Solana ETF, with speculation fueled by a recent filing by REX Shares. These factors are supported by ecosystem improvements such as the proposed Alpenglow upgrade, which aims to strengthen transaction finality. Price Levels Under Watch Investors are closely monitoring Solana’s technical movements. The $206 resistance level, last reached in February, remains a decisive marker. If the price breaks above this level, it could lead to further upward momentum. At the same time, analysts emphasize the importance of the $183 support level. A fall below this point may add selling pressure and limit near-term gains. Consequently, caution remains in the market even as adoption continues to expand. Ozak AI Presale and Technology The Ozak AI presale has reached Phase 5, with tokens priced at $0.01. More than 863 million tokens have been sold, raising approximately $2.83 million. The price will rise…
NEAR
NEAR$2.687+2.40%
Solana
SOL$235.79+0.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:35
Dalintis
Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam

Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam

A massive phishing fraud with an approximate loss of over 1 million euros resulted in the arrest of 11 people by the Spanish police, who took possession of crypto, cash, and expensive goods. Spain has disrupted a criminal organization that operated a complex phishing scheme with the use of fraudulent bank employee tricks. At least […] The post Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01819-1.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02023-0.83%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08881+10.36%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 02:30
Dalintis
Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets

Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets

The post Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The broader crypto market stayed in the green today, as recent news indicated a sustained investors’ interest in the digital assets. The surge in crypto prices helped gains of over 2.2% in the overall market cap and sent it to $4.09 trillion while writing. Meanwhile, the crypto prices fear and greed index stayed at 53, indicating a neutral sentiment in the market. Notably, the current sentiment, despite the robust rally, suggests that the broader market may continue to move to the north. However, the average crypto Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a gloomy picture. The RSI current stayed at 65, indicating an overbought condition, which raises the risk of a short-term pullback ahead. Crypto Prices Today: BTC Price Soars, Altcoins Follow Suit In crypto prices today, BTC price has surged more than 1% in the last 24 hours and soared past the $116k mark. The crypto has moved between $114,794 and $116,769 in the last 24 hours, while its one-day volume fell 12% to $47 billion. In the altcoins segment, Ethereum price rallied over 4.5% to $4,7171, and its trading volume rose 7% to $43 billion. Simultaneously, XRP price rallied 4% to $3.16, while Solana and Cardano prices jumped 1.6% and 6%, respectively. BNB price also rallied 3% amid a broader crypto market rally. Meanwhile, the meme coins sector also made headlines in the crypto news column amid a broader crypto market rally. The leading player in the space, Dogecoin price jumped 13% to $0.2933 with its trading volume jumping 60% to $6.5 billion. On the other hand, Shiba Inu price rose 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001454 while the leading frog-themed meme coin PEPE Coin added 16% in the same timeframe. Why Is the Crypto Market Rising? The recent crypto news, the surge in prices has left…
Solana
SOL$235.79+0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.79+0.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,390.02+0.30%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:30
Dalintis
Dogecoin Price Slows At Resistance While Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Preferred Growth Play

Dogecoin Price Slows At Resistance While Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Preferred Growth Play

Dogecoin rallies on ETF approval, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, weekly revenue share, and 60% token burns position RBLK as the 50x growth play for 2025.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04661+5.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.09%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:30
Dalintis
AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin

AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin

The post AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly making news as the presale of 2025 because of its superior AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage technology. This project is unlike other meme coins such as Dogecoin and Pepe Coin as it will provide a scalable and automated generation of profits across multiple networks. In its Early Bird phase, the Lyno AI token price of 0.05 has drawn 446,335 tokens sold, the equivalent of 22,316 of its ultimate goal of 0.10. Meme Tokens Show Volatility; Lyno AI Delivers Real Utility The meme-based enthusiastic costing of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin is still successful in creating unforeseeable price variations and speculative transactions. Lyno AI, in turn, run an advanced Ethereum/ Polygon/ BNB Chain/ Arbitrum/ 15+ chain arbitrage optimized bot. It uses autonomous AI to find and transact cross-chain opportunities in milliseconds making it accessible to everyday users to earn returns without Wall Street acumen or costly infrastructure. The tickets that are purchased in advance by purchasers who spend more than 100 dollars are offered the opportunity to win a portion of a 100, 000 prize, which gives more reason to purchase the tickets early. Lyno AI is the Presale to Watch Now. Cyberscope audited smart contracts provide the security and trust of Lyno AI. Its community-controlled protocol makes the owners of the $LYNO token in charge of the upgrades and decision-making on fees. Researchers that rightly predicted the 400 percent increase of Ethereum in 2023 under the project Lyno AI might grow by 20,000 percent by 2026. At the current stage of Early Bird being at 0.05 and with the following stage price up to 0.055, investors should hurry up to purchase their token before the price is increased. Lyno AI is also the first company to launch next-generation AI arbitrage, which creates an equal playing field by providing institutional-grade…
Binance Coin
BNB$927.79+0.73%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09571-3.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06282-0.58%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:29
Dalintis
Cardano Made Millionaires, BlockchainFX Could Make the Next Wave! Join the Presale Now

Cardano Made Millionaires, BlockchainFX Could Make the Next Wave! Join the Presale Now

The post Cardano Made Millionaires, BlockchainFX Could Make the Next Wave! Join the Presale Now  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 21:10 In every market cycle, there comes a coin that transforms ordinary investors into legends. For some it was Bitcoin under $100. For others it was Ethereum before $10. And in 2017, it was Cardano, a project that turned early believers into millionaires almost overnight. The truth is harsh. Most people missed those moments, watching from the sidelines as life-changing gains slipped through their fingers. But here in 2025, a new presale is igniting the same whispers — BlockchainFX ($BFX). With its explosive adoption curve, trading super app design, and a presale nearly sold out, BlockchainFX looks like the story people will talk about years from now. The only question is whether you’ll be inside the story this time, or outside watching it unfold. When Cardano Changed the Game and You Missed It Back in 2017, Cardano launched its ICO at just a few cents per token. Those who joined early watched ADA soar into double digits, minting fortunes for believers who saw the vision before the crowd did. The project positioned itself as the Ethereum alternative, armed with a scientific approach and a dedicated development community. But for every investor who saw their wallet explode, there were thousands who sat on the sidelines, doubting, hesitating, and overthinking. By the time the mainstream caught on, the life-changing multiples were gone. Missing Cardano’s ICO became one of the most painful stories in crypto investing — the story of being right there, but not moving fast enough. BlockchainFX: Your Second Chance at a 1000x Moment Fast forward to 2025, and a new project is stepping into the same spotlight. BlockchainFX is not just another blockchain — it is the world’s first trading super app, combining crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, and bonds into a single, unified…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014911-2.26%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8124+3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.09%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:27
Dalintis
Little Pepe Surges & Nexchain AI Climbs to $0.108 but Only BlockchainFX Could 2x and Offer Daily Income

Little Pepe Surges & Nexchain AI Climbs to $0.108 but Only BlockchainFX Could 2x and Offer Daily Income

BlockchainFX presale tops $7.2M—daily USDT & BFX rewards, buybacks, burns & 2x launch upside make it the top crypto to buy now.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-8.13%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001079-0.27%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:25
Dalintis
Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack

Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack

The post Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier this week. Bitcoindotcom has launched a fundraiser to provide financial support for his family. Kirk strongly advocated Bitcoin, viewing it as a tool for individual liberty and a hedge against inflation. In the wake of the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the crypto platform Bitcoin.com has announced a fundraiser to support his family. Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The killing of the 31-year-old influencer has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. In the aftermath, the crypto community is being offered a way to provide direct and immediate support to his family through digital asset donations. Crypto Community Offers Support The fundraiser aims to leverage cryptocurrencies to assist Kirk’s family financially. According to the announcement, contributions are being accepted in various major digital currencies to ensure broad accessibility for donors, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family. Accepted assets include Bitcoin BTC $115 531 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $38.94 B , Ethereum ETH $4 631 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $560.02 B Vol. 24h: $37.70 B , XRP XRP $3.11 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $185.70 B Vol. 24h: $6.72 B , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.29 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $43.44 B Vol. 24h: $8.79 B . Crypto allows for direct, transparent, and borderless transactions, bypassing delays common in traditional financial systems. Other crypto users are mourning in their own way by creating Charlie-based meme coins. They are potentially trying to capitalize on this dreadful event. Who Was Charlie Kirk? Charlie Kirk was a vocal and influential proponent of Bitcoin. He described himself as a “crypto advocate” and often framed digital assets as a…
B
B$0.53442+0.51%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,390.02+0.30%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:23
Dalintis
Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M

Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M

The post Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 20:35 Two of the most influential voices in the crypto space are offering starkly different visions of Bitcoin’s future. Samson Mow, a longtime advocate for nation-state Bitcoin adoption, believes the cryptocurrency will leap to $1 million in a dramatic surge. PlanB, the analyst known for his stock-to-flow model, argues the journey will be slower, with multiple pauses along the way. The Case for a Sudden Breakout Mow compares Bitcoin’s future trajectory to historic fiat currency collapses, which he notes tend to unravel not over decades, but in sudden and violent bursts. In his view, Bitcoin will behave the same way. Once confidence in the current financial system fractures, he says, Bitcoin could catapult to $1 million in just weeks or months. For him, the move won’t be incremental — it will be explosive. PlanB strongly disagrees. He says investors should temper expectations, warning that framing Bitcoin as a “get rich quick” bet risks misleading new entrants. According to him, each rally will face heavy resistance from profit-taking before higher levels can be sustained. Instead of a rapid moonshot, PlanB envisions a steadier climb, with the million-dollar milestone arriving in 6 to 8 years. Investor Implications The divide reflects broader uncertainty about how Bitcoin will react under global macroeconomic stress. If fiat instability worsens suddenly, Mow’s scenario could play out. If adoption continues to follow previous halving cycles and capital flows, PlanB’s model of a gradual ascent may prove more realistic. Either way, both analysts agree on one point: Bitcoin reaching $1 million is not a question of if — only of when. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04661+5.14%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:21
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking